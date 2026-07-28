SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool

SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels.

By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay focused on executing your strategy with discipline.

Why Trade with SMC Fibonacci OTE?

100% Non-Repainting: All signals and levels are fixed on the close of the bar. Once a structure break or entry level is identified, it stays on the chart.

All signals and levels are fixed on the close of the bar. Once a structure break or entry level is identified, it stays on the chart. Fully Automated Analysis: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and anchors Fibonacci retracements to the current trading leg.

Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and anchors Fibonacci retracements to the current trading leg. Professional Risk Management: Automatically calculates an entry level, a structural stop loss, and three distinct target levels based on Fibonacci extensions.

Automatically calculates an entry level, a structural stop loss, and three distinct target levels based on Fibonacci extensions. Universal Application: Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe (from M1 to Monthly).

Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe (from M1 to Monthly). Clean Information Panel: A real-time dashboard shows current market direction, OTE zone status, and calculated price levels.

Core Trading Logic

The indicator follows the institutional "Smart Money" approach:

Structure Detection: It identifies Swing Highs and Swing Lows. When price closes beyond a previous swing, it marks a Break of Structure (BOS). OTE Zone Mapping: Upon a BOS, the indicator automatically draws a Fibonacci retracement. It highlights the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone (typically between 61.8% and 78.6% retracement). Trade Execution: When price returns to the OTE zone, the indicator generates a signal and projects the entry and target levels.

Key Features

Dynamic Fibonacci Anchoring: The tool automatically adjusts the Fibonacci anchor as the move extends, ensuring your OTE zone is always relevant to the current leg.

The tool automatically adjusts the Fibonacci anchor as the move extends, ensuring your OTE zone is always relevant to the current leg. Multiple Target Extensions: Provides three profit targets: Target 1: The recent extreme (0.0 level). Target 2: 0.272 Extension. Target 3: 0.618 Extension.

Provides three profit targets: Comprehensive Alerts: Get notified via Desktop Pop-ups, Push Notifications, or Email when: Market structure breaks. Price enters the OTE zone. Targets or Stop Loss levels are reached.

Get notified via Desktop Pop-ups, Push Notifications, or Email when: Customizable Appearance: Full control over colors, line styles, transparency, and panel positioning to match your chart template.

How to Use

Identify the Trend: Wait for the indicator to mark a Higher High (Bullish) or Lower Low (Bearish) break of structure. Wait for the Retracement: Monitor the shaded OTE zone. Enter the Trade: When price touches the entry level (middle of the OTE band), execute your trade. Manage the Trade: Use the provided Stop Loss (placed beyond the swing anchor) and follow the three Take Profit targets as the move develops.

Input Parameters

Structure Settings: Adjust the "bars on each side" to define swing sensitivity.

Adjust the "bars on each side" to define swing sensitivity. Fibonacci & OTE Band: Customize retracement levels (default 0.618 and 0.786) and visibility.

Customize retracement levels (default 0.618 and 0.786) and visibility. Signals & Risk: Set the stop loss buffer percentage and customize the three target extension coefficients.

Set the stop loss buffer percentage and customize the three target extension coefficients. Alerts: Independent toggles for all major events and notification channels.

Independent toggles for all major events and notification channels. Appearance: Complete UI customization for the panel and chart objects.

Support & Community

I am committed to providing regular updates and support. If you have questions or need assistance with settings, please:

Post a comment in the Comments tab. Send me a Private Message via MQL5.

Note: This indicator is an analytical tool and does not perform automated trading. The final trading decision always rests with the user.