#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"

#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"

#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."

//--- 指標の設定

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- グローバル変数

double ExtDynamic[]; // 動的配列

double ExtStatic[100]; // 静的配列

bool ExtFlag=true; // フラグ

double ExtBuff[]; // 指標バッファ

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 配列へのメモリ追加

ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);

//--- 指標バッファマッピング

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const int begin,

const double &price[])

{

//--- 単一の分析を行う

if(ExtFlag)

{

//--- メモリ解除を試みる

//--- 1. 動的配列

Print("+============================+");

Print("1. Check dynamic array:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる

ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));

//--- 2. 静的配列

Print("2. Check static array:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる

ArrayFree(ExtStatic);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));

//--- 3. 指標バッファ

Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる

ArrayFree(ExtBuff);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));

//--- フラグの値を変更する

ExtFlag=false;

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}