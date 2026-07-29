Cheetah Gold Scalper

Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day.

Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at most one more position while the move extends, and manages both as a single basket until the move gives back part of what it gained.

The name reflects how it trades. A cheetah makes one or two attempts a day and rests in between. This gold EA is limited to two baskets per trading day by default, and that limit has a large effect on results.

This expert advisor does not use martingale. Lot size never increases after a loss. It does not use a grid and never adds to a position that is moving against you. There is no averaging down and no recovery mode. Every position receives a stop loss as soon as it is filled, so no trade is ever left unprotected.


How it works

Entry. Price movement is measured tick by tick over a rolling 60 second window rather than on candle closes. The trigger is a fixed price distance, so the EA responds to real volatility events rather than to ordinary market noise. A move must still be accelerating to qualify, so moves that have already finished are skipped.

Scaling. A signal opens up to two positions. Both must fill within five seconds of each other and within a limited price band, and the second is only added while the move is still extending. The two positions are then handled as one basket.

Exit. The basket is closed by a proportional profit trail. The trail becomes active once the basket is sufficiently ahead, then closes both positions after a defined share of the peak profit has been given back. Smaller trades are given room, larger ones are allowed to continue.

Risk control. Each position has a stop loss placed from its actual fill price. There is a daily limit on the number of baskets, a spread filter, two configurable trading sessions, and optional daily loss and daily profit limits. Position size is a fixed lot by default, with optional percent-of-balance sizing.


On-chart dashboard

A small panel on the chart shows the current state: armed, in a trade, cooling down, outside session hours or finished for the day. It also shows current spread, baskets used today, open positions, floating profit, profit realised today, balance, equity and peak drawdown.


Strategy Tester results

The figures below come from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. They are backtest results and not results from a real account.

Settings: 100% real tick data, XAUUSD M1, 7 May 2026 to 25 July 2026, 250 USD starting deposit, 1:500 leverage, fixed 0.01 lot.

199 trades, 69.3% won, profit factor 2.56, net result 336.82 USD, maximum balance drawdown 9.24%, largest single loss 4.40 USD, longest losing run 6 trades totalling 21.99 USD. By month: May 140.75, June 65.07, July 129.48.


Walk-forward check

Backtest settings can be fitted to the data they were chosen on, so a separate check was run. All parameters were selected using May and June data only, then applied without changes to July, which was not used during that selection.

July result: 64 trades, 81.2% won, profit factor 3.91, net result 129.48 USD, maximum drawdown 22.25 USD.

These are also Strategy Tester results.


Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD, which is what the settings are calibrated for.
Timeframe: any, because the logic reads M1 data and ticks internally.
Account type: hedging. The two-position basket does not behave correctly on a netting account.
Broker: ECN or Raw spread is preferred. The EA skips entries when the spread is too wide.
Minimum deposit: 250 USD at 0.01 lot.
A VPS is recommended, since the EA reacts to ticks and latency affects fills.

The EA rescales its price-based settings to the symbol it is attached to and will run on other instruments without errors, but the settings are calibrated for gold and no result is claimed elsewhere.


Setup

Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart on a hedging account. Any timeframe is fine. Keep the default settings, which are the tested configuration. Compare your broker's server time with the two session windows and adjust them if the times do not match. Run the EA on a demo account first.


Input parameters

Money and sizing
InpFixedLot - Lot per position. Default 0.01. Set to 0 to size by risk instead.
InpRiskPercent - Percent of balance risked per basket. Used only when InpFixedLot is 0.
InpMagic - Magic number. Change it if another EA runs on the same account.
InpDeviationPoints - Maximum accepted slippage on market orders, in points.

Signal
InpMode - Fade trades against the impulse, which is the tested setting. Momentum trades with it.
InpVelWindowMs - Length of the measurement window in milliseconds. Default 60000.
InpVelMinAbs - Distance price must travel within that window to produce a signal.
InpVelMaxAbs - Moves larger than this are skipped.
InpVelTriggerATR - Optional volatility-based floor added to the trigger. 0 disables it.
InpRequireAccel - When enabled, the recent half of the window must lead the move.
InpAccelFrac - Share of the move the recent half must account for.

Filters
InpAtrPeriod - ATR period used by the volatility filters.
InpMinATR - Skip trading below this volatility. 0 disables.
InpMaxATR - Skip trading above this volatility. 0 disables.
InpUseTrendFilter - Optional higher timeframe trend agreement. Disabled by default.
InpTrendTF - Timeframe used by the trend filter.
InpEmaTrend - EMA period used by the trend filter.

Basket entry
InpMaxBurst - Maximum positions per signal. Default 2.
InpScaleBurstByImpulse - When enabled, stronger moves open more positions.
InpMaxBurstSpread - Maximum price spread allowed across the basket.
InpBurstWindowSec - Seconds within which all positions of a basket must fill.
InpBurstMinGapMs - Minimum delay between fills, in milliseconds.
InpBurstNeedsExtension - Add the second position only while the move extends.

Exit, profit trail
InpTrailStartPerPos - Profit per position at which the trail becomes active. Default 2.00.
InpTrailGiveBackPct - Share of peak profit given back before closing. Default 65.
InpTrailMaxGiveBackPerPos - Optional cap on that give-back. 0 disables.
InpTrailMinLockPerPos - Minimum profit the trail keeps per position.
InpHardTPPerPos - Optional fixed take profit per position. 0 disables.

Exit, break-even
InpBreakEvenEnable - Move the stop to break-even. Disabled by default.
InpBreakEvenAtPerPos - Profit per position that triggers the move.
InpBreakEvenLock - Profit kept by the break-even stop.

Stops and time
InpSL_ATR - Stop loss as a volatility multiple. 0 uses the fixed distance below.
InpFixedSLPrice - Fixed stop loss distance per position. Default 3.50.
InpMinSLPrice - Lower bound on the stop distance.
InpMaxSLPrice - Upper bound on the stop distance.
InpBasketSLPerPos - Emergency stop on total basket loss. 0 disables.
InpStallSec - Close the basket if profit has not reached a new high for this many seconds. 0 disables.
InpMaxHoldSec - Close the basket after this many seconds regardless. 0 disables.

Sessions, broker server time
InpUseSessions - Restrict trading to the two windows below.
InpSess1StartHour - First session start hour. Default 1.
InpSess1EndHour - First session end hour. Default 8.
InpSess2StartHour - Second session start hour. Default 15.
InpSess2EndHour - Second session end hour. Default 22.
InpTradeMonday - Enable or disable Monday.
InpTradeFriday - Enable or disable Friday.
InpFridayCutoffHour - Stop opening trades on Friday after this hour.

Risk limits
InpMaxSpreadPoints - Skip entries when the spread is wider than this.
InpMaxBasketsPerDay - Baskets allowed per trading day. Default 2. Raising it reduces results in testing.
InpMaxDailyLossUSD - Stop trading for the day after this loss. 0 disables.
InpMaxDailyProfitUSD - Stop trading for the day after this gain. 0 disables.
InpRearmSec - Seconds to wait after a basket closes before looking for a new signal.

Symbol adaptation
InpAutoScaleToSymbol - Rescale price-based settings to the attached symbol. Keep enabled.
InpCalibPrice - Reference price the defaults were calibrated at. Default 4000.

Dashboard
InpShowDashboard - Show the on-chart panel.
InpShowLogo - Show the logo watermark.
InpDashX - Panel horizontal offset in pixels.
InpDashY - Panel vertical offset in pixels.
InpCompanyName - Text shown on the first line of the panel header.
InpWebsite - Optional second header line. Empty by default.

Other
InpVerboseLog - Write detailed entries to the Experts log, useful when reporting an issue.
InpComment - Comment attached to each order.


Frequently asked questions

Which broker and account type do I need? Any broker offering XAUUSD on a hedging MetaTrader 5 account. A raw or ECN spread account is preferred because the EA trades intraday and skips entries when the spread widens.

Does it work on other symbols? It will run on any symbol without errors, since it rescales its settings automatically. The settings supplied are calibrated for gold only.

How many trades will I see? Two baskets per trading day at most with the default settings, and often fewer. The EA waits for a specific condition and stays flat otherwise.

Does it use martingale or a grid? No. Lot size is fixed and no position is ever added against the market.

Can I use it on a small account? The tested configuration uses a fixed 0.01 lot from a 250 USD deposit.


Please read

Past performance does not indicate future results. The testing described above covers eleven weeks on one instrument, with one month kept aside as an out-of-sample check. All figures are Strategy Tester results, not real account results, and none of them is a forecast. Use money you can afford to lose and test on a demo account first.
推荐产品
TerminatorCrash
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
专家
The Terminator Crash Robot is a fully automated trading robot. It is specially designed for trading the Boom and Crash Indexes. The Robot Only Opens buy trades. It buys the Crash. It Buys the Boom index. The best timeframe to use the robot is the 1m. The user can put from 1 up to n trades at a time, you can decide the amount of pips you are willing to risk in the settings. The  expert advisor runs on deriv only. You are advised to risk only the amout you want are willing to risk,as trading is hi
EDA Sniper Trade Manager
Minh Tri Nguyen
专家
EDA Sniper Trade Manager is a premium hybrid trading assistant designed for traders who demand strict risk management. Stop relying on emotions and let a smart algorithmic shield protect your capital. Whether you trade manually via the intuitive panel or use the built-in Auto-Trade module, the 6-Layer Protective Guard System (C1-C6) works silently in the background, adapting to market conditions to protect your equity and maximize your winning runs. ️ PREMIUM ON-CHART CONTROL PANEL Execute and
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
专家
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
专家
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Pew Pew MT5
Wilna Barnard
专家
Pew Pew EA – MT5 均值回归网格交易智能交易系统 Pew Pew 是一款高级均值回归 Expert Advisor，配备预测型网格恢复系统，旨在适应真实市场环境。 该 EA 经过大量编码、测试和优化开发而成，使用结构化交易逻辑，根据市场波动、新闻影响和价格行为变化来调整恢复系统的运行方式。 Pew Pew 适合希望使用自动化恢复系统的交易者，并提供清晰的控制选项、专业的图表面板、内部 SL/TP 管理以及实用的风险控制功能。 Pew Pew 在 EURUSD 和 AUDCAD 上显示出有前景的结果，但并不限于这些货币对。用户也可以根据自己的测试，将其优化用于其他合适的交易品种。 推荐时间周期：M15 促销发布优惠 该 EA 当前仅向前 5 份购买者提供入门优惠价格。 之后，随着产品进一步发展，价格可能会提高。 欢迎您提供反馈。如果您有任何想法、建议或希望在此 EA 中加入的功能，请随时联系我。 如果这个 EA 对您有所帮助，我将非常感谢您留下评价。 功能特点 · 单品种交易：EA 设计用于交易其所附加图表的当前交易品种。 · 预测型网格恢复系统：恢复逻辑会根据波动率、新闻
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
专家
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Astra Ea
Muhammad Huraira
5 (1)
专家
Astra EA 是一款模块化交易引擎，为主要外汇货币对和黄金（XAUUSD）提供卓越的性能。 它将多种独立的入场策略与严格的出场与风险控制系统相结合。 所有模块均基于价格行为逻辑，完全自动运行。 ⸻ 核心策略 • 网格 / 重叠引擎 (Grid / Overlap) —— 自适应网格间距、受控加仓以及重叠保护，避免过度暴露。 • 支撑与阻力逻辑 (Support & Resistance) —— 机构级别区域识别，结合波动率与价格反应过滤，可选K线形态确认。 • 突破模块 (Breakout Module) —— 识别结构性区间与动能突破，捕捉波动性爆发行情。 ⸻ 过滤与信号调节 • 均线趋势过滤 (MA Trend Filter) —— 可配置周期与时间框架，识别趋势方向。 • RSI 动量过滤 (RSI Filter) —— 通过超买/超卖区间控制入场节奏。 • 价格行为与K线形态 (Price Action & Candle Patterns) —— 吞没形态、针形线、反转信号等确认高质量入场。 • 时间 / 交易时段控制 (Time / Session Co
True Range Pro MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
5 (10)
专家
精确的夜间剥头皮和智能网格系统 True Range Pro 在夜盘时段使用基于机器学习修改的指标进入市场建仓。当价格走势与未结头寸相反时，可应用动态订单网格。当未平仓头寸数量增加时，特殊的主动订单选项可大幅提高性能。跟踪止损和缩减止损选项可用于额外的账户保护。 True Range Pro 使用先进的算法和市场分析工具来优化交易参数，并提供高效的交易决策。它不断进行实时监控和调整设置，确保机器人在任何市场条件下都能保持盈利。 无论您是经验丰富的交易者，还是刚刚起步，EA 都是您的宝贵财富。凭借其独特的网格交易策略和风险管理功能，它在确保稳定收益的同时，还能最大限度地降低亏损风险。 根据持仓量的不同，True Range Pro 既能提供稳定的低风险性能，也能提供超高性能。 功能特点 100% 自动交易 为每个仓位设置硬止损 动态篮子止盈 高点差保护 固定和自动交易量 算术/几何成交量递增 追踪止损 主动订单 缩减止损 在 2000-2023 年进行了回溯测试（每个刻度线，100% 历史质量） 针对 2010-2023 年进行了优化  指导原则 时间： GMT+3 / GMT+2
Gold Scalping EA Dynamic Risk
Chun Wei Zhou
专家
Gold Scalper Pro - Dynamic Risk Gold Trading EA   产品概述 Gold Scalper Pro 是一款专为 XAUUSD M5 图表设计的全自动超短线交易系统。采用三引擎并行架构，结合趋势延续、均值回归和动量反弹三种策略，在黄金市场上捕捉高频交易机会。支持固定手数与净值比例风控两种仓位模式，配备每日余额回撤保护，让利润滚存的同时锁住每日风险。  实盘信号 [即将上线 / Coming Soon]  核心特性 - 三引擎并行架构：趋势延续 + 均值回归 + 动量反弹 - M5超短线，日均3-5单，快速累积利润 - 净值比例风控：盈利自动加仓，亏损自动缩仓 - 固定手数可选，适合手动控制仓位 - 每日余额回撤保护，当天利润当天锁住 - 动态止损计算，根据实际止损距离精确控制仓位 - 每单严格止损，不扛单，不漂单 - 无马丁、无网格、无对冲，纯策略盈利  仓位模式 净值比例风控（默认）： 根据账户净值动态计算每笔交易手数，盈利时自动加仓实现复利滚存，亏损时自动缩仓保护本金。默认每笔风险5%。 固定手数： 每笔交易使用
FTU Memphis
James Erasmus
专家
孟菲斯EA — 趋势延续系统 捕捉趋势延续的入场点，并进行受控退出 核心功能 没有马丁格尔，没有网格 单一头寸逻辑以控制风险暴露 基于ATR的止损和盈利目标 与趋势方向一致的智能重新进入系统 内置退出保护（回撤 + 定时退出） 设计用于低时间框架交易（M2–M5） 性能评分：7/10 由于安全交易措施、奖金获胜、低频交易以及能够在所有交易产品上运行，这款完全自动化的EA得分为7/10。 这个EA使用的是手动恢复系统，不在测试中使用。 迈普斯的做法 孟菲斯专注于进入现有趋势，而不是预测反转。 一旦检测到有效的趋势结构： 以受控风险进入 通过结构化退出逻辑管理头寸 避免过度交易和不稳定的市场条件 设置与风险控制 每笔交易可调风险 最大手数保护 禁止交易时间过滤器（避免新闻/交易时段） 设计用于在多个工具上安全运行 EA目前在经过广泛测试后已设置为最佳参数。 外汇货币对可以使用较低的tp3值，例如16。 EA将在指示后将TP调整到初始值的40%，所以最好不要设置得太低。 止损设置为11，这将影响使用ATR目标管理器时的交易规模
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
专家
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
专家
EA 的策略基于波段交易，在 iPump 指标计算的急剧脉冲之后入场。 如前所述，EA 能够在自动支持下进行手动交易。 - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在价格修正上涨后进入交易，资产进入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对于上升趋势 ↑，我们在价格回调后进入交易，资产跌入超卖区域，我们顺势买入。 交易所选资产时，顾问会考虑趋势并仅根据当前趋势开仓，无利可图的交易可以通过止损和平均来关闭，第二种选择当然更有利可图但风险也更大 好处 内置电平指示器，用于分析不同 TF 的电平 能够在图表上手动选择平均水平 开多个金字塔订单，利润倍增的能力（订单数量可自行控制） 根据 iPump 指标的反向信号，设置 TP 的更多标准 使用“手”模式手动打开交易的能力 所有趋势策略都基于简单且非常正确的逻辑，即： 在当前趋势中开启交易 价格调整后开仓 考虑交易水平 在这个顾问中观察到所有三个假设。 确定 2 个时间范围的趋势，在价格超买/超卖的最有利时刻进入交易，图表上可以看到修正水平 SL 和 TP。 解释策略  - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在修正价格上涨后进入交易，资产跌入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 -
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
专家
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
专家
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价。每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格：4999 美元 对于寻求专业且严谨黄金交易方式的交易者而言，SF90 Scuderia 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）交易而打造，融合了先进的量化分析、数学模型、趋势识别以及机构资金行为分析。 与市场上许多交易机器人不同，SF90 Scuderia 不使用马丁格尔（Martingale）、不使用网格交易（Grid Trading），也不采用任何激进的亏损恢复系统。所有交易均基于客观、统计和数学标准执行，以确保入场质量和风险控制始终处于优先地位。 该算法旨在通过多层次市场分析识别高概率交易机会。系统持续监控市场结构、波动性、流动性、趋势强度以及潜在的机构资金活动，仅在市场条件符合既定策略参数时执行交易。 其交易逻辑结合了高频交易（HFT）、机构订单流分析、量化模型以及高级趋势过滤
SuperGrid EA
Hamid Jalili Nejad
专家
Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.64 (11)
专家
Revert Edge 是一款用于 H1 周期指数日内均值回归交易的多品种智能交易系统。 Revert Edge 专为希望使用规则化、结构化方式交易主要指数的交易者设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格或对冲逻辑。EA 会在关键市场参考位置附近寻找受控的反转机会，并通过可配置风险、日内保护和可选跟踪止损来管理交易。 EA 安装与设置指南 Revert Edge 交易哪些市场 Revert Edge 面向主要指数和黄金市场。默认配置主要关注 US30、US500、GER40/DE40 和 JP225，同时根据您的经纪商和所选设置，也支持 XAUUSD 和 US100 等其他品种。 EA 设计用于 1 小时图表 。将其加载到一个图表上，启用您想交易的品种，Revert Edge 即可从一个图表扫描并管理多个市场。 策略概述 Revert Edge 使用均值回归模型，适用于价格经常偏离重要参考区域后再回归的市场。它不会追逐每一次行情，而是结合价格位置、日开盘偏向、周线参考位、近期价格结构、波动率以及各品种专属过滤条件来确认交易机会。 每个品种都有独立的交易时间窗口和过滤条件。因此，EA 不会用同一套规
King Strategies Empire
DRT Circle
专家
King Strategies – 专家顾问简介 King Strategies 是一款专为交易 XAUUSD（黄金）而开发的多引擎智能交易系统 (EA)，它结合了结构化的市场分析和多个独立的交易系统。该 EA 由五个独特的引擎组成，每个引擎都拥有独立的交易逻辑和市场行为分析方法。这种模块化结构使得各个策略能够独立运行，同时又能共同构建一个更全面的交易框架，专注于黄金市场状况。 购买后请立即私信我索取设置文件和使用说明。 MQL5 公告频道 MQL5 群组 售出 5 件后，价格将迅速上涨！最终价格为 2000 美元。 发动机结构 引擎 1 引擎 1 基于 ABC 市场结构概念，专注于识别反转的反转。该策略旨在利用早期市场入场机会，这些入场机会最初可能看起来像是诱饵走势，之后才会形成真正的方向性延续。它使用预设的止损和止盈位进行操作。 引擎 2 引擎 2 是一款短线交易系统，专注于短线趋势波动。它旨在活跃的市场环境中识别短期动能机会，并采用固定的止损和止盈参数进行操作。 引擎 3 引擎 3 是一种突破策略，它分析市场结构、趋势方向、阻力位和反转行为，以识别交易机会。该引擎还配备
Lass System2
Adama Barry
专家
Lass System - The Power of Simplicity Lass System   is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   on the   M1   timeframe. Unlike many systems that overwhelm users with complex settings, Lass System relies on a robust algorithmic logic that requires only one single parameter to operate. Why Choose Lass System? Absolute Simplicity:   Only one parameter to configure — the percentage of capital to risk per trade. It is truly "plug and play." Maximum Safety:   This EA u
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Bitcoin Phantom EA
Vhutshilo Evidence Masithembi
专家
Bitcoin Phantom EA – Key Features & Information Strategy: Martingale-based trading system Optimized Timeframe: Works best on the 2-hour (H2) chart Primary Asset: Designed for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trading Trade Logic: Uses grid-style entries to average positions during market moves Customization: Adjustable lot sizes, multipliers, grid steps, and trade limits Platform: Compatible with MetaTrader Testing Recommended: Backtest and forward-test on demo accounts before live use Risk Warning: Uses a Mart
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
RockFirm FXAIEA
Xin You Lin
专家
RockFirm FX-AIEA V5.18 —— 专为2026年高波动的XAUUSD M5打造的“自适应AI智慧黄金算法” 交易品种：XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期：M5 以上(5分钟图以上) 核心亮点： 融合最新AI机器学习技术：模型并非简单的固定网格或马丁策略，而是基于海量黄金历史数据进行过专项训练的AI决策模型。 2026高波动行情专属调校：默认参数已经针对2026年XAUUSD的剧烈波动特征进行了深度优化。这绝非市面通用的“傻瓜EA”，而是具备季节性市场理解力的“智能适应者”。 无损风控-利润拦截系统：独创的“利润平仓+追踪止损”双重智能护盾，为你的资金筑起防火墙。 完整详细描述（可直接用于商城或推广页面）： 核心技术：算法与AI的融合 FX-AIEA Rock-Firm V5.18 摒弃了传统EA死板的数学公式。它集成了一套基于强化学习与时间序列预测的AI逻辑。针对黄金(M5)级别的数据特性，EA内置了动态波动率感知模块。它能够“看懂”市场的脾气——利用截图中的【风险系数（1-10）】作为AI的执行抓手，让高频率的黄金震荡不再成为拦
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
HFT Quant Grid Scalper
Ronnapat Parasapan
专家
HFT Quant Grid Scalper - Smart Entry | Adaptive Grid Recovery | Drawdown Management ===================================== KEY FEATURES ===================================== - HFT tick-level entry with proprietary signal filtering - Quantitative model for intelligent grid management - Adaptive grid recovery (not blind fixed-interval grid) - Wide Take Profit targets for big wins - 3 Position Sizing modes: Fixed Lot / Risk % of Balance / % of Free Margin - Trade Direction filter: Buy and Sell /
Stance News Expert
Itumeleng Francis Lesabane
专家
Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to th
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
专家
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
Argo Gold Edition MT5
Encho Enev
专家
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition MT5 - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
专家
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
专家
Swing Sniper — MetaTrader 5 智能资金概念智能交易系统 Swing Sniper 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Smart Money Concepts 智能交易系统 ，用于自动化执行纪律严谨的 liquidity sweep 策略，并结合 结构化确认 、 受控风险 和 透明的执行逻辑 。 该 EA 不会随机进场，也不依赖 grid 、 martingale 或危险的加仓摊平逻辑。相反，它采用严格的确认模型，基于 swing 结构 、 liquidity sweep 检测 、 动能确认 、 多时间框架 context ，以及 风险受控的交易管理 。 Swing Sniper 专为理解 SMC 概念、并希望以精准、一致和纪律化方式自动化执行交易的交易者打造。 警告： 这是前 10 份 的 限量首发价格 ！只有少量副本可享受此价格。 此次限量发布是有意为之。我们希望保持 Swing Sniper 的独特性，保护社区质量，并避免同一套策略被过多交易者同时使用。 前 10 份售出后，价格可能会在不提前通知的情况下上涨。 Swing Sniper 附带 4
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
作者的更多信息
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SMC Fibonacci OTE
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels. By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay fo
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
专家
介绍 FTMO Smart Trader EA：您应对 Prop Firm 挑战的终极解决方案 您想通过像 FTMO、FundedNext 或 The Funded Trader Program 这样的 Prop Firm 挑战吗？FTMO Smart Trader EA 是专门为实现这一目标而设计的。凭借令人印象深刻的  胜率和仅  的回撤，该专家顾问精心制定了满足这些 Prop Firm 严格要求的策略。 限时优惠：在价格上涨至 $1,000 之前，以 $600 的价格购买仅剩的 4 份副本！ FTMO Smart Trader EA 的关键功能： 高级算法：专家顾问采用先进的技术和复杂的算法，确保做出快速准确的交易决策。 全面的风险管理：通过先进的风险管理协议，您可以确保您的资金始终安全。 多时间框架和多货币对分析：FTMO Smart Trader EA 分析多个时间框架和货币对，以做出最佳可能的交易决策。 单图表设置：只需在 EURUSD 上运行 EA，它将为您交易一个符号。 与 Prop Firm 账户兼容：FTMO、MFF、ROYAL、The Funded Trader
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It trades the GBP/USD currency pair on the M15 timeframe and requires no manual intervention after it is attached to the chart. [FILL IN - HOW THE ROBOT WORKS. Describe in two or three plain sentences what the Expert Advisor measures and when it opens a position: which indicators or price conditions are used, whether it trades with the trend or against it, and whether it trades at any time or only during certain hours. The description
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator A professional non-repainting channel indicator designed for swing trading and short-term trading strategies. The indicator identifies dynamic support and resistance levels and generates clear buy/sell signals with visual arrows on the chart. KEY FEATURES • Non-Repainting Signals - All signals remain fixed once generated • Dynamic Channel Bands - Automatically adjusts to market volatility • Clear Visual Arrows - Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell si
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Gold Maximizer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time. Trading strategy The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is trigge
SessionsPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Sessions Pro is a trading sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws the London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney sessions with their high/low ranges, session VWAP, an economic calendar news filter, a candle countdown timer and a live dashboard panel. One indicator instead of the five most traders stack on a chart. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12. All four sessions are fully configurable: rename them, change their hours, restrict them t
Regression Breakout Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Regression Breakout Map is a breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around an adaptive linear regression channel. It finds periods where volatility has contracted, marks the breakout when price leaves the channel, and then draws the complete trade map on your chart: entry, stop loss, and a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 target ladder with a stop that ratchets forward as each target is reached. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12, and it does not repa
SMC Reversal Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Reversal Map is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that marks change of character reversals - the moment market structure breaks and the trend in control loses it. It does something most SMC tools do not: before it shows you a signal, it looks up how the most similar setups in your chart's own history actually turned out, and tells you the result as a confidence score you can act on. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe, and it d
Savanna Gold Trend
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Savanna Gold Trend - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trend-continuation trading robot for gold on MT5. Pyramids into a running move, never averages down, stop loss on every position. Savanna Gold Trend is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It waits for price to break out of its recent range in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, opens a position, and then adds further positions only while that move keeps running in profit. Each position is then manage
Apex Helios
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
APEX HELIOS - ONE QUALIFIED TRADE PER DAY ON GOLD Most gold robots trade constantly. Apex Helios does the opposite. It maps the opening range of each session, waits for one qualified break from that range, and then does nothing for the rest of the day. If no setup meets its quality thresholds, it does not trade at all. One position at a time. A stop loss attached from the moment it opens. Risk on any single trade capped by design. BUILT FROM A TRADE LOG, NOT FROM AN IDEA Version 11 is no
筛选:
无评论
回复评论