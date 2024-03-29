The Group Method of Data Handling: Implementing the Multilayered Iterative Algorithm in MQL5

Introduction

The Group Method of Data Handling (GMDH) is a family of inductive algorithms used for computer-based data modeling. The algorithms operate by automatically constructing and optimizing polynomial neural network models from data, offering a unique approach to uncovering relationships between input and output variables.Traditionally, the GMDH frame work consisted of four main algorithms: the combinatorial algorithm (COMBI), the combinatorial selective algorithm (MULTI), the multilayered iterative algorithm (MIA) and the relaxation iterative algorithm (RIA). In this article we will explore the implementation of the multilayered iterative algorithim in MQL5. Discuss its inner workings and also demonstrate ways it can be applied to build predictive models from datasets.





Understanding the GMDH

The Group Method of Data Handling is a type of algorithm used for data analysis and prediction. It is a machine learning technique that aims to find the best mathematical model to describe a given dataset. GMDH was developed by the Soviet mathematician Alexey Ivakhnenko in the 1960s. It was developed to address the challenges associated with modeling complex systems based on empirical data. GMDH algorithms employ a data-driven approach to modeling, where models are generated and refined based on observed data rather than preconceived notions or theoretical assumptions.

One of the main advantages of GMDH is that it automates the process of model building by iteratively generating and evaluating candidate models. Selecting the best-performing models and refining them based on feedback from the data. This automation reduces the need for manual intervention and expertise in the construction of the model.

The key idea behind GMDH is to build a series of models of increasing complexity and accuracy by iteratively selecting and combining variables. The algorithm starts with a set of simple models (usually linear models) and gradually increases their complexity by adding additional variables and terms. At each step, the algorithm evaluates the performance of the models and selects the best-performing ones to form the basis for the next iteration. This process continues until a satisfactory model is obtained or until a stopping criteria is met.

The GMDH is particularly well-suited to modelling datasets with a large number of input variables and complex relationships between them. GMDH techniques result in models that relate inputs to an output that can be represented by an infinite Volterra–Kolmogorov–Gabor (VKG) polynomial. A Volterra-Kolmogorov-Gabor (VKG) polynomial is a specific type of polynomial used in modeling nonlinear systems and approximating complex data. A VKG polynomial takes the following form:

where:



Yn is the output of the system.

X i , X j , and X k are the input variables at times i, j, and k, respectively.

, X , and X are the input variables at times i, j, and k, respectively. a i , a j , a k , etc. are the coefficients of the polynomial.

Such a polynomial can be thought of as a polynomial neural network (PNN). PNNs are a type of artificial neural network (ANN) architecture that uses polynomial activation functions in its neurons.The structure of a polynomial neural network is similar to that of other neural networks, with input nodes, hidden layers, and output nodes. However, the activation functions applied to the neurons in PNNs are polynomial functions. Parametric GMDH algorithms were developed specifically to handle continuous variables. Where the object being modelled is characterized by properties that lack ambiguity in their representation or definition. The multilayered iterative algorithm is an example of a parametric GMDH algorithm.





Multilayered Iterative Algorithm

MIA is a variant of the GMDH framework for constructing polynomial neural network models. Its structure is almost identical to a multilayer feedforward neural network. Information flows from the input layer through intermediate layers to the final output. With each layer performing specific transformations on the data. Relative to the general method of the GMDH, the key differentiating characteristic of MIA lies in the selection of optimal subfunctions of the final polynomial that best describes the data. Meaning that some information gained through training is discarded in accordance with a predefined criteria.

To construct a model using MIA, we begin by partitioning the dataset we want to study, into training and test sets. We want to have as much variety as possible in the training set, to adequately capture the characteristics of the underlying process. We commence with layer construction once it's done .





Layer construction

Similar to a multilayer feedforward neural network, we start with the input layer, which is the collection of predictors or independent variables. These inputs are taken two at a time and sent into the first layer of the network. The first layer will therefore be made up of "M combinations of 2" nodes , where M is the number of predictors.

The illustration above depicts an example of what the input layer and first layer will look like if dealing with 4 inputs (denoted as x1..x4). In the first layer, partial models will be built based on a node's inputs using the training dataset and the resulting partial model evaluated against the test dataset. The prediction error from all partial models in the layer are then compared. With the best N models being noted and used to generate the inputs for the next layer. The prediction error of the top N models of a layer are combined in some manner to come up with a single measure that gives an indication of overall progress in model generation. Which is compared with the figure of the previous layer. If it is less, a new layer is created and the process is repeated. Otherwise, if there is no improvement. Model generation is stopped and data from the current layer is discarded, indicating that model training would be complete.





Nodes and partial models

At each node of a layer, a polynomial that estimates observations in the training dataset given the pair of inputs output from the previous layer is calculated. This is what is referred to as a partial model. An example of an equation used to model outputs of the training set given the node's inputs is shown below.

Where 'v's are the coefficients of the fitted linear model. The goodness of fit is tested by determining the mean square error of predictions against actual values , in the test dataset. These error measures are then combined in some manner. Either by calculating their average or simply selecting the node with the least mean square error. This final measure gives an indication of whether approximations are improving or not relative to other layers. At the same time the best N nodes with the least prediction error are noted. And the corresponding coefficients are used to generate the values of a set of new inputs for the next layer. If approximations of the current layer are better (in this case less) than that of the previous layer, a new layer will be constructed.



Once the network is complete, only the coefficients of nodes that had the best prediction error at each layer, are retained and used to define the final model that best describes the data. In the following section, we delve into code that implements the procedure just described. The code is adapted from a C++ implementation of the GMDH available on GitHub.





MQL5 implementation

The C++ implementation trains models and saves them in JSON format to a text file for later use. It leverages multithreading to speed up training and is built using Boost and Eigen libraries. For our MQL5 implementation, most of the features will be carried over except for multithreaded training and the availability of alternate options for QR decomposition to solve linear equations.



Our implementation will consist of three header files. The first being gmdh_internal.mqh. This file contains definitions for various custom datatypes. It starts by defining three enumerations:



PolynomialType - specifies the type of polynomial used to transform existing variables before undertaking another round of training.

enum PolynomialType { linear, linear_cov, quadratic }; "PolynomialType" exposes three options which represent the polymial functions below, here x1 and x2 are the inputs to the function f(x1,x2) and v0...vN are the coefficients to be found. The enumeration represents the type of equations from which the set of solutions will be generated:

Option

Function f(x1,x2)

linear

linear equation: v0 + v1*x1 + v2*x2

linear_cov

linear equation with covariation: v0 + v1*x1 + v2*x2 + v3*x1*x2

quadratic

quadratic equation: v0 + v1*x1 + v2*x2 + v3*x1*x2 + v4*x1^2 + v5*x2^2



Solver - determines QR decompostion method used to solve linear equations. Our implementation will only have one useable option. The C++ version employs variations of the Householder method for QR decompostion using the Eigen library.

enum Solver { fast, accurate, balanced };

CriterionType - allows users to select a specific external criterion that will be used as the basis for evaluating candidate models. The enumeration captures the options one can use as stopping critieria when training a model.

enum CriterionType { reg, symReg, stab, symStab, unbiasedOut, symUnbiasedOut, unbiasedCoef, absoluteNoiseImmun, symAbsoluteNoiseImmun }; The options available are explained further in the table that follows:

CriterionType

Description

reg

regularity: applies the regular sum of squared errors (SSE) based on the difference between the test dataset's targets and predictions made with coefficients computed using the training dataset in combination with the predictors of the test dataset

symReg

symmetric regularity: is the summation of the SSE based on the difference between the test dataset's targets and predictions made with coefficients computed using the training dataset in combination with the predictors of the test dataset and the SSE based on the difference between the training dataset's targets and predictions made with coefficients computed using the test dataset in combination with the predictors of the training dataset

stab

stability: uses the SSE based on difference between all the targets and predictions made with coefficients calculated using the training dataset in combination with all the predictors

symStab

symetric stabitlity: this criterion combines the SSE calculated similarly to the 'stability' criterion as well as the SSE based on the difference between all the targets and predictions made with coefficients calculated using the test dataset in combination with all the predictors of the dataset

unbiasedOut

unbiased outputs: is the SSE based on the difference between the predictions made with coefficients calculated using the training dataset and predictions made with coefficients calculated using the test dataset both using the predictors of the test dataset

symUnbiasedOut

symmetric unbiased outputs: computes the SSE in the same manner as the 'unbiasedOutputs' criterion, only this time we use all the predictors

unbiasedCoef

unbiased Coefficients: the sum of squared differences between the coefficients computed using the training data and coefficients calculated using the test data

absoluteNoiseImmun

absolute noise immunity: using this option the criterion is calculated as the dot product of the predictions of the model trained on the entire data set minus the predictions of the model trained on the training data set when applied to the testing data set and the predictions of the model trained on the testing data set minus the predictions of the model trained on the learning data set when applied to the testing data set

symAbsoluteNoiseImmun

symmetric absolute noise immunity: here the criterion is the dot product of the predictions of the model trained on the entire data set minus the predictions of the model trained on the training data set when applied to the learning data set and the predictions of the model trained on the entire data set and the predictions of the model trained on the testing data set when applied to all the observations



The enumerations are followed by four custom structs:

BufferValues - is a structure of vectors used to store coefficients and predicted values calculated in various ways using both the test and training datasets.

struct BufferValues { vector coeffsTrain; vector coeffsTest; vector coeffsAll; vector yPredTrainByTrain; vector yPredTrainByTest; vector yPredTestByTrain; vector yPredTestByTest; BufferValues( void ) { } BufferValues(BufferValues &other) { coeffsTrain = other.coeffsTrain; coeffsTest = other.coeffsTest; coeffsAll = other.coeffsAll; yPredTrainByTrain = other.yPredTrainByTrain; yPredTrainByTest = other.yPredTrainByTest; yPredTestByTrain = other.yPredTestByTrain; yPredTestByTest = other.yPredTestByTest; } BufferValues operator =(BufferValues &other) { coeffsTrain = other.coeffsTrain; coeffsTest = other.coeffsTest; coeffsAll = other.coeffsAll; yPredTrainByTrain = other.yPredTrainByTrain; yPredTrainByTest = other.yPredTrainByTest; yPredTestByTrain = other.yPredTestByTrain; yPredTestByTest = other.yPredTestByTest; return this ; } };



PairDVXd - encapsulates a data structure combining a scalar and a corresponding vector.

struct PairDVXd { double first; vector second; PairDVXd( void ) { first = 0.0 ; second = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); } PairDVXd( double &_f, vector &_s) { first = _f; second.Copy(_s); } PairDVXd(PairDVXd &other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; } PairDVXd operator =(PairDVXd& other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; return this ; } };



PairMVXd - is a structure combining a matrix and vector. Together they store the inputs and the corresponding outputs or target values. The inputs are kept in the matrix and the vector is the collection of outputs. Each row in the matrix corresponds to a value in the vector.

struct PairMVXd { matrix first; vector second; PairMVXd( void ) { first = matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); second = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); } PairMVXd( matrix &_f, vector & _s) { first = _f; second = _s; } PairMVXd(PairMVXd &other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; } PairMVXd operator =(PairMVXd &other) { first = other.first; second = other.second; return this ; } };

SplittedData - this data structure stores the partitioned datasets for training and testing.

struct SplittedData { matrix xTrain; matrix xTest; vector yTrain; vector yTest; SplittedData( void ) { xTrain = matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); xTest = matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); yTrain = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); yTest = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); } SplittedData(SplittedData &other) { xTrain = other.xTrain; xTest = other.xTest; yTrain = other.yTrain; yTest = other.yTest; } SplittedData operator =(SplittedData &other) { xTrain = other.xTrain; xTest = other.xTest; yTrain = other.yTrain; yTest = other.yTest; return this ; } };



After the structs, we get to the class definitions:

The class Combination represents a candidate model. It stores the evaluation criteria, the combination of inputs and the calculated coefficients for a model.

class Combination { vector _combination,_bestCoeffs; double _evaluation; public : Combination( void ) { _combination = vector ::Zeros( 10 ); _bestCoeffs.Copy(_combination); _evaluation = DBL_MAX ; } Combination( vector &comb) : _combination(comb) { _bestCoeffs= vector ::Zeros(_combination.Size()); _evaluation = DBL_MAX ;} Combination( vector &comb, vector &coeffs) : _combination(comb),_bestCoeffs(coeffs) { _evaluation = DBL_MAX ; } Combination(Combination &other) { _combination = other.combination(); _bestCoeffs=other.bestCoeffs(); _evaluation = other.evaluation();} vector combination( void ) { return _combination;} vector bestCoeffs( void ) { return _bestCoeffs; } double evaluation( void ) { return _evaluation; } void setCombination( vector &combination) { _combination = combination; } void setBestCoeffs( vector &bestcoeffs) { _bestCoeffs = bestcoeffs; } void setEvaluation( double evaluation) { _evaluation = evaluation; } bool operator <(Combination &combi) { return _evaluation<combi.evaluation();} Combination operator =(Combination &combi) { _combination = combi.combination(); _bestCoeffs = combi.bestCoeffs(); _evaluation = combi.evaluation(); return this ; } };

CVector - defines a custom vector-like container that stores a collection of Combination instances. Making it a container of candidate models. class CVector { protected : Combination m_array[]; int m_size; int m_reserve; public : CVector( void ) :m_size( 0 ),m_reserve( 1000 ) { } CVector( int size, int mem_reserve = 1000 ) :m_size(size),m_reserve(mem_reserve) { ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); } CVector(CVector &other) { m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]=other[i]; } ~CVector( void ) { } bool push_back(Combination &value) { ResetLastError (); if ( ArrayResize (m_array, int (m_array.Size()+ 1 ),m_reserve)<m_size+ 1 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Critical error: failed to resize underlying array " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } m_array[m_size++]=value; return true ; } bool setAt( int index, Combination &value) { ResetLastError (); if (index < 0 || index >= m_size) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " index out of bounds " ); return false ; } m_array[index]=value; return true ; } Combination* operator []( int index) { return GetPointer (m_array[ uint (index)]); } CVector operator =(CVector &other) { clear(); m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]= other[i]; return this ; } Combination* back( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[m_size- 1 ]); } Combination* front( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[ 0 ]); } int size( void ) { return ArraySize (m_array); } int reserve( void ) { return m_reserve; } void reserve( int new_reserve) { if (new_reserve > 0 ) m_reserve = new_reserve; } void clear( void ) { ArrayFree (m_array); m_size = 0 ; } };

CVector2d - is another custom vector-like container , that stores a collection of CVector instances.

class CVector2d { protected : CVector m_array[]; int m_size; int m_reserve; public : CVector2d( void ) :m_size( 0 ),m_reserve( 1000 ) { } CVector2d( int size, int mem_reserve = 1000 ) :m_size(size),m_reserve(mem_reserve) { ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); } CVector2d(CVector2d &other) { m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]= other[i]; } ~CVector2d( void ) { } bool push_back(CVector &value) { ResetLastError (); if ( ArrayResize (m_array, int (m_array.Size()+ 1 ),m_reserve)<m_size+ 1 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Critical error: failed to resize underlying array " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } m_array[m_size++]=value; return true ; } bool setAt( int index, CVector &value) { ResetLastError (); if (index < 0 || index >= m_size) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " index out of bounds " ); return false ; } m_array[index]=value; return true ; } CVector* operator []( int index) { return GetPointer (m_array[ uint (index)]); } CVector2d operator =(CVector2d &other) { clear(); m_size = other.size(); m_reserve = other.reserve(); ArrayResize (m_array,m_size,m_reserve); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_size; ++i) m_array[i]= other[i]; return this ; } CVector* back( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[m_size- 1 ]); } CVector* front( void ) { return GetPointer (m_array[ 0 ]); } int size( void ) { return ArraySize (m_array); } int reserve( void ) { return m_reserve; } void reserve( int new_reserve) { if (new_reserve > 0 ) m_reserve = new_reserve; } void clear( void ) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i<m_array.Size(); i++) m_array[i].clear(); ArrayFree (m_array); m_size = 0 ; } };

Criterion - this class implements the calculation of various external criteria based on a selected criterion type.

class Criterion { protected : CriterionType criterionType; Solver solver; public : vector findBestCoeffs( matrix & xTrain, vector & yTrain) { vector solution; matrix q,r; xTrain.QR(q,r); matrix qT = q.Transpose(); vector y = qT.MatMul(yTrain); solution = r.LstSq(y); return solution; } PairDVXd getResult( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, CriterionType _criterionType, BufferValues& bufferValues) { switch (_criterionType) { case reg: return regularity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symReg: return symRegularity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case stab: return stability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symStab: return symStability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case unbiasedOut: return unbiasedOutputs(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symUnbiasedOut: return symUnbiasedOutputs(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case unbiasedCoef: return unbiasedCoeffs(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case absoluteNoiseImmun: return absoluteNoiseImmunity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); case symAbsoluteNoiseImmun: return symAbsoluteNoiseImmunity(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); } PairDVXd pd; return pd; } PairDVXd regularity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector &yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues, bool inverseSplit = false ) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f; if (!inverseSplit) { if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); f = MathPow ((yTest - bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; } else { if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f = MathPow ((yTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTest; } return pdv; } PairDVXd symRegularity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv1,pdv2,pdsum; pdv1 = regularity(xTrain,xTest,yTrain,yTest,bufferValues); pdv2 = regularity(xTrain,xTest,yTrain,yTest,bufferValues, true ); pdsum.first = pdv1.first+pdv2.first; pdsum.second = pdv1.second; return pdsum; } PairDVXd stability( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues, bool inverseSplit = false ) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f1,f2; if (!inverseSplit) { if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); f1 = MathPow ((yTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain), 2.0 ); f2 = MathPow ((yTest - bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum()+f2.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; } else { if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f1 = MathPow ((yTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest), 2.0 ); f2 = MathPow ((yTest - bufferValues.yPredTestByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum() + f2.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTest; } return pdv; } PairDVXd symStability( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv1,pdv2,pdsum; pdv1 = stability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues); pdv2 = stability(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, bufferValues, true ); pdsum.first=pdv1.first+pdv2.first; pdsum.second = pdv1.second; return pdsum; } PairDVXd unbiasedOutputs( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest, BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f = MathPow ((bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain - bufferValues.yPredTestByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd symUnbiasedOutputs( matrix &xTrain, matrix &xTest, vector &yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f1,f2; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest = xTrain.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); f1 = MathPow ((bufferValues.yPredTrainByTrain - bufferValues.yPredTrainByTest), 2.0 ); f2 = MathPow ((bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain - bufferValues.yPredTestByTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum() + f2.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd unbiasedCoeffs( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector f1; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); f1 = MathPow ((bufferValues.coeffsTrain - bufferValues.coeffsTest), 2.0 ); pdv.first = f1.Sum(); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd absoluteNoiseImmunity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { vector yPredTestByAll,f1,f2; PairDVXd pdv; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.coeffsAll.Size() == 0 ) { matrix dataX(xTrain.Rows() + xTest.Rows(), xTrain.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTrain.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTrain.Row(i),i); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTest.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTest.Row(i),i+xTrain.Rows()); vector dataY(yTrain.Size() + yTest.Size()); for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTrain.Size(); i++) dataY[i] = yTrain[i]; for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTest.Size(); i++) dataY[i+yTrain.Size()] = yTest[i]; bufferValues.coeffsAll = findBestCoeffs(dataX, dataY); } if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); if (bufferValues.yPredTestByTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.yPredTestByTest = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); yPredTestByAll = xTest.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsAll); f1 = yPredTestByAll - bufferValues.yPredTestByTrain; f2 = bufferValues.yPredTestByTest - yPredTestByAll; pdv.first = f1.Dot(f2); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } PairDVXd symAbsoluteNoiseImmunity( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest,BufferValues& bufferValues) { PairDVXd pdv; vector yPredAllByTrain, yPredAllByTest, yPredAllByAll,f1,f2; matrix dataX(xTrain.Rows() + xTest.Rows(), xTrain.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTrain.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTrain.Row(i),i); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xTest.Rows(); i++) dataX.Row(xTest.Row(i),i+xTrain.Rows()); vector dataY(yTrain.Size() + yTest.Size()); for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTrain.Size(); i++) dataY[i] = yTrain[i]; for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<yTest.Size(); i++) dataY[i+yTrain.Size()] = yTest[i]; if (bufferValues.coeffsTrain.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTrain = findBestCoeffs(xTrain, yTrain); if (bufferValues.coeffsTest.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsTest = findBestCoeffs(xTest, yTest); if (bufferValues.coeffsAll.Size() == 0 ) bufferValues.coeffsAll = findBestCoeffs(dataX, dataY); yPredAllByTrain = dataX.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTrain); yPredAllByTest = dataX.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsTest); yPredAllByAll = dataX.MatMul(bufferValues.coeffsAll); f1 = yPredAllByAll - yPredAllByTrain; f2 = yPredAllByTest - yPredAllByAll; pdv.first = f1.Dot(f2); pdv.second = bufferValues.coeffsTrain; return pdv; } virtual void getBestCombinations(CVector &combinations, CVector &bestCombo,SplittedData& data, MatFunc func, int k) { double proxys[]; int best[]; ArrayResize (best,combinations.size()); ArrayResize (proxys,combinations.size()); for ( int i = 0 ; i<combinations.size(); i++) { proxys[i] = combinations[i].evaluation(); best[i] = i; } MathQuickSortAscending(proxys,best, 0 ,combinations.size()- 1 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i< int ( MathMin ( MathAbs (k),combinations.size())); i++) bestCombo.push_back(combinations[best[i]]); } virtual PairDVXd calculate( matrix & xTrain, matrix & xTest, vector & yTrain, vector & yTest) { BufferValues tempValues; return getResult(xTrain, xTest, yTrain, yTest, criterionType, tempValues); } public : Criterion() {}; Criterion(CriterionType _criterionType) { criterionType = _criterionType; solver = balanced; } };

Lastly, we have two functions that mark the end of gmdh_internal.mqh:

validateInputData() - is used to ensure that values passed to class methods or other stand alone functions are correctly specified.

** * Validate input parameters values * * param testSize Fraction of the input data that should be placed into the second part * param pAverage The number of best models based of which the external criterion for each level will be calculated * param threads The number of threads used for calculations. Set - 1 to use max possible threads * param verbose 1 if the printing detailed infomation about training process is needed, otherwise 0 * param limit The minimum value by which the external criterion should be improved in order to continue training * param kBest The number of best models based of which new models of the next level will be constructed * return Method exit status */ int validateInputData( double testSize= 0.0 , int pAverage= 0 , double limit= 0.0 , int kBest= 0 ) { int errorCode = 0 ; if (testSize <= 0 || testSize >= 1 ) { Print ( "testsize value must be in the (0, 1) range" ); errorCode |= 1 ; } if (pAverage && pAverage < 1 ) { Print ( "p_average value must be a positive integer" ); errorCode |= 4 ; } if (limit && limit < 0 ) { Print ( "limit value must be non-negative" ); errorCode |= 8 ; } if (kBest && kBest < 1 ) { Print ( "k_best value must be a positive integer" ); errorCode |= 16 ; } return errorCode; }

timeSeriesTransformation() - is a utility function that takes as input a series in a vector and transforms it into a data structure of inputs and targets according to the chosen number of lags.

PairMVXd timeSeriesTransformation( vector & timeSeries, int lags) { PairMVXd p; string errorMsg = "" ; if (timeSeries.Size() == 0 ) errorMsg = "time_series value is empty" ; else if (lags <= 0 ) errorMsg = "lags value must be a positive integer" ; else if (lags >= int (timeSeries.Size())) errorMsg = "lags value can't be greater than time_series size" ; if (errorMsg != "" ) return p; ulong last = timeSeries.Size() - ulong (lags); vector yTimeSeries(last,slice,timeSeries, ulong (lags)); matrix xTimeSeries(last, ulong (lags)); vector vect; for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < last; ++i) { vect.Init( ulong (lags),slice,timeSeries,i,i+ ulong (lags- 1 )); xTimeSeries.Row(vect,i); } p.first = xTimeSeries; p.second = yTimeSeries; return p; }

Here lags refers to the number of previous series values used as predictors to compute a subsequent term.

That completes the description of gmdh_internal.mqh. We move on to the second header file, gmdh.mqh.

It starts with the definition of the splitData() function.

SplittedData splitData( matrix & x, vector & y, double testSize = 0.2 , bool shuffle = false , int randomSeed = 0 ) { SplittedData data; if (validateInputData(testSize)) return data; string errorMsg = "" ; if (x.Rows() != y.Size()) errorMsg = " x rows number and y size must be equal" ; else if ( round (x.Rows() * testSize) == 0 || round (x.Rows() * testSize) == x.Rows()) errorMsg = "Result contains an empty array. Change the arrays size or the value for correct splitting" ; if (errorMsg != "" ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " " ,errorMsg); return data; } if (!shuffle) data = GmdhModel::internalSplitData(x, y, testSize); else { if (randomSeed == 0 ) randomSeed = int ( GetTickCount64 ()); MathSrand ( uint (randomSeed)); int shuffled_rows_indexes[],shuffled[]; MathSequence( 0 , int (x.Rows()- 1 ), 1 ,shuffled_rows_indexes); MathSample(shuffled_rows_indexes, int (shuffled_rows_indexes.Size()),shuffled); int testItemsNumber = ( int ) round (x.Rows() * testSize); matrix Train,Test; vector train,test; Train.Resize(x.Rows()- ulong (testItemsNumber),x.Cols()); Test.Resize( ulong (testItemsNumber),x.Cols()); train.Resize(x.Rows()- ulong (testItemsNumber)); test.Resize( ulong (testItemsNumber)); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Train.Rows(); i++) { Train.Row(x.Row(shuffled[i]),i); train[i] = y[shuffled[i]]; } for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Test.Rows(); i++) { Test.Row(x.Row(shuffled[Train.Rows()+i]),i); test[i] = y[shuffled[Train.Rows()+i]]; } data.xTrain = Train; data.xTest = Test; data.yTrain = train; data.yTest = test; } return data; }

It takes as input a matrix and a vector representing variables and targets respectively. "testSize" parameter defines the fraction of the dataset to be used as the test set. "shuffle" enables random shuffling of the dataset and "randomSeed" specifies the seed for a random number generator used in shuffling process.

Next we have the "GmdhModel" class, which defines the general logic of GMDH algorithms.

class GmdhModel { protected : string modelName; int level; int inputColsNumber; double lastLevelEvaluation; double currentLevelEvaluation; bool training_complete; CVector2d bestCombinations; struct unique { private : int current; int run( void ) { return ++current; } public : unique( void ) { current = - 1 ; } vector generate( ulong t) { ulong s= 0 ; vector ret(t); while (s<t) ret[s++] = run(); return ret; } }; void nChooseK( int n, int k, vector &combos[]) { if (n<= 0 || k<= 0 || n<k) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " invalid parameters for n and or k" , "n " ,n , " k " , k); return ; } unique q; vector comb = q.generate( ulong (k)); ArrayResize (combos,combos.Size()+ 1 , 100 ); long first, last; first = 0 ; last = long (k); combos[combos.Size()- 1 ]=comb; while (comb[first]!= double (n - k)) { long mt = last; while (comb[--mt] == double (n - (last - mt))); comb[mt]++; while (++mt != last) comb[mt] = comb[mt- 1 ]+ double ( 1 ); ArrayResize (combos,combos.Size()+ 1 , 100 ); combos[combos.Size()- 1 ]=comb; } for ( uint i = 0 ; i<combos.Size(); i++) { combos[i].Resize(combos[i].Size()+ 1 ); combos[i][combos[i].Size()- 1 ] = n; } return ; } double getMeanCriterionValue(CVector &sortedCombinations, int k) { k = MathMin (k, sortedCombinations.size()); double crreval= 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i<k; i++) crreval +=sortedCombinations[i].evaluation(); if (k) return crreval/ double (k); else { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Zero divide error " ); return 0.0 ; } } string getPolynomialCoeffSign( double coeff, bool isFirstCoeff) { return ((coeff >= 0 ) ? ((isFirstCoeff) ? " " : " + " ) : " - " ); } string getPolynomialCoeffValue( double coeff, bool isLastCoeff) { string stringCoeff = StringFormat ( "%e" , MathAbs (coeff)); return ((stringCoeff != "1" || isLastCoeff) ? stringCoeff : "" ); } bool polynomialsEvaluation(SplittedData& data, Criterion& criterion, CVector &combos, uint beginCoeffsVec, uint endCoeffsVec) { vector cmb,ytrain,ytest; matrix x1,x2; for ( uint i = beginCoeffsVec; i<endCoeffsVec; i++) { cmb = combos[i].combination(); x1 = xDataForCombination(data.xTrain,cmb); x2 = xDataForCombination(data.xTest,cmb); ytrain = data.yTrain; ytest = data.yTest; PairDVXd pd = criterion.calculate(x1,x2,ytrain,ytest); if (pd.second.HasNan()> 0 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " No solution found for coefficient at " , i, "

xTrain

" , x1, "

xTest

" , x2, "

yTrain

" , ytrain, "

yTest

" , ytest); combos[i].setEvaluation( DBL_MAX ); combos[i].setBestCoeffs( vector ::Ones( 3 )); } else { combos[i].setEvaluation(pd.first); combos[i].setBestCoeffs(pd.second); } } return true ; } bool nextLevelCondition( int kBest, int pAverage, CVector &combinations, Criterion& criterion, SplittedData& data, double limit) { MatFunc fun = NULL ; CVector bestcombinations; criterion.getBestCombinations(combinations,bestcombinations,data, fun, kBest); currentLevelEvaluation = getMeanCriterionValue(bestcombinations, pAverage); if (lastLevelEvaluation - currentLevelEvaluation > limit) { lastLevelEvaluation = currentLevelEvaluation; if (preparations(data,bestcombinations)) { ++level; return true ; } } removeExtraCombinations(); return false ; } bool gmdhFit( matrix & x, vector & y, Criterion& criterion, int kBest, double testSize, int pAverage, double limit) { if (x.Rows() != y.Size()) { Print ( "X rows number and y size must be equal" ); return false ; } level = 1 ; inputColsNumber = int (x.Cols()); lastLevelEvaluation = DBL_MAX ; SplittedData data = internalSplitData(x, y, testSize, true ) ; training_complete = false ; bool goToTheNextLevel; CVector evaluationCoeffsVec; do { vector combinations[]; generateCombinations( int (data.xTrain.Cols() - 1 ),combinations); if (combinations.Size()< 1 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Training aborted" ); return training_complete; } evaluationCoeffsVec.clear(); int currLevelEvaluation = 0 ; for ( int it = 0 ; it < int (combinations.Size()); ++it, ++currLevelEvaluation) { Combination ncomb(combinations[it]); evaluationCoeffsVec.push_back(ncomb); } if (!polynomialsEvaluation(data,criterion,evaluationCoeffsVec, 0 , uint (currLevelEvaluation))) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Training aborted" ); return training_complete; } goToTheNextLevel = nextLevelCondition(kBest, pAverage, evaluationCoeffsVec, criterion, data, limit); } while (goToTheNextLevel); training_complete = true ; return true ; } virtual void generateCombinations( int n_cols, vector &out[]) { return ; } virtual void removeExtraCombinations( void ) { return ; } virtual bool preparations(SplittedData& data, CVector &_bestCombinations) { return false ; } virtual matrix xDataForCombination( matrix & x, vector & comb) { return matrix ::Zeros( 10 , 10 ); } virtual string getPolynomialPrefix( int levelIndex, int combIndex) { return NULL ; } virtual string getPolynomialVariable( int levelIndex, int coeffIndex, int coeffsNumber, vector & bestColsIndexes) { return NULL ; } virtual CJAVal toJSON( void ) { CJAVal json_obj_model; json_obj_model[ "modelName" ] = getModelName(); json_obj_model[ "inputColsNumber" ] = inputColsNumber; json_obj_model[ "bestCombinations" ] = CJAVal(jtARRAY, "" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i<bestCombinations.size(); i++) { CJAVal Array(jtARRAY, "" ); for ( int k = 0 ; k<bestCombinations[i].size(); k++) { CJAVal collection; collection[ "combination" ] = CJAVal(jtARRAY, "" ); collection[ "bestCoeffs" ] = CJAVal(jtARRAY, "" ); vector combination = bestCombinations[i][k].combination(); vector bestcoeff = bestCombinations[i][k].bestCoeffs(); for ( ulong j= 0 ; j<combination.Size(); j++) collection[ "combination" ].Add( int (combination[j])); for ( ulong j= 0 ; j<bestcoeff.Size(); j++) collection[ "bestCoeffs" ].Add(bestcoeff[j],- 15 ); Array.Add(collection); } json_obj_model[ "bestCombinations" ].Add(Array); } return json_obj_model; } virtual bool fromJSON(CJAVal &jsonModel) { modelName = jsonModel[ "modelName" ].ToStr(); bestCombinations.clear(); inputColsNumber = int (jsonModel[ "inputColsNumber" ].ToInt()); for ( int i = 0 ; i<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ].Size(); i++) { CVector member; for ( int j = 0 ; j<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i].Size(); j++) { Combination cb; vector c( ulong (jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "combination" ].Size())); vector cf( ulong (jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "bestCoeffs" ].Size())); for ( int k = 0 ; k<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "combination" ].Size(); k++) c[k] = jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "combination" ][k].ToDbl(); for ( int k = 0 ; k<jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "bestCoeffs" ].Size(); k++) cf[k] = jsonModel[ "bestCombinations" ][i][j][ "bestCoeffs" ][k].ToDbl(); cb.setBestCoeffs(cf); cb.setCombination(c); member.push_back(cb); } bestCombinations.push_back(member); } return true ; } bool checkMatrixColsNumber( matrix & x) { if ( ulong (inputColsNumber) != x.Cols()) { Print ( "Matrix must have " + string (inputColsNumber) + " columns because there were " + string (inputColsNumber) + " columns in the training matrix" ); return false ; } return true ; } public : GmdhModel() : level( 1 ), lastLevelEvaluation( 0 ) {} string getModelName( void ) { return modelName; } int getNumInputs( void ) { return inputColsNumber; } bool save( string file_name) { CFileTxt modelFile; if (modelFile.Open(file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_COMMON , 0 )== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "failed to open file " ,file_name, " .Error - " ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } else { CJAVal js=toJSON(); if (modelFile.WriteString(js.Serialize())== 0 ) { Print ( "failed write to " ,file_name, ". Error -" ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } } return true ; } bool load( string file_name) { training_complete = false ; CFileTxt modelFile; CJAVal js; if (modelFile.Open(file_name, FILE_READ | FILE_COMMON , 0 )== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "failed to open file " ,file_name, " .Error - " ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } else { if (!js.Deserialize(modelFile.ReadString())) { Print ( "failed to read from " ,file_name, ".Error -" ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } training_complete = fromJSON(js); } return training_complete; } static SplittedData internalSplitData( matrix & x, vector & y, double testSize, bool addOnesCol = false ) { SplittedData data; ulong testItemsNumber = ulong ( round ( double (x.Rows()) * testSize)); matrix Train,Test; vector train,test; if (addOnesCol) { Train.Resize(x.Rows() - testItemsNumber, x.Cols() + 1 ); Test.Resize(testItemsNumber, x.Cols() + 1 ); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Train.Rows(); i++) Train.Row(x.Row(i),i); Train.Col( vector ::Ones(Train.Rows()),x.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Test.Rows(); i++) Test.Row(x.Row(Train.Rows()+i),i); Test.Col( vector ::Ones(Test.Rows()),x.Cols()); } else { Train.Resize(x.Rows() - testItemsNumber, x.Cols()); Test.Resize(testItemsNumber, x.Cols()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Train.Rows(); i++) Train.Row(x.Row(i),i); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<Test.Rows(); i++) Test.Row(x.Row(Train.Rows()+i),i); } train.Init(y.Size() - testItemsNumber,slice,y, 0 ,y.Size() - testItemsNumber - 1 ); test.Init(testItemsNumber,slice,y,y.Size() - testItemsNumber); data.yTrain = train; data.yTest = test; data.xTrain = Train; data.xTest = Test; return data; } virtual vector predict( vector & x, int lags) { return vector ::Zeros( 1 ); } string getBestPolynomial( void ) { string polynomialStr = "" ; int ind = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < bestCombinations.size(); ++i) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < bestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { vector bestColsIndexes = bestCombinations[i][j].combination(); vector bestCoeffs = bestCombinations[i][j].bestCoeffs(); polynomialStr += getPolynomialPrefix(i, j); bool isFirstCoeff = true ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < int (bestCoeffs.Size()); ++k) { if (bestCoeffs[k]) { polynomialStr += getPolynomialCoeffSign(bestCoeffs[k], isFirstCoeff); string coeffValuelStr = getPolynomialCoeffValue(bestCoeffs[k], (k == (bestCoeffs.Size() - 1 ))); polynomialStr += coeffValuelStr; if (coeffValuelStr != "" && k != bestCoeffs.Size() - 1 ) polynomialStr += "*" ; polynomialStr += getPolynomialVariable(i, k, int (bestCoeffs.Size()), bestColsIndexes); isFirstCoeff = false ; } } if (i < bestCombinations.size() - 1 || j < (bestCombinations[i].size() - 1 )) polynomialStr += "

" ; } if (i < bestCombinations.size() - 1 && bestCombinations[i].size() > 1 ) polynomialStr += "

" ; } return polynomialStr; } ~GmdhModel() { for ( int i = 0 ; i<bestCombinations.size(); i++) bestCombinations[i].clear(); bestCombinations.clear(); } };

It is the base class from which other GMDH types will be derived. It provides methods for training or building a model and subsequently making predictions with it. the "save" and "load" methods allow one to save a model and load it from file for later use. Models are saved in JSON format to a text file in the directory common to all MetaTrader terminals.



The last header file, mia.mqh contains the definition of the "MIA" class.

class MIA : public GmdhModel { protected : PolynomialType polynomialType; void generateCombinations( int n_cols, vector &out[]) override { GmdhModel::nChooseK(n_cols, 2 ,out); return ; } virtual vector calculatePrediction( vector & x) { if (x.Size()< ulong (inputColsNumber)) return vector ::Zeros( ulong (inputColsNumber)); matrix modifiedX( 1 ,x.Size()+ 1 ); modifiedX.Row(x, 0 ); modifiedX[ 0 ][x.Size()] = 1.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < bestCombinations.size(); ++i) { matrix xNew( 1 , ulong (bestCombinations[i].size()) + 1 ); for ( int j = 0 ; j < bestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { vector comb = bestCombinations[i][j].combination(); matrix xx( 1 ,comb.Size()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xx.Cols(); ++i) xx[ 0 ][i] = modifiedX[ 0 ][ ulong (comb[i])]; matrix ply = getPolynomialX(xx); vector c,b; c = bestCombinations[i][j].bestCoeffs(); b = ply.MatMul(c); xNew.Col(b, ulong (j)); } vector n = vector ::Ones(xNew.Rows()); xNew.Col(n,xNew.Cols() - 1 ); modifiedX = xNew; } return modifiedX.Col( 0 ); } matrix getPolynomialX( matrix & x) { matrix polyX = x; if ((polynomialType == linear_cov)) { polyX.Resize(x.Rows(), 4 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 0 )*x.Col( 1 ), 2 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 2 ), 3 ); } else if ((polynomialType == quadratic)) { polyX.Resize(x.Rows(), 6 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 0 )*x.Col( 1 ), 2 ) ; polyX.Col(x.Col( 0 )*x.Col( 0 ), 3 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 1 )*x.Col( 1 ), 4 ); polyX.Col(x.Col( 2 ), 5 ) ; } return polyX; } virtual void transformDataForNextLevel(SplittedData& data, CVector &bestCombs) { matrix xTrainNew(data.xTrain.Rows(), ulong (bestCombs.size()) + 1 ); matrix xTestNew(data.xTest.Rows(), ulong (bestCombs.size()) + 1 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < bestCombs.size(); ++i) { vector comb = bestCombs[i].combination(); matrix train(xTrainNew.Rows(),comb.Size()),test(xTrainNew.Rows(),comb.Size()); for ( ulong k = 0 ; k<comb.Size(); k++) { train.Col(data.xTrain.Col( ulong (comb[k])),k); test.Col(data.xTest.Col( ulong (comb[k])),k); } matrix polyTest,polyTrain; vector bcoeff = bestCombs[i].bestCoeffs(); polyTest = getPolynomialX(test); polyTrain = getPolynomialX(train); xTrainNew.Col(polyTrain.MatMul(bcoeff),i); xTestNew.Col(polyTest.MatMul(bcoeff),i); } xTrainNew.Col( vector ::Ones(xTrainNew.Rows()),xTrainNew.Cols() - 1 ); xTestNew.Col( vector ::Ones(xTestNew.Rows()),xTestNew.Cols() - 1 ); data.xTrain = xTrainNew; data.xTest = xTestNew; } virtual void removeExtraCombinations( void ) override { CVector2d realBestCombinations(bestCombinations.size()); CVector n; n.push_back(bestCombinations[level- 2 ][ 0 ]); realBestCombinations.setAt(realBestCombinations.size() - 1 ,n); vector comb( 1 ); for ( int i = realBestCombinations.size() - 1 ; i > 0 ; --i) { double usedCombinationsIndexes[],unique[]; int indexs[]; int prevsize = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < realBestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { comb = realBestCombinations[i][j].combination(); ArrayResize (usedCombinationsIndexes,prevsize+ int (comb.Size()- 1 ), 100 ); for ( ulong k = 0 ; k < comb.Size() - 1 ; ++k) usedCombinationsIndexes[ ulong (prevsize)+k] = comb[k]; prevsize = int (usedCombinationsIndexes.Size()); } MathUnique(usedCombinationsIndexes,unique); ArraySort (unique); for ( uint it = 0 ; it<unique.Size(); ++it) realBestCombinations[i - 1 ].push_back(bestCombinations[i - 1 ][ int (unique[it])]); for ( int j = 0 ; j < realBestCombinations[i].size(); ++j) { comb = realBestCombinations[i][j].combination(); for ( ulong k = 0 ; k < comb.Size() - 1 ; ++k) comb[k] = ArrayBsearch (unique,comb[k]); comb[comb.Size() - 1 ] = double (unique.Size()); realBestCombinations[i][j].setCombination(comb); } ZeroMemory (usedCombinationsIndexes); ZeroMemory (unique); ZeroMemory (indexs); } bestCombinations = realBestCombinations; } virtual bool preparations(SplittedData& data, CVector &_bestCombinations) override { bestCombinations.push_back(_bestCombinations); transformDataForNextLevel(data, bestCombinations[level - 1 ]); return true ; } virtual matrix xDataForCombination( matrix & x, vector & comb) override { matrix xx(x.Rows(),comb.Size()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<xx.Cols(); ++i) xx.Col(x.Col( ulong (comb[i])),i); return getPolynomialX(xx); } string getPolynomialPrefix( int levelIndex, int combIndex) override { return ((levelIndex < bestCombinations.size() - 1 ) ? "f" + string (levelIndex + 1 ) + "_" + string (combIndex + 1 ) : "y" ) + " =" ; } string getPolynomialVariable( int levelIndex, int coeffIndex, int coeffsNumber, vector &bestColsIndexes) override { if (levelIndex == 0 ) { if (coeffIndex < 2 ) return "x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex == 2 && coeffsNumber > 3 ) return "x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 0 ]) + 1 ) + "*x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 1 ]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex < 5 && coeffsNumber > 4 ) return "x" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex - 3 ]) + 1 ) + "^2" ; } else { if (coeffIndex < 2 ) return "f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex == 2 && coeffsNumber > 3 ) return "f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 0 ]) + 1 ) + "*f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[ 1 ]) + 1 ); else if (coeffIndex < 5 && coeffsNumber > 4 ) return "f" + string (levelIndex) + "_" + string ( int (bestColsIndexes[coeffIndex - 3 ]) + 1 ) + "^2" ; } return "" ; } CJAVal toJSON( void ) override { CJAVal json_obj_model = GmdhModel::toJSON(); json_obj_model[ "polynomialType" ] = int (polynomialType); return json_obj_model; } bool fromJSON(CJAVal &jsonModel) override { bool parsed = GmdhModel::fromJSON(jsonModel); if (!parsed) return false ; polynomialType = PolynomialType(jsonModel[ "polynomialType" ].ToInt()); return true ; } public : MIA( void ) { modelName = "MIA" ; } virtual bool fit( vector &time_series, int lags, double testsize= 0.5 ,PolynomialType _polynomialType=linear_cov,CriterionType criterion=stab, int kBest = 10 , int pAverage = 1 , double limit = 0.0 ) { if (lags < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " lags must be >= 3" ); return false ; } PairMVXd transformed = timeSeriesTransformation(time_series,lags); SplittedData splited = splitData(transformed.first,transformed.second,testsize); Criterion criter(criterion); if (kBest < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " kBest value must be an integer >= 3" ); return false ; } if (validateInputData(testsize, pAverage, limit, kBest)) return false ; polynomialType = _polynomialType; return GmdhModel::gmdhFit(splited.xTrain, splited.yTrain, criter, kBest, testsize, pAverage, limit); } virtual bool fit( matrix &vars, vector &targets, double testsize= 0.5 ,PolynomialType _polynomialType=linear_cov,CriterionType criterion=stab, int kBest = 10 , int pAverage = 1 , double limit = 0.0 ) { if (vars.Cols() < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " columns in vars must be >= 3" ); return false ; } if (vars.Rows() != targets.Size()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " vars dimensions donot correspond with targets" ); return false ; } SplittedData splited = splitData(vars,targets,testsize); Criterion criter(criterion); if (kBest < 3 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " kBest value must be an integer >= 3" ); return false ; } if (validateInputData(testsize, pAverage, limit, kBest)) return false ; polynomialType = _polynomialType; return GmdhModel::gmdhFit(splited.xTrain, splited.yTrain, criter, kBest, testsize, pAverage, limit); } virtual vector predict( vector & x, int lags) override { if (lags <= 0 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " lags value must be a positive integer" ); return vector ::Zeros( 1 ); } if (!training_complete) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " model was not successfully trained" ); return vector ::Zeros( 1 ); } vector expandedX = vector ::Zeros(x.Size() + ulong (lags)); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i<x.Size(); i++) expandedX[i]=x[i]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < lags; ++i) { vector vect(x.Size(),slice,expandedX, ulong (i),x.Size()+ ulong (i)- 1 ); vector res = calculatePrediction(vect); expandedX[x.Size() + i] = res[ 0 ]; } vector vect( ulong (lags),slice,expandedX,x.Size()); return vect; } };

It inherits from "GmdhModel" to implement the multilayer iterative algorithm. "MIA" has two "fit()" overloads that can be called to model a given dataset. These methods are distinguished by their first and second parameters. When looking to model a time series using historical values only , the "fit()" listed below is used.



fit( vector &time_series, int lags, double testsize= 0.5 ,PolynomialType _polynomialType=linear_cov,CriterionType criterion=stab, int kBest = 10 , int pAverage = 1 , double limit = 0.0 )

Whilst the other is useful when modeling a dataset of dependent and independent variables. The parameters of both methods are documented in the next table:

Data type

Parameter name

Description

vector

time_series represents a time series contained in a vector

integer lags

defines the number of lagged values to use as predictors in the model

matrix

vars

matrix of input data containing predictive variables

vector

targets

vector of the target values for corresponding row members of vars

CriterionType

criterion

enumeration variable that specifies the external criteria for the model building process

integer

kBest

defines the number of the best partial models based on which new inputs of subsequent layer will be constructed

PolynomialType

_polynomialType

Selected polynomial type to be used to construct new variables from existing ones during training

double

testSize

Fraction of the input data that should be used to evaluate models

int

pAverage

The number of the best partial models based to be considered in the calculation of the stopping criteria

double limit The minimum value by which the external criterion should be improved in order to continue training

Once a model has been trained, it can be used to make predictions, by calling "predict()". The method requires a vector of inputs and an integer value that specifies the desired number of predictions. On successful execution, the method returns a vector containing the computed predictions. Otherwise a vector of zeros is returned. In the section that follows we look at a few simple examples, to get a better idea of how to use the code just described.





Examples

We will go over three examples implemented as scripts. Covering how MIA can be applied in different scenarios. The first deals with building a model of a time series. Where a certain number of previous values of the series can be used to determine subsequent terms. This example is contained in the script MIA_Test.mq5, whose code is shown below.

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <GMDH\mia.mqh> input int NumLags = 3 ; input int NumPredictions = 6 ; input CriterionType critType = stab; input PolynomialType polyType = linear_cov; input double DataSplitSize = 0.33 ; input int NumBest = 10 ; input int pAverge = 1 ; input double critLimit = 0 ; void OnStart () { vector tms = { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 }; if (NumPredictions< 1 ) { Alert ( "Invalid setting for NumPredictions, has to be larger than 0" ); return ; } MIA mia; if (!mia.fit(tms,NumLags,DataSplitSize,polyType,critType,NumBest,pAverge,critLimit)) return ; string modelname = mia.getModelName()+ "_" + EnumToString (critType)+ "_" + string (DataSplitSize)+ "_" + string (pAverge)+ "_" + string (critLimit); mia.save(modelname+ ".json" ); vector in( ulong (NumLags),slice,tms,tms.Size()- ulong (NumLags)); vector out = mia.predict(in,NumPredictions); Print (modelname, " predictions " , out); Print (mia.getBestPolynomial()); }

When running the script, a user can change various aspects of the model. "NumLags" specifies the number of previous series values to calculate the next term. "NumPredictions" indicates the number of predictions to be made beyond the specified series. The rest of the user adjustable parameters correspond to the arguments passed to the method "fit()". When a model has been successfully built, it is saved to file. And predictions are made and output to the terminal's Experts tab, along with the final polynimial representing the model. The results of running the script with default settings are shown below. The polynomial shown represents the mathematical model found to be the best at describing the given time series. It is clearly unnecessarily overcomplicated when considering the simplicity of the series. Although, considering the prediction results, the model still captures the general tendency of the series.

PS 0 22 : 37 : 31.246 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) MIA_stab_0. 33 _1_0. 0 predictions [ 13.00000000000001 , 14.00000000000002 , 15.00000000000004 , 16.00000000000005 , 17.0000000000001 , 18.0000000000001 ] OG 0 22 : 37 : 31.246 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) y = - 9.340179 e- 01 *x1 + 1.934018 e+ 00 *x2 + 3.865363 e- 16 *x1*x2 + 1.065982 e+ 00

In a second run of the script. NumLags is increased to 4. Lets see what effect this has on the model.





Notice how much more complexity is introduced to the model by adding an extra predictor. As well as the impact this has on predictions. The polynomial now spans several lines, despite there being no discernible improvement in model predictions.



22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) MIA_stab_0. 33 _1_0. 0 predictions [ 13.00000000000001 , 14.00000000000002 , 15.00000000000005 , 16.00000000000007 , 17.00000000000011 , 18.00000000000015 ] ML 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f1_1 = - 1.666667 e- 01 *x2 + 1.166667 e+ 00 *x4 + 8.797938 e- 16 *x2*x4 + 6.666667 e- 01 CO 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f1_2 = - 6.916614 e- 15 *x3 + 1.000000 e+ 00 *x4 + 1.006270 e- 15 *x3*x4 + 1.000000 e+ 00 NN 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f1_3 = - 5.000000 e- 01 *x1 + 1.500000 e+ 00 *x3 + 1.001110 e- 15 *x1*x3 + 1.000000 e+ 00 QR 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f2_1 = 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_1 + 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_3 - 5.518760 e- 16 *f1_1*f1_3 - 1.729874 e- 14 HR 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) f2_2 = 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_1 + 5.000000 e- 01 *f1_2 - 1.838023 e- 16 *f1_1*f1_2 - 8.624525 e- 15 JK 0 22 : 37 : 42.921 MIA_Test (USDCHF,D1) y = 5.000000 e- 01 *f2_1 + 5.000000 e- 01 *f2_2 - 2.963544 e- 16 *f2_1*f2_2 - 1.003117 e- 14

For our last example we look at a different scenario, where we want to model outputs defined by independent variables. In this example we are attempting to teach the model to add 3 inputs together. The code for this example is in MIA_Multivariable_test.mq5.



#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <GMDH\mia.mqh> input CriterionType critType = stab; input PolynomialType polyType = linear_cov; input double DataSplitSize = 0.33 ; input int NumBest = 10 ; input int pAverge = 1 ; input double critLimit = 0 ; void OnStart () { matrix independent = {{ 1 , 2 , 3 },{ 3 , 2 , 1 },{ 1 , 4 , 2 },{ 1 , 1 , 3 },{ 5 , 3 , 1 },{ 3 , 1 , 9 }}; vector dependent = { 6 , 6 , 7 , 5 , 9 , 13 }; MIA mia; if (!mia.fit(independent,dependent,DataSplitSize,polyType,critType,NumBest,pAverge,critLimit)) return ; string modelname = mia.getModelName()+ "_" + EnumToString (critType)+ "_" + string (DataSplitSize)+ "_" + string (pAverge)+ "_" + string (critLimit)+ "_multivars" ; mia.save(modelname+ ".json" ); matrix unseen = {{ 1 , 2 , 4 },{ 1 , 5 , 3 },{ 9 , 1 , 3 }}; for ( ulong row = 0 ; row<unseen.Rows(); row++) { vector in = unseen.Row(row); Print ( "inputs " , in , " prediction " , mia.predict(in, 1 )); } Print (mia.getBestPolynomial()); }

The predictors are in the matrix "vars". Each row corresponds to a target in the vector "targets". As in the previous example we have the option to set various aspects of the model's training hyper parameters. The results from training with the default setting are very poor, as shown below.



RE 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 2 , 4 ] prediction [ 5.999999999999997 ] JQ 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 5 , 3 ] prediction [ 7.5 ] QI 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 9 , 1 , 3 ] prediction [ 13.1 ] QK 0 22 : 38 : 57.445 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) y = 1.900000 e+ 00 *x1 + 1.450000 e+ 00 *x2 - 9.500000 e- 01 *x1*x2 + 3.100000 e+ 00

The model can be improved by adjusting so training parameters. The best results were attained by using the settings depicted below.







Using these settings the model is able to finally make accurate predictions on set of "unseen" input variables. Even though, just as in the first example, the generated polynomial is overly complex.



DM 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 2 , 4 ] prediction [ 6.999999999999998 ] JI 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 1 , 5 , 3 ] prediction [ 8.999999999999998 ] CD 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) inputs [ 9 , 1 , 3 ] prediction [ 13.00000000000001 ] OO 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f1_1 = 1.071429 e- 01 *x1 + 6.428571 e- 01 *x2 + 4.392857 e+ 00 IQ 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f1_2 = 6.086957 e- 01 *x2 - 8.695652 e- 02 *x3 + 4.826087 e+ 00 PS 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f1_3 = - 1.250000 e+ 00 *x1 - 1.500000 e+ 00 *x3 + 1.125000 e+ 01 LO 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f2_1 = 1.555556 e+ 00 *f1_1 - 6.666667 e- 01 *f1_3 + 6.666667 e- 01 HN 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f2_2 = 1.620805 e+ 00 *f1_2 - 7.382550 e- 01 *f1_3 + 7.046980 e- 01 PP 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f2_3 = 3.019608 e+ 00 *f1_1 - 2.029412 e+ 00 *f1_2 + 5.882353 e- 02 JM 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f3_1 = 1.000000 e+ 00 *f2_1 - 3.731079 e- 15 *f2_3 + 1.155175 e- 14 NO 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) f3_2 = 8.342665 e- 01 *f2_2 + 1.713326 e- 01 *f2_3 - 3.359462 e- 02 FD 0 22 : 44 : 25.269 MIA_Multivariable_test (USDCHF,D1) y = 1.000000 e+ 00 *f3_1 + 3.122149 e- 16 *f3_2 - 1.899249 e- 15

Its clear from the simple examples we have observed, that the multilayered iterative algorithm may be overkill for elementary datasets. The polynomials generated can become fiercely complicated. Such models run the risk of overfitting the training data. The algorithm may end up capturing noise or outliers in the data, leading to poor generalization performance on unseen samples. The performance of MIA and GMDH algorithms in general, is highly dependent on the quality and characteristics of the input data. Noisy or incomplete data can adversely affect the model's accuracy and stability, potentially leading to unreliable predictions. Lastly, whilst the training process is fairly simple, there is still some level of hyper parameter tuning necessay to get the best results. Its not completely automated.

For our last demonstration, we have a script that loads a model from file and uses it to make predictions. This example is given in LoadModelFromFile.mq5.

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <GMDH\mia.mqh> input string JsonFileName= "" ; void OnStart () { MIA mia; if (!mia.load(JsonFileName)) return ; int numlags = mia.getNumInputs(); vector inputs( ulong (numlags),arange, 21.0 , 1.0 ); Print (JsonFileName, " input " , inputs, " prediction " , mia.predict(inputs, 1 )); Print (mia.getBestPolynomial()); }

The following graphic illustrates how the script works and the result from a successful run.





Conclusion

The implementaion of the GMDH multilayer iterative algorithm in MQL5 presents an opportunity for traders to apply the concept in their strategies. Offering a dynamic framework, this algorithm empowers users with the capability to adapt and refine their market analyses continually. However, despite its promise, it's essential for practitioners to navigate its limitations judiciously. Users should be mindful of the computational demands inherent in GMDH algorithms, particularly when dealing with extensive datasets or those with high dimensionality. The algorithm's iterative nature necessitates multiple computations to ascertain the optimal model structure, consuming significant time and resources in the process.

In light of these considerations, practitioners are urged to approach the use of the GMDH multilayer iterative algorithm with a nuanced understanding of its strengths and limitations. While it offers a powerful tool for dynamic market analysis, its complexities warrant careful navigation to unlock its full potential effectively. Through thoughtful application and consideration of its intricacies, traders can leverage the GMDH algorithm to enrich their trading strategies and glean valuable insights from market data.

All MQL5 code is attached at the end of the article.



File

Description

Mql5\include\VectorMatrixTools.mqh

header file of function definitions used for manipulating vectors and matrices

Mql5\include\JAson.mqh

contains the definition of the custom types used for parsing and generating JSON objects

Mql5\include\GMDH\gmdh_internal.mqh

header file containing definitions of custom types used in gmdh library

Mql5\include\GMDH\gmdh.mqh

include file with definition of the base class GmdhModel

Mql5\include\GMDH\mia.mqh

contains the class MIA which implements the multilayer iterative algorithm

Mql5\script\MIA_Test.mq5

a script that demonstrates use of the MIA class by building a model of a simple time series

Mql5\script\MIA_Multivarible_test.mq5

another script showing the application of the MIA class to build a model of a multivariable dataset

Mql5\script\LoadModelFromFile.mq5 script demonstrating how to load a model from a json file





