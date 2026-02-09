数据科学和机器学习（第 35 部分）：MQL5 中的 NumPy — 用更少代码制作复杂算法的艺术
内容
- 概述
- 为何是 NumPy？
- 向量与矩阵初始化
- 数学函数
- 统计函数
- 随机数生成器
- - 均匀分布
- - 正态分布
- - 指数分布
- - 二项分布
- - 泊松分布
- - 洗牌
- - 随机选择
- 快速傅里叶变换（FFT）
- - 标准快速傅里叶变换
- 线性代数
- 多项式（幂级数）
- 常用 NumPy 方法
- 从零开始编写机器学习模型
- 结束语
相信您能做到，并且您行过半程
— 西奥多·罗斯福（Theodore Roosevelt）。
概述
对于我们能想到的每一项代码创建任务，没有编程语言能完全自给自足，每种编程语言都依赖于精心设计的工具，这些工具可以是函数库、框架、和模块，帮助解决某些问题，并把思路转化为现实。
MQL5 也不例外。它主要为算法交易而设计，其早期功能大多限于交易操作。不同于其前身 MQL4 — 被认为是较弱的语言 — MQL5 更强大、更有能力。然而，构建一个功能齐全的交易机器人不仅需要调用函数来下达买卖交易。
为驾驭金融市场的复杂性，交易者往往部署包括机器学习和人工智能（AI）在内的精密数学运算。而这又令优化代码函数库、及能够高效处理复杂计算的专用框架的需求增长。
为何是 NumPy？
当以 MQL5 来应对复杂计算时，MetaQuotes 为我们提供了众多优秀的函数库，诸如 Fuzzy、Stat 和强大的 Alglib（可在 MetaEditor 的 MQL5\Include\Math 目录下找到）。
这些函数库拥有许多的函数，适合以较小的工作量，来编写复杂的智能系统，但因函数库中过量用到数组和对象指针，故大多函数缺乏灵活性，更不用说有些函数需要数学知识才能正确使用。
自引入矩阵和向量以来，MQL5 语言在数据存储、及计算方面变得更加多才和灵活，这些数组均以对象形式存在，并伴随许多内置数学函数，这些都曾需要手工实现。
由于矩阵和向量的灵活性，我们能够有针对性地更大扩展它们，形成类似于已有的 NumPy（数值 Python，一款提供高级数学函数的 Python 函数库，支持多维数组、掩码数组、和矩阵）这样的各种数学函数集合。
公平地说，大多数 MQL5 提供的矩阵和向量函数都受到 NumPy 的启发，正如这篇文档中所见，语法非常相似。
|
MQL5
|Python 代码。
|
vector::Zeros(3); vector::Full(10);
|
numpy.zeros(3) numpy.full(10)
根据文档，引入的这种类似语法是为了“以最小的工作量更轻松地将 Python 算法和代码翻译到 MQL5。许多数据处理任务、数学方程、神经网络、和机器学习任务，都能用现成的 Python 方法和函数库来解决。”
这确实如此，但提供的矩阵和向量函数还不够。我们还缺少众许多紧要函数，都是我们经常把这些算法和代码从 Python 翻译到 MQL5 时所需的，在本文中，我们把一些最实用的函数和方法，以非常接近的语法从 NumPy 翻译成 MQL5，令翻译 Python 编程语言算法更轻松。
为了保持语法与 Python 相似，我们将用小写字母实现函数名称。先从初始化向量和矩阵的方法开始。
向量与矩阵初始化
为了处置向量和矩阵，我们需要有初始化方法，初始化它们时填充一些数值。以下是针对该任务的一些功能。
|
方法
|说明
|
template <typename T> vector CNumpy::full(uint size, T fill_value) { return vector::Full(size, fill_value); } template <typename T> matrix CNumpy::full(uint rows, uint cols, T fill_value) { return matrix::Full(rows, cols, fill_value); }
|按给定大小/行列，构造一个新的向量/矩阵，并以一个数值填充。
|
vector CNumpy::ones(uint size) { return vector::Ones(size); } matrix CNumpy::ones(uint rows, uint cols) { return matrix::Ones(rows, cols); }
|按给定尺寸构造一个新向量，或按给定的行和列构造一个新矩阵，填充数值一
|
vector CNumpy::zeros(uint size) { return vector::Zeros(size); } matrix CNumpy::zeros(uint rows, uint cols) { return matrix::Zeros(rows, cols); }
|按一个给定大小构造向量，或给定行何列构造矩阵，填充数值零
|
matrix CNumpy::eye(const uint rows, const uint cols, const int ndiag=0) { return matrix::Eye(rows, cols, ndiag); }
|构造一个矩阵，对角线上是 1，其它则是零。
|
matrix CNumpy::identity(uint rows) { return matrix::Identity(rows, rows); }
|构造一个主对角线为 1 的方阵。
尽管方法简单，但对于创建占位矩阵和向量至关重要，其常用于变换、填充、和扩充。
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Initialization // Vectors One-dimensional Print("numpy.full: ",np.full(10, 2)); Print("numpy.ones: ",np.ones(10)); Print("numpy.zeros: ",np.zeros(10)); // Matrices Two-Dimensional Print("numpy.full:\n",np.full(3,3, 2)); Print("numpy.ones:\n",np.ones(3,3)); Print("numpy.zeros:\n",np.zeros(3,3)); Print("numpy.eye:\n",np.eye(3,3)); Print("numpy.identity:\n",np.identity(3)); }
数学函数
这是一个宽泛的主题，在于向量和矩阵都需要实现和描述很多数学函数，我们于此只讨论其中的一些。从数学常数开始。
常数
数学常数和函数一样实用。
|
常数
|说明
|
numpy.e
|欧拉常数、自然对数基数、纳皮尔常数。
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numpy.euler_gamma
|定义是调和级数与自然对数之间的极限差值。
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np.inf
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IEEE 754 浮点表示，（正）无穷大。
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np.nan
|
|np.pi
|
大约等于 3.14159，即圆周长与直径的比值。
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Mathematical functions Print("numpy.e: ",np.e); Print("numpy.euler_gamma: ",np.euler_gamma); Print("numpy.inf: ",np.inf); Print("numpy.nan: ",np.nan); Print("numpy.pi: ",np.pi); }
函数
以下是 CNumpy 类中存在的一些函数。
|方法
|
说明
|
vector CNumpy::add(const vector&a, const vector&b) { return a+b; }; matrix CNumpy::add(const matrix&a, const matrix&b) { return a+b; };
|两个向量/矩阵相加。
|
vector CNumpy::subtract(const vector&a, const vector&b) { return a-b; }; matrix CNumpy::subtract(const matrix&a, const matrix&b) { return a-b; };
|两个向量/矩阵相减。
|
vector CNumpy::multiply(const vector&a, const vector&b) { return a*b; }; matrix CNumpy::multiply(const matrix&a, const matrix&b) { return a*b; };
|两个向量/矩阵相乘。
|
vector CNumpy::divide(const vector&a, const vector&b) { return a/b; }; matrix CNumpy::divide(const matrix&a, const matrix&b) { return a/b; };
|两个向量/矩阵相除
|
vector CNumpy::power(const vector&a, double n) { return MathPow(a, n); }; matrix CNumpy::power(const matrix&a, double n) { return MathPow(a, n); };
|它将矩阵/向量 a 中的所有元素提升到 n 次幂。
|
vector CNumpy::sqrt(const vector&a) { return MathSqrt(a); }; matrix CNumpy::sqrt(const matrix&a) { return MathSqrt(a); };
|计算向量/矩阵 a 中每个元素的平方根。
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Mathematical functions vector a = {1,2,3,4,5}; vector b = {1,2,3,4,5}; Print("np.add: ",np.add(a, b)); Print("np.subtract: ",np.subtract(a, b)); Print("np.multiply: ",np.multiply(a, b)); Print("np.divide: ",np.divide(a, b)); Print("np.power: ",np.power(a, 2)); Print("np.sqrt: ",np.sqrt(a)); Print("np.log: ",np.log(a)); Print("np.log1p: ",np.log1p(a)); }
统计函数
这些也可归类为数学函数，但不同于基本数学运算，这些函数有助于从给定数据中提供分析量值。在机器学习中，它们主要用于特征工程和归一化。
下表体现了 MQL5-Numpy 类中实现的一些函数。
|
方法
|说明
|
double sum(const vector& v) { return v.Sum(); } double sum(const matrix& m) { return m.Sum(); }; vector sum(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Sum(axis); };
|计算向量/矩阵元素的合计，也能针对给定的轴（多轴）执行。
|
double mean(const vector& v) { return v.Mean(); } double mean(const matrix& m) { return m.Mean(); }; vector mean(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Mean(axis); };
|
|
double var(const vector& v) { return v.Var(); } double var(const matrix& m) { return m.Var(); }; vector var(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Var(axis); };
|
|
double std(const vector& v) { return v.Std(); } double std(const matrix& m) { return m.Std(); }; vector std(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Std(axis); };
|
|
double median(const vector& v) { return v.Median(); } double median(const matrix& m) { return m.Median(); }; vector median(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Median(axis); };
|
计算向量/矩阵元素的中位数。
|
double percentile(const vector &v, int value) { return v.Percentile(value); } double percentile(const matrix &m, int value) { return m.Percentile(value); } vector percentile(const matrix &m, int value, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Percentile(value, axis); }
|
这些函数计算向量/矩阵元素、或沿指定轴元素的指定百分位数值。
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double quantile(const vector &v, int quantile_) { return v.Quantile(quantile_); } double quantile(const matrix &m, int quantile_) { return m.Quantile(quantile_); } vector quantile(const matrix &m, int quantile_, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Quantile(quantile_, axis); }
|
它们计算矩阵/向量元素、或沿指定轴元素的指定分位数值。
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vector cumsum(const vector& v) { return v.CumSum(); }; vector cumsum(const matrix& m) { return m.CumSum(); }; matrix cumsum(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.CumSum(axis); };
|
这些函数计算矩阵/向量元素的累积和，包括沿给定轴。
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vector cumprod(const vector& v) { return v.CumProd(); } vector cumprod(const matrix& m) { return m.CumProd(); }; matrix cumprod(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.CumProd(axis); };
|
它们返回矩阵/矢量元素的累积乘积，包括沿给定轴。
|
double average(const vector &v, const vector &weights) { return v.Average(weights); } double average(const matrix &m, const matrix &weights) { return m.Average(weights); } vector average(const matrix &m, const matrix &weights, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Average(weights, axis); }
|
|
ulong argmax(const vector& v) { return v.ArgMax(); } ulong argmax(const matrix& m) { return m.ArgMax(); } vector argmax(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.ArgMax(axis); };
|
它们返回最大值的索引。
|
ulong argmin(const vector& v) { return v.ArgMin(); } ulong argmin(const matrix& m) { return m.ArgMin(); } vector argmin(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.ArgMin(axis); };
|它们返回最小值的索引。
|
double min(const vector& v) { return v.Min(); } double min(const matrix& m) { return m.Min(); } vector min(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Min(axis); };
|它们返回向量/矩阵中的最小值，包括沿指定轴。
|
double max(const vector& v) { return v.Max(); } double max(const matrix& m) { return m.Max(); } vector max(const matrix& m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Max(axis); };
|它们返回向量/矩阵的最大值，包括沿指定轴。
|
double prod(const vector &v, double initial=1.0) { return v.Prod(initial); } double prod(const matrix &m, double initial) { return m.Prod(initial); } vector prod(const matrix &m, double initial, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Prod(axis, initial); }
|
它们返回矩阵/矢量元素的乘积，也能针对给定轴执行。
|
double ptp(const vector &v) { return v.Ptp(); } double ptp(const matrix &m) { return m.Ptp(); } vector ptp(const matrix &m, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_VERT) { return m.Ptp(axis); }
|
它们返回矩阵/向量、或给定矩阵轴的数值范围，等价于 Max() - Min()。Ptp — 峰值到峰值。
这些函数由内置的向量和矩阵统计函数驱动，正如文档中所见，我所做的全部只是创建了一个类似 NumPy 语法，并把这些函数封装。
以下是如何使用这些函数的一个示例。
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Statistical functions vector z = {1,2,3,4,5}; Print("np.sum: ", np.sum(z)); Print("np.mean: ", np.mean(z)); Print("np.var: ", np.var(z)); Print("np.std: ", np.std(z)); Print("np.median: ", np.median(z)); Print("np.percentile: ", np.percentile(z, 75)); Print("np.quantile: ", np.quantile(z, 75)); Print("np.argmax: ", np.argmax(z)); Print("np.argmin: ", np.argmin(z)); Print("np.max: ", np.max(z)); Print("np.min: ", np.min(z)); Print("np.cumsum: ", np.cumsum(z)); Print("np.cumprod: ", np.cumprod(z)); Print("np.prod: ", np.prod(z)); vector weights = {0.2,0.1,0.5,0.2,0.01}; Print("np.average: ", np.average(z, weights)); Print("np.ptp: ", np.ptp(z)); }
随机数生成器
NumPy 有很多实用的子模块，其中之一就是随机子模块。
numpy.random 子模块基于 PCG64 随机数生成器（来自 NumPy 1.17+），提供多种随机数生成函数。这些方法大多基于概率论和统计分布的数学原理。
在机器学习中，我们往往为许多用例生成随机数；我们生成随机数作为神经网络的初始起始权重，训练基于迭代梯度下降的模型，有时我们甚至遵循统计分布生成随机特征，以便为我们的模型获取样本测试数据。
至关重要的是，我们生成的随机数必须遵循统计分布，而有些用 MQL5 内置的随机数生成函数无法达成。
首先，此处是您如何为 CNumpy.random 子模块设置随机种子。
np.random.seed(42);
- 均匀分布 #
我们生成的随机数来自一些低值和高值之间的均匀分布。
公式：
其中 R 是来自 [0,1] 的随机数。
template <typename T> vector uniform(T low, T high, uint size=1) { vector res = vector::Zeros(size); for (uint i=0; i<size; i++) res[i] = low + (high - low) * (rand() / double(RAND_MAX)); // Normalize rand() return res; }
用法。
在 Numpy.mqh 文件中，创建了一个名为 CRandom 的独立结构，然后在 CNumpy 类内调用，这允许我们调用类内的结构，为我们给出类似 Python 的语法。
class CNumpy { protected: public: CNumpy(void); ~CNumpy(void); CRandom random; }
Print("np.random.uniform: ",np.random.uniform(1,10,10));
输出：
2025.03.16 15:03:15.102 Numpy np.random.uniform: [8.906552323984496,9.274605548265022,7.828760643330179,9.355082857753228,2.218420972319712,5.772331919309061,3.76067384868923,6.096438489944151,1.93908505508591,8.107272560808131]
我们能可视化结果，看看数据是否均匀分布。
正态分布 #
在许多机器学习模型中都用到该方法，例如初始化神经网络权重。
我们可以用Box-Muller变换实现。
公式：
其中：
随机数来自 [0,1]
vector normal(uint size, double mean=0, double std=1) { vector results = {}; // Declare the results vector // We generate two random values in each iteration of the loop uint n = size / 2 + size % 2; // If the size is odd, we need one extra iteration // Loop to generate pairs of normal numbers for (uint i = 0; i < n; i++) { // Generate two random uniform variables double u1 = MathRand() / 32768.0; // Uniform [0,1] -> (MathRand() generates values from 0 to 32767) double u2 = MathRand() / 32768.0; // Uniform [0,1] // Apply the Box-Muller transform to get two normal variables double z1 = MathSqrt(-2 * MathLog(u1)) * MathCos(2 * M_PI * u2); double z2 = MathSqrt(-2 * MathLog(u1)) * MathSin(2 * M_PI * u2); // Scale to the desired mean and standard deviation, and add them to the results results = push_back(results, mean + std * z1); if ((uint)results.Size() < size) // Only add z2 if the size is not reached yet results = push_back(results, mean + std * z2); } // Return only the exact size of the results (if it's odd, we cut off one value) results.Resize(size); return results; }
用法。
Print("np.random.normal: ",np.random.normal(10,0,1));
输出：
2025.03.16 15:33:08.791 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.random.normal: [-1.550635379340936,0.963285267506685,0.4587699653416977,-0.4813064556591148,-0.6919587880027229,1.649030932484221,-2.433415738330552,2.598464400400878,-0.2363726420659525,-0.1131299501178828]
指数分布 #
指数分布是一种概率分布，描述泊松过程中事件之间的时间，其中事件以恒定的平均速率连续且独立发生。
公式给出：
为了生成指数分布随机数，我们调用逆变换抽样方法。公式：
其中：
- 是介于 0 和 1 之间的均匀随机数。
- 是速率参数。
vector exponential(uint size, double lmbda=1.0) { vector res = vector::Zeros(size); for (uint i=0; i<size; i++) res[i] = -log((rand()/RAND_MAX)) / lmbda; return res; }
用法。
Print("np.random.exponential: ",np.random.exponential(10));
输出：
2025.03.16 15:57:36.124 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.random.exponential: [0.4850272647406031,0.7617651806321184,1.09800210467871,2.658253432915927,0.5814831387699247,0.9920104404467721,0.7427922283035616,0.09323707153463576,0.2963563234048633,1.790326127008611]
二项分布 #
这是一种离散概率分布，在固定次数的独立试验中为成功数量建模，每次都得到相同的成功概率。
公式给出。
我们能够如下实现。
// Function to generate a single Bernoulli(p) trial int bernoulli(double p) { return (double)rand() / RAND_MAX < p ? 1 : 0; }
// Function to generate Binomial(n, p) samples vector binomial(uint size, uint n, double p) { vector res = vector::Zeros(size); for (uint i = 0; i < size; i++) { int count = 0; for (uint j = 0; j < n; j++) count += bernoulli(p); // Sum of Bernoulli trials res[i] = count; } return res; }
用法。
Print("np.random.binomial: ",np.random.binomial(10, 5, 0.5));
输出：
2025.03.16 19:35:20.346 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.random.binomial: [2,1,2,3,2,1,1,4,0,3]
泊松分布 #
这是一种概率分布，表达在固定时间、或空间间隔内，发生给定次数事件的概率，前提是这些事件以恒定的平均速率发生，且与上次事件的发生时间无关。
公式：
其中：
- 是发生次数 (0,1,2...)
- (lambda) 是平均发生率。
- e 是欧拉数字。
int poisson(double lambda) { double L = exp(-lambda); double p = 1.0; int k = 0; while (p > L) { k++; p *= MathRand() / 32767.0; // Normalize MathRand() to (0,1) } return k - 1; // Since we increment k before checking the condition }
// We generate a vector of Poisson-distributed values vector poisson(double lambda, int size) { vector result = vector::Zeros(size); for (int i = 0; i < size; i++) result[i] = poisson(lambda); return result; }
用法。
Print("np.random.poisson: ",np.random.poisson(4, 10));
输出：
2025.03.16 18:39:56.058 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.random.poisson: [6,6,5,1,3,1,1,3,6,7]
洗牌 #
当训练机器学习模型来理解数据中的形态时，我们经常会对样本洗牌，帮助模型理解数据中的形态，而非数据的排列。
洗牌功能在这种状况下很便利。
用法示例：
vector data = {1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10}; np.random.shuffle(data); Print("Shuffled: ",data);
输出：
2025.03.16 18:55:36.763 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) Shuffled: [6,4,9,2,3,10,1,7,8,5]
随机选择 #
类似于洗牌，该函数从给定的一维随机采样，但有洗牌时替换或不替换的选项。
template<typename T> vector<T> choice(const vector<T> &v, uint size, bool replace=false)
替换。
数值不会唯一，相同项能在洗牌后的结果向量/数组中重复。
vector data = {1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10}; Print("np.random.choice replace=True: ",np.random.choice(data, (uint)data.Size(), true));
输出：
2025.03.16 19:11:53.520 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.random.choice replace=True: [5,3,9,2,1,3,4,7,8,3]
不替换。
洗牌后的结果向量就像它们在原始向量，只有唯一项，仅它们的顺序会变化。
Print("np.random.choice replace=False: ",np.random.choice(data, (uint)data.Size(), false));
输出：
2025.03.16 19:11:53.520 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.random.choice replace=False: [8,4,3,10,5,7,1,9,6,2]
所有函数集中于一处。
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Random numbers generating np.random.seed(42); Print("---------------------------------------:"); Print("np.random.uniform: ",np.random.uniform(1,10,10)); Print("np.random.normal: ",np.random.normal(10,0,1)); Print("np.random.exponential: ",np.random.exponential(10)); Print("np.random.binomial: ",np.random.binomial(10, 5, 0.5)); Print("np.random.poisson: ",np.random.poisson(4, 10)); vector data = {1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10}; //np.random.shuffle(data); //Print("Shuffled: ",data); Print("np.random.choice replace=True: ",np.random.choice(data, (uint)data.Size(), true)); Print("np.random.choice replace=False: ",np.random.choice(data, (uint)data.Size(), false)); }
快速傅里叶变换（FFT）#
快速傅里叶变换（FFT）是一种计算序列离散傅里叶变换（DFT）、或其逆变换（IDFT）的算法。傅里叶变换将信号从原始域（通常是时间或空间），转换为频域中的表示，反之亦然。DFT 将一系列数值分解为不同频率的分量获得的，详情请阅读。
该运算在许多领域都很实用，譬如。
- 在信号和音频处理中，它被用来将时域声波转换为频谱。在编码音频格式和滤波噪声方面。
- 它也被用于图像压缩和识别图像中的形态。
- 数据科学家经常使用 FFT 从时间序列数据中提取特征。
numpy.fft 子模块负责处置 FFT。
就我们目前的 CNumpy，我仅实现了一维标准 FFT 函数。
我们探讨在该类中实现“标准 FFT” 方法之前，我们先来了解生成 DFT 频率的函数。
FFT 频率
在对信号或数据执行 FFT 时，输出是频域，为了解释它，我们需要知道 FFT 中每个元素对应的频率。这就是该方法的来处。
该函数返回与给定大小 FFT 相符的离散傅里叶变换（DFT）采样频率。它有助于判定每个 FFT 系数的对应频率。
vector fft_freq(int n, double d)
用法示例：
2025.03.17 11:11:10.165 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.fft.fftfreq: [0,0.1,0.2,0.3,0.4,-0.5,-0.4,-0.3,-0.2,-0.1]
标准快速傅里叶变换 #
FFT
该函数计算输入信号的 FFT，将其从时域转换到频域。这是一种高效计算离散傅里叶变换（DFT）的算法。
vector<complex> fft(const vector &x)
该函数基于 CFastFourierTransform::FFTR1D 的顶层构建，由 ALGLIB 提供。更多信息请参阅 ALGLIB。
用法示例：
vector signal = {0. , 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9}; Print("np.fft.fft: ",np.fft.fft(signal));
输出。
2025.03.17 11:28:16.739 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.fft.fft: [(4.5,0),(-0.4999999999999999,1.538841768587627),(-0.4999999999999999,0.6881909602355869),(-0.5000000000000002,0.3632712640026804),(-0.5000000000000002,0.1624598481164532),(-0.5,-3.061616997868383E-16),(-0.5000000000000002,-0.1624598481164532),(-0.5000000000000002,-0.3632712640026804),(-0.4999999999999999,-0.6881909602355869),(-0.4999999999999999,-1.538841768587627)]
逆 FFT
该函数计算逆快速傅里叶变换（IFFT），将频域数据转换回时域。它本质上是撤销之前方法的效果 np.fft.fft。
vector ifft(const vectorc &fft_values)
用法示例：
vector signal = {0. , 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9}; vectorc fft_res = np.fft.fft(signal); //perform fft Print("np.fft.fft: ",fft_res); //fft results Print("np.fft.ifft: ",np.fft.ifft(fft_res)); //Original signal
输出：
2025.03.17 11:45:04.537 Numpy test np.fft.fft: [(4.5,0),(-0.4999999999999999,1.538841768587627),(-0.4999999999999999,0.6881909602355869),(-0.5000000000000002,0.3632712640026804),(-0.5000000000000002,0.1624598481164532),(-0.5,-3.061616997868383E-16),(-0.5000000000000002,-0.1624598481164532),(-0.5000000000000002,-0.3632712640026804),(-0.4999999999999999,-0.6881909602355869),(-0.4999999999999999,-1.538841768587627)] 2025.03.17 11:45:04.537 Numpy test np.fft.ifft: [-4.440892098500626e-17,0.09999999999999991,0.1999999999999999,0.2999999999999999,0.4,0.5,0.6,0.7,0.8000000000000002,0.9]
线性代数 #
线性代数是数学的一个分支，主要涉及向量、矩阵、和线性变换。它是物理、工程、数据科学等众多领域的基础。
NumPy 提供了 np.linalg 模块，一个专门用于线性代数函数的子模块。它几乎涵盖了线性代数的所有函数，如线性系统求解、本征值/本征向量计算、等等。
以下是 CNumpy 类中实现的一些线性代数函数。
|
方法
|说明
|
matrix inv(const matrix &m) { return m.Inv(); }
|
通过 Jordan-Gauss 方法计算可逆方阵的乘法逆矩阵。
|
double det(const matrix &m) { return m.Det(); }
|
计算可逆方阵的行列式。
|
matrix kron(const matrix &a, const matrix &b) { return a.Kron(b); } matrix kron(const vector &a, const vector &b) { return a.Kron(b); } matrix kron(const vector &a, const matrix &b) { return a.Kron(b); } matrix kron(const matrix &a, const vector &b) { return a.Kron(b); }
|
它们计算两个矩阵的克罗内克（Kronecker）乘积，矩阵与向量，向量与矩阵，或两个向量。
|
struct eigen_results_struct { vector eigenvalues; matrix eigenvectors; }; eigen_results_struct eig(const matrix &m) { eigen_results_struct res; if (!m.Eig(res.eigenvectors, res.eigenvalues)) printf("%s failed to calculate eigen vectors and values, error = %d",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return res; }
|
该函数计算方阵的特征值，和方阵的右特征向量。
|
double norm(const matrix &m, ENUM_MATRIX_NORM norm) { return m.Norm(norm); } double norm(const vector &v, ENUM_VECTOR_NORM norm) { return v.Norm(norm); }
|
返回矩阵或向量范数，更多阅读。
|
svd_results_struct svd(const matrix &m) { svd_results_struct res; if (!m.SVD(res.U, res.V, res.singular_vectors)) printf("%s failed to calculate the SVD"); return res; }
|计算奇异值分解（SVD）。
|
vector solve(const matrix &a, const vector &b) { return a.Solve(b); }
|
求解一个线性矩阵方程，或线性代数方程组。
|
vector lstsq(const matrix &a, const vector &b) { return a.LstSq(b); }
|
计算线性代数方程的最小二乘解（针对非方阵、或退化矩阵）。
|
ulong matrix_rank(const matrix &m) { return m.Rank(); }
|该函数计算矩阵的秩，即矩阵中线性独立行或列的数量。它是理解线性方程组解空间的关键概念。
|
matrix cholesky(const matrix &m) { vector values = eig(m).eigenvalues; for (ulong i=0; i<values.Size(); i++) { if (values[i]<=0) { printf("%s Failed Matrix is not positive definite",__FUNCTION__); return matrix::Zeros(0,0); } } matrix L; if (!m.Cholesky(L)) printf("%s Failed, Error = %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError()); return L; }
|Cholesky 分解用于将正定矩阵分解到一个较低的三角矩阵，及其转置。
|
matrix matrix_power(const matrix &m, uint exponent) { return m.Power(exponent); }
|计算矩阵按特定整数升幂。更正式地说，它计算 ，其中 是矩阵， 是非负整数。
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Linear algebra matrix m = {{1,1,10}, {1,0.5,1}, {1.5,1,0.78}}; Print("np.linalg.inv:\n",np.linalg.inv(m)); Print("np.linalg.det: ",np.linalg.det(m)); Print("np.linalg.det: ",np.linalg.kron(m, m)); Print("np.linalg.eigenvalues:",np.linalg.eig(m).eigenvalues," eigenvectors: ",np.linalg.eig(m).eigenvectors); Print("np.linalg.norm: ",np.linalg.norm(m, MATRIX_NORM_P2)); Print("np.linalg.svd u:\n",np.linalg.svd(m).U, "\nv:\n",np.linalg.svd(m).V); matrix a = {{1,1,10}, {1,0.5,1}, {1.5,1,0.78}}; vector b = {1,2,3}; Print("np.linalg.solve ",np.linalg.solve(a, b)); Print("np.linalg.lstsq: ", np.linalg.lstsq(a, b)); Print("np.linalg.matrix_rank: ", np.linalg.matrix_rank(a)); Print("cholesky: ", np.linalg.cholesky(a)); Print("matrix_power:\n", np.linalg.matrix_power(a, 2)); }
多项式（幂级数）#
numpy.polynomial 子模块提供了一套强大的工具，用于创建、计算、微分、积分、及操纵多项式。它比使用 numpy.poly1d 进行多项式运算时数值更稳定。
Python 编程语言的 NumPy 函数库中有不同类型的多项式，但在我们的 CNumpy-MQL5 类中，我目前已实现了一个标准幂基数（Polynomial）。
class CPolynomial: protected CNumpy { protected: vector m_coeff; matrix vector21DMatrix(const vector &v) { matrix res = matrix::Zeros(v.Size(), 1); for (ulong r=0; r<v.Size(); r++) res[r][0] = v[r]; return res; } public: CPolynomial(void); CPolynomial(vector &coefficients); //for loading pre-trained model ~CPolynomial(void); vector fit(const vector &x, const vector &y, int degree); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPolynomial::CPolynomial(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPolynomial::~CPolynomial(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPolynomial::CPolynomial(vector &coefficients): m_coeff(coefficients) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ vector CPolynomial::fit(const vector &x, const vector &y, int degree) { //Constructing the vandermonde matrix matrix X = vander(x, degree+1, true); matrix temp1 = X.Transpose().MatMul(X); matrix temp2 = X.Transpose().MatMul(vector21DMatrix(y)); matrix coef_m = linalg.inv(temp1).MatMul(temp2); return (this.m_coeff = flatten(coef_m)); }
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Polynomial vector X = {0. , 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9}; vector y = MathPow(X, 3) + 0.2 * np.random.randn(10); // Cubic function with noise CPolynomial poly; Print("coef: ", poly.fit(X, y, 3)); }
输出：
2025.03.17 14:01:43.026 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) coef: [-0.1905916844269999,2.3719065699851,-5.625684489899982,4.749058310806731]
此外，在主 CNumpy 类中还有辅助多项式操纵的公共函数，这些函数包括：
|
函数
|说明
|
vector polyadd(const vector &p, const vector &q);
|两个多项式相加，系数长度基于程度对齐。如果一个多项式更短，则在执行加法前填充零值。
|
vector polysub(const vector &p, const vector &q);
|两个多项式相减。
|
vector polymul(const vector &p, const vector &q);
|利用分配性质将两个多项式相乘，p 的每项乘以 q 的每项，然后将结果相加。
|
vector polyder(const vector &p, int m=1);
|计算多项式 p 的导数，通过应用导数的标准规则计算。每项 变为 。
|
vector polyint(const vector &p, int m=1, double k=0.0)
|计算多项式 p 的积分，每项 的积分变为 。该方法允许计算第 m 次积分，积分后加一个积分常数 k。
|
double polyval(const vector &p, double x);
|将多项式的项求和，估算在特定值 x 处的多项式，其中每项 计算为 。
|
struct polydiv_struct { vector quotient, remainder; }; polydiv_struct polydiv(const vector &p, const vector &q);
|两个多项式相处，并返回商和余数。
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Polynomial utils vector p = {1,-3, 2}; vector q = {2,-4, 1}; Print("polyadd: ",np.polyadd(p, q)); Print("polysub: ",np.polysub(p, q)); Print("polymul: ",np.polymul(p, q)); Print("polyder:", np.polyder(p)); Print("polyint:", np.polyint(p)); // Integral of polynomial Print("plyval x=2: ", np.polyval(p, 2)); // Evaluate polynomial at x = 2 Print("polydiv:", np.polydiv(p, q).quotient," ",np.polydiv(p, q).remainder); }
其它常用的 NumPy 方法
所有 NumPy 方法分类很困难，下面列出了一些该类中我们尚未讨论的最实用函数。
|
方法
|说明
|
vector CNumpy::arange(uint stop) vector CNumpy::arange(int start, int stop, int step)
|第一个函数创建一个向量，其数值范围在指定间隔内。
第二个变体做同样的事情，但参控数值递增的步长。这两个函数对于生成一个从高到低的向量非常实用。
|
vector CNumpy::flatten(const matrix &m) vector CNumpy::ravel(const matrix &m) { return flatten(m); };
|它们将二维矩阵转换为一维向量。
我们常会遇到或许只有一行一列的矩阵，为了方便使用我们需要将其转换成向量。
|
matrix CNumpy::reshape(const vector &v,uint rows,uint cols)
|将一维向量重塑为行列矩阵（cols）。
|
matrix CNumpy::reshape(const matrix &m,uint rows,uint cols)
|将二维矩阵重塑成新的形状（rows 和 cols）。
|
matrix CNumpy::expand_dims(const vector &v, uint axis)
|在一维向量上加上一个新轴，效果是将其转换为一个矩阵。
|
vector CNumpy::clip(const vector &v,double min,double max)
|将向量中的数值剪裁到指定范围（最小到最大值之间）内，对于减少极端值，并保持向量在期望范围内很实用。
|
vector CNumpy::argsort(const vector<T> &v)
|返回数组排序的索引。
|
vector CNumpy::sort(const vector<T> &v)
|数组按升序排序。
|
vector CNumpy::concat(const vector &v1, const vector &v2); vector CNumpy::concat(const vector &v1, const vector &v2, const vector &v3);
|将多个向量级联到一个庞大的向量。
|
matrix CNumpy::concat(const matrix &m1, const matrix &m2, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis = AXIS_VERT)
|当 axis=0 时，矩阵沿行级联（将 m1 与 m2 矩阵水平堆叠）。
当 axis=1 时，矩阵沿列级联（将 m1 与 m2 矩阵垂直堆叠）。
|
matrix CNumpy::concat(const matrix &m, const vector &v, ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis = AXIS_VERT)
|如果 axis = 0，附加向量作为新行（仅当其大小与矩阵列数相匹配时）。
如果 axis = 1，附加向量作为新列（仅当其大小与矩阵中的行数相匹配时）。
|
matrix CNumpy::dot(const matrix& a, const matrix& b); double CNumpy::dot(const vector& a, const vector& b); matrix CNumpy::dot(const matrix& a, const vector& b);
|它们计算两个矩阵、向量、或矩阵与向量的点积（也称为内积）。
|
vector CNumpy::linspace(int start,int stop,uint num,bool endpoint=true)
| 它在指定范围（起点，终点）内创建一个均匀间距的数字数组。num = 要生成的样本数量。
endpoint (默认=true)，终点包含在内，若设为 false，则排除终点。
|
struct unique_struct { vector unique, count; }; unique_struct CNumpy::unique(const vector &v)
|返回向量中的唯一（unique）项，及其出现次数（count）。
用法示例：
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> CNumpy np; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Common methods vector v = {1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10}; Print("------------------------------------"); Print("np.arange: ",np.arange(10)); Print("np.arange: ",np.arange(1, 10, 2)); matrix m = { {1,2,3,4,5}, {6,7,8,9,10} }; Print("np.flatten: ",np.flatten(m)); Print("np.ravel: ",np.ravel(m)); Print("np.reshape: ",np.reshape(v, 5, 2)); Print("np.reshape: ",np.reshape(m, 2, 3)); Print("np.expnad_dims: ",np.expand_dims(v, 1)); Print("np.clip: ", np.clip(v, 3, 8)); //--- Sorting Print("np.argsort: ",np.argsort(v)); Print("np.sort: ",np.sort(v)); //--- Others matrix z = { {1,2,3}, {4,5,6}, {7,8,9}, }; Print("np.concatenate: ",np.concat(v, v)); Print("np.concatenate:\n",np.concat(z, z, AXIS_HORZ)); vector y = {1,1,1}; Print("np.concatenate:\n",np.concat(z, y, AXIS_VERT)); Print("np.dot: ",np.dot(v, v)); Print("np.dot:\n",np.dot(z, z)); Print("np.linspace: ",np.linspace(1, 10, 10, true)); Print("np.unique: ",np.unique(v).unique, " count: ",np.unique(v).count); }
输出：
NJ 0 16:34:01.702 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) ------------------------------------ PL 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.arange: [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] LG 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.arange: [1,3,5,7,9] QR 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.flatten: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] QO 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.ravel: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] EF 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.reshape: [[1,2] NL 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [3,4] NK 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [5,6] NQ 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [7,8] HF 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [9,10]] HD 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.reshape: [[1,2,3] QD 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [4,5,6]] OH 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.expnad_dims: [[1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10]] PK 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.clip: [3,3,3,4,5,6,7,8,8,8] FM 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.argsort: [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] KD 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.sort: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] FQ 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.concatenate: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] FS 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.concatenate: PK 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [[1,2,3] DM 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [4,5,6] CJ 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [7,8,9] IS 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [1,2,3] DH 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [4,5,6] PL 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [7,8,9]] FQ 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.concatenate: CH 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [[1,2,3,1] KN 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [4,5,6,1] KH 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [7,8,9,1]] JR 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.dot: 385.0 PK 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.dot: JN 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [[30,36,42] OH 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [66,81,96] RN 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) [102,126,150]] RI 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.linspace: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] MQ 0 16:34:01.703 Numpy test (US Tech 100,H1) np.unique: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] count: [1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1]
从零开始利用 MQL5-NumPy 编写机器学习模型
正如我之前解释的，NumPy 函数库是众多以 Python 编程语言实现的机器学习模型的骨干，因为存在大量方法来帮助计算数组、矩阵、基础数学，甚至线性代数。既然我们已有类似的 MQL5 版本，我们就来尝试从零开始用其实现一个简单的机器学习模型。
以线性回归模型为例。
我在网上找到这段代码，它是一个线性回归模型，在其训练函数使用梯度下降。
import numpy as np from sklearn.metrics import mean_squared_error, r2_score class LinearRegression: def __init__(self, learning_rate=0.01, epochs=1000): self.learning_rate = learning_rate self.epochs = epochs self.weights = None self.bias = None def fit(self, X, y): """ Train the Linear Regression model using Gradient Descent. X: Input features (numpy array of shape [n_samples, n_features]) y: Target values (numpy array of shape [n_samples,]) """ n_samples, n_features = X.shape self.weights = np.zeros(n_features) self.bias = 0 for _ in range(self.epochs): y_pred = np.dot(X, self.weights) + self.bias # Predictions # Compute Gradients dw = (1 / n_samples) * np.dot(X.T, (y_pred - y)) db = (1 / n_samples) * np.sum(y_pred - y) # Update Parameters self.weights -= self.learning_rate * dw self.bias -= self.learning_rate * db def predict(self, X): """ Predict output for the given input X. """ return np.dot(X, self.weights) + self.bias # Example Usage if __name__ == "__main__": # Sample Data (X: Input features, y: Target values) X = np.array([[1], [2], [3], [4], [5]]) # Feature y = np.array([2, 4, 6, 8, 10]) # Target (y = 2x) # Create and Train Model model = LinearRegression(learning_rate=0.01, epochs=1000) model.fit(X, y) # Predictions y_pred = model.predict(X) # Evaluate Model print("Predictions:", y_pred) print("MSE:", mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)) print("R² Score:", r2_score(y, y_pred))
单元输出。
Predictions: [2.06850809 4.04226297 6.01601785 7.98977273 9.96352761] MSE: 0.0016341843485627612 R² Score: 0.9997957269564297
注意 fit 函数，我们在训练函数里调用数个 NumPy 方法。因我们在 CNumpy 中已有同样的函数，那我们就同样实现 MQL5 版本。
#include <MALE5\Numpy\Numpy.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- // Sample Data (X: Input features, y: Target values) matrix X = {{1}, {2}, {3}, {4}, {5}}; vector y = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10}; // Create and Train Model CLinearRegression model(0.01, 1000); model.fit(X, y); // Predictions vector y_pred = model.predict(X); // Evaluate Model Print("Predictions: ", y_pred); Print("MSE: ", y_pred.RegressionMetric(y, REGRESSION_MSE)); Print("R² Score: ", y_pred.RegressionMetric(y_pred, REGRESSION_R2)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CLinearRegression { protected: CNumpy np; double m_learning_rate; uint m_epochs; vector weights; double bias; public: CLinearRegression(double learning_rate=0.01, uint epochs=1000); ~CLinearRegression(void); void fit(const matrix &x, const vector &y); vector predict(const matrix &X); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CLinearRegression::CLinearRegression(double learning_rate=0.01, uint epochs=1000): m_learning_rate(learning_rate), m_epochs(epochs) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CLinearRegression::~CLinearRegression(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CLinearRegression::fit(const matrix &x, const vector &y) { ulong n_samples = x.Rows(), n_features = x.Cols(); this.weights = np.zeros((uint)n_features); this.bias = 0.0; //--- for (uint i=0; i<m_epochs; i++) { matrix temp = np.dot(x, this.weights); vector y_pred = np.flatten(temp) + bias; // Compute Gradients temp = np.dot(x.Transpose(), (y_pred - y)); vector dw = (1.0 / (double)n_samples) * np.flatten(temp); double db = (1.0 / (double)n_samples) * np.sum(y_pred - y); // Update Parameters this.weights -= this.m_learning_rate * dw; this.bias -= this.m_learning_rate * db; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ vector CLinearRegression::predict(const matrix &X) { matrix temp = np.dot(X, this.weights); return np.flatten(temp) + this.bias; }
输出：
RD 0 18:15:22.911 Linear regression from scratch (US Tech 100,H1) Predictions: [2.068508094061713,4.042262972785917,6.01601785151012,7.989772730234324,9.963527608958529] KH 0 18:15:22.911 Linear regression from scratch (US Tech 100,H1) MSE: 0.0016341843485627612 RQ 0 18:15:22.911 Linear regression from scratch (US Tech 100,H1) R² Score: 1.0
太棒了，我们从该模型得到的结果与 Python 代码得到的一样。
现在怎么办？
您已拥有强大的函数库，和一套宝贵的方法，这些都在由 Python 编程语言构建的无数机器学习和统计算法里运用，没什么能阻挡您开发具备复杂计算能力的复杂交易机器人，正如您经常见到的 Python 版本。
立足当下，函数库里大部分函数仍然缺失，在于我要花费数月时间才能把所有内容写下来，故欢迎您自行添加，内里的函数是我经常用到、或者打算用的，因我正在以 MQL5 进行机器学习算法工作。
Python 语法 MQL5 版本有时会让人困惑，如此无需犹豫，把函数名改成适合您的。
平安出行。
附件表
|文件名
|说明
|Include\Numpy.mqh
|NumPy MQL5 克隆版，所有 MQL5 版本的 NumPy 方法都能在这个文件里找到。
|Scripts\Linear regression from scratch.mq5
|一个用 CNumpy 实现的线性回归示例脚本。
|Scripts\Numpy test.mq5
|出于测试目的，该脚本调用 Numpy.mqh 中的所有方法。
其为本文讨论的所有方法的游乐场。
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17469
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