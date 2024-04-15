如何利用 MQL5 创建简单的多币种智能交易系统（第 1 部分）：基于 ADX 指标的信号，并结合抛物线 SAR

概述

本文中多币种智能交易系统的定义是交易机器人，它可从单一品种的图表中交易（开单、平单和管理订单）超过一个品种对。

当前对自动化交易系统、或多币种交易机器人系统的需求和兴趣非常高涨，但我们看到，在 MQL5 自动交易机器人上实现多币种系统程序尚未广泛发布，或也许仍被许多程序员保密。

因此，我们旨在满足那些寻求高效及有效的交易机器人的交易者的基本需求，故此，通过依据高度可靠的 MQL5 提供的优势、能力和设施，我们可以创建一个简单的多币种智能交易系统，在本文中它采用的指标信号：平均方向走势（ADM）结合抛物线 SAR 指标。



计划和功能

1. 交易货币对。

该多币种智能交易系统计划在如下品种或货币对上进行交易：

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 对



加上 2 种贵金属对：XAUUSD（黄金）和 XAGUSD（白银）

总共是 30 对。

所有这些品种或货币对都是经纪商常备的品种或货币对。因此，该多币种智能交易系统不适用于经纪商提供的名称含有前缀或后缀的品种或货币对。



信号指标。

多币种智能交易系统将用到 2 个指标信号：1. 周期为 7 的平均方向走势（ADX）指标作为主信号；和 2. 抛物线 SAR 指标，作为趋势信号确认。

这两个主要指标将采用智能系统属性中指定的相同时间帧。除了检测趋势的强弱外，抛物线 SAR 指标还用到 M15 和 M5 时间帧。

ADX 信号条件策略公式：iADX

上行 = (+DI[2] <= -DI[2]) && (+DI[1] > -DI[1]+difference) && (+DI[0] > +DI[1]) && ((+DI[0]/-DI[0]) > (+DI[1]/-DI[1])) 下行 = (+DI[2] >= -DI[2]) && (+DI[1] < -DI[1]-difference) && (+DI[0] < +DI[1]) && ((+DI[0]/-DI[0]) < (+DI[1]/-DI[1]))

其中 difference = 0.34 :



(+DI[1] > -DI[1]+0.34) = 买入信号 true; (+DI[1] < -DI[1]-0.34) = 卖出信号 true;

当前柱线 PLUSDI_LINE 除以 MINUSDI_LINE 的百分比

比之

前一根柱线 PLUSDI_LINE 除 MINUSDI_LINE 的百分比

(+DI[0]/-DI[0]) = V0 = (当前柱线 PLUSDI_LINE / 当前柱线 MINUSDI_LINE x 100) - 100; (+DI[1]/-DI[1]) = V1 = (前一根柱线 PLUSDI_LINE / 前一根柱线 MINUSDI_LINE x 100) - 100;

那么：

如果 V0 > V1 = ADX 条件百分值 = 上行 IF V0 < V1 = ADX 条件百分值 = 下行





抛物线 SAR 信号条件策略：抛物线破位和逆转系统（iSAR）

iSAR 上行 = PRICE_LOW[0] > iSAR[0] iSAR 下行 = PRICE_HIGH[0] < iSAR[0]





iADX 信号结合 iSAR 的图示如图例 1 所示。









3. 交易和订单管理

该多币种智能交易系统的交易管理有多种选项：

1. 止损单

选项：使用订单止损（是）或（否）

如果选中使用订单止损（否）选项，则所有订单在开单时都不带止损。

如果选项使用订单止损（是）：再次给出选项：使用自动计算止损（是）或（否）

如果选项是自动计算止损（是），则将由智能系统自动执行止损计算。

如果选项是自动计算止损（否），则交易者必须以点为单位输入止损值。

如果选项是使用订单止损（否）：则智能系统将检查每笔开单，信号条件是否仍然良好，且订单

仍维持在盈利状态，或者信号减弱，需要平仓来保护盈利

或信号条件方向逆转，订单必须在亏损位置平仓。

2. 止盈订单

选项：使用订单止盈（是）或（否）

如果选中使用订单止盈（否）选项，则所有订单在开单时都不带止盈。

如果选项是使用订单止盈（是）：再次给出选项：使用自动计算订单止盈（是）或（否）

如果选项是自动计算订单止盈（是），则将由智能系统自动执行止盈计算。

如果选项是自动计算订单止盈（否），则交易者必须以点数输入订单止盈值。





3. 尾随止损和尾随止盈

选项：使用尾随止损/止盈（是）或（否）

如果使用尾随止损/止盈选项为（否），则智能系统不会执行尾随止损和尾随止盈。

如果选项是使用尾随 SL/TP（是）：再次给出选项：使用自动尾随（是）或（否）

如果选项是使用自动尾随（是），则尾随止损由智能系统按抛物线 SAR 值执行。

如果选项是使用自动尾随（No），则智能系统将采用输入属性中的值执行尾随止损。

注意：智能系统将同时执行尾随止盈和尾随止损。





4. 手动订单管理。

为了提高该多币种智能交易系统的效率，将添加若干个手动单击按钮

1. 为所有订单设置止损/止盈

当交易者在输入参数设置使用订单止损（否）和/或使用订单止盈（否）时

但随后交易者打算为所有订单使用止损或止盈，那么只需单击 “Set SL / TP All Orders” 按钮，所有订单都会

被修改，且将应用止损和/或止盈。





2. 所有订单平仓

如果交易者想要所有订单平仓，那么只需单击 “Close All Orders” 按钮，所有持仓将被平仓。





3. 所有订单获利平仓

如果交易者想把所有盈利订单平仓，那么只需单击 “Close All Orders Profit” 按钮即可

把所有盈利持仓都平仓。





5. 管理订单和品种图表。

对于仅从单一品种图表交易 30 对的多币种智能系统，如果为所有品种提供按钮面板，这将非常有效和高效，如此交易者只需单击一下即可更改图表或品种。





在 MQL5 程序中实现计划

1. 程序头和智能系统输入属性。

包含 MQL5 头文件

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;





枚举 YN 是智能系统输入属性中的选项（Yes）或（No）

enum YN { No, Yes };





用于资金管理手数的枚举

enum mmt { FixedLot, DynamLot };





智能系统信号计算的时间帧枚举

enum TFX { TFH1, TFH2, TFH3, TFH4, TFH6, TFH8, TFH12, TFD1 };





智能系统输入属性

input group "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ===" ; input TFX TimeFrames = TFH4; input int ADXPeriod = 7 ; input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30 ; input YN use_tp = No; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 50 ; input YN TrailingSLTP = Yes; input YN autotrl = No; input double TSval = 5 ; input double TSmin = 5 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 202307 ;





为了声明该多币种智能交易系统所需的所有变量、对象和函数，我们将创建一个类来为智能交易系统指定工作流中的构造和配置。

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; double LotPS, difDi; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; double ADXDIp[]; double ADXDIm[]; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; int iADXCross( const string symbol); int iADXpct( const string symbol, const int index); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int PARSAR15( const string symbol); int PARSAROp( const string symbol); int LotDig( const string symbol); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[]; string expname; int handADX[]; int hParOp[], hPar15[], hPar05[]; int ALO, dgts, arrsymbx; int sall, arper; ulong slip; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT15, TFT05; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double profitb[], profits[]; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); void CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int DirectionMove( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); int CheckToCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); };





在多币种智能交易系统工作流程中，从 OnInit() 调用的首要函数是 ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config()。

int OnInit ( void ) { mc.ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





在 ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config() 函数中，配置了所有要用到的品种、用到的所有指标句柄、以及智能交易系统工作流包含文件头里的一些重要函数。

void MCEA::ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config( void ) { string All30[]= { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { SymbolSelect (DIRI[x], true ); } pairs= "Multi Currency 30 Pairs" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]= { PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 }; int arTFs= ArraySize (TFs); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arTFs; x++) { if (x==TimeFrames) { TFt=TFs[x]; break ; } } for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { handADX[x]= iADX (DIRI[x],TFt,ADXPeriod); hParOp[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFt,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); } ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>arrsymbx ? arrsymbx : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); return ; }





2. 智能系统跳价函数

在智能系统跳价函数（OnTick() 函数）中，我们将调用多币种智能系统中的主要函数之一，即函数 ExpertActionTrade()。

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }





ExpertActionTrade() 函数将运作所有活动，并管理自动交易，始自开单，平单，尾随止损或尾随止盈，以及其它附加活动。

正如我在程序旁注所解释的那样，工作过程的顺序如下。

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol); } else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol); } else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} } if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]> 0.02 && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]> 0.02 && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); } if (TrailingSLTP==Yes) { if (autotrl==Yes) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 1 ); if (autotrl==No) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 0 ); } } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }





3. 如何获得开仓或平仓的交易信号？

若要获取指标信号，我们必须调用函数 GetOpenPosition(symbol) 来获取开仓的交易信号

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int dirmov=DirectionMove(symbol); int pars15=PARSAR15(symbol); int parsOp=PARSAROp(symbol); int sigADX=iADXCross(symbol); if (sigADX==rise && parsOp==rise && dirmov==rise && pars15==rise) ret=rise; if (sigADX==down && parsOp==down && dirmov==down && pars15==down) ret=down; return (ret); }





GetOpenPosition() 函数将调用 4 个信号函数，并存储在变量 OpOr[] 当中。

1. DirectionMove(symbol); //-- 函数检查烛台柱线价格是否在智能系统周期内 2. PARSAR15(symbol); //-- 函数检查 iSAR 指标的状况在周期 M15 中是上升还是下降 3. PARSAROp(symbol); //-- 函数检查 iSAR 指标在智能系统周期内是上升还是下降 4. iADXCross(symbol); //-- 函数检查 iADX 指标在智能系统周期内的状况是上升还是下降



然后在 iADXCross(symbol) 函数中，将调用 iADXpct() 函数来检查 +DI 和 -DI 之间的百分比走势，如信号指标部分所述。

若要获取指标的条件，在 4 个函数 PARSAR15(symbol)、PARSAROP(symbol)、iADXCross(symbol) 和 iADXpct() 中，我们必须获取每个所需指标句柄的索引编号。

为了获得指标句柄索引编号，我们通过以下方式调用函数 PairsIdxArray(symbol)

int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol);

x 值是相关品种的指标句柄索引编号的数组。

在 PARSAR15() 函数的示例中，我们可以看到如何调用相关品种的 iSAR 指标句柄。

int MCEA::PARSAR15( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 2 ; double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hPar15[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); RefreshPrice(symbol,TFT15,br); double HIG0= iHigh (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); double LOW0= iLow (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); if (PSAR[ 0 ]<LOW0) ret=rise; if (PSAR[ 0 ]>HIG0) ret=down; return (ret); }





4. ChartEvent 函数

为了支持多币种智能交易系统的高效和有效，有必要创建多个手动按钮来管理订单，更换图表、或品种。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.PairsIdxArray(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); } } return ; }





多币种智能交易系统界面如下图所示。









智能系统手动按钮





如果单击 M 按钮，将显示手动单击按钮面板，如下所示

然后交易者可以管理订单：

1. 为所有订单设置止损/止盈 2. 所有订单平仓 3. 所有盈利单平仓





如果单击 C 按钮，将显示一个包含 30 个品种（对）名称的面板按钮，如下所示





如果单击其中一个货币对或品种名称，则图表品种将立即替换为所单击名称的品种。

如果单击 R 按钮，则多币种智能交易系统 ADXPSAR_MCEA 将从图表中删除。







策略测试器

众所周知，MetaTrader 5 终端的策略测试器已经支持并允许我们执行策略测试、交易多品种、或测试所有可用品种的自动交易。

测试交易策略多币种测试

故此，在这种场合下，我们将在 MetaTrader 5 平台策略测试器上测试 ADXPSAR_MCEA 多币种智能交易系统。

























结束语

正如我上面所写，之后我得出的结论是，使用 MQL5 创建多币种智能交易系统：

事实摆明，在 MQL5 中创建多币种智能交易系统非常简单，与单币种智能交易系统没有太大区别。

创建多币种智能交易系统将提高交易者的效率和有效性，因为交易者无需打开更多品种图表进行交易。

通过应用正确的交易策略，并计算更佳指标信号，比之单货币智能交易系统，其获利可能性会提升。因为一个品种（对）发生的亏损会被其它品种（对）的盈利所补偿。

这个 ADXPSAR_MCEA 多币种智能交易系统只是一个思路学习和开发的示例。而且策略测试器的测试结果仍然不佳。因此，如果实现更好的策略和更准确的信号计算，我相信结果会比这个更好。

希望本文和 MQL5 多币种智能交易系统程序对交易者思路学习和开发有所帮助。

感谢您的阅读。