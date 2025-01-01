|
#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"
#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"
#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."
//--- 指標の設定
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- グローバル変数
double ExtDynamic[]; // 動的配列
double ExtStatic[100]; // 静的配列
bool ExtFlag=true; // フラグ
double ExtBuff[]; // 指標バッファ
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 配列へのメモリ追加
ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const int begin,
const double &price[])
{
//--- 単一の分析を行う
if(ExtFlag)
{
//--- メモリ解除を試みる
//--- 1. 動的配列
Print("+============================+");
Print("1. Check dynamic array:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる
ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
//--- 2. 静的配列
Print("2. Check static array:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる
ArrayFree(ExtStatic);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
//--- 3. 指標バッファ
Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- 配列メモリ解除を試みる
ArrayFree(ExtBuff);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
//--- フラグの値を変更する
ExtFlag=false;
}
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
return(rates_total);
}