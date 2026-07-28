SMC Fibonacci OTE

SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool

SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels.

By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay focused on executing your strategy with discipline.

Why Trade with SMC Fibonacci OTE?

  • 100% Non-Repainting: All signals and levels are fixed on the close of the bar. Once a structure break or entry level is identified, it stays on the chart.
  • Fully Automated Analysis: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and anchors Fibonacci retracements to the current trading leg.
  • Professional Risk Management: Automatically calculates an entry level, a structural stop loss, and three distinct target levels based on Fibonacci extensions.
  • Universal Application: Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe (from M1 to Monthly).
  • Clean Information Panel: A real-time dashboard shows current market direction, OTE zone status, and calculated price levels.

Core Trading Logic

The indicator follows the institutional "Smart Money" approach:

  1. Structure Detection: It identifies Swing Highs and Swing Lows. When price closes beyond a previous swing, it marks a Break of Structure (BOS).
  2. OTE Zone Mapping: Upon a BOS, the indicator automatically draws a Fibonacci retracement. It highlights the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone (typically between 61.8% and 78.6% retracement).
  3. Trade Execution: When price returns to the OTE zone, the indicator generates a signal and projects the entry and target levels.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Fibonacci Anchoring: The tool automatically adjusts the Fibonacci anchor as the move extends, ensuring your OTE zone is always relevant to the current leg.
  • Multiple Target Extensions: Provides three profit targets:
    • Target 1: The recent extreme (0.0 level).
    • Target 2: 0.272 Extension.
    • Target 3: 0.618 Extension.
  • Comprehensive Alerts: Get notified via Desktop Pop-ups, Push Notifications, or Email when:
    • Market structure breaks.
    • Price enters the OTE zone.
    • Targets or Stop Loss levels are reached.
  • Customizable Appearance: Full control over colors, line styles, transparency, and panel positioning to match your chart template.

How to Use

  1. Identify the Trend: Wait for the indicator to mark a Higher High (Bullish) or Lower Low (Bearish) break of structure.
  2. Wait for the Retracement: Monitor the shaded OTE zone.
  3. Enter the Trade: When price touches the entry level (middle of the OTE band), execute your trade.
  4. Manage the Trade: Use the provided Stop Loss (placed beyond the swing anchor) and follow the three Take Profit targets as the move develops.

Input Parameters

  • Structure Settings: Adjust the "bars on each side" to define swing sensitivity.
  • Fibonacci & OTE Band: Customize retracement levels (default 0.618 and 0.786) and visibility.
  • Signals & Risk: Set the stop loss buffer percentage and customize the three target extension coefficients.
  • Alerts: Independent toggles for all major events and notification channels.
  • Appearance: Complete UI customization for the panel and chart objects.

Support & Community

I am committed to providing regular updates and support. If you have questions or need assistance with settings, please:

  1. Post a comment in the Comments tab.
  2. Send me a Private Message via MQL5.

Note: This indicator is an analytical tool and does not perform automated trading. The final trading decision always rests with the user.

推荐产品
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
指标
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
指标
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
指标
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
Peaks and Troughs MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
指标
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart. These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis. These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders. The indicator does not redraw . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_Right  - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough. Num_Candles_Left  - number of candles to the left of the peak or
Levels Map
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
Levels Map See the market through its most important price levels. Levels Map is a professional MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays significant market price levels directly on your chart. Designed to help traders visualize key areas of support, resistance, and market structure, Levels Map provides a clearer understanding of where price is likely to react before making trading decisions. Instead of manually drawing horizontal lines and constantly updating your charts, Le
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
指标
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
123模式 是最受欢迎，功能强大和灵活的图表模式之一。该模式由三个价格点组成：底部，峰值或谷值以及38.2％至71.8％之间的斐波纳契回撤位。当价格突破最后一个峰值或谷值时，该形态被认为是有效的，此时指标绘制箭头，发出警报并可以进行交易。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 清除交易信号 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 实施绩效统计 可定制的斐波那契回撤水平 显示适当的止损和获利水平 该指标可用于查找连续或反转形态 它是不可重涂和不可重涂的 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 123模式 可以表现为连续或反转模式。为了简化操作，该指标使您可以选择要寻找哪种类型的形态，使其成为趋势或反转交易者的绝佳工具。 设置 将指标加载到任何图表时，将显示一组选项作为输入参数。如果您认为它们太多，请不要感到失望，因为参数被分组为不言自明的块。这就是每个参数块的作用。 幅度-幅度表示替代价格点之间的最小柱线量。要找到大图案，请增加幅度参数。要查找较小的模式，请减小幅度参数。 闵。回撤-形态中所需的最小斐波那契回撤。设置为零不对其进行评估。 最大。回撤-形态中可能的最大斐
Levels of Swing Market
Alessandro Fucelli
指标
This indicator shows supports and resistences calculated form historical data when market was swing. When market was swing ? When ADX was below 25 for some bars. In fact market can be considered without a trend. I mean and suggest timeframes H4 and Daily. Using that lines in the present you see resistance and support. More lines are distant and best is possible profit. Every ADX parameters can be set, so colors, swing market bars number. I am available to get feedback or modify code. Thanks Ale
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
指标
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
New York AM Session Profile
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
指标
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180946 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of
FiboZoneLines
Ryoma Iwayama
指标
FiboZoneLines Short Description Automatically draws multi-layered Fibonacci zone lines from your manually placed Fibonacci retracement. No repainting. Fully customizable. Overview FiboZoneLines is a powerful Fibonacci-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically generates a complete set of multi-layered support and resistance lines from a single manually drawn Fibonacci retracement object on your chart. Unlike standard Fibonacci tools, FiboZoneLines divides the entire retracement range in
FiboPlus MT5
Sergey Malysh
指标
自动生成并跟踪斐波那契线，适用于图表内任何时期买入或卖出任意工具（代码）。 FiboPlus指标 显示: 价格上升或下降 预期 趋势斐波那契水平; 进场点见“上箭头”、“下箭头”符号，信息在 SELL, BUY 按钮内重复显示; 以0至100为界的矩形区域。一水平至另一水平交易（无趋势）. 特点 价格走势预测、进场点、下单用 stop loss 和 take profit. 现成的交易系统. 可使用管理按钮选择斐波那契选项. 隐藏买入或卖出选项. 查看图表其它时期. «+» «-» 按键放大、缩小图表，并自动重新计算各水平. 任意斐波那契水平. 任意颜色方案. 可在图表上移动按键以方便使用. 参数 Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues) 添加斐波那契水平: Best - 沿一色蜡烛线至第一个互补色蜡烛线; Standard - 标准构图; debt of flow - 市场大变动时做市商的流动负债. 配色方案(预设颜色) : White background - 白色背景. Black background
TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF
Tarun Chaudhry
指标
TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF is an implementation of Fibonacci Levels The indicator is simple and yet more powerful than those in the market IMPORTANT: UNIQUE SELLING POINTS - The Levels are set automatically - You can see ANY TIMEFRAME Levels in ANY Chart. E.g. Watch H1 on M1. Watch M1 on H1 - The Levels are available in Buffers for EA Use - Helps you to get an edge early in by using multi timeframe Parameters TimeFrame  :  The timeframe of the indicator. It can be same, higher or lower than the
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
指标
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
指标
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Supply and Demand Indicators
Zhan Yin Shu
指标
这是一个非常好用的供需指标，具有以下特色： 1、可以精准的识别出供给区和需求区，且不重绘。 2、价格到达供给区或需求区会弹窗报警，且会改变颜色用来和未测试的供需区做区分。 3、价格突破供给区、需求区会弹窗报警并清除该失效的供需区。 4、供给区和需求区的进入边界价格直接标注在图表上，一目了然。 该指标配合均线使用效果更佳，用均线判断方向，用供需区的点位为设定入场位置，用供需区的边界来设定止损位置，便于以损定量，管理资金控制仓位，制定交易计划限价交易。当然也可以根据行情方向，在到达供给区或需求区报警触发后市价进厂做单，但前提是要提前做好计划，判断好方向，不可以盲目开单。关于止盈，使用供需指标来交易的话，盈亏比是比较划算的，保守的可以根据2：1或者3：1的盈亏比设置止盈，也可以把较远的供给区或需求区当作止盈目标。
Fibonacci Trend MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
指标
特别优惠 ： ALL TOOLS ，每款仅 $35 ！ New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me 在波动剧烈的交易环境中，一款功能强大且直观的分析工具可以帮助您迅速抓住机会。Fibonacci Trend Scanner不仅结合了传统Fibonacci指标与SuperTrend功能，而且通过货币对扫描、多周期监控以及当趋势在多头与空头之间转换时的智能提醒，进一步扩大了其应用范围。 See more MT4 version at:   Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner See more products at:   All Products 1. 结合SuperTrend技术的趋势分析 Fibonacci Trend Scanner采用 SuperTrend 算法，可快速准确
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
指标
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bandit Trading Strategy as presented in the book Building Winning Trading Systems with TradeStation by G. Pruitt and J. R. Hill. SCANNER is included . Now with Scanner you can find trading opportunities and setups easily and faster.   Features A complete entry and exit strategy for trending markets. Get email / push notifications when an entry signal occurs. The indicator is not repainting. Can easily be used in an EA. (see Fo
AutoSR Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
指标
This Automatic support/resistance indicator calculates various peaks and troughs of the price action, identifies relevant levels and draws support and resistance automatically. It uses the built-in "ZigZag" indicator in Metatrader as a data source hence, very much accurate indicator.  The support and resistance lines are contineusely updated as new levels and formed. The indicator has only 5 parameters to set, and mostly it can be used with the default values:  The description of the settings is
Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
指标
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Trendlines with Breaks Scanner 是一款先进的交易工具，旨在帮助交易者实时识别关键趋势和突破点。通过基于枢轴点的自动生成趋势线，该指标让交易者能够以精准和自信把握交易机会。 查看 MT4 版本：  Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT4 查看更多产品：   All Products 主要功能 1. 实时突破检测 突破警报： 当价格突破趋势线时立即通知您。集成的警报功能确保您不会错过任何关键的市场动作。 无重绘突破： 突破在发生时检测到，提供准确可靠的信号，不会重绘。 2. 自动化和可自定义的趋势线 动态趋势线：
Market Trend Indicator Analog
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
指标
Market Trend Indicator Analog 版权所有 2025，Jose María Molina Sánchez molinatrader67@gmail.com | 版本 1.00 引言 Market Trend Indicator Analog 是一款先进的指标，旨在实时测量市场趋势的强度和方向。与传统振荡器不同，该指标采用自适应过滤系统，可动态响应市场状况，提供 -100 至 +100 之间的精确模拟表示。 其设计使交易者不仅能识别趋势的开始和结束，还能识别其强度，从而帮助他们做出更明智的决策，避免过早或过晚入场。 指标工作原理 该指标基于专有算法，结合多种分析技术生成连续且对价格波动敏感的信号。它以三种方式呈现结果： 在独立窗口中： 显示介于 -100（最大看跌力度） 和 +100（最大看涨力度） 之间的值。 零值代表中性状态。 渐变颜色表示趋势的强度。 在主图表窗口中： 打印指标名称、过滤周期和当前值（保留2位小数）。 示例： Market_Trend_Analog [8] = 42 自动注释（可选）： 可根据偏好启用/禁用。
Veles ZigZag
Gennady Mazur
指标
Представлен принципиально новый индикатор ZigZag, который отличается от стандартного абсолютной легкостью, быстродействием расчетов и очень высокой точностью. В основе индикатора заложен принцип цикличности рынка с совокупностью анализа количества текущих баров и их основных ценовых уровней. Чем меньше баров для определения расчетов, тем более агрессивная постройка линий индикатора. Как и в  стандартном индикаторе перерисовывается только последняя линия, при изменении достигнутого экстремума. П
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
指标
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Alfa for MT5
Lan Yi
实用工具
Alfa for MT5您的智能交易指挥中心 告别繁琐操作，专注决策本身。 是否厌倦了在多个图表窗口间手忙脚乱？是否曾因订单管理混乱而错失良机或蒙受损失？ Alfa   为您而生。它不仅仅是一个工具，更是您部署于MT5/MT5平台的 交易指挥中心 ，旨在通过自动化与智能化，将您从重复劳动中解放，让您专注于捕捉市场机遇。 核心功能，直击交易痛点 全景式持仓管理 “一眼掌握全局，一键高效平仓。” 实时聚合所有订单与持仓，盈亏状况一目了然。支持 一键全平 、 一键平盈利单 或 平亏损单 ，助您在市场异动时快速反应，牢牢锁定利润。 深度盈亏统计 “不止于统计，更在于洞察。” 提供日、周、月、年等多维度可视化报告，清晰展示您的资金曲线与交易习惯。基于数据复盘，助您优化策略，实现持续成长。 ️ 精准订单监控 “秩序井然，掌控自如。” 全面监控所有挂单与活跃订单，配合自定义警报功能，确保没有任何交易机会在混乱中被遗漏。 高效复制交易 “策略同步，一劳永逸。” 轻松实现 模拟盘与实盘 、或多个实盘账户间的交易信号同步。无论是策略验证还是资金管理，都能极大提升效
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
指标
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – 回撤、扩展和枢轴点 (Pivot Points) Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 是一款先进的技术分析工具，可自动检测市场摆动点，并在图表上绘制完整的斐波那契回撤、扩展和枢轴点结构。 该指标将几个独立的系统组合成一个统一的分析工具： 枢轴点 (Fibonacci 模式) 枢轴点用于根据前一期的价格范围确定潜在的支撑和阻力区域。 该指标使用 斐波那契枢轴点 ，这些点是应用斐波那契比率计算得出的，并应用于前期的最高价 (High)、最低价 (Low) 和收盘价 (Close)。 枢轴点的时间周期可以手动设置，也可以根据以下逻辑自动设置： 日内交易 ≤ 5 分钟 → 4 小时 5–45 分钟 → 1 日 45 分钟–4 小时 → 1 周 日线 → 1 月 周线 → 3 月 月线 → 12 月 用户也可以手动选择任何更高的时间周期。 斐波那契回撤水平 (自动) 斐波那契回撤可帮助交易者在回调期间确定潜在的支撑/阻力区域。 该指标自动扫描图表，检测摆动低点/高点，并绘制所有主要回撤水平： 23.6%、38
Trendlines Oscillator MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
指标
特別優惠 ： ALL TOOLS ，每个仅 $35 ！ 新工具   在   第一周   或   前3笔购买   期间为 $30 ！  MQL5上的交易工具频道 ：加入我的 MQL5 频道以获取我的最新消息 Trendlines Oscillator 通过使用当前价格与最近检测到的看涨（支撑）与看跌（阻力）趋势线之间的标准化距离来识别趋势与动能。 查看更多 MT5 版本： Trendlines Oscillator MT5 Scanner 查看更多 MT4 版本： Trendlines Oscillator MT4 Scanner 查看更多产品：   All P roducts 关键特性 分别显示看涨与看跌的动能线 一条带有交叉标记的信号线 可选的数据和平滑信号线的平滑处理 用法 指标绘制三条线：两条动能线（看涨与看跌）以及一条信号线。当任一动能线与信号线发生交叉时，将以圆点标记交叉以指示哪一方力量增强。 一般而言，当看涨动能线（绿色）位于看跌动能线（红色）之上时，表示买盘压力；此时，价格距离支撑趋势线的距离大于距离阻力趋势线的距离。相反则表明卖盘压力。 看涨动能通过定位价格下方的支
Two Fibonacci lines with Buy and Sell arrows MT5
Leonid Basis
指标
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers. Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the following calculation of average price: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 + Bar21 + ... This indicator shows 2 moving Fibonacci lines and arrows when 2 these lines crossing each other. If an Aqua line is crossing a Yell
PAX Benefit Predictor
Pavel Valentov
指标
Индикатор "Benefit Predictor" Это высокоточный инструмент для прогнозирования разворота цены на любом финансовом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Этот продукт появился благодаря годам опыта и исследований в области анализа цен и других временных рядов, используя продвинутые методы машинного обучения и математического анализа. Особенности продукта : Готовая торговая система, подходит как для ручной торговли, так и для использования в торговых роботах. Не перерисовывается после появления сигнала
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
指标
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
作者的更多信息
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
专家
介绍 FTMO Smart Trader EA：您应对 Prop Firm 挑战的终极解决方案 您想通过像 FTMO、FundedNext 或 The Funded Trader Program 这样的 Prop Firm 挑战吗？FTMO Smart Trader EA 是专门为实现这一目标而设计的。凭借令人印象深刻的  胜率和仅  的回撤，该专家顾问精心制定了满足这些 Prop Firm 严格要求的策略。 限时优惠：在价格上涨至 $1,000 之前，以 $600 的价格购买仅剩的 4 份副本！ FTMO Smart Trader EA 的关键功能： 高级算法：专家顾问采用先进的技术和复杂的算法，确保做出快速准确的交易决策。 全面的风险管理：通过先进的风险管理协议，您可以确保您的资金始终安全。 多时间框架和多货币对分析：FTMO Smart Trader EA 分析多个时间框架和货币对，以做出最佳可能的交易决策。 单图表设置：只需在 EURUSD 上运行 EA，它将为您交易一个符号。 与 Prop Firm 账户兼容：FTMO、MFF、ROYAL、The Funded Trader
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It trades the GBP/USD currency pair on the M15 timeframe and requires no manual intervention after it is attached to the chart. [FILL IN - HOW THE ROBOT WORKS. Describe in two or three plain sentences what the Expert Advisor measures and when it opens a position: which indicators or price conditions are used, whether it trades with the trend or against it, and whether it trades at any time or only during certain hours. The description
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator A professional non-repainting channel indicator designed for swing trading and short-term trading strategies. The indicator identifies dynamic support and resistance levels and generates clear buy/sell signals with visual arrows on the chart. KEY FEATURES • Non-Repainting Signals - All signals remain fixed once generated • Dynamic Channel Bands - Automatically adjusts to market volatility • Clear Visual Arrows - Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell si
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Gold Maximizer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time. Trading strategy The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is trigge
SessionsPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Sessions Pro is a trading sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws the London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney sessions with their high/low ranges, session VWAP, an economic calendar news filter, a candle countdown timer and a live dashboard panel. One indicator instead of the five most traders stack on a chart. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12. All four sessions are fully configurable: rename them, change their hours, restrict them t
Regression Breakout Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Regression Breakout Map is a breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around an adaptive linear regression channel. It finds periods where volatility has contracted, marks the breakout when price leaves the channel, and then draws the complete trade map on your chart: entry, stop loss, and a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 target ladder with a stop that ratchets forward as each target is reached. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12, and it does not repa
SMC Reversal Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Reversal Map is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that marks change of character reversals - the moment market structure breaks and the trend in control loses it. It does something most SMC tools do not: before it shows you a signal, it looks up how the most similar setups in your chart's own history actually turned out, and tells you the result as a confidence score you can act on. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe, and it d
Cheetah Gold Scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day. Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at mos
Savanna Gold Trend
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Savanna Gold Trend - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trend-continuation trading robot for gold on MT5. Pyramids into a running move, never averages down, stop loss on every position. Savanna Gold Trend is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It waits for price to break out of its recent range in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, opens a position, and then adds further positions only while that move keeps running in profit. Each position is then manage
Apex Helios
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
APEX HELIOS - ONE QUALIFIED TRADE PER DAY ON GOLD Most gold robots trade constantly. Apex Helios does the opposite. It maps the opening range of each session, waits for one qualified break from that range, and then does nothing for the rest of the day. If no setup meets its quality thresholds, it does not trade at all. One position at a time. A stop loss attached from the moment it opens. Risk on any single trade capped by design. BUILT FROM A TRADE LOG, NOT FROM AN IDEA Version 11 is no
筛选:
无评论
回复评论