引言：天气与金融市场的关系

传统经济理论长期忽视天气对市场行为的影响。但近几十年的研究彻底改变了这一传统观点。密歇根大学 Edward Saykin 教授在 2023 年的一项研究表明，雨天时交易者的决策比晴天时保守 27%。

这一现象在最大金融中心尤为明显。当气温超过 30°C 时，纽交所的成交量平均下降约 15%。在亚洲交易所，当大气压低于 740 mmHg 时，波动率显著上升。伦敦长时间恶劣天气导致避险资产需求明显增加。

本文将从收集天气数据开始，最终构建一套完整、能够分析天气因素的量化交易系统。我们使用纽约、伦敦、东京、香港和法兰克福五大金融中心过去五年的真实交易数据。借助最新的数据分析和机器学习工具，我们将从天气观测中获得可实际交易的有效信号。





收集天气数据

系统最重要的模块之一是数据的接收与预处理。我们使用 Meteostat API 获取全球归档气象数据。下面展示数据获取函数的实现：

def fetch_agriculture_weather(): """ Fetching weather data for important agricultural regions """ key_regions = { "AU_WheatBelt" : { "lat" : - 31.95 , "lon" : 116.85 , "description" : "Key wheat production region in Australia" }, "NZ_Canterbury" : { "lat" : - 43.53 , "lon" : 172.63 , "description" : "Main dairy production region in New Zealand" }, "CA_Prairies" : { "lat" : 50.45 , "lon" : - 104.61 , "description" : "Canada's breadbasket, wheat and canola production" } }

在此函数中，我们将确定最重要的农业产区及其地理坐标。就澳大利亚小麦带而言，坐标取该区域的中心位置；新西兰则选取坎特伯雷地区的坐标；加拿大的坐标则取自中部草原地区。

原始数据获取完成后，还需进行深度处理。为此，我们实现了 process_weather_data 函数：

def process_weather_data(raw_data): if not isinstance (raw_data.index, pd.DatetimeIndex): raw_data.index = pd.to_datetime(raw_data.index) processed_data = pd.DataFrame(index=raw_data.index) processed_data[ 'temperature' ] = raw_data[ 'tavg' ] processed_data[ 'temp_min' ] = raw_data[ 'tmin' ] processed_data[ 'temp_max' ] = raw_data[ 'tmax' ] processed_data[ 'precipitation' ] = raw_data[ 'prcp' ] processed_data[ 'wind_speed' ] = raw_data[ 'wspd' ] processed_data[ 'growing_degree_days' ] = calculate_gdd( processed_data[ 'temp_max' ], base_temp= 10 ) return processed_data

还必须关注“积温指标”（Growing Degree Days，GDD）的计算，它是评估农作物生长潜力的关键指标。该数值基于当日最高气温，并结合作物正常生长所需的基准温度计算得出。

def analyze_and_visualize_correlations(merged_data): plt.style.use( 'default' ) plt.rcParams[ 'figure.figsize' ] = [ 15 , 10 ] plt.rcParams[ 'axes.grid' ] = True for region, data in merged_data.items(): if data.empty: continue weather_cols = [ 'temperature' , 'precipitation' , 'wind_speed' , 'growing_degree_days' ] price_cols = [ 'close' , 'volatility' , 'range_pct' , 'price_momentum' , 'monthly_change' ] correlation_matrix = pd.DataFrame() for w_col in weather_cols: if w_col not in data.columns: continue for p_col in price_cols: if p_col not in data.columns: continue correlations = [] lags = [ 0 , 5 , 10 , 20 , 30 ] for lag in lags: corr = data[w_col].corr(data[p_col].shift(-lag)) correlations.append({ 'weather_factor' : w_col, 'price_metric' : p_col, 'lag_days' : lag, 'correlation' : corr }) correlation_matrix = pd.concat([ correlation_matrix, pd.DataFrame(correlations) ]) return correlation_matrix def plot_correlation_heatmap(pivot_table, region): plt.figure() im = plt.imshow(pivot_table.values, cmap= 'RdYlBu' , aspect= 'auto' ) plt.colorbar(im) plt.xticks( range ( len (pivot_table.columns)), pivot_table.columns, rotation= 45 ) plt.yticks( range ( len (pivot_table.index)), pivot_table.index) for i in range ( len (pivot_table.index)): for j in range ( len (pivot_table.columns)): text = plt.text(j, i, f' {pivot_table.values[i, j]: .2 f} ' , ha= 'center' , va= 'center' ) plt.title( f'Weather Factors and Price Correlations for {region} ' ) plt.tight_layout()





接收货币对数据并进行同步

在完成天气数据采集后，接下来需要获取各货币对的价格走势信息。为此，我们使用 MetaTrader 5 平台，它提供了便捷的 API 来获取金融工具的历史数据。

下面来看获取货币对数据的函数：

def get_agricultural_forex_pairs(): """ Getting data on currency pairs via MetaTrader 5 """ if not mt5.initialize(): print ( "MT5 initialization error" ) return None pairs = [ "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" ] timeframes = { "H1" : mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1, "H4" : mt5.TIMEFRAME_H4, "D1" : mt5.TIMEFRAME_D1 }

在该函数中，我们针对三个农业区域对应的货币对进行操作：澳大利亚小麦带 → AUDUSD；新西兰坎特伯雷地区 → NZDUSD；加拿大草原地区 → USDCAD对于每一对，我们采集三种时间框架的数据：小时线（H1）、四小时图（H4）、日线图（D1）。

需要特别关注天气数据与金融数据的合并。为此，使用了一个专门的函数：

def merge_weather_forex_data(weather_data, forex_data): """ Combining weather and financial data """ synchronized_data = {} region_pair_mapping = { 'AU_WheatBelt' : 'AUDUSD' , 'NZ_Canterbury' : 'NZDUSD' , 'CA_Prairies' : 'USDCAD' }

该函数解决了来自不同来源数据的同步难题。天气数据与货币报价更新频率不同，因此采用了 pandas 库中的特殊 merge_asof 方法，可根据时间戳正确对齐数值。

为提升分析质量，对合并后的数据进行了额外处理：

def calculate_derived_features(data): """ Calculation of derived indicators """ if not data.empty: data[ 'price_volatility' ] = data[ 'volatility' ].rolling( 24 ).std() data[ 'temp_change' ] = data[ 'temperature' ].diff() data[ 'precip_intensity' ] = data[ 'precipitation' ].rolling( 24 ). sum ()

在此计算了一系列重要的衍生指标：过去 24 小时的价格波动率、温度变化以及降水强度。同时新增了一个二值化的“作物生长季”指标，这对农作物分析尤为关键。

数据清洗与缺失值填补同样受到重点关注：

def clean_merged_data(data): """ Cleaning up merged data """ weather_cols = [ 'temperature' , 'precipitation' , 'wind_speed' ] for col in weather_cols: if col in data.columns: data[col] = data[col].ffill(limit= 3 ) for col in weather_cols: if col in data.columns: q_low = data[col].quantile( 0.01 ) q_high = data[col].quantile( 0.99 ) data = data[ (data[col] > q_low) & (data[col] < q_high) ]

天气数据中的缺失值采用前向填充法，但限制最多填充 3 个周期，以防止长缺口引入错误。超出第 1 和第 99 百分位的极值被剔除，避免异常值扭曲分析结果。

数据集函数执行结果：

天气因子与汇率的相关性分析

在观测期间，我们全面分析了天气状况与货币对价格走势之间的多种关联。为了挖掘那些并不直观的规律，我们专门设计了一种引入时间滞后的相关性计算方法：

def analyze_weather_price_correlations(merged_data): """ Analysis of correlations with time lags between weather conditions and price movements """ def calculate_lagged_correlations(data, weather_col, price_col, max_lag= 72 ): print ( f"Calculating lagged correlations: {weather_col} vs {price_col} " ) correlations = [] for lag in range (max_lag): corr = data[weather_col].corr(data[price_col].shift(-lag)) correlations.append({ 'lag' : lag, 'correlation' : corr, 'weather_factor' : weather_col, 'price_metric' : price_col }) return pd.DataFrame(correlations) correlations = {} weather_factors = [ 'temperature' , 'precipitation' , 'wind_speed' , 'growing_degree_days' ] price_metrics = [ 'close' , 'volatility' , 'price_momentum' , 'monthly_change' ] for region, data in merged_data.items(): if data.empty: print ( f"Skipping empty dataset for {region} " ) continue print ( f"

Analyzing correlations for region: {region} " ) region_correlations = {} for w_col in weather_factors: for p_col in price_metrics: key = f" {w_col} _ {p_col} " region_correlations[key] = calculate_lagged_correlations(data, w_col, p_col) correlations[region] = region_correlations return correlations def analyze_seasonal_patterns(data): """ Analysis of seasonal correlation patterns """ print ( "Starting seasonal pattern analysis..." ) seasonal_correlations = {} data[ 'month' ] = data.index.month monthly_correlations = [] for month in range ( 1 , 13 ): print ( f"Analyzing month: {month} " ) month_data = data[data[ 'month' ] == month] month_corr = {} for w_col in [ 'temperature' , 'precipitation' , 'wind_speed' ]: month_corr[w_col] = month_data[w_col].corr(month_data[ 'close' ]) monthly_correlations.append(month_corr) return pd.DataFrame(monthly_correlations, index= range ( 1 , 13 ))

数据分析揭示了一些有趣的规律。在澳大利亚小麦带，风速与 AUDUSD 月度汇率变化的相关性最强（0.21）。这可以解释为小麦成熟期的大风会降低产量。温度因子也呈现强相关（0.18），且几乎没有时间滞后。

新西兰坎特伯雷地区表现出更复杂的模式。温度与波动率之间的最强相关性（0.084）出现在 10 天滞后。值得指出的是，天气因素对 NZDUSD 的影响更多体现在波动率而非价格方向上。季节性相关性有时会升至 1.00，意味着完美相关。





创建机器学习预测模型

我们采用在时间序列处理中表现优异的 CatBoost 梯度提升模型作为策略核心。下面分步展示如何构建该模型。

特征准备

第一步是构建模型特征。我们将收集一组技术指标和天气指标：

def prepare_ml_features(data): """ Preparation of features for the ML model """ print ( "Starting feature preparation..." ) features = pd.DataFrame(index=data.index) weather_cols = [ 'temperature' , 'precipitation' , 'wind_speed' , 'growing_degree_days' ] for col in weather_cols: if col not in data.columns: print ( f"Warning: {col} not found in data" ) continue print ( f"Processing weather feature: {col} " ) features[col] = data[col] features[ f" {col} _ma_24" ] = data[col].rolling( 24 ).mean() features[ f" {col} _ma_72" ] = data[col].rolling( 72 ).mean() features[ f" {col} _change" ] = data[col].pct_change() features[ f" {col} _change_24" ] = data[col].pct_change( 24 ) features[ f" {col} _volatility" ] = data[col].rolling( 24 ).std() price_cols = [ 'volatility' , 'range_pct' , 'monthly_change' ] for col in price_cols: if col not in data.columns: continue features[ f" {col} _ma_24" ] = data[col].rolling( 24 ).mean() features[ 'month' ] = data.index.month features[ 'day_of_week' ] = data.index.dayofweek features[ 'growing_season' ] = ( (data.index.month >= 4 ) & (data.index.month <= 9 ) ).astype( int ) return features.dropna() def create_prediction_targets(data, forecast_horizon= 24 ): """ Creation of target variables for prediction """ print ( f"Creating prediction targets with horizon: {forecast_horizon} " ) targets = pd.DataFrame(index=data.index) targets[ 'price_change' ] = data[ 'close' ].pct_change( forecast_horizon ).shift(-forecast_horizon) targets[ 'direction' ] = (targets[ 'price_change' ] > 0 ).astype( int ) targets[ 'volatility' ] = data[ 'volatility' ].rolling( forecast_horizon ).mean().shift(-forecast_horizon) return targets.dropna()

创建和训练模型

针对每个待预测变量，我们将分别建立模型并优化参数：

from catboost import CatBoostClassifier, CatBoostRegressor from sklearn.metrics import accuracy_score, mean_squared_error from sklearn.model_selection import TimeSeriesSplit cat_features = [ 'month' , 'day_of_week' , 'growing_season' ] models = { 'direction' : CatBoostClassifier( iterations= 1000 , learning_rate= 0.01 , depth= 7 , l2_leaf_reg= 3 , loss_function= 'Logloss' , eval_metric= 'Accuracy' , random_seed= 42 , verbose= False , cat_features=cat_features ), 'price_change' : CatBoostRegressor( iterations= 1000 , learning_rate= 0.01 , depth= 7 , l2_leaf_reg= 3 , loss_function= 'RMSE' , random_seed= 42 , verbose= False , cat_features=cat_features ), 'volatility' : CatBoostRegressor( iterations= 1000 , learning_rate= 0.01 , depth= 7 , l2_leaf_reg= 3 , loss_function= 'RMSE' , random_seed= 42 , verbose= False , cat_features=cat_features ) } def train_ml_models(merged_data, region): """ Training ML models using time series cross-validation """ print ( f"Starting model training for region: {region} " ) data = merged_data[region] features = prepare_ml_features(data) targets = create_prediction_targets(data) tscv = TimeSeriesSplit(n_splits= 5 ) results = {} for target_name, model in models.items(): print ( f"

Training model for target: {target_name} " ) fold_metrics = [] predictions = [] test_indices = [] for fold_idx, (train_idx, test_idx) in enumerate (tscv.split(features)): print ( f"Processing fold {fold_idx + 1 } /5" ) X_train = features.iloc[train_idx] y_train = targets[target_name].iloc[train_idx] X_test = features.iloc[test_idx] y_test = targets[target_name].iloc[test_idx] model.fit( X_train, y_train, eval_set=(X_test, y_test), early_stopping_rounds= 50 , verbose= False ) pred = model.predict(X_test) predictions.extend(pred) test_indices.extend(test_idx) metric = ( accuracy_score(y_test, pred) if target_name == 'direction' else mean_squared_error(y_test, pred, squared= False ) ) fold_metrics.append(metric) print ( f"Fold {fold_idx + 1 } metric: {metric: .4 f} " ) results[target_name] = { 'model' : model, 'metrics' : fold_metrics, 'mean_metric' : np.mean(fold_metrics), 'predictions' : pd.Series( predictions, index=features.index[test_indices] ) } print ( f"Mean {target_name} metric: {results[target_name][ 'mean_metric' ]: .4 f} " ) return results

实现的细节

我们的实现聚焦于以下参数：

处理类别特征：CatBoost 无需额外编码即可高效处理月份、星期几等类别变量。 早停机制：为防止过拟合，设置 early_stopping_rounds = 50。 深度与泛化平衡：选用 depth = 7 与 l2_leaf_reg = 3，在树深度与正则化之间取得最佳平衡。 时间序列处理：使用 TimeSeriesSplit 进行数据分割，避免未来数据泄露。

该模型架构可高效捕捉天气与汇率之间的短期与长期依赖关系，测试结果已验证其有效性。





模型精度评估与结果可视化



机器学习模型在 5 年历史数据上，采用五折滑动窗口法进行测试。针对每个区域，分别构建了三种模型：价格方向预测（分类）、价格变动幅度预测（回归）与波动率预测（回归）。

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt import seaborn as sns from sklearn.metrics import confusion_matrix, classification_report def evaluate_model_performance(results, region_data): """ Comprehensive model evaluation across all regions """ print ( f"

Evaluating model performance for {len(results)} regions" ) evaluation = {} for region, models in results.items(): print ( f"

Analyzing {region} performance:" ) region_metrics = { 'direction' : { 'accuracy' : models[ 'direction' ][ 'mean_metric' ], 'fold_metrics' : models[ 'direction' ][ 'metrics' ], 'max_accuracy' : max (models[ 'direction' ][ 'metrics' ]), 'min_accuracy' : min (models[ 'direction' ][ 'metrics' ]) }, 'price_change' : { 'rmse' : models[ 'price_change' ][ 'mean_metric' ], 'fold_metrics' : models[ 'price_change' ][ 'metrics' ] }, 'volatility' : { 'rmse' : models[ 'volatility' ][ 'mean_metric' ], 'fold_metrics' : models[ 'volatility' ][ 'metrics' ] } } print ( f"Direction prediction accuracy: {region_metrics[ 'direction' ][ 'accuracy' ]: .2 %} " ) print ( f"Price change RMSE: {region_metrics[ 'price_change' ][ 'rmse' ]: .4 f} " ) print ( f"Volatility RMSE: {region_metrics[ 'volatility' ][ 'rmse' ]: .4 f} " ) evaluation[region] = region_metrics return evaluation def plot_feature_importance(models, region): """ Visualize feature importance for each model type """ plt.figure(figsize=( 15 , 10 )) for target, model_info in models.items(): feature_importance = pd.DataFrame({ 'feature' : model_info[ 'model' ].feature_names_, 'importance' : model_info[ 'model' ].feature_importances_ }) feature_importance = feature_importance.sort_values( 'importance' , ascending= False ) plt.subplot( 3 , 1 , list (models.keys()).index(target) + 1 ) sns.barplot(x= 'importance' , y= 'feature' , data=feature_importance.head( 10 )) plt.title( f' {target.capitalize()} Model - Top 10 Important Features' ) plt.tight_layout() plt.show() def visualize_seasonal_patterns(results, region_data): """ Create visualization of seasonal patterns in predictions """ for region, data in region_data.items(): print ( f"

Visualizing seasonal patterns for {region} " ) monthly_accuracy = pd.DataFrame(index= range ( 1 , 13 )) data[ 'month' ] = data.index.month for month in range ( 1 , 13 ): month_predictions = results[region][ 'direction' ][ 'predictions' ][ data.index.month == month ] month_actual = (data[ 'close' ].pct_change() > 0 )[ data.index.month == month ] accuracy = accuracy_score( month_actual, month_predictions ) monthly_accuracy.loc[month, 'accuracy' ] = accuracy plt.figure(figsize=( 12 , 6 )) monthly_accuracy[ 'accuracy' ].plot(kind= 'bar' ) plt.title( f'Seasonal Prediction Accuracy - {region} ' ) plt.xlabel( 'Month' ) plt.ylabel( 'Accuracy' ) plt.show() def plot_correlation_heatmap(correlation_data): """ Create heatmap visualization of correlations """ plt.figure(figsize=( 12 , 8 )) sns.heatmap( correlation_data, cmap= 'RdYlBu' , center= 0 , annot= True , fmt= '.2f' ) plt.title( 'Weather-Price Correlation Heatmap' ) plt.tight_layout() plt.show()





分地区的结果

AU_WheatBelt （澳大利亚小麦带）

AUDUSD 方向预测平均准确率：62.67%

单折最高准确率：82.22%

价格变动预测 RMSE：0.0303

波动率 RMSE：0.0016

新西兰坎特伯雷地区

NZDUSD 方向预测平均准确率：62.81%

峰值准确率：75.44%

最低准确率：54.39%

价格变动预测 RMSE：0.0281

波动率 RMSE：0.0015

加拿大草原地区

方向预测平均准确率：56.92%

单折最高准确率（第三折）：71.79%

价格变动预测 RMSE：0.0159

波动率 RMSE：0.0023





季节性分析与可视化

def analyze_model_seasonality(results, data): """ Analyze seasonal performance patterns of the models """ print ( "Starting seasonal analysis of model performance" ) seasonal_metrics = {} for region, region_results in results.items(): print ( f"

Analyzing {region} seasonal patterns:" ) predictions = region_results[ 'direction' ][ 'predictions' ] actuals = data[region][ 'close' ].pct_change() > 0 monthly_acc = [] for month in range ( 1 , 13 ): month_mask = predictions.index.month == month if month_mask. any (): acc = accuracy_score( actuals[month_mask], predictions[month_mask] ) monthly_acc.append(acc) print ( f"Month {month} accuracy: {acc: .2 %} " ) seasonal_metrics[region] = pd.Series( monthly_acc, index= range ( 1 , 13 ) ) return seasonal_metrics def plot_seasonal_performance(seasonal_metrics): """ Visualize seasonal performance patterns """ plt.figure(figsize=( 15 , 8 )) for region, metrics in seasonal_metrics.items(): plt.plot(metrics.index, metrics.values, label=region, marker= 'o' ) plt.title( 'Model Accuracy by Month' ) plt.xlabel( 'Month' ) plt.ylabel( 'Accuracy' ) plt.legend() plt.grid( True ) plt.show()

可视化结果清晰地显示出模型表现存在显著的季节性规律。

预测准确率的峰值尤其突出：

AUDUSD：12 月—次年 2 月（小麦灌浆—成熟期）

NZDUSD：牛奶高产季

USDCAD：草原作物旺盛生长期

这些结果印证了“天气条件在农业生产关键期对农业货币汇率具有显著影响”的假设。





结论

研究发现，农业产区的天气状况与相关货币对的走势存在显著关联。在极端天气及农业生产高峰期，预测系统表现出高准确率：AUDUSD 平均 62.67%，NZDUSD 62.81%，USDCAD 56.92%。

交易建议：

AUDUSD：12–2 月重点关注风速与温度。

NZDUSD：在乳制品旺季进行中短期交易。

USDCAD：播种与收割季择机交易。

系统需定期更新数据以维持精度，尤其在市场剧烈波动期间。未来计划扩展数据源并引入深度学习，以进一步提升预测的稳健性。