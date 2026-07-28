Regression Breakout Map

Regression Breakout Map is a breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around an adaptive linear regression channel. It finds periods where volatility has contracted, marks the breakout when price leaves the channel, and then draws the complete trade map on your chart: entry, stop loss, and a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 target ladder with a stop that ratchets forward as each target is reached.

It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12, and it does not repaint: every signal is confirmed on the close of the bar and never moves afterwards.

Adaptive Regression Channel

A least squares linear regression line is fitted to recent closes and surrounded by standard deviation bands. Unlike a fixed moving average envelope, the channel tilts with the prevailing trend, so the breakout levels follow the market instead of lagging behind it.

The channel changes colour when volatility contracts, so a compressing market is visible at a glance rather than something you have to measure.

Volatility Contraction Detection

Channel width is ranked against its own recent range. When width falls into the lowest part of that range, the market is in contraction - the squeeze that so often precedes an expansion move. The contraction threshold and lookback are both adjustable.

A breakout signal is only produced when price leaves the channel immediately after a contracted bar. That single filter removes the majority of aimless band touches that occur in already-volatile conditions.

The Complete Trade Map

When a breakout fires, the indicator draws everything needed to manage the position:
  • Entry level, marked with a labelled arrow.
  • Stop loss, placed at the opposite band as it stood before the breakout.
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3, each a configurable multiple of the channel width, drawn as dashed lines running forward across the chart with their own labels.
  • A ratcheting stop: reaching TP1 moves the stop to entry, reaching TP2 moves it to TP1. Both steps can be switched off.
  • Clear event labels on the chart - Breakout Long, Breakout Short, TP1 Hit, TP2 Hit, Trail Stop Hit, Stop Loss Hit - so the full history of every setup can be read directly from the chart.
Live Trade Panel

While a setup is active the dashboard shows the numbers you actually need: entry price, current stop (labelled so you can see whether it has moved to breakeven or to TP1), all three target prices, and the reward to risk ratio of the setup. No measuring, no arithmetic.

Below that it tracks how the settings have behaved on your chart: total signals, win rate, average return per signal and a trade Sharpe ratio, all computed from the visible history so you can compare settings on your own instrument instead of taking someone's word for it.

Pivot Trendlines

Confirmed swing highs and swing lows are connected into support and resistance trendlines that extend forward, drawn with a soft glow so they sit on the chart without competing with price. Pivot sensitivity is adjustable, and the overlay can be switched off entirely.

Alerts

Optional alerts on breakout, on each target being reached, and on the stop being hit. Terminal popup, push notification to your phone, email and sound are all supported and independently switchable. Alerts fire only on confirmed bars and only in real time, so attaching the indicator never floods you with historical notifications.

What It Does Not Do

This is an analysis tool, not a trading system. It places no orders and makes no claims about profitability. It marks where the channel is, where the breakout happened, and where the stop and targets sit. The statistics it reports are measured from your own chart history - they are a way to compare settings, not a forecast.

Requirements and Notes
  • Timeframes M1 to H12.
  • Signals are confirmed on bar close and do not repaint. The bar still forming never carries a signal.
  • One setup is tracked at a time; breakouts occurring while a setup is still open are ignored by design.
  • One instance per chart.
Input Parameters

Regression Model
  • Regression length - number of bars in the least squares fit.
  • Deviation multiplier - width of the bands in standard deviations.
  • Show regression basis line - the centre line of the channel.
  • Shade the channel - fill between the bands.
Contraction Metrics
  • Contraction lookback - how far back channel width is ranked.
  • Contraction threshold - the percentage of that range below which the market counts as contracted. Lower values mean fewer, tighter setups.
Target Architecture
  • TP1, TP2 and TP3 multipliers - each target as a multiple of the channel width at the breakout.
  • Move stop to entry after TP1.
  • Move stop to TP1 after TP2.
  • Completed trades drawn - how many finished setups stay on the chart.
Pivot Trendlines
  • Show pivot trendlines.
  • Pivot length - bars required either side of a swing for it to confirm.
  • Resistance and support trendline colours.
  • Draw glow around trendlines.
Colours
  • Channel normal and contracted colours.
  • Channel shading transparency - blended against your chart background, so it suits light and dark themes.
  • Long signal, short signal, target, stop and entry colours.
Signals and Alerts
  • Draw event labels and label font size.
  • Target lines extend - how far forward the ladder is drawn, in bars.
  • Event label text colour.
  • Alert on breakout, on target hit, on stop hit.
  • Alert channels - terminal popup, push notification, email, sound.
  • Alert sound file.
Dashboard
  • Show performance dashboard.
  • Dashboard corner, X offset, Y offset, font size and font.
  • Background, border, text and label colours.
Engine
  • Max bars processed - limit on how much history is analysed.
Branding
  • Panel title and an optional footer row. Empty by default.
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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
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Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
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Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
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Israr Hussain Shah
指标
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Rully Khoirul Anwar
指标
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Rodrigo Galeote
指标
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Matthew David Cracknell
指标
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Phemelo Neo Malele
指标
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Sergio Tiscar Ortega
专家
This EA employs a robust, data-driven approach to capitalize on the specific volatility and trend dynamics of the Euro/Yen cross. Core Strategy Features: Timeframe & Data: Optimized for the H2 (2-hour) timeframe, backtested using high-quality Dukascopy tick data with M1 precision. Intelligent Trade Management: The system utilizes advanced exit mechanisms to protect capital and lock in profits, including dynamic Trailing Stops , technical Take Profit (PT) , and strict Stop Loss (SL) risk controls
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4.76 (136)
指标
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Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
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5 (9)
指标
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指标
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4.6 (30)
指标
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4.51 (148)
指标
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4.85 (54)
指标
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5 (4)
指标
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
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4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SMC Fibonacci OTE
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels. By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay fo
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
专家
介绍 FTMO Smart Trader EA：您应对 Prop Firm 挑战的终极解决方案 您想通过像 FTMO、FundedNext 或 The Funded Trader Program 这样的 Prop Firm 挑战吗？FTMO Smart Trader EA 是专门为实现这一目标而设计的。凭借令人印象深刻的  胜率和仅  的回撤，该专家顾问精心制定了满足这些 Prop Firm 严格要求的策略。 限时优惠：在价格上涨至 $1,000 之前，以 $600 的价格购买仅剩的 4 份副本！ FTMO Smart Trader EA 的关键功能： 高级算法：专家顾问采用先进的技术和复杂的算法，确保做出快速准确的交易决策。 全面的风险管理：通过先进的风险管理协议，您可以确保您的资金始终安全。 多时间框架和多货币对分析：FTMO Smart Trader EA 分析多个时间框架和货币对，以做出最佳可能的交易决策。 单图表设置：只需在 EURUSD 上运行 EA，它将为您交易一个符号。 与 Prop Firm 账户兼容：FTMO、MFF、ROYAL、The Funded Trader
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It trades the GBP/USD currency pair on the M15 timeframe and requires no manual intervention after it is attached to the chart. [FILL IN - HOW THE ROBOT WORKS. Describe in two or three plain sentences what the Expert Advisor measures and when it opens a position: which indicators or price conditions are used, whether it trades with the trend or against it, and whether it trades at any time or only during certain hours. The description
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator A professional non-repainting channel indicator designed for swing trading and short-term trading strategies. The indicator identifies dynamic support and resistance levels and generates clear buy/sell signals with visual arrows on the chart. KEY FEATURES • Non-Repainting Signals - All signals remain fixed once generated • Dynamic Channel Bands - Automatically adjusts to market volatility • Clear Visual Arrows - Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell si
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Gold Maximizer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time. Trading strategy The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is trigge
SessionsPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Sessions Pro is a trading sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws the London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney sessions with their high/low ranges, session VWAP, an economic calendar news filter, a candle countdown timer and a live dashboard panel. One indicator instead of the five most traders stack on a chart. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12. All four sessions are fully configurable: rename them, change their hours, restrict them t
SMC Reversal Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SMC Reversal Map is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that marks change of character reversals - the moment market structure breaks and the trend in control loses it. It does something most SMC tools do not: before it shows you a signal, it looks up how the most similar setups in your chart's own history actually turned out, and tells you the result as a confidence score you can act on. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe, and it d
Cheetah Gold Scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day. Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at mos
Savanna Gold Trend
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Savanna Gold Trend - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trend-continuation trading robot for gold on MT5. Pyramids into a running move, never averages down, stop loss on every position. Savanna Gold Trend is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It waits for price to break out of its recent range in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, opens a position, and then adds further positions only while that move keeps running in profit. Each position is then manage
Apex Helios
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
APEX HELIOS - ONE QUALIFIED TRADE PER DAY ON GOLD Most gold robots trade constantly. Apex Helios does the opposite. It maps the opening range of each session, waits for one qualified break from that range, and then does nothing for the rest of the day. If no setup meets its quality thresholds, it does not trade at all. One position at a time. A stop loss attached from the moment it opens. Risk on any single trade capped by design. BUILT FROM A TRADE LOG, NOT FROM AN IDEA Version 11 is no
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