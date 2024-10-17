如何利用 MQL5 创建简单的多币种智能交易系统（第 6 部分）：两条 RSI 指标相互交叉

概述

多货币智能系统是一款智能交易系统或交易机器人，可以自一个品种图表中交易（开单、平单和管理订单，例如：尾随止损和尾随止盈）超过多于一个品种对，在本文中，智能系统能交易 30 对。

在本文中，我们将使用两个 RSI 指标伴以交叉信号，快速 RSI 与慢速 RSI 交叉。

正如在之前的文章中所证明的那样，我们都知道，借助 MQL5 提供的强劲能力和设施，无论是在交易终端还是在策略测试器中，多货币交易已经成为可能。



为了满足交易者想要高效和有效交易机器人的重要需求，如此依托非常可靠的 MQL5 提供的强劲能力和设施，我们可以想到各种思路和策略来创建一款简单的多货币智能系统，在本文中，我们将使用两条 RSI 指标线彼此相交。





计划和功能



1. 交易货币对。

该多币种智能交易系统计划在如下品种或货币对上进行交易：

对于外汇：

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,

GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 对

加上 2 种贵金属对：XAUUSD（黄金）和 XAGUSD（白银）

总共是 30 对。

对于名称含有前缀和/或后缀的品种或货币对，对于本文中的智能交易系统，我调用该函数自动处理含有前缀和/或后缀的品种名称，如此这般，当在含有该类特殊品种名称的经纪商上使用 EA 时，也能一切顺利。

但是检测含有前缀和后缀的品种名称的函数仅适用于 MetaTrader 5 中的外汇和贵金属品种对名称，不适用于特殊品种和指数。

关于我上一篇文章中的多币种智能系统，有一些交易者询问如何将多币种 EA 用作单一货币 EA 或单立 EA。

其实，在上一篇文章的智能系统中，有一个工具或选项，可令该 EA 仅针对单一货币进行交易，或作为单立的 EA 运作。

这次，在 EA 交易中，我们仍然选用 10 种将要交易的货币对。将要交易的 10 个选项对之一是 “交易者期望对”，其中要交易的对必须由交易者在智能系统输入属性中手工录入。不过，您必须始终记住，您录入的对名称必须已经在 30 对列表之中。

这个“交易者的期望对”选项实际上可令智能系统只针对单一货币进行交易，或作为一个单立的 EA 运作，只需输入一个所需的货币对名称，然后智能系将只针对该货币对交易或处理。

智能系统录入参数必须按照下图所示设置。

在上面的输入属性示例中，交易者仅输入 XAUUSD 对的名称，那么在这种情况下，智能交易系统将仅针对 XAUUSD 对进行交易。无论智能系统置于何处，虽有 30 对可用，但智能系统仅针对 XAUUSD 对进行交易。

除此之外，在本文的智能系统中，我添加了一个选项来选择交易对条件，是进行单一货币交易、还是多货币交易。

EA 输入参数需要如下图所示设置。





在 “SP” 或单一对选项中，智能系统仅基于放置智能系统的货币对上进行交易。例如，如果智能系统被放置在 EURUSD 对上，则其将只基于 EURUSD 对上进行交易。

故此，在本文中的智能系统中，有两种方法可以交易单一货币，或作为单立的智能系统运作。

1. 坚持使用多对或 “MP” 选项，并选择交易者所需的对选项，但仅输入一个对名称，例如 XAUUSD。

在该选项中，无论将智能系统放置在哪个货币对上，其都仅基于 "Trader Wishes Pairs" 中输入的货币对名称进行交易。

2. 在选择交易对模式中，选择 “SP” 或单对。

如果智能系统被放置在 EURUSD 对上，则其仅基于 EURUSD 对进行交易。

进而，在 “Trade on Specific Time” 组中，为那些打算在该时区进行交易的交易者提供了选项。也许很多交易者都想根据时区进行交易，所以打算交易的货币对可以与交易时段的时间相对应，如此在这个智能系统中，我们仍然可用交易时段（时区）的选项。





2. 信号指标。

相对强弱指数（RSI）由 J. Welles Wilder 开发，并发表在 1978 年的《技术交易系统的新概念》一书当中，以及 1978 年 6 月号的《商品》杂志（现为《现代交易者》）当中。它已成为最流行的振荡器指数之一。

相对强弱指数或 RSI 是金融市场分析中所用的技术指标。它旨在根据最近交易区间的收盘价绘制股票或市场的当前和历史强弱图表。

相对强弱指数技术指标或 RSI 是一个价格跟踪振荡器，范围在 0 到 100 之间。当 Wilder 引入相对强弱指数时，他建议采用 14-周期的 RSI。从那时起，9-周期和 25-周期的相对强弱指数指标也越来越普及。

RSI 最常用在 14-天时间帧，以 0 到 100 的等级衡量，高位和低位分别标记为 70 和 30。较短或较长的时间帧则用于轮替短线及长线的前景。高位和低位 — 80 和 20；或 90 和 10 — 出现的频率较低，但表明走势更强劲。

进而，在技术分析中，MetaTrader 5 把 RSI 信号定位于图表分析：

顶和底

图表形成

失效摇摆（支撑或阻力突破）

支撑和阻力位

背离

故此，RSI 交易策略有太多的变体。

甚至一位分析师和投资者在他的文章的问答里，是这样回答这个问题：

“日间交易的最佳 RSI 设置是什么？ 不幸的是，RSI 在日间柱线上效果最好。我们利用日内数据进行了大量回溯测试，但它并不是特别实用。” “您如何配合 RSI 进行交易？ 首先，我们首选使用日间柱线。其次，我们更喜欢在设置中采用较短的天数，首选最大 5 天。第三，RSI 作用于股票最佳，意味着资产回归依靠隔夜优势。我们在外汇方面未能成功。”

不过，在本文中，我将使用来自快速 RSI 穿越慢速 RSI，或 RSI 穿越 RSI 的信号进行外汇交易。无论它是否成功，这一切都仍然需要实验和测试。

图例 1 和图例 2 是快速 RSI 信号穿过慢速 RSI 线的描绘。

图例 1



图例 2









3. 交易和订单管理

使用该多币种智能系统，可有若干种方式管理您的交易：

3.1. 止损单

选项：使用订单止损（是）或（否）

如果选中“使用订单止损（否）”选项，则所有订单在开单时都不带止损。

如果选项“使用订单止损（是）”：再次给出选项：使用自动计算止损（是）或（否）

如果选项是“自动计算止损（是）”，则将由智能系统自动执行止损计算。

如果选项“自动计算止损（否）”，则交易者必须以点数为单位输入止损值。

如果选项“使用订单止损（否）”：则智能系统将检查每笔开单，信号条件是否仍然良好，订单是否可维持盈利；或信号疲软，需要平单以保障盈利；或信号条件已逆转方向，订单必须以亏损条件了结。

注意：特别是对于因信号疲软而了结交易并保障盈利，会给出一个选项，是否激活它。



如果它没有被激活（否），即使信号已经疲软，订单仍将持有、或不会了结以保障盈利。

如果激活（Yes），则快速 RSI 和慢速 RSI 指标的条件为：

对于多头订单平仓： 当快速 RSI 高于慢速 RSI，并且当前柱线上的快速 RSI 值小于前一根柱线上的快速 RSI 值时，多头订单将被平仓。

对于空头订单平仓： 当快速 RSI 低于慢速 RSI，并且当前柱线上的快速 RSI 值大于前一根柱线上的快速 RSI 值时，空头订单将被关闭。

设置止损单的代码如下：

double MCEA::OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { slv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; } } return (slv); }

因信号疲软而平仓并保障盈利的代码如下：

int MCEA::GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int bar= 3 ; double rdif=rsidiff; double RSIFast[], RSISlow[]; ArrayResize (RSIFast,bar,bar); ArrayResize (RSISlow,bar,bar); ArraySetAsSeries (RSIFast, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (RSISlow, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt); CopyBuffer (hRSIFast[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSIFast); CopyBuffer (hRSISlow[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSISlow); if (exis==down && RSIFast[ 1 ]<=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 1 ]<RSIFast[ 2 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]>RSIFast[ 1 ]+rdif) ret=rise; if (exis==rise && RSIFast[ 1 ]>=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 1 ]>RSIFast[ 2 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]<RSIFast[ 1 ]-rdif) ret=down; return (ret); }





2. 止盈单。

选项：“使用订单止盈（是）或（否）”

如果选中“使用订单止盈（否）”选项，则在开单时，所有订单都不带止盈。

如果选项是“使用订单止盈“（是）：再次给出选项：使用自动计算订单止盈（是）或（否）

如果选项“自动计算订单止盈（是）”，则由智能系统自动执行止盈计算。

如果选项“自动计算订单止盈（否）“，则交易者必须以点数输入订单止盈值。

设置止盈订单的代码如下：

double MCEA::OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { tpv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; } } return (tpv); }

3. 尾随止损和尾随止盈

选项：“使用尾随止损/止盈（是）或（否）”

如果”使用尾随止损/止盈（否）“选项，则智能系统不会执行尾随止损和尾随止盈。

如果选项“使用追踪止损/止盈（是）”，交易者可以在 2 个选项之间进行选择：

1. 按价格尾随。

尾随止损将由 EA 按价格走势和输入属性中的值来执行，同时基于 TPmin（最小尾随盈利值）变量值执行尾随止盈。

2. 按指标尾随。

尾随止损将由 EA 利用 VIDYA 指标执行，同时基于 TPmin（最小尾随盈利值）变量值执行尾随止盈。

注意： EA 将在尾随止损的同时执行尾随止盈。

根据我的研究和实验，与抛物线 SAR，或移动平均线指标的几种变体相比，VIDYA 指标略好，非常适合尾随止损。

与抛物线 SAR 指标相比，VIDYA 指标更接近价格走势，而与 AMA、DEMA 和 MA 指标相比，VIDYA 指标离价格走势更远。

故此，在本文中，我决定将 VIDYA 指标作为尾随止损函数的基准指标。

尾随止损价和指标函数的代码：

double MCEA::TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type) { int br= 2 ; double pval= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); switch (TS_type) { case 0 : { RefreshTick(xsymb); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip); break ; } case 1 : { double VIDyAv[]; ArrayResize (VIDyAv,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (VIDyAv, true ); CopyBuffer (hVIDyAv[x], 0 , 0 ,br,VIDyAv); RefreshPrice(xsymb,TFt,br); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]<mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]>mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; break ; } } return (pval); }

修改 SL/TP 函数代码：

bool MCEA::ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int TRSP=(Close_by_Opps==No && TS_type== 1 ) ? 0 : TS_type; bool modist= false ; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx); Pips(symbx); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); if (symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrsb = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrsb+((TSmin- 1.0 )*pip)); double modbuysl=vtrsb; double modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+TPval*pip); bool modbuy = (price>modminsl && modbuysl>modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modbuysl>pos_stop)); if (modbuy && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp); } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrss-((TSmin+ 1.0 )*pip)); double modselsl=vtrss; double modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-TPval*pip); bool modsel = (price<modminsl && modselsl<modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modselsl<pos_stop)); if (modsel && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modselsl,modseltp); } } } } return (modist); }





4. 手工订单管理。

在这个多币种智能系统中，添加了几个手工按钮点击，为交易者提供高效和有效手段，监控智能系统的运作。

4.1. 为所有订单设置止损/止盈：

如果交易者输入了参数集合“使用订单止损（否）和/或使用订单止盈（否）”，但随后交易者想在所有订单上使用止损或止盈，那么只需单击“所有订单设置止损/止盈”按钮，所有订单将被修改，并应用止损和/或止盈。

4.2. 所有订单平仓：

如果交易者希望所有订单平仓，只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮即可把所有持单了结。

4.3. 所有盈利订单平仓：

如果交易者想要把所有已经盈利的订单了结，只需单击 “所有盈利订单平仓” 按钮即可把所有已经盈利的持单了结。





5. 管理订单和图表品种。

对于仅从一个图表品种交易 30 对的多货币智能系统，为所有品种提供按钮面板将非常有效和高效，以便交易者只需单击一下即可更改图表、时间帧、或交易品种，以便查看智能系统开立或了结订单时指标信号的准确性。





利用 MQL5 程序中实现计划

1. 程序头文件和输入属性

包含 MQL5 头文件

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;

所用时区的枚举

enum tm_zone { Cus_Session, New_Zealand, Australia, Asia_Tokyo, Europe_London, US_New_York };

选择时间钟点的枚举

enum swhour { hr_00= 0 , hr_01= 1 , hr_02= 2 , hr_03= 3 , hr_04= 4 , hr_05= 5 , hr_06= 6 , hr_07= 7 , hr_08= 8 , hr_09= 9 , hr_10= 10 , hr_11= 11 , hr_12= 12 , hr_13= 13 , hr_14= 14 , hr_15= 15 , hr_16= 16 , hr_17= 17 , hr_18= 18 , hr_19= 19 , hr_20= 20 , hr_21= 21 , hr_22= 22 , hr_23= 23 };

选择时间分钟的枚举

enum inmnt { mn_00= 0 , mn_05= 5 , mn_10= 10 , mn_15= 15 , mn_20= 20 , mn_25= 25 , mn_30= 30 , mn_35= 35 , mn_40= 40 , mn_45= 45 , mn_50= 50 , mn_55= 55 };

选择 10 个要交易选项对的枚举

enum PairsTrade { All30, TrdWi, Usds, Eurs, Gbps, Auds, Nzds, Cads, Chfs, Jpys };

YN 枚举用于智能系统属性中的（是）或（否）选项。

enum YN { No, Yes };

资金管理手数的枚举

enum mmt { FixedLot, DynamLot };

选择计算信号指标时间帧的枚举

enum TFUSE { TFM5, TFM15, TFM30, TFH1, TFH2, TFH3, TFH4, TFH6, TFH8, TFH12, TFD1 };

配以 TFUSE 枚举，我把计算智能交易时间帧的限制在仅从 TF-M5 到 TF-D1。

在尾随止损计算中选择要用的类型枚举

enum TrType { byprice, byindi };

枚举是为选择智能系统的交易类型，单一货币或多货币。

enum MS { SP, MP };

智能系统输入属性

input group "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ===" ; input TFUSE tfinuse = TFH4; input int rsifast = 10 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE frsiapp = PRICE_WEIGHTED ; input int rsislow = 30 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE srsiapp = PRICE_WEIGHTED ; input double rsidiff = 4.56 ; input group "=== Select Pairs to Trade ===" ; input MS trademode = MP; input PairsTrade usepairs = All30; input string traderwishes = "eg. eurusd,usdchf" ; input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Trade on Specific Time ===" ; input YN trd_time_zone = Yes; input tm_zone session = Cus_Session; input swhour stsescuh = hr_00; input inmnt stsescum = mn_15; input swhour clsescuh = hr_23; input inmnt clsescum = mn_55; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30.0 ; input YN use_tp = Yes; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 60.0 ; input YN TrailingSLTP = Yes; input TrType trlby = byindi; input double TSval = 10.0 ; input double TSmin = 5.0 ; input double TPmin = 25.0 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 20240111 ;

注意：如果输入属性 "Expert ID (Magic Number)” 留空，则智能系统就能够管理手工开单。

在 EA 全局策略输入属性组中，指导交易者为计算指标信号选择时间帧，并输入参数：

输入快速 RSI 的周期，及所应用的价格 输入慢速 RSI 的周期，及所应用的价格 输入 RSI 之间的差值

在智能系统的 “Select Pairs to Trade” 属性组中，交易者需要从提供的 10 个选项中选择要交易的货币对；默认情况下，设置为所有外汇 30 对。

为了配置要交易的货币对，我们将调用 HandlingSymbolArrays() 函数。WithHandlingSymbolArrays() 函数，我们将处理所有将要交易的货币对。

void MCEA::HandlingSymbolArrays( void ) { string All30[]={ "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string USDs[]={ "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "AUDUSD" , "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string EURs[]={ "EURAUD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURGBP" , "EURJPY" , "EURNZD" , "EURUSD" }; string GBPs[]={ "GBPAUD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "EURGBP" , "GBPJPY" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPUSD" }; string AUDs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "EURAUD" , "GBPAUD" , "AUDJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDUSD" }; string NZDs[]={ "AUDNZD" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "EURNZD" , "GBPNZD" , "NZDJPY" , "NZDUSD" }; string CADs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "CADCHF" , "EURCAD" , "GBPCAD" , "CADJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "USDCAD" }; string CHFs[]={ "AUDCHF" , "CADCHF" , "EURCHF" , "GBPCHF" , "NZDCHF" , "CHFJPY" , "USDCHF" }; string JPYs[]={ "AUDJPY" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "EURJPY" , "GBPJPY" , "NZDJPY" , "USDJPY" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); arusd= ArraySize (USDs); areur= ArraySize (EURs); aretc= ArraySize (JPYs); ArrayResize (VSym,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); if (usepairs==TrdWi && StringFind (traderwishes, "eg." , 0 )< 0 ) { string to_split=traderwishes; string sep= "," ; ushort u_sep; u_sep= StringGetCharacter (sep, 0 ); int p= StringSplit (to_split,u_sep,SPC); if (p> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) StringToUpper (SPC[i]); for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) { if (ValidatePairs(SPC[i])< 0 ) ArrayRemove (SPC,i, 1 ); } } arspc= ArraySize (SPC); } SetSymbolNamePS(); if (inpre> 0 || insuf> 0 ) { if (usepairs==TrdWi && arspc> 0 ) { for ( int t= 0 ; t<arspc; t++) { SPC[t]=pre+SPC[t]+suf; } } for ( int t= 0 ; t<sall; t++) { All30[t]=pre+All30[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<arusd; t++) { USDs[t]=pre+USDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<areur; t++) { EURs[t]=pre+EURs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { GBPs[t]=pre+GBPs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { AUDs[t]=pre+AUDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { NZDs[t]=pre+NZDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CADs[t]=pre+CADs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CHFs[t]=pre+CHFs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { JPYs[t]=pre+JPYs[t]+suf; } } ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<sall; x++) { SymbolSelect (AS30[x], true );} if (ValidatePairs( Symbol ())>= 0 ) symbfix= true ; if (!symbfix) { Alert ( "Expert Advisors will not trade on pairs " + Symbol ()); Alert ( "-- " +expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); } switch (usepairs) { case 0 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,sall,sall); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "Multi Currency " + string (sall)+ " Pairs" ; break ; } case 1 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arspc,arspc); arrsymbx=arspc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,SPC, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arspc)+ ") Trader Wishes Pairs" ; break ; } case 2 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arusd,arusd); arrsymbx=arusd; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,USDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arusd)+ ") Multi Currency USD Pairs" ; break ; } case 3 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,areur,areur); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,EURs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex EUR Pairs" ; break ; } case 4 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,GBPs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex GBP Pairs" ; break ; } case 5 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,AUDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex AUD Pairs" ; break ; } case 6 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,NZDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex NZD Pairs" ; break ; } case 7 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CADs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CAD Pairs" ; break ; } case 8 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CHFs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CHF Pairs" ; break ; } case 9 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,JPYs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex JPY Pairs" ; break ; } } return ; }

在 HandlingSymbolArrays() 函数中，我们将调用 SetSymbolNamePS() 函数。配合 SetSymbolNamePS()，我们就能够处理含有前缀和/或后缀的品种名称。

void MCEA::SetSymbolNamePS( void ) { int sym_Lenpre= 0 ; int sym_Lensuf= 0 ; string sym_pre= "" ; string sym_suf= "" ; SymbolSelect ( Symbol (), true ); string insymbol= Symbol (); int inlen= StringLen (insymbol); int toseek=- 1 ; string dep= "" ; string bel= "" ; string sym_use = "" ; int pairx=- 1 ; string xcur[]={ "EUR" , "GBP" , "AUD" , "NZD" , "USD" , "CAD" , "CHF" }; int xcar= ArraySize (xcur); for ( int x= 0 ; x<xcar; x++) { toseek= StringFind (insymbol,xcur[x], 0 ); if (toseek>= 0 ) { pairx=x; break ; } } if (pairx>= 0 ) { int awl=toseek- 3 < 0 ? 0 : toseek- 3 ; int sd= StringFind (insymbol, "SD" , 0 ); if (toseek== 0 && sd< 4 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else if (toseek> 0 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } } string sym_nmx=sym_use; int lensx= StringLen (sym_nmx); if (inlen>lensx && lensx== 6 ) { sym_Lenpre= StringFind (insymbol,sym_nmx, 0 ); sym_Lensuf=inlen-lensx-sym_Lenpre; if (sym_Lenpre> 0 ) { sym_pre= StringSubstr (insymbol, 0 ,sym_Lenpre); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_pre,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_pre= "" ; } if (sym_Lensuf> 0 ) { sym_suf= StringSubstr (insymbol,sym_Lenpre+lensx,sym_Lensuf); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_suf,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_suf= "" ; } } pre=sym_pre; suf=sym_suf; inpre= StringLen (pre); insuf= StringLen (suf); posCur1=inpre; posCur2=posCur1+ 3 ; return ; }

注意：智能系统将验证每一对。如果交易者在输入货币对名称时出错（拼写错误），或货币对验证失败，智能系统将收到警告，且智能系统将从图表中移除。





在智能系统输入属性组 "Trade on Specific Time ( Trade on Specific Time)" 中，交易者将在此处选择 “Trade on Specific Time Zone (Yes) or (No)"。

如果 "Trade on Specific Time Zone" 选项指定为 No，则智能系统会在 MT5 的 00:15 至 23:59 之间进行交易。

如果 Yes，选择枚举选项：

Trading on Custom Session（在自定义时段交易）

Trading on New Zealand Session（在新西兰时段交易）

Trading on Australia Sydney Session（在澳大利亚悉尼时段交易）

Trading on Asia Tokyo Session（在亚洲东京时段交易）

Trading on Europe London Session（在欧洲伦敦时段交易）

Trading on America New York Session（在美国纽约时段交易）

默认情况下，"Trading on Specific Time Zones（在特定时区交易）"设置为 Yes（是），并设置为 "Trading on Custom Sessions（在自定义时段交易）"。

在自定义时段进行交易：

在该时段中，交易者必须设置开始交易时间的小时和分钟，以及停止交易的小时和分钟。这意味着 EA 仅在指定的开始到结束时间段内执行活动。

意即，在新西兰交易时段到纽约美国交易时段，从交易开始到结束的时间由 EA 计算。





EA 的工作类。

为了构建和配置智能系统工作流程，我们已创建了一个类，它声明了多货币智能系统所需的所有变量、对象和函数。

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; int inpre, insuf; bool symbfix; string pre,suf; string prefix,suffix; int ishour, onhour; int tftrlst, tfcinws; datetime rem, znop, zncl, zntm; datetime SesCuOp, SesCuCl, Ses01Op, Ses01Cl, Ses02Op, Ses02Cl, Ses03Op, Ses03Cl, Ses04Op, Ses04Cl, Ses05Op, Ses05Cl, SesNoOp, SesNoCl; string tz_ses, tz_opn, tz_cls; string tmopcu, tmclcu, tmop01, tmcl01, tmop02, tmcl02, tmop03, tmcl03, tmop04, tmcl04, tmop05, tmcl05, tmopno, tmclno; double LotPS; double point; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; void SetSymbolNamePS( void ); void HandlingSymbolArrays( void ); void Set_Time_Zone( void ); void Time_Zone( void ); bool Trade_session( void ); string PosTimeZone( void ); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); int ReqTime( datetime reqtime, const int reqmode); int DirectionMove( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf); int GetRSIxx( const string symbol); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int PARSAR15( const string symbol); int LotDig( const string symbol); bool CheckProfit( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype); bool CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[], VSym[]; string SPC[]; string USD[]; string EUR[]; string GBP[]; string AUD[]; string NZD[]; string CAD[]; string CHF[]; string JPY[]; string expname; int hRSIFast[], hRSISlow[]; int hVIDyAv[]; int hPar05[], hPar15[]; int ALO, dgts, arrsar, arrsymbx; int sall, arusd, areur, aretc, arspc, arper; ulong slip; double profitb[], profits[]; double minprofit; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT05, TFT15; bool PanelExtra; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); bool CheckProfitLoss( const string symbol); bool CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); bool CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int ValidatePairs( const string symbol); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); }; MCEA mc;

多币种智能系统工作流程中第一个也是最重要的函数是从 OnInit() 调用的 RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config()。

RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config() 函数配置所有要用到的品种、所有时间帧、所有指标句柄、以及智能系统工作流程包含文件头里的一些重要函数。

RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config() 函数描述并实现如何处理时间帧，并为智能系统工作流程中用到的所有指标创建指标句柄。

void MCEA::RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config( void ) { HandlingSymbolArrays(); TFT05= PERIOD_M5 ; TFT15= PERIOD_M15 ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]={ PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 }; int arTFs= ArraySize (TFs); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arTFs; x++) if (tfinuse==x) TFt=TFs[x]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hRSISlow[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsislow,srsiapp); hRSIFast[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsifast,frsiapp); hVIDyAv[x]= iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); } minprofit= NormalizeDouble (TSmin/ 100.0 , 2 ); ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>sall ? sall : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); if (Close_by_Opps==No) { if (( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>=(sall* 2 )) ALO=sall* 2 ; else ALO=( int )(mc_account.LimitOrders()/ 2 ); } LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); Set_Time_Zone(); return ; }





2. 智能系统即刻报价函数

在智能系统的即刻报价函数 OnTick() 中，我们将调用多币种智能系统的最重要函数之一，即 ExpertActionTrade() 函数。EA 的整个交易过程都包含在这个函数当中。

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }

这意味着 ExpertActionTrade() 函数将执行所有活动，并管理自动交易，始自开单、平单、尾随止损或止盈、以及其它附加活动。

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { switch (trademode) { case SP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]!= Symbol ()) continue ; symbol= Symbol (); mc.pairs=mc.pairs+ " (" +symbol+ ")" ; break ; } case MP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; break ; } } mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday() && mc.Trade_session()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } } if (TrailingSLTP==Yes) { mc.ModifySLTP(symbol,trlby); } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==No && (mc.xob[x]+mc.xos[x]> 1 )) { mc.CheckProfitLoss(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss." ); } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }

同时，”Day Trading On/Off” 属性组允许交易者在周日至周六的特定日期进行交易。这允许交易者设置（Yes）或（No）选项来启用或禁用智能系统在特定日期进行交易。

input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No;

"Day Trading On/Off" 执行如下：

bool MCEA::TradingToday( void ) { bool tradetoday= false ; int trdday=ThisTime(dow); hariini= "No" ; int ttd[]; ArrayResize (ttd, 7 ); ttd[ 0 ]=ttd0; ttd[ 1 ]=ttd1; ttd[ 2 ]=ttd2; ttd[ 3 ]=ttd3; ttd[ 4 ]=ttd4; ttd[ 5 ]=ttd5; ttd[ 6 ]=ttd6; if (ttd[trdday]==Yes) {tradetoday= true ; hariini= "Yes" ;} return (tradetoday); }

注意：“Day Trading On/Off” 条件将显示在图表上的交易信息之中。

由 TradingDay() 函数执行

string MCEA::TradingDay( void ) { int trdday=ThisTime(dow); switch (trdday) { case 0 : daytrade= "Sunday" ; break ; case 1 : daytrade= "Monday" ; break ; case 2 : daytrade= "Tuesday" ; break ; case 3 : daytrade= "Wednesday" ; break ; case 4 : daytrade= "Thursday" ; break ; case 5 : daytrade= "Friday" ; break ; case 6 : daytrade= "Saturday" ; break ; } return (daytrade); }

交易者可以在智能系统的 “Trade at Specific Time” 属性组中选择按时区进行交易。

注意：如上所述，在新西兰时段交易到美国纽约时段交易的情况下，从交易开始到结束的时间由 EA 计算。

因此，在智能交易输入属性中，交易者只需设置自定义时段交易开始时间的小时和分钟，以及交易结束时间的小时和分钟。





ExpertActionTrade() 函数已扩展，调用专门的布尔值 Trade_session() 函数进行时区交易。

如果 Trade_session() 为 true，则 EA 工作流程将继续进行，直到完成；但如果为 false，则 EA 将执行任务“Close Trade and Save Profit due to Weak Signal if it is (Yes)”，以及 “Trailing Stop if it is (Yes)”。

bool MCEA::Trade_session( void ) { bool trd_ses= false ; ishour=ThisTime(hour); if (ishour!=onhour) Set_Time_Zone(); datetime tcurr= TimeCurrent (); switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { if (tcurr>=SesCuOp && tcurr<=SesCuCl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case New_Zealand: { if (tcurr>=Ses01Op && tcurr<=Ses01Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Australia: { if (tcurr>=Ses02Op && tcurr<=Ses02Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { if (tcurr>=Ses03Op && tcurr<=Ses03Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Europe_London: { if (tcurr>=Ses04Op && tcurr<=Ses04Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case US_New_York: { if (tcurr>=Ses05Op && tcurr<=Ses05Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { if (tcurr>=SesNoOp && tcurr<=SesNoCl) trd_ses= true ; } onhour=ishour; return (trd_ses); }

在特定时段交易的工作流程如下，首先 ExpertActionTrade() 函数调用 Trade_session() 函数，然后 Trade_session() 函数调用 Set_Time_Zone() 函数，最后 Set_Time_Zone() 函数调用 Time_Zone() 函数。

void MCEA::Set_Time_Zone( void ) { datetime TTS= TimeTradeServer (); datetime GMT= TimeGMT (); MqlDateTime svrtm,gmttm; TimeToStruct (TTS,svrtm); TimeToStruct (GMT,gmttm); int svrhr=svrtm.hour; int gmthr=gmttm.hour; int difhr=svrhr-gmthr; int NZSGMT= 12 ; int AUSGMT= 10 ; int TOKGMT= 9 ; int EURGMT= 0 ; int USNGMT=- 5 ; int NZSStm= 8 ; int NZSCtm= 17 ; int AUSStm= 7 ; int AUSCtm= 17 ; int TOKStm= 9 ; int TOKCtm= 18 ; int EURStm= 9 ; int EURCtm= 19 ; int USNStm= 8 ; int USNCtm= 17 ; int nzo = (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT); int nzc = (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT); int auo = (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT); int auc = (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT); int tko = (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT); int tkc = (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT); int euo = (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURStm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT); int euc = (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT); int uso = (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNStm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT); int usc = (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT); if (usc== 0 ||usc== 24 ) usc= 23 ; int _days00=ThisTime(day); int _days10=ThisTime(day); if (stsescuh>clsescuh) _days10=ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmopcu=ReqDate(_days00,stsescuh,stsescum); tmclcu=ReqDate(_days10,clsescuh,clsescum); int _days01=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days11=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop01=ReqDate(_days01,nzo, 0 ); tmcl01=ReqDate(_days11,nzc- 1 , 59 ); int _days02=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days12=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop02=ReqDate(_days02,auo, 0 ); tmcl02=ReqDate(_days12,auc- 1 , 59 ); int _days03=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days13=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop03=ReqDate(_days03,tko, 0 ); tmcl03=ReqDate(_days13,tkc- 1 , 59 ); int _days04=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days14=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop04=ReqDate(_days04,euo, 0 ); tmcl04=ReqDate(_days14,euc- 1 , 59 ); int _days05=ThisTime(hour)<usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days15=ThisTime(hour)<=usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop05=ReqDate(_days05,uso, 0 ); tmcl05=ReqDate(_days15,usc, 59 ); if (trd_time_zone==No) { tmopno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 0 , 15 ); tmclno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 23 , 59 ); } Time_Zone(); return ; }

void MCEA::Time_Zone( void ) { tz_ses= "" ; switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { SesCuOp= StringToTime (tmopcu); SesCuCl= StringToTime (tmclcu); zntm=SesCuOp; znop=SesCuOp; zncl=SesCuCl; tz_ses= "Custom_Session" ; tz_opn=timehr(stsescuh,stsescum); tz_cls=timehr(clsescuh,clsescum); break ; } case New_Zealand: { Ses01Op= StringToTime (tmop01); Ses01Cl= StringToTime (tmcl01); zntm=Ses01Op; znop=Ses01Op; zncl=Ses01Cl; tz_ses= "New_Zealand/Oceania" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Cl,min)); break ; } case Australia: { Ses02Op= StringToTime (tmop02); Ses02Cl= StringToTime (tmcl02); zntm=Ses02Op; znop=Ses02Op; zncl=Ses02Cl; tz_ses= "Australia Sydney" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Cl,min)); break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { Ses03Op= StringToTime (tmop03); Ses03Cl= StringToTime (tmcl03); zntm=Ses03Op; znop=Ses03Op; zncl=Ses03Cl; tz_ses= "Asia/Tokyo" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Cl,min)); break ; } case Europe_London: { Ses04Op= StringToTime (tmop04); Ses04Cl= StringToTime (tmcl04); zntm=Ses04Op; znop=Ses04Op; zncl=Ses04Cl; tz_ses= "Europe/London" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Cl,min)); break ; } case US_New_York: { Ses05Op= StringToTime (tmop05); Ses05Cl= StringToTime (tmcl05); zntm=Ses05Op; znop=Ses05Op; zncl=Ses05Cl; tz_ses= "US/New_York" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Cl,min)); break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { SesNoOp= StringToTime (tmopno); SesNoCl= StringToTime (tmclno); zntm=SesNoOp; znop=SesNoOp; zncl=SesNoCl; tz_ses= "Not Use Time Zone" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoOp,hour),ReqTime(SesNoOp,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoCl,hour),ReqTime(SesNoCl,min)); } return ; }





3. 如何获取开仓的交易信号？

为了获得开仓信号，ExpertActionTrade() 函数调用 GetOpenPosition() 函数。

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int rsix=GetRSIxx(symbol); int par15=PARSAR15(symbol); if (rsix==rise && par15==rise) ret=rise; if (rsix==down && par15==down) ret=down; return (ret); }

而 GetOpenPosition() 函数会调用 2 个函数：

GetRSIxx() 函数，该函数从 2 个RSI 的缓冲区取值，并遵算法计算信号。 PARSAR15() 函数作为过滤器。

int MCEA::GetRSIxx( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int bar= 3 ; double rdif=rsidiff; double RSIFast[], RSISlow[]; ArrayResize (RSIFast,bar,bar); ArrayResize (RSISlow,bar,bar); ArraySetAsSeries (RSIFast, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (RSISlow, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt); CopyBuffer (hRSIFast[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSIFast); CopyBuffer (hRSISlow[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSISlow); if (RSIFast[ 1 ]<=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]>RSISlow[ 0 ]+rdif) ret=rise; if (RSIFast[ 1 ]>=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]<RSISlow[ 0 ]-rdif) ret=down; return (ret); }

int MCEA::PARSAR15( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 2 ; double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hPar15[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); RefreshPrice(symbol,TFT15,br); double HIG0= iHigh (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); double LOW0= iLow (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); if (PSAR[ 0 ]<LOW0) ret=rise; if (PSAR[ 0 ]>HIG0) ret=down; return (ret); }

在 GetRSIxx() 和 PARSAR15() 函数中，我们调用 1 个函数，即 PairsIdxArray() 函数。

int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol);

int MCEA::PairsIdxArray( const string symbol) { int pidx=- 1 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { if (DIRI[x]==symbol) { pidx=x; break ; } } return (pidx); }

PairsIdxArray() 函数获取所请求品种的名称，及其指标句柄。然后调用相应的指标句柄，从该交易品种和时间帧中获取 RSI 指标，及 PSAR 指标的缓冲区值。

在该智能系统中，我们将用到 2 个 RSI 指标。

它们具有不同的输入参数：

快速 RSI：



symbol = 根据请求的符号，

timeframe = 如智能系统时间帧中指定值。

ma_period = 10，根据快速 RSI 的输入周期

applied_price = PRICE_WEIGHTED，根据快速 RSI 的应用价格

慢速 RSI：

symbol = 根据请求的符号，

timeframe = 如智能系统时间帧中指定值。

ma_period = 30，根据慢速 RSI 的输入周期

applied_price = PRICE_WEIGHTED，根据慢速 RSI 的应用价格

for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hRSISlow[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsislow,srsiapp); hRSIFast[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsifast,frsiapp); hVIDyAv[x]= iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); }

故此，要获取每个 RSI 指标的缓冲区值，我们将从指标句柄中复制每个缓冲区。

为了从快速 RSI 句柄复制缓冲区（缓冲区编号 0）到目标数组：

CopyBuffer (hRSIFast[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSIFast);

为了从慢速 RSI 句柄复制缓冲区（缓冲区编号 0）到目标数组：

CopyBuffer (hRSISlow[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSISlow);

在执行 GetRSIxx() 和 PARSAR05() 这两个函数后，GetOpenPosition() 函数将提供值：

值为 0，信号未知。

值为 1，是开立多头订单的信号。

值为 -1，是开立空头订单的信号。

当 GetOpenPosition() 函数返回值 1 时，智能系统调用 OpenBuy() 函数来开立多头订单。

bool MCEA::OpenBuy( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool buyopen = false ; string ldComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Buy" ; double ldLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) buyopen=mc_trade.Buy(ldLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Ask(),SL,TP,ldComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (buyopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open BUY Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open BUY order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (buyopen); }





同时，如果 GetOpenPosition() 函数返回值 -1，则智能系统将调用 OpenSell() 函数开立空头订单。

bool MCEA::OpenSell( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool selopen = false ; string sdComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Sell" ; double sdLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) selopen=mc_trade.Sell(sdLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Bid(),SL,TP,sdComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (selopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open SELL Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open SELL order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (selopen); }





4. ChartEvent 函数

为了支持多货币智能系统的有效性和效率，认为有必要创建一个或多个手工按钮来管理订单，以及更改图表时间帧、或品名。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } } return ; }

在输入属性的 “Other Expert Advisor Parameters” 组中，交易者有机会选择是否在图表上显示交易信息（Yes）、或（No）。

如果选择该选项（Yes），则交易信息将通过调用 TradeInfo() 函数显示在加载 EA 的图表上。

作为 TradeInfo() 函数的一部分，我们还添加了一个函数，根据交易时区条件描述时间。

string MCEA::PosTimeZone( void ) { string tzpos= "" ; if (ReqTime(zntm,day)>ThisTime(day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Next day to " +tz_cls + " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()<znop) { if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()>=znop && TimeCurrent ()<zncl) { if (ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; } else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } return (tzpos); }

void MCEA::TradeInfo( void ) { Pips( Symbol ()); double spread= SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )/xpip; rem=zntm- TimeCurrent (); string postime=PosTimeZone(); string eawait= " - Waiting for active time..!" ; string comm= "" ; TodayOrders(); comm= "

:: Server Date Time : " + string (ThisTime(year))+ "." + string (ThisTime(mon))+ "." + string (ThisTime(day))+ " " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_SECONDS )+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Broker : " + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMPANY )+ "

:: Expert Name : " + expname+ "

:: Acc. Name : " + mc_account.Name()+ "

:: Acc. Number : " + ( string )mc_account.Login()+ "

:: Acc. TradeMode : " + AccountMode()+ "

:: Acc. Leverage : 1 : " + ( string )mc_account.Leverage()+ "

:: Acc. Equity : " + DoubleToString (mc_account.Equity(), 2 )+ "

:: Margin Mode : " + ( string )mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+ "

:: Magic Number : " + string (magicEA)+ "

:: Trade on TF : " + EnumToString (TFt)+ "

:: Today Trading : " + TradingDay()+ " : " +hariini+ "

:: Trading Session : " + tz_ses+ "

:: Trading Time : " + postime; if ( TimeCurrent ()<zntm) { comm=comm+ "

:: Time Remaining : " +( string )ReqTime(rem,hour)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,min)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,sec) + eawait; } comm=comm+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Trading Pairs : " +pairs+ "

:: BUY Market : " + string (oBm)+ "

:: SELL Market : " + string (oSm)+ "

:: Total Order : " + string (oBm+oSm)+ "

:: Order Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Fixed Profit : " + DoubleToString (fixclprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Float Money : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Nett Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit+fixclprofit, 2 ); Comment (comm); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

多币种智能系统 RSIxRSI_MCEA 界面类似于下图。





如您所见，在智能系统名称 RSIxRSI_MCEA 下有按钮 “M”、“C” 和 “R”。

单击 M 按钮时，将显示一个手工单击按钮面板，如下所示。





当显示手工点击按钮面板时，交易者可以手工管理订单：

1. Set SL/TP All Orders — 为所有订单设置止损/止盈

为所有订单设置止损/止盈解释如上，如果交易者输入参数使用订单止损（否）和/或使用订单止盈（否），但随后交易者想对所有订单使用止损或止盈，那么单击“为所有订单设置止损/止盈”按钮将修改所有订单，并应用止损和/或止盈。

void MCEA::SetSLTPOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; double modbuysl= 0 ; double modselsl= 0 ; double modbuytp= 0 ; double modseltp= 0 ; string position_symbol; int totalorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=totalorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); position_symbol=symbol; if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modbuysl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modbuysl) modbuysl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); modbuytp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modbuytp) modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modselsl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modselsl) modselsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); modseltp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modseltp) modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modselsl,modseltp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } } } return ; }

2. Close All Orders — 所有订单平仓

如果交易者希望所有订单平仓，只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮即可把所有持单了结。

void MCEA::CloseAllOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); RefreshTick(position_Symbol); bool closepos = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } return ; }

3. Close All Profits — 所有盈利单平仓如果交易者希望所有盈利单了结，只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮即可把所有盈利单了结。

bool MCEA::ManualCloseAllProfit( void ) { ResetLastError (); bool orclose= false ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; orclose= false ; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double cur_profit = NormalizeDouble (pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm, 2 ); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (orclose); }

当点击 “C” 按钮时，会显示一个包含 30 个品种名称或交易对的面板按钮，交易者可以点击其中一个对名称、或品种名称。

单击其中一个货币对名称或交易品种名称，立即将图表品种替换为被点击的品种。

void CreateSymbolPanel() { ResetLastError (); DeletePanelButton(); int sydis= 83 ; int tsatu= int (mc.sall/ 2 ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "Template" , 180 , 367 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBurlyWood , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 187 , 45 , true ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "TempCCS" , 167 , 25 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 181 , 50 , true ); CreateButtonClick( 0 , "X" , 14 , 14 , "Arial Black" , 10 , BORDER_FLAT , "X" , clrWhite , clrWhite , clrRed , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 22 , 48 , true , "Close Symbol Panel" ); string chsym= "Change SYMBOL" ; int cspos= int ( 181 / 2 )+ int ( StringLen (chsym)/ 2 ); CreateButtontLable( 0 , "CCS" , "Bodoni MT Black" ,chsym, 11 , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ,cspos, 62 , true , "Change Chart Symbol" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<tsatu; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 180 ,sydis+(i* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); for ( int i=tsatu; i<mc.sall; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 94 ,sydis+((i-tsatu)* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

在这种情况下，当单击其中一个品种名称时，OnChartEvent() 函数将调用 ChangeChartSymbol() 函数。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } }

void ChangeChartSymbol( string c_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,c_symbol,cstf); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }





最后，单击 R 按钮将从图表中删除多币种智能系统 RSIxRSI_MCEA，如此交易者不必再手工删除智能系统。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }





策略测试器

MetaTrader 5 策略测试器的优势在于，它支持并允许我们测试基于多品种交易的策略，或测试所有可用品种和所有可用时间帧的自动交易。

因此，在 MetaTrader 5 策略测试器平台上，我们将测试 RSIxRSI_MCEA 多货币智能交易系统。

在第一次测试中，我们将 RSIxRSI_MCEA 放在 XAGUSD 对及 H4 时间帧上，自定义时间段为 2023.10.01 至 2024.01.05。

测试是采用两种不同的输入属性进行的，分别在全球策略 EA 参数组，和交易与订单管理参数组中指定。

1. RSIxRSI_MCEA 基于 XAGUSD 货币对和 H4 时间帧





第一次测试的结果如下图所示。

2. RSIxRSI_MCEA 基于 XAGUSD 货币对和 H124 时间帧

第二次测试的结果如下图所示。





结束语

利用 MQL5 进行外汇交易时，采用来自快速 RSI 穿越慢速 RSI、或 RSI 彼此交叉信号创建多货币智能交易系统的结论如下：

事实证明，在 MQL5 中创建多货币智能系统非常简单，与创建单一货币智能系统并无太大区别。 创建多币种智能交易系统将提高交易者的效率和有效性，从而降低打开众多品种图表进行交易的需求。 与单一货币智能系统相比，应用正确的交易策略将增加获利的可能性。这是因为一个货币对的损失能由其它货币对的盈利所弥补。 这个 RSIxRSI_MCEA 多币种智能系统只是一个学习和思路生成的示例。其在策略测试器当中的测试结果仍然不佳。因此，通过在不同的时间帧、或计算不同的指标周期来进行实验和测试，可以获得更好的策略，及盈利性更佳的结果。 以我的观点，这种 RSI 交叉策略应该进一步通过各种不同的实验研究，从时间帧、快速 RSI 周期、慢速 RSI 周期、两个 RSI 的差值开始。 根据我在策略测试器上的实验结果，在低于 H4 时间帧时，结果并不好，仅在 H4 及以上时间帧时，例如在时间帧 H8 和 H12 上，结果良好，开单交易量很少，这是与较短时间帧上大量开单交易相比，但仍然亏损。

我们希望本文和 MQL5 多币种智能交易系统程序能对交易者学习和开拓思路有所帮助。

感谢您的阅读。