この関数は配列が動的であるかどうかをチェックします。

bool  ArrayIsDynamic(
  const void&  array[]   // チェックされた配列
  );

パラメータ

array[]

[in]  チェックされた配列

戻り値

選ばれた配列が動的の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

例:

#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"
#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"
#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."
//--- 指標の設定
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- グローバル変数
double ExtDynamic[];   // 動的配列
double ExtStatic[100]; // 静的配列
bool   ExtFlag=true;   // フラグ
double ExtBuff[];     // 指標バッファ
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- 配列へのメモリ追加
  ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
  SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);
  PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
              const int prev_calculated,
              const int begin,
              const double &price[])
 {
//--- 単一の分析を行う
  if(ExtFlag)
    {
    //--- メモリ解除を試みる
    //--- 1. 動的配列
    Print("+============================+");
    Print("1. Check dynamic array:");
    Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
    Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");
    //--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる
    ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);
    Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
    //--- 2. 静的配列
    Print("2. Check static array:");
    Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
    Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");
    //--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる
    ArrayFree(ExtStatic);
    Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
    //--- 3. 指標バッファ
    Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");
    Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
    Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");
    //--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる
    ArrayFree(ExtBuff);
    Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
    //--- フラグの値を変更する
     ExtFlag=false;
    }
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
  return(rates_total);
 }

参照

時系列と指標へのアクセス