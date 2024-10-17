数据分组处理方法：在MQL5中实现多层迭代算法。

简介

数据分组处理方法（GMDH）是一系列用于计算机数据建模的归纳算法。这些算法自动从数据中构建和优化多项式神经网络模型，为揭示输入变量和输出变量之间的关系提供了一种独特的方法。通常，GMDH框架包含四个主要算法：组合算法（COMBI）、组合选择算法（MULTI）、多层迭代算法（MIA）和松弛迭代算法（RIA）。在本文中，我们将探讨如何在MQL5中实现多层迭代算法。我们将讨论其内部工作原理，并展示如何将其应用于从数据集中构建预测模型。





理解GMDH

数据处理的分组方法 是一种用于数据分析和预测的算法类型。它是一种机器学习技术，旨在找到描述给定数据集的最佳数学模型。GMDH由苏联数学家阿列克谢·伊瓦赫宁科（Alexey Ivakhnenko）于20世纪60年代开发。旨在解决基于经验数据对复杂系统进行建模所面临的挑战。GMDH算法采用数据驱动的建模方法，根据观察到的数据生成和完善模型，而不是依赖于先入为主的概念或理论假设。

GMDH的主要优势之一是通过迭代生成和评估潜在模型，能够将模型的构建过程自动化。它根据系统数据反馈，选择最佳的模型并持续优化它。这种自动化的建模能力，使得在模型构建过程中无需人工干预和专业知识。

GMDH背后的核心理念是通过迭代选择和组合变量来构建一系列复杂度和精确性逐步提升的模型。算法从一组简单模型（通常是线性模型）开始，通过添加额外的变量和项目来逐步提高其复杂性。在每个阶段，算法都会评估模型的表现，并选择表现最好的模型作为下一轮迭代的基础。这个过程一直持续到获得令人满意的模型或达到停止标准为止。

GMDH特别适合于对有大量输入变量和复杂关系的数据集进行建模。GMDH算法产生的模型将输入与输出相关联，这可以通过无限 Volterra–Kolmogorov–Gabor （VKG）多项式来表示。VKG多项式是一种在建模非线性系统和近似复杂数据时使用的特殊类型的多项式。VKG多项式具有如下形式：

其中：



Yn是系统的输出。

X i ，X j ，和 X k 分别是i，j，k时刻的输入变量。

，X ，和 X 分别是i，j，k时刻的输入变量。 a i ，a j ， a k 等是多项式的系数。

这样的多项式可以视为多项式神经网络（PNN）。多项式神经网络（PNN）是一种人工神经网络（ANN）架构，其神经元使用多项式激活函数。多项式神经网络的结构与其他神经网络类似，包含输入节点、隐藏层和输出节点。然而，在多项式神经网络中，应用于神经元的激活函数是多项式函数。参数化GMDH算法是专门为处理连续变量而开发的。当被建模的对象具有在表示或定义上有明确的属性时，就可以使用这些算法。多层迭代算法是参数化GMDH算法的一个例子。





多层迭代算法

MIA是构建多项式神经网络模型时GMDH框架 的一种变体。其结构与多层前馈神经网络几乎一致。信息从输入层经过中间层流向最终输出层. 每一层都对数据进行特定的变换。与GMDH的一般方法相比，MIA的关键区别在于它选择最能描述数据的最终多项式的最优子函数。这意味着根据预定标准，在训练过程中获得的一些信息会被舍弃。

要使用MIA构建模型，我们首先需要将要研究的数据集划分为训练集和测试集。我们希望训练集尽可能多样化，以便充分捕捉潜在过程的特征。完成数据集划分后，我们就开始进行层的构建。





构建网络层级

类似于多层前馈神经网络，我们从输入层开始，该层是预测变量或自变量的集合。这些输入每次取两个，并发送到网络的第一层。因此，第一层将由“M个2的组合”节点组成，其中M是预测变量的数量。

上面的图示展示了当处理4个输入（表示为x1至x4）时，输入层和第一层可能呈现的样子。在第一层中，将基于节点的输入（使用训练数据集）构建局部模型，并使用测试数据集对所得的部分模型进行评估。然后，比较该层中所有局部模型的预测误差。记录下表现最好的N个模型，并用于生成下一层的输入。以某种方式结合第一层中前N个模型的预测误差，得出一个单一指标，该指标能够反映模型生成的总体进度。将这个指标与上一层的指标进行比较。如果它更小，则创建一个新层，并重复该过程。否则，如果没有改进。则停止模型生成，并丢弃当前层的数据，这表明模型训练已完成。





节点和局部模型

在每一层的每个节点上，都会将前一层的输出作为成对输入，计算出一个多项式来估计训练数据集中的观测值。这就是所谓的局部模型。一个用于根据节点的输入来建模训练集输出的函数示例如下所示。

其中“v”是拟合线性模型的系数。模型的好坏是通过计算测试数据集中预测值与实际值之间的均方误差来测试的。这些测试误差然后以某种方式组合。要么通过计算它们的平均值，要么简单地选择均方误差最小的节点。最终指标值指表明了当前层的近似值（预测误差）是否相对于其他层有所改善或和其他层无关。同时，会记录下预测误差最小的前N个节点。并使用它们对应的系数来生成下一层的一组新输入值。如果当前层的近似值（此处指误差更小）优于前一层，则会构建一个新层。



一旦网络构建完成，就只会保留每层中预测误差最小的节点的系数，并使用这些系数来定义最能描述数据的最终模型。在下一节中，我们将深入介绍实现上述过程的代码。该代码是从GitHub上可用的C++版本的GMDH（Group Method of Data Handling，数据处理的分组方法）改编而来的。





MQL5实现

C++ 实现模型的训练，并将它们以 JSON 格式保存到文本文件中以供后续使用。它利用多线程来加速训练过程，并使用 Boost 和 Eigen 库构建模型。对于我们的 MQL5 实现，大部分功能都将保留，但多线程训练和用于求解线性方程的QR分解的可选方案将不可用。



我们的程序将包含三个头文件。第一个是gmdh_internal.mqh。此文件包含各种自定义数据类型的定义。它首先定义了三个枚举类型：

PolynomialType - 定义在进行下一轮训练之前，用于转换现有变量的多项式类型。

enum PolynomialType { linear, linear_cov, quadratic }; "PolynomialType"提供三种选项，它们代表了以下多项式函数。在这里，x1和x2是函数 f(x1, x2) 的输入，而v0...vN是需要确定的系数。这个枚举值代表了生成解集的方程类型：

选项

Function f(x1,x2)

linear

线性方程：v0 + v1*x1 + v2*x2

linear_cov

含系数的线性方程：v0 + v1*x1 + v2*x2 + v3*x1*x2

quadratic

二次方程：v0 + v1*x1 + v2*x2 + v3*x1*x2 + v4*x1^2 + v5*x2^2



Solver - 定义用于求解线性方程的QR分解方法。我们的程序将仅提供一个可选项。C++版本使用Eigen库，通过Householder方法的变形来进行QR分解。

enum Solver { fast, accurate, balanced };

CriterionType - 允许用户选择一个特定的外部标准，该规则将作为评估候选模型的基础。此枚举列出了在训练模型时可以用作停止准则的选项。

enum CriterionType { reg, symReg, stab, symStab, unbiasedOut, symUnbiasedOut, unbiasedCoef, absoluteNoiseImmun, symAbsoluteNoiseImmun }; 枚举值选项的意义将在下面的表格中一一解释：

CriterionType

说明

reg

常规准则：基于测试数据集的目标值与使用训练数据集计算得出的系数所做出的预测值之间的差异，使用常规平方误差总和（SSE）。

symReg

对称准则：是指基于以下两部分平方误差（SSE）的总和：一是基于测试数据集的目标值与使用训练数据集计算得出的系数所做出的预测值之间的差异；二是基于训练数据集的目标值与使用测试数据集计算得出的系数所做出的预测值之间的差异。

stab

稳定性：使用基于所有目标值与使用训练数据集计算得出的系数（结合所有预测变量）所做出的预测值之间差异的平方误差总和（SSE）来衡量。

symStab

对称稳定性（Symetric Stability）：这一标准结合了两种平方和误差（SSE）的计算方法。一种是类似于“稳定性”标准中的SSE计算方式；另一种是基于所有目标值，与使用测试数据集结合数据集中所有预测变量计算得到的系数所做出的预测值之间差异的SSE计算方式。

unbiasedOut

无偏输出（Unbiased Outputs）：这一标准是基于使用训练数据集计算的系数所做出的预测值与使用测试数据集计算的系数（两者都使用测试数据集中的预测变量）所做出的预测值之间差异的平方和误差（SSE）来衡量的。

symUnbiasedOut

对称无偏输出（Symmetric Unbiased Outputs）：这一标准以与“无偏输出”（Unbiased Outputs）标准相同的方式计算平方和误差（SSE），但不同的是，这次我们使用了所有的预测变量。

unbiasedCoef

无偏系数（Unbiased Coefficients）：这是指使用训练数据计算得到的系数与使用测试数据计算得到的系数之间平方差的总和。

absoluteNoiseImmun

绝对噪声免疫（Absolute Noise Immunity）：该标准计算整个数据集训练模型与训练数据集训练模型对测试数据集预测值的平方差的点积，以及测试数据集训练模型与训练数据集训练模型对测试数据集预测值的平方差点积之和。

symAbsoluteNoiseImmun

对称绝对噪声免疫（Symmetric Absolute Noise Immunity）：该标准通过计算两个模型预测值的点积来评估模型的噪声免疫能力。一个值是训练整个数据集所得的模型与仅训练训练数据集所得模型在训练数据集上预测值的差异。另一个值是训练整个数据集所得的模型与训练测试数据集所得模型在所有观察值上的预测值的差异。



枚举值后面是四个自定义结构体：

BufferValues - 是一个向量结构，用于存储通过测试集和训练集以多种方式计算得到的系数和预测值。

struct BufferValues { vector coeffsTrain; vector coeffsTest; vector coeffsAll; vector yPredTrainByTrain; vector yPredTrainByTest; vector yPredTestByTrain; vector yPredTestByTest; BufferValues( void ) { } BufferValues(BufferValues &other) { coeffsTrain = other.coeffsTrain; coeffsTest = other.coeffsTest; coeffsAll = other.coeffsAll; yPredTrainByTrain = other.yPredTrainByTrain; yPredTrainByTest = other.yPredTrainByTest; yPredTestByTrain = other.yPredTestByTrain; yPredTestByTest = other.yPredTestByTest; } BufferValues operator =(BufferValues &other) { coeffsTrain = other.coeffsTrain; coeffsTest = other.coeffsTest; coeffsAll = other.coeffsAll; yPredTrainByTrain = other.yPredTrainByTrain; yPredTrainByTest = other.yPredTrainByTest; yPredTestByTrain = other.yPredTestByTrain; yPredTestByTest = other.yPredTestByTest; return this ; } };



PairDVXd - 封装了一个数据结构，该结构将一个标量（scalar）和与之对应的向量（vector）组合在一起。

struct PairDVXd { double first; vector second; PairDVXd( void ) { first = 0.0 ; second = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); } PairDVXd( double &_f, vector &_s) { first = _f; second.Copy(_s); } PairDVXd(PairDVXd &other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; } PairDVXd operator =(PairDVXd& other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; return this ; } };



PairMVXd - 是一个组合了矩阵和向量的结构体。它们共同存储了输入及其对应的输出或目标值。输入被保存在矩阵中，而向量则是输出的集合。矩阵中的每一行都与向量中的一个值相对应。

struct PairMVXd { matrix first; vector second; PairMVXd( void ) { first = matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); second = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); } PairMVXd( matrix &_f, vector & _s) { first = _f; second = _s; } PairMVXd(PairMVXd &other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; } PairMVXd operator =(PairMVXd &other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; return this ; } };

SplittedData - 这一数据结构用于存储被分割成训练集和测试集的数据。

struct SplittedData { matrix xTrain; matrix xTest; vector yTrain; vector yTest; SplittedData( void ) { xTrain = matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); xTest = matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); yTrain = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); yTest = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); } SplittedData(SplittedData &other) { xTrain = other.xTrain; xTest = other.xTest; yTrain = other.yTrain; yTest = other.yTest; } SplittedData operator =(SplittedData &other) { xTrain = other.xTrain; xTest = other.xTest; yTrain = other.yTrain; yTest = other.yTest; return this ; } };



结构体之后，我们来定义类：

Combination类表示一个候选模型。它存储评估标准、输入的组合以及用于构建模型的系数。

class Combination { vector _combination,_bestCoeffs; double _evaluation; public : Combination( void ) { _combination = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); _bestCoeffs.Copy(_combination); _evaluation = DBL_MAX ; } Combination( vector &comb) : _combination(comb) { _bestCoeffs= vector ::Zeros(_combination.Size()); _evaluation = DBL_MAX ;} Combination( vector &comb, vector &coeffs) : _combination(comb),_bestCoeffs(coeffs) { _evaluation = DBL_MAX ; } Combination(Combination &other) { _combination = other.combination(); _bestCoeffs=other.bestCoeffs(); _evaluation = other.evaluation();} vector combination( void ) { return _combination;} vector bestCoeffs( void ) { return _bestCoeffs; } double evaluation( void ) { return _evaluation; } void setCombination( vector &combination) { _combination = combination; } void setBestCoeffs( vector &bestcoeffs) { _bestCoeffs = bestcoeffs; } void setEvaluation( double evaluation) { _evaluation = evaluation; } bool operator <(Combination &combi) { return _evaluation<combi.evaluation();} Combination operator =(Combination &combi) { _combination = combi.combination(); _bestCoeffs = combi.bestCoeffs(); _evaluation = combi.evaluation(); return this ; } };

CVector - 定义了一个自定义的类似向量的容器，用于存储Combination类的实例。为候选模型做一个容器。 class CVector { protected : Combination m_array[]; int m_size; int m_reserve; public : CVector( void ) :m_size( 0 ),m_reserve( 1000 ) { } CVector( int size, int mem_reserve = 1000 ) :m_size(size),m_reserve(mem_reserve) { ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); } CVector(CVector &other) { m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]=other[i]; } ~CVector( void ) { } bool push_back(Combination &value) { ResetLastError (); if ( ArrayResize (m_array, int (m_array.Size()+ 1 ),m_reserve)<m_size+ 1 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Critical error: failed to resize underlying array " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } m_array[m_size++]=value; return true ; } bool setAt( int index, Combination &value) { ResetLastError (); if (index < 0 || index >= m_size) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " index out of bounds " ); return false ; } m_array[index]=value; return true ; } Combination* operator []( int index) { return GetPointer (m_array[ uint (index)]); } CVector operator =(CVector &other) { clear(); m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]= other[i]; return this ; } Combination* back( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[m_size- 1 ]); } Combination* front( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[ 0 ]); } int size( void ) { return ArraySize (m_array); } int reserve( void ) { return m_reserve; } void reserve( int new_reserve) { if (new_reserve > 0 ) m_reserve = new_reserve; } void clear( void ) { ArrayFree (m_array); m_size = 0 ; } };

CVector2d - 是另一个自定义的类似向量的容器，用于存储一组CVector实例。

class CVector2d { protected : CVector m_array[]; int m_size; int m_reserve; public : CVector2d( void ) :m_size( 0 ),m_reserve( 1000 ) { } CVector2d( int size, int mem_reserve = 1000 ) :m_size(size),m_reserve(mem_reserve) { ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); } CVector2d(CVector2d &other) { m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]= other[i]; } ~CVector2d( void ) { } bool push_back(CVector &value) { ResetLastError (); if ( ArrayResize (m_array, int (m_array.Size()+ 1 ),m_reserve)<m_size+ 1 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Critical error: failed to resize underlying array " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } m_array[m_size++]=value; return true ; } bool setAt( int index, CVector &value) { ResetLastError (); if (index < 0 || index >= m_size) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " index out of bounds " ); return false ; } m_array[index]=value; return true ; } CVector* operator []( int index) { return GetPointer (m_array[ uint (index)]); } CVector2d operator =(CVector2d &other) { clear(); m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]= other[i]; return this ; } CVector* back( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[m_size- 1 ]); } CVector* front( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[ 0 ]); } int size( void ) { return ArraySize (m_array); } int reserve( void ) { return m_reserve; } void reserve( int new_reserve) { if (new_reserve > 0 ) m_reserve = new_reserve; } void clear( void ) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i<m_array.Size(); i++) m_array[i].clear(); ArrayFree (m_array); m_size = 0 ; } };

Criterion - 这个类实现了基于所选规则类型下，各种外部规则的计算方法。

class Criterion { protected : CriterionType criterionType; Solver solver; public : vector findBestCoeffs( matrix & xTrain, vector & yTrain) { vector solution; matrix q,r; xTrain.QR(q,r); matrix qT = q.Transpose(); vector y = qT.MatMul(yTrain); solution = r.LstSq(y); return solution; } PairDVXd getResult( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, CriterionType _criterionType, BufferValues& bufferValues) { switch (_criterionType) { case reg: return regularity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symReg: return symRegularity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case stab: return stability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symStab: return symStability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case unbiasedOut: return unbiasedOutputs(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symUnbiasedOut: return symUnbiasedOutputs(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case unbiasedCoef: return unbiasedCoeffs(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case absoluteNoiseImmun: return absoluteNoiseImmunity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symAbsoluteNoiseImmun: return symAbsoluteNoiseImmunity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); } PairDVXd pd; return pd; } PairDVXd regularity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector &yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues, bool inverseSplit = false ) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f; if (!inverseSplit) { if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); f = MathPow ((yTest - bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; } else { if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f = MathPow ((yTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTest; } return pdv; } PairDVXd symRegularity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv1,pdv2,pdsum; pdv1 = regularity(xTrain,xTest,yTrain,yTest,bufferValues); pdv2 = regularity(xTrain,xTest,yTrain,yTest,bufferValues, true ); pdsum.first = pdv1.first+pdv2.first; pdsum.second = pdv1.second; return pdsum; } PairDVXd stability( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues, bool inverseSplit = false ) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f1,f2; if (!inverseSplit) { if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); f1 = MathPow ((yTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain), 2.0 ); f2 = MathPow ((yTest - bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum()+f2.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; } else { if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f1 = MathPow ((yTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest), 2.0 ); f2 = MathPow ((yTest - bufferValues.yPredTestByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum() + f2.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTest; } return pdv; } PairDVXd symStability( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv1,pdv2,pdsum; pdv1 = stability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); pdv2 = stability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues, true ); pdsum.first=pdv1.first+pdv2.first; pdsum.second = pdv1.second; return pdsum; } PairDVXd unbiasedOutputs( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f = MathPow ((bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain - bufferValues.yPredTestByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd symUnbiasedOutputs( matrix &xTrain, matrix &xTest, vector &yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f1,f2; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f1 = MathPow ((bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest), 2.0 ); f2 = MathPow ((bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain - bufferValues.yPredTestByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum() + f2.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd unbiasedCoeffs( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f1; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); f1 = MathPow ((bufferValues.coeffsTrain - bufferValues.coeffsTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd absoluteNoiseImmunity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { vector yPredTestByAll,f1,f2; PairDVXd pdv; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.coeffsAll.Size() == 0 ) { matrix dataX(xTrain.Rows() + xTest.Rows(), xTrain.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTrain.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTrain.Row(i),i); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTest.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTest.Row(i),i+xTrain.Rows()); vector dataY(yTrain.Size() + yTest.Size()); for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTrain.Size(); i++) dataY[i] = yTrain[i]; for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTest.Size(); i++) dataY[i+yTrain.Size()] = yTest[i]; bufferValues.coeffsAll = findBestCoeffs(dataX, dataY); } if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); yPredTestByAll = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsAll); f1 = yPredTestByAll - bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain; f2 = bufferValues.yPredTestByTest - yPredTestByAll; pdv.first = f1.Dot(f2); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd symAbsoluteNoiseImmunity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector yPredAllByTrain, yPredAllByTest, yPredAllByAll,f1,f2; matrix dataX(xTrain.Rows() + xTest.Rows(), xTrain.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTrain.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTrain.Row(i),i); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTest.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTest.Row(i),i+xTrain.Rows()); vector dataY(yTrain.Size() + yTest.Size()); for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTrain.Size(); i++) dataY[i] = yTrain[i]; for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTest.Size(); i++) dataY[i+yTrain.Size()] = yTest[i]; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.coeffsAll.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsAll = findBestCoeffs(dataX, dataY); yPredAllByTrain = dataX.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); yPredAllByTest = dataX.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); yPredAllByAll = dataX.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsAll); f1 = yPredAllByAll - yPredAllByTrain; f2 = yPredAllByTest - yPredAllByAll; pdv.first = f1.Dot(f2); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } virtual void getBestCombinations(CVector &combinations, CVector &bestCombo,SplittedData& data, MatFunc func, int k) { double proxys[]; int best[]; ArrayResize (best,combinations.size()); ArrayResize (proxys,combinations.size()); for ( int i = 0 ; i<combinations.size(); i++) { proxys[i] = combinations[i].evaluation(); best[i] = i; } MathQuickSortAscending(proxys,best, 0 ,combinations.size()- 1 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i< int ( MathMin ( MathAbs (k),combinations.size())); i++) bestCombo.push_back(combinations[best[i]]); } virtual PairDVXd calculate( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest) { BufferValues tempValues; return getResult(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, criterionType, tempValues); } public : Criterion() {}; Criterion(CriterionType _criterionType) { criterionType = _criterionType; solver = balanced; } };

gmdh_internal.mqh最后部分的两个函数：

validateInputData() - 函数用于确保传递给类的方法或其他独立函数的值是正确且符合要求的。

** * Validate input parameters values * * param testSize Fraction of the input data that should be placed into the second part * param pAverage The number of best models based of which the external criterion for each level will be calculated * param threads The number of threads used for calculations. Set - 1 to use max possible threads * param verbose 1 if the printing detailed infomation about training process is needed, otherwise 0 * param limit The minimum value by which the external criterion should be improved in order to continue training * param kBest The number of best models based of which new models of the next level will be constructed * return Method exit status */ int validateInputData( double testSize= 0.0 , int pAverage= 0 , double limit= 0.0 , int kBest= 0 ) { int errorCode = 0 ; if (testSize <= 0 || testSize >= 1 ) { Print ( "testsize value must be in the (0, 1) range" ); errorCode |= 1 ; } if (pAverage && pAverage < 1 ) { Print ( "p_average value must be a positive integer" ); errorCode |= 4 ; } if (limit && limit < 0 ) { Print ( "limit value must be non-negative" ); errorCode |= 8 ; } if (kBest && kBest < 1 ) { Print ( "k_best value must be a positive integer" ); errorCode |= 16 ; } return errorCode; }

timeSeriesTransformation() - 是一个实用函数，它接受一个向量作为输入，并根据所传入的lags参数将其转换为包含输入和目标的数据结构。

PairMVXd timeSeriesTransformation( vector & timeSeries, int lags) { PairMVXd p; string errorMsg = "" ; if (timeSeries.Size() == 0 ) errorMsg = "time_series value is empty" ; else if (lags <= 0 ) errorMsg = "lags value must be a positive integer" ; else if (lags >= int (timeSeries.Size())) errorMsg = "lags value can't be greater than time_series size" ; if (errorMsg != "" ) return p; ulong last = timeSeries.Size() - ulong (lags); vector yTimeSeries(last,slice,timeSeries, ulong (lags)); matrix xTimeSeries(last, ulong (lags)); vector vect; for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < last; ++i) { vect.Init( ulong (lags),slice,timeSeries,i,i+ ulong (lags- 1 )); xTimeSeries.Row(vect,i); } p.first = xTimeSeries; p.second = yTimeSeries; return p; }

在这里，“lags”指的是先导序列值的数量，用于预测算法计算后续值。

gmdh_internal.mqh介绍完了。我们接着看第二个头文件gmdh.mqh。

首先是splitData()函数。

SplittedData splitData( matrix & x, vector & y, double testSize = 0.2 , bool shuffle = false , int randomSeed = 0 ) { SplittedData data; if (validateInputData(testSize)) return data; string errorMsg = "" ; if (x.Rows() != y.Size()) errorMsg = " x rows number and y size must be equal" ; else if ( round (x.Rows() * testSize) == 0 || round (x.Rows() * testSize) == x.Rows()) errorMsg = "Result contains an empty array. Change the arrays size or the value for correct splitting" ; if (errorMsg != "" ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " " ,errorMsg); return data; } if (!shuffle) data = GmdhModel::internalSplitData(x, y, testSize); else { if (randomSeed == 0 ) randomSeed = int ( GetTickCount64 ()); MathSrand ( uint (randomSeed)); int shuffled_rows_indexes[],shuffled[]; MathSequence( 0 , int (x.Rows()- 1 ), 1 ,shuffled_rows_indexes); MathSample(shuffled_rows_indexes, int (shuffled_rows_indexes.Size()),shuffled); int testItemsNumber = ( int ) round (x.Rows() * testSize); matrix Train,Test; vector train,test; Train.Resize(x.Rows()- ulong (testItemsNumber),x.Cols()); Test.Resize( ulong (testItemsNumber),x.Cols()); train.Resize(x.Rows()- ulong (testItemsNumber)); test.Resize( ulong (testItemsNumber)); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Train.Rows(); i++) { Train.Row(x.Row(shuffled[i]),i); train[i] = y[shuffled[i]]; } for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Test.Rows(); i++) { Test.Row(x.Row(shuffled[Train.Rows()+i]),i); test[i] = y[shuffled[Train.Rows()+i]]; } data.xTrain = Train; data.xTest = Test; data.yTrain = train; data.yTest = test; } return data; }

它接收一个矩阵和一个向量作为输入，分别代表变量和目标。其中，“testSize”参数定义了用作测试集的数据的比例。“shuffle”控制是否启用数据集的随机乱序，“randomSeed”则指定了在打乱过程中使用的随机数生成器的种子。

接下来是“GmdhModel”类，它定义了GMDH算法的一般逻辑。

class GmdhModel { protected : string modelName; int level; int inputColsNumber; double lastLevelEvaluation; double currentLevelEvaluation; bool training_complete; CVector2d bestCombinations; struct unique { private : int current; int run( void ) { return ++current; } public : unique( void ) { current = - 1 ; } vector generate( ulong t) { ulong s= 0 ; vector ret(t); while (s<t) ret[s++] = run(); return ret; } }; void nChooseK( int n, int k, vector &combos[]) { if (n<= 0 || k<= 0 || n<k) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " invalid parameters for n and or k" , "n " ,n , " k " , k); return ; } unique q; vector comb = q.generate( ulong (k)); ArrayResize (combos,combos.Size()+ 1 , 100 ); long first, last; first = 0 ; last = long (k); combos[combos.Size()- 1 ]=comb; while (comb[first]!= double (n - k)) { long mt = last; while (comb[--mt] == double (n - (last - mt))); comb[mt]++; while (++mt != last) comb[mt] = comb[mt- 1 ]+ double ( 1 ); ArrayResize (combos,combos.Size()+ 1 , 100 ); combos[combos.Size()- 1 ]=comb; } for ( uint i = 0 ; i<combos.Size(); i++) { combos[i].Resize(combos[i].Size()+ 1 ); combos[i][combos[i].Size()- 1 ] = n; } return ; } double getMeanCriterionValue(CVector &sortedCombinations, int k) { k = MathMin (k, sortedCombinations.size()); double crreval= 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i<k; i++) crreval +=sortedCombinations[i].evaluation(); if (k) return crreval/ double (k); else { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Zero divide error " ); return 0.0 ; } } string getPolynomialCoeffSign( double coeff, bool isFirstCoeff) { return ((coeff >= 0 ) ? ((isFirstCoeff) ? " " : " + " ) : " - " ); } string getPolynomialCoeffValue( double coeff, bool isLastCoeff) { string stringCoeff = StringFormat ( "%e" , MathAbs (coeff)); return ((stringCoeff != "1" || isLastCoeff) ? stringCoeff : "" ); } bool polynomialsEvaluation(SplittedData& data, Criterion& criterion, CVector &combos, uint beginCoeffsVec, uint endCoeffsVec) { vector cmb,ytrain,ytest; matrix x1,x2; for ( uint i = beginCoeffsVec; i<endCoeffsVec; i++) { cmb = combos[i].combination(); x1 = xDataForCombination(data.xTrain,cmb); x2 = xDataForCombination(data.xTest,cmb); ytrain = data.yTrain; ytest = data.yTest; PairDVXd pd = criterion.calculate(x1,x2,ytrain,ytest); if (pd.second.HasNan()> 0 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " No solution found for coefficient at " , i, "

xTrain

" , x1, "

xTest

" , x2, "

yTrain

" , ytrain, "

yTest

" , ytest); combos[i].setEvaluation( DBL_MAX ); combos[i].setBestCoeffs( vector ::Ones( 3 )); } else { combos[i].setEvaluation(pd.first); combos[i].setBestCoeffs(pd.second); } } return true ; } bool nextLevelCondition( int kBest, int pAverage, CVector &combinations, Criterion& criterion, SplittedData& data, double limit) { MatFunc fun = NULL ; CVector bestcombinations; criterion.getBestCombinations(combinations,bestcombinations,data, fun, kBest); currentLevelEvaluation = getMeanCriterionValue(bestcombinations, pAverage); if (lastLevelEvaluation - currentLevelEvaluation > limit) { lastLevelEvaluation = currentLevelEvaluation; if (preparations(data,bestcombinations)) { ++level; return true ; } } removeExtraCombinations(); return false ; } bool gmdhFit( matrix & x, vector & y, Criterion& criterion, int kBest, double testSize, int pAverage, double limit) { if (x.Rows() != y.Size()) { Print ( "X rows number and y size must be equal" ); return false ; } level = 1 ; inputColsNumber = int (x.Cols()); lastLevelEvaluation = DBL_MAX ; SplittedData data = internalSplitData(x, y, testSize, true ) ; training_complete = false ; bool goToTheNextLevel; CVector evaluationCoeffsVec; do { vector combinations[]; generateCombinations( int (data.xTrain.Cols() - 1 ),combinations); if (combinations.Size()< 1 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Training aborted" ); return training_complete; } evaluationCoeffsVec.clear(); int currLevelEvaluation = 0 ; for ( int it = 0 ; it < int (combinations.Size()); ++it, ++currLevelEvaluation) { Combination ncomb(combinations[it]); evaluationCoeffsVec.push_back(ncomb); } if (!polynomialsEvaluation(data,criterion,evaluationCoeffsVec, 0 , uint (currLevelEvaluation))) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Training aborted" ); return training_complete; } goToTheNextLevel = nextLevelCondition(kBest, pAverage, evaluationCoeffsVec, criterion, data, limit); } while (goToTheNextLevel); training_complete = true ; return true ; } virtual void generateCombinations( int n_cols, vector &out[]) { return ; } virtual void removeExtraCombinations( void ) { return ; } virtual bool preparations(SplittedData& data, CVector &_bestCombinations) { return false ; } virtual matrix xDataForCombination( matrix & x, vector & comb) { return matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); } virtual string getPolynomialPrefix( int levelIndex, int combIndex) { return NULL ; } virtual string getPolynomialVariable( int levelIndex, int coeffIndex, int coeffsNumber, vector & bestColsIndexes) { return NULL ; } virtual CJAVal toJSON( void ) { CJAVal json_obj_model; json_obj_model[ "modelName" ] = getModelName(); json_obj_model[ "inputColsNumber" ] = inputColsNumber; json_obj_model[ "bestCombinations" ] = CJAVal(jtARRAY, "" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i<bestCombinations.size(); i++) { CJAVal Array(jtARRAY, "" ); for ( int k = 0 ; k<bestCombinations[i].size(); k++) { CJAVal collection; collection[ "combination" ] = CJAVal(jtARRAY, "" ); collection[ "bestCoeffs" ] = CJAVal(jtARRAY, "" ); vector combination = bestCombinations[i][k].combination(); vector bestcoeff = bestCombinations[i][k].bestCoeffs(); for ( ulong j= 0 ; j<combination.Size(); j++) collection[ "combination" ].Add( int (combination[j])); for ( ulong j= 0 ; j<bestcoeff.Size(); j++) collection[ "bestCoeffs" ].Add(bestcoeff[j],- 15 ); Array.Add(collection); } json_obj_model[ "bestCombinations" ].Add(Array); } return json_obj_model; } virtual bool fromJSON(CJAVal &jsonModel) { modelName = jsonModel[ "modelName" ].ToStr(); bestCombinations.clear(); inputColsNumber = int (jsonModel[ "inputColsNumber" ].ToInt()); for ( int i = 0 ; i<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ].Size(); i++) { CVector member; for ( int j = 0 ; j<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i].Size(); j++) { Combination cb; vector c( ulong (jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "combination" ].Size())); vector cf( ulong (jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "bestCoeffs" ].Size())); for ( int k = 0 ; k<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "combination" ].Size(); k++) c[k] = jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "combination" ][k].ToDbl(); for ( int k = 0 ; k<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "bestCoeffs" ].Size(); k++) cf[k] = jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "bestCoeffs" ][k].ToDbl(); cb.setBestCoeffs(cf); cb.setCombination(c); member.push_back(cb); } bestCombinations.push_back(member); } return true ; } bool checkMatrixColsNumber( matrix & x) { if ( ulong (inputColsNumber) != x.Cols()) { Print ( "Matrix must have " + string (inputColsNumber) + " columns because there were " + string (inputColsNumber) + " columns in the training matrix" ); return false ; } return true ; } public : GmdhModel() : level( 1 ), lastLevelEvaluation( 0 ) {} string getModelName( void ) { return modelName; } int getNumInputs( void ) { return inputColsNumber; } bool save( string file_name) { CFileTxt modelFile; if (modelFile.Open(file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_COMMON , 0 )== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "failed to open file " ,file_name, " .Error - " ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } else { CJAVal js=toJSON(); if (modelFile.WriteString(js.Serialize())== 0 ) { Print ( "failed write to " ,file_name, ". Error -" ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } } return true ; } bool load( string file_name) { training_complete = false ; CFileTxt modelFile; CJAVal js; if (modelFile.Open(file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_COMMON , 0 )== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "failed to open file " ,file_name, " .Error - " ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } else { if (!js.Deserialize(modelFile.ReadString())) { Print ( "failed to read from " ,file_name, ".Error -" ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } training_complete = fromJSON(js); } return training_complete; } static SplittedData internalSplitData( matrix & x, vector & y, double testSize, bool addOnesCol = false ) { SplittedData data; ulong testItemsNumber = ulong ( round ( double (x.Rows()) * testSize)); matrix Train,Test; vector train,test; if (addOnesCol) { Train.Resize(x.Rows() - testItemsNumber, x.Cols() + 1 ); Test.Resize(testItemsNumber, x.Cols() + 1 ); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Train.Rows(); i++) Train.Row(x.Row(i),i); Train.Col( vector ::Ones(Train.Rows()),x.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Test.Rows(); i++) Test.Row(x.Row(Train.Rows()+i),i); Test.Col( vector ::Ones(Test.Rows()),x.Cols()); } else { Train.Resize(x.Rows() - testItemsNumber, x.Cols()); Test.Resize(testItemsNumber, x.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Train.Rows(); i++) Train.Row(x.Row(i),i); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Test.Rows(); i++) Test.Row(x.Row(Train.Rows()+i),i); } train.Init(y.Size() - testItemsNumber,slice,y, 0 ,y.Size() - testItemsNumber - 1 ); test.Init(testItemsNumber,slice,y,y.Size() - testItemsNumber); data.yTrain = train; data.yTest = test; data.xTrain = Train; data.xTest = Test; return data; } virtual vector predict( vector & x, int lags) { return vector ::Zeros( 1 ); } string getBestPolynomial( void ) { string polynomialStr = "" ; int ind = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < bestCombinations.size(); ++i) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < bestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { vector bestColsIndexes = bestCombinations[i][j].combination(); vector bestCoeffs = bestCombinations[i][j].bestCoeffs(); polynomialStr += getPolynomialPrefix(i, j); bool isFirstCoeff = true ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < int (bestCoeffs.Size()); ++k) { if (bestCoeffs[k]) { polynomialStr += getPolynomialCoeffSign(bestCoeffs[k], isFirstCoeff); string coeffValuelStr = getPolynomialCoeffValue(bestCoeffs[k], (k == (bestCoeffs.Size() - 1 ))); polynomialStr += coeffValuelStr; if (coeffValuelStr != "" && k != bestCoeffs.Size() - 1 ) polynomialStr += "*" ; polynomialStr += getPolynomialVariable(i, k, int (bestCoeffs.Size()), bestColsIndexes); isFirstCoeff = false ; } } if (i < bestCombinations.size() - 1 || j < (bestCombinations[i].size() - 1 )) polynomialStr += "

" ; } if (i < bestCombinations.size() - 1 && bestCombinations[i].size() > 1 ) polynomialStr += "

" ; } return polynomialStr; } ~GmdhModel() { for ( int i = 0 ; i<bestCombinations.size(); i++) bestCombinations[i].clear(); bestCombinations.clear(); } };

这是用于派生其他GMDH类型的基类。它提供了用于训练或构建模型以及随后使用该模型进行预测的方法。“save”和“load”方法允许用户将模型保存到文件中并从文件中加载出来以供后续使用。模型以JSON格式存储到一个文本文件中，文件所在目录为所有MetaTrader终端共用的目录。



最后一个头文件mia.mqh包含了“MIA”类的定义。

class MIA : public GmdhModel { protected : PolynomialType polynomialType; void generateCombinations( int n_cols, vector &out[]) override { GmdhModel::nChooseK(n_cols, 2 ,out); return ; } virtual vector calculatePrediction( vector & x) { if (x.Size()< ulong (inputColsNumber)) return vector ::Zeros( ulong (inputColsNumber)); matrix modifiedX( 1 ,x.Size()+ 1 ); modifiedX.Row(x, 0 ); modifiedX[ 0 ][x.Size()] = 1.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < bestCombinations.size(); ++i) { matrix xNew( 1 , ulong (bestCombinations[i].size()) + 1 ); for ( int j = 0 ; j < bestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { vector comb = bestCombinations[i][j].combination(); matrix xx( 1 ,comb.Size()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xx.Cols(); ++i) xx[ 0 ][i] = modifiedX[ 0 ][ ulong (comb[i])]; matrix ply = getPolynomialX(xx); vector c,b; c = bestCombinations[i][j].bestCoeffs(); b = ply.MatMul(c); xNew.Col(b, ulong (j)); } vector n = vector ::Ones(xNew.Rows()); xNew.Col(n,xNew.Cols() - 1 ); modifiedX = xNew; } return modifiedX.Col( 0 ); } matrix getPolynomialX( matrix & x) { matrix polyX = x; if ((polynomialType == linear_cov)) { polyX.Resize(x.Rows(), 4 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 0 )*x.Col( 1 ), 2 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 2 ), 3 ); } else if ((polynomialType == quadratic)) { polyX.Resize(x.Rows(), 6 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 0 )*x.Col( 1 ), 2 ) ; polyX.Col(x.Col( 0 )*x.Col( 0 ), 3 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 1 )*x.Col( 1 ), 4 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 2 ), 5 ) ; } return polyX; } virtual void transformDataForNextLevel(SplittedData& data, CVector &bestCombs) { matrix xTrainNew(data.xTrain.Rows(), ulong (bestCombs.size()) + 1 ); matrix xTestNew(data.xTest.Rows(), ulong (bestCombs.size()) + 1 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < bestCombs.size(); ++i) { vector comb = bestCombs[i].combination(); matrix train(xTrainNew.Rows(),comb.Size()),test(xTrainNew.Rows(),comb.Size()); for ( ulong k = 0 ; k<comb.Size(); k++) { train.Col(data.xTrain.Col( ulong (comb[k])),k); test.Col(data.xTest.Col( ulong (comb[k])),k); } matrix polyTest,polyTrain; vector bcoeff = bestCombs[i].bestCoeffs(); polyTest = getPolynomialX(test); polyTrain = getPolynomialX(train); xTrainNew.Col(polyTrain.MatMul(bcoeff),i); xTestNew.Col(polyTest.MatMul(bcoeff),i); } xTrainNew.Col( vector ::Ones(xTrainNew.Rows()),xTrainNew.Cols() - 1 ); xTestNew.Col( vector ::Ones(xTestNew.Rows()),xTestNew.Cols() - 1 ); data.xTrain = xTrainNew; data.xTest = xTestNew; } virtual void removeExtraCombinations( void ) override { CVector2d realBestCombinations(bestCombinations.size()); CVector n; n.push_back(bestCombinations[level- 2 ][ 0 ]); realBestCombinations.setAt(realBestCombinations.size() - 1 ,n); vector comb( 1 ); for ( int i = realBestCombinations.size() - 1 ; i > 0 ; --i) { double usedCombinationsIndexes[],unique[]; int indexs[]; int prevsize = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < realBestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { comb = realBestCombinations[i][j].combination(); ArrayResize (usedCombinationsIndexes,prevsize+ int (comb.Size()- 1 ), 100 ); for ( ulong k = 0 ; k < comb.Size() - 1 ; ++k) usedCombinationsIndexes[ ulong (prevsize)+k] = comb[k]; prevsize = int (usedCombinationsIndexes.Size()); } MathUnique(usedCombinationsIndexes,unique); ArraySort (unique); for ( uint it = 0 ; it<unique.Size(); ++it) realBestCombinations[i - 1 ].push_back(bestCombinations[i - 1 ][ int (unique[it])]); for ( int j = 0 ; j < realBestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { comb = realBestCombinations[i][j].combination(); for ( ulong k = 0 ; k < comb.Size() - 1 ; ++k) comb[k] = ArrayBsearch (unique,comb[k]); comb[comb.Size() - 1 ] = double (unique.Size()); realBestCombinations[i][j].setCombination(comb); } ZeroMemory (usedCombinationsIndexes); ZeroMemory (unique); ZeroMemory (indexs); } bestCombinations = realBestCombinations; } virtual bool preparations(SplittedData& data, CVector &_bestCombinations) override { bestCombinations.push_back(_bestCombinations); transformDataForNextLevel(data, bestCombinations[level - 1 ]); return true ; } virtual matrix xDataForCombination( matrix & x, vector & comb) override { matrix xx(x.Rows(),comb.Size()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xx.Cols(); ++i) xx.Col(x.Col( ulong (comb[i])),i); return getPolynomialX(xx); } string getPolynomialPrefix( int levelIndex, int combIndex) override { return ((levelIndex < bestCombinations.size() - 1 ) ? "f" + string (levelIndex + 1 ) + "_" + string (combIndex + 1 ) : "y" ) + " =" ; } string getPolynomialVariable( int levelIndex, int coeffIndex, int coeffsNumber, vector &bestColsIndexes) override { if (levelIndex == 0 ) { if (coeffIndex < 2 ) return "x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex == 2 && coeffsNumber > 3 ) return "x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 0 ]) + 1 ) + "*x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 1 ]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex < 5 && coeffsNumber > 4 ) return "x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex - 3 ]) + 1 ) + "^2" ; } else { if (coeffIndex < 2 ) return "f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex == 2 && coeffsNumber > 3 ) return "f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 0 ]) + 1 ) + "*f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 1 ]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex < 5 && coeffsNumber > 4 ) return "f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex - 3 ]) + 1 ) + "^2" ; } return "" ; } CJAVal toJSON( void ) override { CJAVal json_obj_model = GmdhModel::toJSON(); json_obj_model[ "polynomialType" ] = int (polynomialType); return json_obj_model; } bool fromJSON(CJAVal &jsonModel) override { bool parsed = GmdhModel::fromJSON(jsonModel); if (!parsed) return false ; polynomialType = PolynomialType(jsonModel[ "polynomialType" ].ToInt()); return true ; } public : MIA( void ) { modelName = "MIA" ; } virtual bool fit( vector &time_series, int lags, double testsize= 0.5 ,PolynomialType _polynomialType=linear_cov,CriterionType criterion=stab, int kBest = 10 , int pAverage = 1 , double limit = 0.0 ) { if (lags < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " lags must be >= 3" ); return false ; } PairMVXd transformed = timeSeriesTransformation(time_series,lags); SplittedData splited = splitData(transformed.first,transformed.second,testsize); Criterion criter(criterion); if (kBest < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " kBest value must be an integer >= 3" ); return false ; } if (validateInputData(testsize, pAverage, limit, kBest)) return false ; polynomialType = _polynomialType; return GmdhModel::gmdhFit(splited.xTrain, splited.yTrain, criter, kBest, testsize, pAverage, limit); } virtual bool fit( matrix &vars, vector &targets, double testsize= 0.5 ,PolynomialType _polynomialType=linear_cov,CriterionType criterion=stab, int kBest = 10 , int pAverage = 1 , double limit = 0.0 ) { if (vars.Cols() < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " columns in vars must be >= 3" ); return false ; } if (vars.Rows() != targets.Size()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " vars dimensions donot correspond with targets" ); return false ; } SplittedData splited = splitData(vars,targets,testsize); Criterion criter(criterion); if (kBest < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " kBest value must be an integer >= 3" ); return false ; } if (validateInputData(testsize, pAverage, limit, kBest)) return false ; polynomialType = _polynomialType; return GmdhModel::gmdhFit(splited.xTrain, splited.yTrain, criter, kBest, testsize, pAverage, limit); } virtual vector predict( vector & x, int lags) override { if (lags <= 0 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " lags value must be a positive integer" ); return vector ::Zeros( 1 ); } if (!training_complete) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " model was not successfully trained" ); return vector ::Zeros( 1 ); } vector expandedX = vector ::Zeros(x.Size() + ulong (lags)); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<x.Size(); i++) expandedX[i]=x[i]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < lags; ++i) { vector vect(x.Size(),slice,expandedX, ulong (i),x.Size()+ ulong (i)- 1 ); vector res = calculatePrediction(vect); expandedX[x.Size() + i] = res[ 0 ]; } vector vect( ulong (lags),slice,expandedX,x.Size()); return vect; } };

它继承自“GmdhModel”，以实现多层迭代算法。“MIA”具有两个“fit()”方法的重载版本，可用于对给定数据集进行建模。这两个方法通过其第一个和第二个参数进行区分。当仅使用历史值对时间序列进行建模时，会使用下面列出的“fit()”方法。



fit( vector &time_series, int lags, double testsize= 0.5 ,PolynomialType _polynomialType=linear_cov,CriterionType criterion=stab, int kBest = 10 , int pAverage = 1 , double limit = 0.0 )

而另一个方法（即另一个“fit()”重载版本）在建模包含因变量和自变量的数据集时非常有用。两个方法的参数在下一表中给出：

数据类型

参数名称

说明

vector

time_series 代表vector动态数组中的一个时间序列

integer lags

代表用于模型预测的延迟数

矩阵

vars

包含预测变量的输入数据矩阵

vector

targets

vars中对应行成员的目标值动态数组（vector）

CriterionType

criterion

指定模型构建过程中使用的外部标准的枚举变量

integer

kBest

它定义了最佳局部模型的数量，这些模型将作为后续层构建新输入的基础

PolynomialType

_polynomialType

在训练过程中，从现有变量中构造新变量时所选用的多项式类型

double

testSize

用于评估模型的输入数据的比例

int

pAverage

在计算停止训练的条件时考虑的最佳局部模型的数量

double limit 为了继续训练，外部标准需要提高的最小值

一旦模型训练完成，就可以通过调用“predict()”方法来进行预测。该方法需要一个输入向量（vector）和一个指定所需预测数量的整数值。成功执行后，该方法会返回一个包含计算出的预测结果向量（vector）。否则，会返回一个零向量。在接下来的部分，我们将看几个简单的例子，以便更好地了解如何使用刚刚描述的代码。





示例

我们将通过三个以脚本形式实现的例子来进行说明。这些例子展示了MIA如何在不同的场景中进行应用。第一个例子介绍如何构建时间序列模型。它可以使用序列中一定数量的前序值来确定后续项。这个例子包含在名为MIA_Test.mq5的脚本中，其代码如下所示。

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <GMDH\mia.mqh> input int NumLags = 3 ; input int NumPredictions = 6 ; input CriterionType critType = stab; input PolynomialType polyType = linear_cov; input double DataSplitSize = 0.33 ; input int NumBest = 10 ; input int pAverge = 1 ; input double critLimit = 0 ; void OnStart () { vector tms = { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 }; if (NumPredictions< 1 ) { Alert ( "Invalid setting for NumPredictions, has to be larger than 0" ); return ; } MIA mia; if (!mia.fit(tms,NumLags,DataSplitSize,polyType,critType,NumBest,pAverge,critLimit)) return ; string modelname = mia.getModelName()+ "_" + EnumToString (critType)+ "_" + string (DataSplitSize)+ "_" + string (pAverge)+ "_" + string (critLimit); mia.save(modelname+ ".json" ); vector in( ulong (NumLags),slice,tms,tms.Size()- ulong (NumLags)); vector out = mia.predict(in,NumPredictions); Print (modelname, " predictions " , out); Print (mia.getBestPolynomial()); }

运行脚本时，用户可以更改模型的各个方面。“NumLags”指定用于计算下一项的前序序列值的数量。“NumPredictions”表示在指定序列之外要进行的预测数量。其它用户可调参数是对应于传递给“fit()”方法的参数。当模型成功构建后，它会被保存到文件中。预测结果以及与模型对应的最终多项式会被输出到终端的“Experts”（专家）标签页上。使用默认设置运行脚本的结果如下所示。所显示的多项式代表了描述给定时间序列的最佳数学模型。考虑到序列的简单性，显然没有必要搞得太复杂。然而，从预测结果来看，该模型仍然捕捉到了序列的总体趋势。

PS 0 22 : 37 : 31.246 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) MIA_stab_0. 33 _1_0. 0 predictions [ 13.00000000000001 , 14.00000000000002 , 15.00000000000004 , 16.00000000000005 , 17.0000000000001 , 18.0000000000001 ] OG 0 22 : 37 : 31.246 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) y = - 9.340179 e- 01 *x1 + 1.934018 e+ 00 *x2 + 3.865363 e- 16 *x1*x2 + 1.065982 e+ 00

第二次运行脚本。将 NumLags 增加到 4。让我们看看这会对模型产生什么影响。





请注意，增加了一个额外的预测变量后，给模型带来了多少复杂度。以及这对预测结果产生的影响。尽管模型预测结果没有明显改善，但现在这个多项式已经扩展到了好几行。



22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) MIA_stab_0. 33 _1_0. 0 predictions [ 13.00000000000001 , 14.00000000000002 , 15.00000000000005 , 16.00000000000007 , 17.00000000000011 , 18.00000000000015 ] ML 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f1_1 = - 1.666667 e- 01 *x2 + 1.166667 e+ 00 *x4 + 8.797938 e- 16 *x2*x4 + 6.666667 e- 01 CO 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f1_2 = - 6.916614 e- 15 *x3 + 1.000000 e+ 00 *x4 + 1.006270 e- 15 *x3*x4 + 1.000000 e+ 00 NN 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f1_3 = - 5.000000 e- 01 *x1 + 1.500000 e+ 00 *x3 + 1.001110 e- 15 *x1*x3 + 1.000000 e+ 00 QR 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f2_1 = 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_1 + 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_3 - 5.518760 e- 16 *f1_1*f1_3 - 1.729874 e- 14 HR 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f2_2 = 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_1 + 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_2 - 1.838023 e- 16 *f1_1*f1_2 - 8.624525 e- 15 JK 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) y = 5.000000 e- 01 *f2_1 + 5.000000 e- 01 *f2_2 - 2.963544 e- 16 *f2_1*f2_2 - 1.003117 e- 14

在我们的最后一个示例中，我们来看一个不同的场景，我们想要通过自变量来建模输出。在这个示例中，我们尝试训练模型将3个输入值一起加入。The code for this example is in MIA_Multivariable_test.mq5.



#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <GMDH\mia.mqh> input CriterionType critType = stab; input PolynomialType polyType = linear_cov; input double DataSplitSize = 0.33 ; input int NumBest = 10 ; input int pAverge = 1 ; input double critLimit = 0 ; void OnStart () { matrix independent = {{ 1 , 2 , 3 },{ 3 , 2 , 1 },{ 1 , 4 , 2 },{ 1 , 1 , 3 },{ 5 , 3 , 1 },{ 3 , 1 , 9 }}; vector dependent = { 6 , 6 , 7 , 5 , 9 , 13 }; MIA mia; if (!mia.fit(independent,dependent,DataSplitSize,polyType,critType,NumBest,pAverge,critLimit)) return ; string modelname = mia.getModelName()+ "_" + EnumToString (critType)+ "_" + string (DataSplitSize)+ "_" + string (pAverge)+ "_" + string (critLimit)+ "_multivars" ; mia.save(modelname+ ".json" ); matrix unseen = {{ 1 , 2 , 4 },{ 1 , 5 , 3 },{ 9 , 1 , 3 }}; for ( ulong row = 0 ; row<unseen.Rows(); row++) { vector in = unseen.Row(row); Print ( "inputs " , in , " prediction " , mia.predict(in, 1 )); } Print (mia.getBestPolynomial()); }

预测变量存储在矩阵"vars"中。每一行对应于向量“targets”中的一个目标值。与前面的示例一样，我们可以选择设置模型的各种训练参数。使用默认设置进行训练的结果非常糟糕，如下所示。



RE 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 2 , 4 ] prediction [ 5.999999999999997 ] JQ 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 5 , 3 ] prediction [ 7.5 ] QI 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 9 , 1 , 3 ] prediction [ 13.1 ] QK 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) y = 1.900000 e+ 00 *x1 + 1.450000 e+ 00 *x2 - 9.500000 e- 01 *x1*x2 + 3.100000 e+ 00

通过调整训练参数，模型可以被改进优化。使用如下的参数我们得到了最好的结果。







使用这些设置，模型最终能够对一组“未见过的”输入变量做出准确预测。尽管如此，就像第一个例子中的一样，生成的多项式仍然过于复杂。



DM 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 2 , 4 ] prediction [ 6.999999999999998 ] JI 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 5 , 3 ] prediction [ 8.999999999999998 ] CD 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 9 , 1 , 3 ] prediction [ 13.00000000000001 ] OO 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f1_1 = 1.071429 e- 01 *x1 + 6.428571 e- 01 *x2 + 4.392857 e+ 00 IQ 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f1_2 = 6.086957 e- 01 *x2 - 8.695652 e- 02 *x3 + 4.826087 e+ 00 PS 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f1_3 = - 1.250000 e+ 00 *x1 - 1.500000 e+ 00 *x3 + 1.125000 e+ 01 LO 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f2_1 = 1.555556 e+ 00 *f1_1 - 6.666667 e- 01 *f1_3 + 6.666667 e- 01 HN 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f2_2 = 1.620805 e+ 00 *f1_2 - 7.382550 e- 01 *f1_3 + 7.046980 e- 01 PP 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f2_3 = 3.019608 e+ 00 *f1_1 - 2.029412 e+ 00 *f1_2 + 5.882353 e- 02 JM 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f3_1 = 1.000000 e+ 00 *f2_1 - 3.731079 e- 15 *f2_3 + 1.155175 e- 14 NO 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f3_2 = 8.342665 e- 01 *f2_2 + 1.713326 e- 01 *f2_3 - 3.359462 e- 02 FD 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) y = 1.000000 e+ 00 *f3_1 + 3.122149 e- 16 *f3_2 - 1.899249 e- 15

从上面简单的例子中可以清楚地看出，多层迭代算法对于基本数据集可能是过于复杂了。生成的多项式可能会变得非常复杂。此类模型存在对训练数据过拟合的风险。算法最终可能会捕捉到数据中的噪声或异常值，从而导致在新样本上的泛化性能较差。一般来说，多层迭代算法（MIA）和自组织数据挖掘算法（GMDH）的性能高度依赖于输入数据的质量和特性。噪声数据或不完整数据可能会对模型的准确性和稳定性产生不利影响，可能导致预测结果不可靠。最后，虽然训练过程相对简单，但仍然需要进行一定程度的众多参数调整才能获得最佳结果。这并不是完全自动的。

在我们的最后一个例子中，有一个脚本可以从文件中加载模型并使用它进行预测。这个例子在“LoadModelFromFile.mq5”中给出。

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <GMDH\mia.mqh> input string JsonFileName= "" ; void OnStart () { MIA mia; if (!mia.load(JsonFileName)) return ; int numlags = mia.getNumInputs(); vector inputs( ulong (numlags),arange, 21.0 , 1.0 ); Print (JsonFileName, " input " , inputs, " prediction " , mia.predict(inputs, 1 )); Print (mia.getBestPolynomial()); }

以下图表说明了脚本的工作原理以及成功运行后的结果。





结论

在MQL5中实现GMDH多层迭代算法为交易者提供了一个机会，让他们能够在自己的策略中应用这一算法。该算法提供了一个动态框架，使用户能够不断适应和完善其市场分析策略。然而，尽管它应用前景广阔，但用户仍需审慎地应对其局限性。用户应注意GMDH算法对计算资源的要求，尤其是在处理大型数据集或高维数据集时。由于该算法的迭代性质，它需要进行多次计算以确定最佳模型结构，在此过程中会消耗大量时间和资源。

鉴于这些考虑因素，我们提醒用户在使用GMDH多层迭代算法时，要对其优势和局限性有细致入微的理解。虽然它提供了一个强大的动态市场分析工具，但因谨慎地考虑它的复杂性，以有效发挥其全部潜力。在对应用场景和算法复杂性深思熟虑后，交易者可以利用GMDH算法丰富其交易策略，并从市场数据中获取有价值的见解。

所有MQL5代码都附在文末。



文件

说明

Mql5\include\VectorMatrixTools.mqh

定义用于操作和处理向量与矩阵的函数的头文件（translation）

Mql5\include\JAson.mqh

包含用于解析和生成JSON对象时所使用的自定义类型的定义。

Mql5\include\GMDH\gmdh_internal.mqh

包含gmdh库中使用的自定义类型定义的头文件

Mql5\include\GMDH\gmdh.mqh

定义基类GmdhModel的头文件

Mql5\include\GMDH\mia.mqh

包含实现多层迭代算法的MIA类。

Mql5\script\MIA_Test.mq5

展示如何通过创建一个简单时间序列模型来使用MIA类的脚本

Mql5\script\MIA_Multivarible_test.mq5

展示如果通过使用MIA类来创建一个对变量数据集模型的脚本

Mql5\script\LoadModelFromFile.mq5 展示如何从json文件中加载一个模型的脚本





