SessionsPro

Sessions Pro is a trading sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws the London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney sessions with their high/low ranges, session VWAP, an economic calendar news filter, a candle countdown timer and a live dashboard panel. One indicator instead of the five most traders stack on a chart.

It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12. All four sessions are fully configurable: rename them, change their hours, restrict them to chosen weekdays, or repurpose them as your own killzones and custom trading windows.

Session Ranges and Breakout Levels

Each session gets a high/low range box with a transparent fill, labelled with the session name. The session still forming is outlined with a dotted border. The moment it closes the outline turns solid, so a finished session range is never confused with one that is still moving.

When a session closes, its session high and session low project forward as horizontal levels until the next session opens. That is the session breakout reference most traders draw by hand, kept accurate automatically on every chart.

Session VWAP

Volume weighted average price accumulated from each session open - not from midnight and not from the start of the trading day. London VWAP, New York VWAP and Asian session VWAP are each tracked separately. The value is published as an indicator buffer, so an Expert Advisor can read it as easily as you can see it.

Session Statistics and Trend

A least squares linear regression line is fitted to each session's closes, and the dashboard reports three numbers per session:
  • Trend - the correlation between price and time inside the session. Near zero means the session is chopping. A large positive or negative value means a clean directional session.
  • Volume - volume accumulated since the session opened.
  • Sigma - the standard deviation of the session's closes, in price units.
This answers "is this session trending or ranging" with a number instead of an impression.

Economic Calendar News Filter

News events are read from MetaTrader's own economic calendar. There is no external data feed, no subscription and no web request.
  • Filter events by impact: high impact only, medium and high, or all news events.
  • Events are filtered automatically to the currencies of the chart symbol, so EURUSD shows EUR and USD releases and hides everything else. A custom currency list is also available.
  • Event lines are colour coded by impact and labelled with the event name.
  • Upcoming news is drawn ahead of price, not only past releases.
  • Optional news blackout zones shade a configurable window around high impact releases - useful if your trading plan or funded account rules keep you flat around news.
  • Optional alert a chosen number of minutes before a release.
Live Dashboard and Candle Timer

A compact panel shows every session's status - open or closed - with a countdown to its next close or next open. Below the session table sits a candle countdown timer showing the time remaining on the current bar, and the next scheduled news event with its own countdown.

The panel can be placed in any corner, re-fits when the chart is resized, and hides sessions you have switched off instead of showing empty rows. The countdowns keep running on a quiet market where no ticks are arriving.

Timezone Handling That Survives a Broker Change

Most session indicators break when the broker server time is not what the settings assume. Sessions Pro separates the two things that actually matter: which timezone your session hours are written in, and what your broker's GMT offset is.

Write your session hours in UTC and let the indicator detect the broker GMT offset from the terminal, or write them directly in broker server time. Either way, moving to a different broker or a different prop firm does not mean re-entering every session window by hand.

Built for Automation

Twelve indicator buffers are published - projected session high, projected session low and session VWAP for each of the four sessions - so an Expert Advisor can trade session levels and session breakouts directly. An integration header with a configuration structure and typed helper functions is available for developers who want to build on it.

What It Does Not Do

This is an analysis tool, not a trading system. It places no orders, generates no buy or sell signals, and makes no claims about profitability. It shows you where the sessions are, what they did, and when the next event lands.

Requirements and Notes
  • Timeframes M1 to H12. On D1 and above the indicator reports that session windows cannot be resolved, because a single bar spans the whole day.
  • The news filter needs a live terminal connection with the economic calendar available. MetaTrader blocks calendar access inside the Strategy Tester, so news is disabled automatically there. Every other feature works normally in the tester.
  • Session VWAP uses tick volume by default and can be switched to real volume on symbols where the broker publishes it.
  • One instance per chart.
Input Parameters

Session A, Session B, Session C, Session D

Four identical blocks, one per session.
  • enabled - master switch for this session.
  • label - the name shown on the range box and in the dashboard.
  • session window - written as HHMM-HHMM, for example 1300-2200. Sessions crossing midnight are supported, such as 2100-0600, and are tracked as a single session. An optional weekday filter can be appended, where 1 is Sunday: 0930-1600:23456 restricts the session to weekdays.
  • colour - used for the box, outline, label, lines and dashboard row.
  • draw range box - the filled session high/low box.
  • draw regression trendline - least squares fit over the session's closes.
  • draw mean line - running mean of the session's closes.
  • plot session VWAP - publishes the VWAP buffer.
  • project high/low forward - publishes the session High and Low buffers.
Timezone
  • Session times reference - whether your session hours are written in broker server time or in UTC.
  • Session times UTC offset - the offset your hours are written in.
  • Broker GMT offset mode - detect the broker offset from the terminal, or set it manually.
  • Broker GMT offset - the value used in manual mode.
Range Boxes
  • Fill transparency - 0 is solid, 100 is invisible. Blended against the chart background.
  • Draw range outline - a crisp border in the pure session colour.
  • Outline style, running session - dotted by default.
  • Outline style, completed session - solid by default, so closed ranges read differently from the one still forming.
  • Outline width.
  • Draw range label and range label font size.
  • Sessions kept per type - how many past sessions stay on the chart.
  • Max bars processed - limit on how much history is walked.
Dashboard
  • Show dashboard.
  • Advanced dashboard - adds the Trend, Volume and Sigma columns.
  • Dashboard corner, X offset, Y offset, font size and font.
  • Background, border, text, active and inactive colours.
Dividers
  • Show session open dividers - a vertical line in the session colour.
  • Show daily dividers and show weekday name on divider.
  • Daily divider colour and style.
Candle Timer
  • Candle close timer - off, on the chart beside price, in the dashboard, or both.
  • Timer colour and timer colour when closing.
  • Warn when seconds remaining below - when the timer switches to the warning colour.
  • Timer font size.
News Filter
  • Show economic calendar events.
  • Minimum importance - high only, medium and high, or all.
  • Currency filter - chart symbol currencies, a custom list, or every currency.
  • Custom currency list - comma separated, for example USD,EUR,GBP.
  • Past events shown in days, and upcoming events shown in hours.
  • High, medium and low impact colours.
  • Event line style and width.
  • Show event name on the line.
  • Draw blackout zone around events, with its own minimum importance, minutes before, minutes after and transparency.
  • Alert minutes before event - set to 0 to disable.
  • Max events kept and calendar refresh interval.
Data and Alerts
  • Volume source - tick volume or real volume.
  • Alert on session open, on session close, and on session range breakout.
  • Alert channels - terminal popup, push notification, email and sound.
  • Alert sound file.
Branding
  • Dashboard title and an optional footer row. Empty by default.
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5 (1)
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
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Trend Catcher ind mt5
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趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
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Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SMC Fibonacci OTE
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels. By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay fo
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
专家
介绍 FTMO Smart Trader EA：您应对 Prop Firm 挑战的终极解决方案 您想通过像 FTMO、FundedNext 或 The Funded Trader Program 这样的 Prop Firm 挑战吗？FTMO Smart Trader EA 是专门为实现这一目标而设计的。凭借令人印象深刻的  胜率和仅  的回撤，该专家顾问精心制定了满足这些 Prop Firm 严格要求的策略。 限时优惠：在价格上涨至 $1,000 之前，以 $600 的价格购买仅剩的 4 份副本！ FTMO Smart Trader EA 的关键功能： 高级算法：专家顾问采用先进的技术和复杂的算法，确保做出快速准确的交易决策。 全面的风险管理：通过先进的风险管理协议，您可以确保您的资金始终安全。 多时间框架和多货币对分析：FTMO Smart Trader EA 分析多个时间框架和货币对，以做出最佳可能的交易决策。 单图表设置：只需在 EURUSD 上运行 EA，它将为您交易一个符号。 与 Prop Firm 账户兼容：FTMO、MFF、ROYAL、The Funded Trader
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It trades the GBP/USD currency pair on the M15 timeframe and requires no manual intervention after it is attached to the chart. [FILL IN - HOW THE ROBOT WORKS. Describe in two or three plain sentences what the Expert Advisor measures and when it opens a position: which indicators or price conditions are used, whether it trades with the trend or against it, and whether it trades at any time or only during certain hours. The description
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator A professional non-repainting channel indicator designed for swing trading and short-term trading strategies. The indicator identifies dynamic support and resistance levels and generates clear buy/sell signals with visual arrows on the chart. KEY FEATURES • Non-Repainting Signals - All signals remain fixed once generated • Dynamic Channel Bands - Automatically adjusts to market volatility • Clear Visual Arrows - Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell si
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Gold Maximizer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time. Trading strategy The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is trigge
Regression Breakout Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Regression Breakout Map is a breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around an adaptive linear regression channel. It finds periods where volatility has contracted, marks the breakout when price leaves the channel, and then draws the complete trade map on your chart: entry, stop loss, and a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 target ladder with a stop that ratchets forward as each target is reached. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12, and it does not repa
SMC Reversal Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Reversal Map is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that marks change of character reversals - the moment market structure breaks and the trend in control loses it. It does something most SMC tools do not: before it shows you a signal, it looks up how the most similar setups in your chart's own history actually turned out, and tells you the result as a confidence score you can act on. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe, and it d
Cheetah Gold Scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day. Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at mos
Savanna Gold Trend
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Savanna Gold Trend - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trend-continuation trading robot for gold on MT5. Pyramids into a running move, never averages down, stop loss on every position. Savanna Gold Trend is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It waits for price to break out of its recent range in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, opens a position, and then adds further positions only while that move keeps running in profit. Each position is then manage
Apex Helios
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
APEX HELIOS - ONE QUALIFIED TRADE PER DAY ON GOLD Most gold robots trade constantly. Apex Helios does the opposite. It maps the opening range of each session, waits for one qualified break from that range, and then does nothing for the rest of the day. If no setup meets its quality thresholds, it does not trade at all. One position at a time. A stop loss attached from the moment it opens. Risk on any single trade capped by design. BUILT FROM A TRADE LOG, NOT FROM AN IDEA Version 11 is no
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