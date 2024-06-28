MetaTrader 5 / 交易
English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
preview
如何利用 MQL5 创建简单的多币种智能交易系统（第 5 部分）：凯尔特纳（Keltner）通道上的布林带 — 指标信号

如何利用 MQL5 创建简单的多币种智能交易系统（第 5 部分）：凯尔特纳（Keltner）通道上的布林带 — 指标信号

MetaTrader 5交易 |
1 655 13
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

概述

本文中多币种 EA 的定义是智能交易系统或交易机器人，它可以从一个品种图表中交易（开单、平单、和管理订单，例如：尾随止损和止盈）超过 1 个以上的品种（对），在本文中，EA 将交易 30 个对。

在本文中，我们将用到来自两个指标的信号，在本例中为凯尔特纳通道上的布林带®。

在老平台（MetaTrader 4）上，如这般使用信号已知是调用 iBandsOnArray 函数。

在 MQL4 参考中对 iBandsOnArray 函数的解释指出： 注意：与 iBands(...) 不同，iBandsOnArray() 函数获取数据时不按品种名称、时间帧、应用价格。价格数据必须预先准备好......

在 MQL5 论坛的讨论中，我曾读到甚至有交易者或用户说 iBandOnArray() 在 MQL5 中不存在。
确实，iBandOnArray() 不在 MQL5 函数列表中，但通过使用 iBands() 指标句柄，我们实际上可以在 MQL5 中轻松创建 iBandOnArray()。事实上，我的观点是，在 MQL5 中使用指标句柄比在 MetaTrader 4 中使用 iBandsOnArray() 函数更容易、更方便。

正如之前的文章所证明的，我们都知道，在交易终端和策略测试器上，多币种交易都可由 MQL5 提供的强大能力和设施来支持。

因此，我们的目标是满足交易者寻找高效且有效交易机器人的基本需求，故依靠高度可靠的 MQL5 提供的优势、能力和设施，我们可以创建一个简单的多币种智能交易系统，在本文中，它用到 2 个指标信号来开单：凯尔特纳通道上的布林带®， 其中布林带指标取用的价格数据来自凯尔特纳通道指标。同时，对于尾随停止，我们仍将采用抛物线 SAR（iSAR）指标。

计划和功能

1. 交易货币对。

此多币种智能交易系统旨在按如下方式交易交易品种或货币对：

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 对

加上 2 种贵金属对：XAUUSD（黄金）和 XAGUSD（白银）

总共是 30 对。

如前文，在本文中，我们致力于简化它，即在输入属性里为品种（对）名称加上特殊的前缀和后缀。然后，由一个简单的函数，我们将处理与 30 个已注册品种名称结合的前缀和/或后缀，如此这般在 MetaTrader5 上 EA 应对经纪商提供的含有此类特殊品种名称，一切也都会顺利运行。

检测含有前缀和后缀的品种名称的函数的弱点在于，该函数仅适用于 MT5 中的外汇和贵金属品种名称，但并不适用于特殊品种和指数。除此之外，这种方法的另一个弱点是，如果交易者在货币对的前缀和/或后缀的名称中有拼写错误（输入必须区分大小写）。因此，对于那些使用本文中 EA 的交易者，我们希望在输入货币对名称前缀和/或后缀时，确认其精确性和准确性。

如前文，在该 EA 中，我们还为此时将要交易的货币对添加了 10 个选项。将要交易的 10 个选项对之一是“Trader's Desired Pairs（交易者的期望对）”，其中要交易的对必须由交易者在智能系统输入属性中手工输入。但您必须始终记住，您输入的货币对的名称必须已经在 30 对列表之中。

在该版本的 EA 中，我们还添加了交易时段（时区）选项，如此即可把要交易的货币与交易时段的时间相对应。

2. 信号指标。

在该版本的 EA 中，我们将用到两个指标的信号，在本例中为凯尔特纳通道上的布林带®。作为布林带®指标的价格数据，我们将从凯尔特纳通道指标获取。

2.1. 凯尔特纳（Keltner）通道指标。

凯尔特纳通道由切斯特·凯尔特纳（Chester Keltner）于 1960 年代首次引入。原始公式使用简单移动平均线（SMA），和最高/最低价格范围来计算波段。在 1980 年代，引入了一个使用平均真实范围（ATR）的新公式。ATR 方法目前最常用的。

本文中 EA 采用凯尔特纳通道指标，我特意采用当今流行的方法创建，即周期 20 的指数移动平均线（EMA），其边带上限和下限则采用周期 20 的 ATR 指标。

凯尔特纳通道指标输入属性如下：

BBOnKC_Keltner Channel Indicator-cr

2.2. 布林带®指标。

布林带®由约翰·布林格（John Bollinger）在 1980 年代创造，并迅速成为技术分析领域使用最广泛的指标之一。布林带®由三条波带组成 — 上边带、中轨和下边带 — 这些是为了突出市场的短期价格极端。上边带是超买条件的标志，而下边是超卖条件的标志。大多数金融分析师会用到布林带®，并将它与其它指标相结合，从而更好地分析市场状态全貌。

在本文的 EA 中，我们将采用周期为 38 的布林带®指标，该指标所用的价格数据取自凯尔特纳通道指标。

布林带®指标输入属性如下：

BBOnKC_Bollinger Bands Indicator-cr

图例 1 和图例 2 中可见凯尔特纳通道指标作为布林带®指标的价格数据源，示意买入或卖出信号。

BBOnKC_BUY 信号

图例 1. 买入信号


BBOnKC_SELL 信号

图例 2. 卖出信号

在上面的示意图中，只有当凯尔特纳通道的中线高于布林带®上线、或低于布林带®下线时，才会发出信号。但对于本文中的 EA，指标信号实际上是凯尔特纳通道指标的中线和布林带®指标的上、中、下线之间的交叉。

  • 对于买入信号：

  1. 第一个信号：当凯尔特纳通道指标的中线向上穿过布林带®指标的下线时；或
  2. 第二个信号：当凯尔特纳通道指标的中线向上穿过布林带®指标的中线时；或
  3. 第三个信号：当凯尔特纳通道指标的中线向上穿过布林带®指标的上线时。

  • 对于卖出信号：

  1. 第一个信号：当凯尔特纳通道指标的中线向下穿过布林带®指标的上线时；或
  2. 第二个信号：当凯尔特纳通道指标的中线向下穿过布林带®指标的中线时；或
  3. 第三个信号：当凯尔特纳通道指标的中线向下穿过布林带®指标的下线时。

3. 交易和订单管理

该多币种 EA 为您提供了多种管理交易的选项：

3.1. 止损单

选项：使用订单止损（是）或（否）

  • 如果选中“使用订单止损（否）”选项，则所有订单在开单时都不带止损。

  • 如果选项“使用订单止损（是）”：再次给出选项：使用自动计算止损（是）或（否）
  • 如果选项“自动计算止损（是）”，则将由智能系统自动执行止损计算。
  • 如果选项“自动计算止损（否）”，则交易者必须以点数为单位输入止损值。

  • 如果选项“使用订单止损（否）”：则智能系统将检查每笔开立的订单，信号条件是否仍然良好，订单是否可维持盈利；或信号疲软，需要平单以保障盈利；或信号条件已逆转方向，订单必须已亏损条件了结。

注意：特别是对于因信号疲软而了结交易并保障盈利，会给出一个选项，是否激活它。

如果它没有被激活（否），即使信号已经疲软，订单仍将持有、或不会了结以保障盈利。

如果激活（是），则凯尔特纳通道和布林带®指标的条件为：

  • 多头平单：当凯尔特纳通道指标的下线向下穿过布林带®的上线时，多头订单将被平仓。
  • 空头平单：当凯尔特纳通道指标的上线穿过布林带®的下线时，空头订单将被平仓。

设置止损单的代码如下：

double MCEA::OrderSLSet(const string xsymb,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double atprice)
  {
//---
    slv=0.0;
    int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb);
    Pips(xsymb);
    RefreshTick(xsymb);
    //--
    switch(type) 
      { 
       case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY):
         {
           if(use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-38*pip);
           else
           if(use_sl==Yes && autosl==No)  slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-SLval*pip);
           else slv=0.0;
           //--
           break;
         }
       case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL):
         {
           if(use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+38*pip);
           else
           if(use_sl==Yes && autosl==No)  slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+SLval*pip);
           else slv=0.0;
         }
      }
    //---
    return(slv);
//---
  } //-end OrderSLSet()
//---------//

因信号疲软而平仓并保障盈利的代码如下：

int MCEA::GetCloseInWeakSignal(const string symbol,int exis) // Signal Indicator Position Close in profit
  {
//---
    int ret=0;
    int rise=1,
        down=-1;
    //--
    int br=3;
    Pips(symbol);
    double difud=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(1.5*pip);
    //--
    double KCub[],
           KClb[];
    double BBub[],
           BBlb[];
    //--
    ArrayResize(KCub,br,br);
    ArrayResize(KClb,br,br);
    ArrayResize(BBub,br,br);
    ArrayResize(BBlb,br,br);
    ArraySetAsSeries(KCub,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(KClb,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(BBub,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(BBlb,true);
    //--
    int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol);
    //--
    CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],1,0,br,KCub);
    CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],2,0,br,KClb);
    CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],1,0,br,BBub);
    CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],2,0,br,BBlb);
    //--
    int dirmove=DirectionMove(symbol,TFt);
    bool closebuy=(KClb[1]>=BBub[1] && KClb[0]<BBub[0]-difud);
    bool closesel=(KCub[1]<=BBlb[1] && KCub[0]>BBlb[0]+difud);
    //--
    if(exis==down && closesel && dirmove==rise) ret=rise;
    if(exis==rise && closebuy && dirmove==down) ret=down;
    //--
    return(ret);
//---
  } //-end GetCloseInWeakSignal()
//---------//

3.2. 止盈订单

选项：“使用订单止盈（是）或（否）”

  • 如果选中“使用订单止盈（否）”选项，则在开单时，所有订单都不带止盈。

  • 如果选项是“使用订单止盈“（是）：再次给出选项：使用自动计算订单止盈（是）或（否）

  • 如果选项“自动计算订单止盈（是）”，则由智能系统自动执行止盈计算。

  • 如果选项“自动计算订单止盈（否）“，则交易者必须以点数输入订单止盈值。

设置止盈订单的代码如下：

double MCEA::OrderTPSet(const string xsymb,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double atprice)
  {
//---
    tpv=0.0;
    int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb);
    Pips(xsymb);
    RefreshTick(xsymb);
    //--
    switch(type) 
      { 
       case (ORDER_TYPE_BUY):
         {
           if(use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+50*pip);
           else
           if(use_tp==Yes && autotp==No)  tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+TPval*pip);
           else tpv=0.0;
           //--
           break;
         }
       case (ORDER_TYPE_SELL):
         {
           if(use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-50*pip);
           else
           if(use_tp==Yes && autotp==No)  tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-TPval*pip);
           else tpv=0.0;
         }
      }
    //---
    return(tpv);
//---
  } //-end OrderTPSet()
//---------//

3.3. 尾随止损和尾随止盈

选项：“使用尾随止损/止盈（是）或（否）”

  • 如果”使用尾随止损/止盈（否）“选项，则智能系统不会执行尾随止损和尾随止盈。

  • 如果选项是使用尾随 SL/TP（是）：再次给出选项：使用自动尾随（是）或（否） 

  • 如果选项“使用自动追踪（是）”，则尾随止损将由智能系统采用相同时间帧的抛物线 SAR（iSAR）值计算，同时基于变量值 TPmin（最小尾随盈利值）执行尾随止盈。
  • 如果选项”使用自动尾随（否）“，则智能系统将采用输入属性中的值执行尾随止损。

注意：智能系统将同时执行尾随止盈和尾随止损。

尾随止损价格函数：

double MCEA::TSPrice(const string xsymb,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype,int TS_type)
  {
//---
    int br=2;
    double pval=0.0;
    int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb);
    Pips(xsymb);
    //--
    switch(TS_type)
      {
        case 0:
          {
            RefreshTick(xsymb);
            if(ptype==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)  pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip);
            if(ptype==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip);
            break;
          }
        case 1:
          {
            double PSAR[];
            ArrayResize(PSAR,br,br);
            ArraySetAsSeries(PSAR,true);
            CopyBuffer(hParIU[x],0,0,br,PSAR);
            RefreshPrice(xsymb,TFt,br);
            //--
            if(ptype==POSITION_TYPE_BUY  && (PSAR[0]<iLow(xsymb,TFt,0)))
               pval=PSAR[0];
            if(ptype==POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (PSAR[0]>iHigh(xsymb,TFt,0)))
               pval=PSAR[0];
            break;
          }
      }
    //--
    return(pval);
//---
  } //-end TSPrice()
//---------//

修改 SL/TP 函数：

bool MCEA::ModifySLTP(const string symbx,int TS_type)
  {
//---
   ResetLastError();
   MqlTradeRequest req={};
   MqlTradeResult  res={};
   MqlTradeCheckResult check={};
   //--
   int TRSP=TS_type;
   bool modist=false;
   int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx);
   Pips(symbx);
   //--
   int total=PositionsTotal();
   //--        
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--) 
     {
       string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);
       if(symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)
         {
           ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType();
           if(opstype==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) 
             {
               RefreshTick(symbol);
               double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent();
               double vtrsb = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP));
               double pos_open   = mc_position.PriceOpen();
               double pos_stop   = mc_position.StopLoss();
               double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit();
               double pos_swap   = mc_position.Swap();
               double pos_comm   = mc_position.Commission();
               double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm;
               double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TSmin*pip);
               double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrsb+TSmin*pip);
               double modbuysl=vtrsb;
               double modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+TPmin*pip);
               bool modbuy = (price>modminsl && modbuysl>modstart && (pos_stop==0.0||modbuysl>pos_stop));
               //--
               if(modbuy && netp>0.05)
                 {
                   modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp);
                 }  
             }
           if(opstype==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) 
             {
               RefreshTick(symbol);
               double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent();
               double vtrss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP));
               double pos_open   = mc_position.PriceOpen();
               double pos_stop   = mc_position.StopLoss();
               double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit();
               double pos_swap   = mc_position.Swap();
               double pos_comm   = mc_position.Commission();
               double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm;
               double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TSmin*pip);
               double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrss-TSmin*pip);
               double modselsl=vtrss;
               double modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-TPmin*pip);
               bool modsel = (price<modminsl && modselsl<modstart && (pos_stop==0.0||modselsl<pos_stop)); 
               //--
               if(modsel && netp>0.05)
                 {
                   modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modselsl,modseltp);
                 }  
             }
         }
     }
    //--
    return(modist);
//---
  } //-end ModifySLTP()
//---------//

4. 手工订单管理。

为了提高该多币种智能交易系统的效率，将添加若干个手工单击按钮

4.1. Set SL / TP All Orders — 为所有订单设置止损/止盈

当交易者在输入参数设置”使用订单止损“（否）和/或”使用订单止盈“（否）时
但交易者打算对所有订单使用止损或止盈时，只需单击按钮

“为所有订单设置止损/止盈”，所有订单将被修改，并会应用止损和/或止盈。

4.2. “所有订单平仓”，如果交易者想要了结所有订单，那么只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮，所有持仓将被平仓。

4.3. “所有盈利订单平仓”，如果交易者想要了结所有已盈利的订单，那么只需单击“所有盈利订单平仓”按钮，所有已盈利的持仓将被平仓。

5. 管理订单和图表品种。

对于仅从一个品种图表交易 30 对的多币种 EA，为所有品种提供一个按钮面板会非常有效和高效，以便交易者只需单击一下，即可更改图表或品种，从而在智能开单或平单时查看指标信号的准确性。

在 MQL5 程序中实现计划

1. 程序头文件和输入属性

包含 MQL5 头文件

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                             Include                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//--
CTrade              mc_trade;
CSymbolInfo         mc_symbol;
CPositionInfo       mc_position; 
CAccountInfo        mc_account;
//---

所用时区的枚举

//--
enum tm_zone
 {
   Cus_Session,        // Trading on Custom Session
   New_Zealand,        // Trading on New Zealand Session
   Australia,          // Trading on Australia Sydney Session
   Asia_Tokyo,         // Trading on Asia Tokyo Session
   Europe_London,      // Trading on Europe London Session
   US_New_York         // Trading on US New York Session
 };
//--

选择时间钟点的枚举

//--
enum swhour
  {
    hr_00=0,   // 00:00
    hr_01=1,   // 01:00
    hr_02=2,   // 02:00
    hr_03=3,   // 03:00
    hr_04=4,   // 04:00
    hr_05=5,   // 05:00
    hr_06=6,   // 06:00
    hr_07=7,   // 07:00
    hr_08=8,   // 08:00
    hr_09=9,   // 09:00
    hr_10=10,  // 10:00
    hr_11=11,  // 11:00
    hr_12=12,  // 12:00
    hr_13=13,  // 13:00
    hr_14=14,  // 14:00
    hr_15=15,  // 15:00
    hr_16=16,  // 16:00
    hr_17=17,  // 17:00
    hr_18=18,  // 18:00
    hr_19=19,  // 19:00
    hr_20=20,  // 20:00
    hr_21=21,  // 21:00
    hr_22=22,  // 22:00
    hr_23=23   // 23:00
  };
//--

选择时间分钟的枚举

//--
enum inmnt
  {
    mn_00=0,   // Minute 0
    mn_05=5,   // Minute 5
    mn_10=10,  // Minute 10
    mn_15=15,  // Minute 15
    mn_20=20,  // Minute 20
    mn_25=25,  // Minute 25
    mn_30=30,  // Minute 30
    mn_35=35,  // Minute 35
    mn_40=40,  // Minute 40
    mn_45=45,  // Minute 45
    mn_50=50,  // Minute 50
    mn_55=55   // Minute 55
  };
//--

选择可交易选项对的枚举

//--
enum PairsTrade
 {
   All30,  // All Forex 30 Pairs
   TrdWi,  // Trader Wishes Pairs 
   Usds,   // Forex USD Pairs
   Eurs,   // Forex EUR Pairs
   Gbps,   // Forex GBP Pairs
   Auds,   // Forex AUD Pairs
   Nzds,   // Forex NZD Pairs
   Cads,   // Forex CDD Pairs
   Chfs,   // Forex CHF Pairs
   Jpys    // Forex JPY Pairs
 };   
//--

枚举 YN 是智能系统输入属性中的选项（Yes）或（No）

资金管理手数的枚举

//--
enum YN
  {
   No,
   Yes
  };
//--

选择计算信号指标时间帧的枚举

//--
enum TFUSE
  {
   TFM5,     // PERIOD_M5
   TFM15,    // PERIOD_M15
   TFM30,    // PERIOD_M30
   TFH1,     // PERIOD_H1
   TFH2,     // PERIOD_H2
   TFH3,     // PERIOD_H3
   TFH4,     // PERIOD_H4
   TFH6,     // PERIOD_H6
   TFH8,     // PERIOD_H8
   TFH12,    // PERIOD_H12
   TFD1      // PERIOD_D1
  };
//--

注意：对于 TFUSE 枚举，我们限制智能系统仅从 TF-M5 到 TF-D1 的时间帧计算

智能系统输入属性

//---
input group               "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ==="; // Global Strategy EA Parameter
input TFUSE               tfinuse = TFH1;             // Select Expert TimeFrame, default PERIOD_H1
input int                KCPeriod = 20;               // Input Keltner Channel Period, default 20
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     KCMethod = MODE_EMA;         // Select Keltner Channel MA Method, default EMA
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   KCMAAP = PRICE_TYPICAL;    // Select Keltner Channel MA Applied Price, default Price Typical
input int                KCATRPer = 20;               // Input Keltner Channel ATR Period, default 20
input double      KCATRBandsMulti = 1.0;              // Input Keltner Channel ATR bands multiplier
input int                BBPeriod = 38;               // Input Bollinger Bands® Indicator period, default 38
input double               BBDevi = 1.0;              // Input Bollinger Bands® Indicator Deviations, default 1.00
//---
input group               "=== Select Pairs to Trade ===";  // Selected Pairs to trading
input PairsTrade         usepairs = All30;           // Select Pairs to Use
input string         traderwishes = "eg. eurusd,usdchf"; // If Use Trader Wishes Pairs, input pair name here, separate by comma
input string           sym_prefix = "";              // Input the symbol prefix in case sensitive (if any)
input string           sym_suffix = "";              // Input the symbol suffix in case sensitive (if any)
//--
input group               "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ==="; // Money Management Lot Size Parameter
input mmt                  mmlot = DynamLot;         // Money Management Type
input double                Risk = 10.0;             // Percent Equity Risk per Trade (Min=1.0% / Max=10.0%)
input double                Lots = 0.01;             // Input Manual Lot Size FixedLot
//--Trade on Specific Time
input group               "=== Trade on Specific Time ==="; // Trade on Specific Time
input YN           trd_time_zone = Yes;              // Select If You Like to Trade on Specific Time Zone
input tm_zone            session = Cus_Session;      // Select Trading Time Zone
input swhour            stsescuh = hr_00;            // Time Hour to Start Trading Custom Session (0-23)
input inmnt             stsescum = mn_15;            // Time Minute to Start Trading Custom Session (0-55)
input swhour            clsescuh = hr_23;            // Time Hour to Stop Trading Custom Session (0-23)
input inmnt             clsescum = mn_55;            // Time Minute to Stop Trading Custom Session (0-55)
//--Day Trading On/Off
input group               "=== Day Trading On/Off ==="; // Day Trading On/Off
input YN                    ttd0 = No;               // Select Trading on Sunday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd1 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Monday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd2 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Tuesday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd3 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Wednesday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd4 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Thursday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd5 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Friday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd6 = No;               // Select Trading on Saturday (Yes) or (No)
//--Trade & Order management Parameter
input group               "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ==="; // Trade & Order management Parameter
input YN                  use_sl = No;               // Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)
input YN                  autosl = Yes;              // Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)
input double               SLval = 30;               // If Not Use Automatic SL - Input SL value in Pips
input YN                  use_tp = Yes;              // Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)
input YN                  autotp = Yes;              // Use Automatic Calculation Take Profit (Yes) or (No)
input double               TPval = 100;              // If Not Use Automatic TP - Input TP value in Pips
input YN            TrailingSLTP = Yes;              // Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) or (No)
input YN                 autotrl = Yes;              // Use Automatic Trailing (Yes) or (No)
input double               TSval = 5;                // If Not Use Automatic Trailing Input Trailing value in Pips
input double               TSmin = 5;                // Minimum Pips to start Trailing Stop
input double               TPmin = 25;               // Input Trailing Profit Value in Pips
input YN           Close_by_Opps = Yes;              // Close Trade By Opposite Signal (Yes) or (No)
input YN               SaveOnRev = Yes;              // Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal (Yes) or (No)
//--Others Expert Advisor Parameter
input group               "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ==="; // Others EA Parameter
input YN                  alerts = Yes;              // Display Alerts / Messages (Yes) or (No)
input YN           UseEmailAlert = No;               // Email Alert (Yes) or (No)
input YN           UseSendnotify = No;               // Send Notification (Yes) or (No)
input YN      trade_info_display = Yes;              // Select Display Trading Info on Chart (Yes) or (No)
input ulong              magicEA = 20231204;         // Expert ID (Magic Number)
//---

注意：如果智能系统 ID（魔幻数字）的输入属性留空，EA 就能够管理手工开立的订单。

在智能系统的 “全局策略 EA 参数” 输入属性组中，要求交易者选择“智能系统时间帧”，这是为了计算指标信号，并输入“凯尔特纳通道”和“布林带®”指标的参数。

在本文中创建 EA 时，EA 中凯尔特纳通道指标的输入属性将与指标完全相同。

//--
input int                period_kc = 20;             // Input Keltner Channel Period 
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     ma_method = MODE_EMA;       // Select MA Type of smoothing
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  ma_price = PRICE_TYPICAL;  // Select MA Applied Price
input int               atr_period = 20;             // Input ATR Period (typically over 10 or 20)
input double            band_multi = 1.00;           // Input the Band Multiplier ATR Desired
//--

在智能系统输入属性组“选择要交易的货币对”中，交易者必须从已提供的 10 个选项中选择要交易的货币对，默认情况下是所有的 30 个外汇对。

为了配置要交易的货币对，我们将调用 HandlingSymbolArrays() 函数。调用 HandlingSymbolArrays() 函数，我们将处理所有可交易的货币对。

void MCEA::HandlingSymbolArrays(void)
  {
//---
    string All30[]={"EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY","EURGBP",
                    "EURAUD","EURNZD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURJPY","GBPAUD","GBPNZD","GBPCAD",
                    "GBPCHF","GBPJPY","AUDNZD","AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","NZDCAD","NZDCHF",
                    "NZDJPY","CADCHF","CADJPY","CHFJPY","XAUUSD","XAGUSD"}; // 30 pairs
    string USDs[]={"USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY","AUDUSD","EURUSD","GBPUSD","NZDUSD","XAUUSD","XAGUSD"}; // USD pairs
    string EURs[]={"EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD","EURUSD"}; // EUR pairs
    string GBPs[]={"GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","EURGBP","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD"}; // GBP pairs
    string AUDs[]={"AUDCAD","AUDCHF","EURAUD","GBPAUD","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD"}; // AUD pairs
    string NZDs[]={"AUDNZD","NZDCAD","NZDCHF","EURNZD","GBPNZD","NZDJPY","NZDUSD"}; // NZD pairs
    string CADs[]={"AUDCAD","CADCHF","EURCAD","GBPCAD","CADJPY","NZDCAD","USDCAD"}; // CAD pairs
    string CHFs[]={"AUDCHF","CADCHF","EURCHF","GBPCHF","NZDCHF","CHFJPY","USDCHF"}; // CHF pairs
    string JPYs[]={"AUDJPY","CADJPY","CHFJPY","EURJPY","GBPJPY","NZDJPY","USDJPY"}; // JPY pairs
    //--
    sall=ArraySize(All30);
    arusd=ArraySize(USDs);
    aretc=ArraySize(EURs);
    ArrayResize(VSym,sall,sall);
    ArrayCopy(VSym,All30,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
    //--
    if(usepairs==TrdWi && StringFind(traderwishes,"eg.",0)<0)
      {
        string to_split=traderwishes; // A string to split into substrings pairs name
        string sep=",";               // A separator as a character 
        ushort u_sep;                 // The code of the separator character 
        //--- Get the separator code 
        u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0);
        //--- Split the string to substrings 
        int p=StringSplit(to_split,u_sep,SPC); 
        if(p>0)
          {
            for(int i=0; i<p; i++) StringToUpper(SPC[i]);
            //--
            for(int i=0; i<p; i++)
              {
                if(ValidatePairs(SPC[i])<0) ArrayRemove(SPC,i,1);
              }
          }
        arspc=ArraySize(SPC);
      }
    //--
    SetSymbolNamePS();      // With this function we will detect whether the Symbol Name has a prefix and/or suffix
    //--
    if(inpre>0 || insuf>0)
      {
        if(usepairs==TrdWi && arspc>0)
          {
            for(int t=0; t<arspc; t++)
              {
                SPC[t]=pre+SPC[t]+suf;
              }
          }
        //--
        for(int t=0; t<sall; t++)
          {
            All30[t]=pre+All30[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<arusd; t++)
          {
            USDs[t]=pre+USDs[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<aretc; t++)
          {
            EURs[t]=pre+EURs[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<aretc; t++)
          {
            GBPs[t]=pre+GBPs[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<aretc; t++)
          {
            AUDs[t]=pre+AUDs[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<aretc; t++)
          {
            NZDs[t]=pre+NZDs[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<aretc; t++)
          {
            CADs[t]=pre+CADs[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<aretc; t++)
          {
            CHFs[t]=pre+CHFs[t]+suf;
          }
        for(int t=0; t<aretc; t++)
          {
            JPYs[t]=pre+JPYs[t]+suf;
          }
      }
    //--
    ArrayCopy(VSym,All30,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
    ArrayResize(AS30,sall,sall);
    ArrayCopy(AS30,All30,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
    for(int x=0; x<sall; x++) {SymbolSelect(AS30[x],true);}
    if(ValidatePairs(Symbol())>=0) symbfix=true;
    if(!symbfix) 
      {
        Alert("Expert Advisors will not trade on pairs "+Symbol());
        Alert("-- "+expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart.");
        ExpertRemove();
      }
    //--
    switch(usepairs)
      {
        case 0: // All Forex 30 Pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,sall,sall);
            arrsymbx=sall;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,All30,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="Multi Currency 30 Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 1: // Trader wishes pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,arspc,arspc);
            arrsymbx=arspc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,SPC,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(arspc)+") Trader Wishes Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 2: // USD pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,arusd,arusd);
            arrsymbx=arusd;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,USDs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(arusd)+") Multi Currency USD Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 3: // EUR pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,aretc,aretc);
            arrsymbx=aretc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,EURs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(aretc)+") Forex EUR Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 4: // GBP pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,aretc,aretc);
            arrsymbx=aretc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,GBPs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(aretc)+") Forex GBP Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 5: // AUD pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,aretc,aretc);
            arrsymbx=aretc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,AUDs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(aretc)+") Forex AUD Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 6: // NZD pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,aretc,aretc);
            arrsymbx=aretc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,NZDs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(aretc)+") Forex NZD Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 7: // CAD pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,aretc,aretc);
            arrsymbx=aretc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,CADs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(aretc)+") Forex CAD Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 8: // CHF pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,aretc,aretc);
            arrsymbx=aretc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,CHFs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(aretc)+") Forex CHF Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
        case 9: // JPY pairs
          {
            ArrayResize(DIRI,aretc,aretc);
            arrsymbx=aretc;
            ArraySymbolResize();
            ArrayCopy(DIRI,JPYs,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);
            pairs="("+string(aretc)+") Forex JPY Pairs";
            //--
            break;
          }
      }
    //--
    return;
//---
  } //-end HandlingSymbolArrays()
//---------//

在 HandlingSymbolArrays() 函数中，我们将调用 SetSymbolNamePS() 函数。调用 SetSymbolNamePS()，我们就能够处理含有前缀和/或后缀的品种名称。

void MCEA::SetSymbolNamePS(void)
  {
//---
   symbfix=false;
   int ptriml;
   int ptrimr;
   string insymbol=Symbol();
   int sym_Lenpre=StringLen(prefix);
   int sym_Lensuf=StringLen(suffix);
   if(sym_Lenpre>0)
     {
       ptriml=StringTrimLeft(suffix);
       ptriml=StringTrimRight(suffix);
     }
   if(sym_Lensuf>0)
     {
       ptrimr=StringTrimLeft(suffix);
       ptrimr=StringTrimRight(suffix);
     }
   string sym_pre=prefix;
   string sym_suf=suffix;
   //--
   pre=sym_pre;
   suf=sym_suf;
   inpre=StringLen(pre);
   insuf=StringLen(suf);
   posCur1=inpre;
   posCur2=posCur1+3;
   //--
   return;
//---
  } //-end SetSymbolNamePS()
//---------//

注意：智能系统会验证货币对。如果交易者在输入货币对名称或前缀和/或后缀时出现错误（拼写错误），或者如果货币对验证失败，智能系统将收到警告，并从图表中删除 EA。

在智能系统输入属性组“特定时间交易”中，交易者将在此处选择“特定时区交易（是）或（否）”，如果是，则选择枚举选项：

  • Trading on Custom Session（在自定义时段交易）
  • Trading on New Zealand Session（在新西兰时段交易）
  • Trading on Australia Sydney Session（在澳大利亚悉尼时段交易）
  • Trading on Asia Tokyo Session（在亚洲东京时段交易）
  • Trading on Europe London Session（在欧洲伦敦时段交易）
  • Trading on America New York Session（在美国纽约时段交易）

自定义时段交易：在该时段中，交易者需要设置开始交易时间的小时和分钟,以及结束交易的小时和分钟。这意味着 EA 只会在指定开始到结时间段内执行活动。

在新西兰至美国纽约的交易时段中，从交易开始到交易结束的时间由 EA 计算。

EA 的工作类。

为了判定 EA 工作流程中的构造和配置，我们创建一个类来声明该多币种 EA 所需的所有变量、对象和函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class for working Expert Advisor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class MCEA
  {
//---
    private:
    //---- 
    int              x_year;       // Year 
    int              x_mon;        // Month 
    int              x_day;        // Day of the month 
    int              x_hour;       // Hour in a day 
    int              x_min;        // Minutes 
    int              x_sec;        // Seconds
    //--
    int              oBm,
                     oSm,
                     ldig;
    //--- Variables used in prefix and suffix symbols
    int              posCur1,
                     posCur2;
    int              inpre,
                     insuf;
    bool             symbfix;
    string           pre,suf;
    string           prefix,suffix;       
    //--- Variables are used in Trading Time Zone
    int              ishour,
                     onhour;
    int              tftrlst,
                     tfcinws;
    datetime         rem,
                     znop,
                     zncl,
                     zntm;
    datetime         SesCuOp,
                     SesCuCl,
                     Ses01Op,
                     Ses01Cl,
                     Ses02Op,
                     Ses02Cl,
                     Ses03Op,
                     Ses03Cl,
                     Ses04Op,
                     Ses04Cl,
                     Ses05Op,
                     Ses05Cl,
                     SesNoOp,
                     SesNoCl;
    //--
    string           tz_ses,
                     tz_opn,
                     tz_cls;
    //--
    string           tmopcu,
                     tmclcu,
                     tmop01,
                     tmcl01,
                     tmop02,
                     tmcl02,
                     tmop03,
                     tmcl03,
                     tmop04,
                     tmcl04,
                     tmop05,
                     tmcl05,
                     tmopno,
                     tmclno;      
    //----------------------    
    //--
    double           LotPS;
    double           slv,
                     tpv,
                     pip,
                     xpip;
   double            SARstep,
                     SARmaxi;
    double           floatprofit,
                     fixclprofit;
    //--
    string           pairs,
                     hariini,
                     daytrade,
                     trade_mode;
    //--
    double           OPEN[],
                     HIGH[],
                     LOW[],
                     CLOSE[];
    datetime         TIME[];
    datetime         closetime;
    //--
    //------------
     
    //------------
    void             SetSymbolNamePS(void);
    void             HandlingSymbolArrays(void);
    void             Set_Time_Zone(void);
    void             Time_Zone(void);
    bool             Trade_session(void);
    string           PosTimeZone(void);
    int              ThisTime(const int reqmode);
    int              ReqTime(datetime reqtime,const int reqmode);
    //--
    int              DirectionMove(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf);
    int              BBOnKeltnerChannel(const string symbol);
    int              PARSAR05(const string symbol);
    int              LotDig(const string symbol);
    //--
    double           MLots(const string symbx);
    double           NonZeroDiv(double val1,double val2);
    double           OrderSLSet(const string xsymb,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double atprice);
    double           OrderTPSet(const string xsymb,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double atprice);
    double           SetOrderSL(const string xsymb,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,double atprice);
    double           SetOrderTP(const string xsymb,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,double atprice);
    double           TSPrice(const string xsymb,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype,int TS_type);
    //--
    string           ReqDate(int d,int h,int m);
    string           TF2Str(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period);
    string           timehr(int hr,int mn);
    string           TradingDay(void);
    string           AccountMode();
    string           GetCommentForOrder(void)             { return(expname); }
    //------------

    public:
    //---
    
    //-- BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA Config --
    string           DIRI[],
                     AS30[],
                     VSym[];
    string           SPC[];
    string           USD[];
    string           EUR[];
    string           GBP[];
    string           AUD[];
    string           NZD[];
    string           CAD[];
    string           CHF[];
    string           JPY[];             
    //--                 
    string           expname;
    string           indiname;
    //--
    int              hKC[];
    int              hBB[];
    int              hParIU[],
                     hPar05[];
    int              ALO,
                     dgts,
                     arrsar,
                     arrsymbx;
    int              sall,
                     arusd,
                     aretc,
                     arspc,
                     arper;
    ulong            slip;        
    //--
    double           profitb[],
                     profits[];
    //--
    int              Buy,
                     Sell;
    int              ccur,
                     psec,
                     xtto,
                     checktml;
    int              OpOr[],xob[],xos[];         
    //--
    int              year,  // Year 
                     mon,   // Month 
                     day,   // Day 
                     hour,  // Hour 
                     min,   // Minutes 
                     sec,   // Seconds 
                     dow,   // Day of week (0-Sunday, 1-Monday, ... ,6-Saturday) 
                     doy;   // Day number of the year (January 1st is assigned the number value of zero)
    //--
    ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  TFt,
                     TFT05;
    //--
    bool             PanelExtra;
    //------------
                     MCEA(void);
                     ~MCEA(void);            
    //------------
    //--
    virtual void     BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config(void);
    virtual void     ExpertActionTrade(void);
    //--
    void             ArraySymbolResize(void);
    void             CurrentSymbolSet(const string symbol);
    void             Pips(const string symbol);
    void             TradeInfo(void);
    void             Do_Alerts(const string symbx,string msgText);
    void             CheckOpenPMx(const string symbx);
    void             SetSLTPOrders(void);
    void             CloseBuyPositions(const string symbol);
    void             CloseSellPositions(const string symbol);
    void             CloseAllOrders(void);
    void             CheckClose(const string symbx);
    void             TodayOrders(void);
    void             UpdatePrice(const string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf);
    void             RefreshPrice(const string symbx,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf,int bars);
    //--
    bool             RefreshTick(const string symbx);  
    bool             TradingToday(void);
    bool             OpenBuy(const string symbol);
    bool             OpenSell(const string symbol);
    bool             ModifyOrderSLTP(double mStop,double ordtp);
    bool             ModifySLTP(const string symbx,int TS_type);          
    bool             CloseAllProfit(void);
    bool             ManualCloseAllProfit(void);
    //--
    int              PairsIdxArray(const string symbol);
    int              ValidatePairs(const string symbol);
    int              GetOpenPosition(const string symbol);
    int              GetCloseInWeakSignal(const string symbol,int exis);
    //--
    string           getUninitReasonText(int reasonCode);
    //--
    //------------
//---
  }; //-end class MCEA
//---------//

在多币种 EA 工作流程中，由 OnInit() 调用的最先、也是最重要的函数是 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config()。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
//---
   mc.BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config();
   //--
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
//---
  } //-end OnInit()
//---------//

BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config() 函数配置要交易的所有品种、要用到的所有指标句柄、以及包含的头文件里涉及 EA 工作流程的一些重要函数。

在函数代码行 468 至 484，解释了如何处理时间帧，并为将要用到的所有指标创建句柄。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert Configuration                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MCEA::BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config(void) 
  {
//---
    //--
    HandlingSymbolArrays(); // With this function we will handle all pairs that will be traded
    //--
    TFT05=PERIOD_M5;
    ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]={PERIOD_M5,PERIOD_M15,PERIOD_M30,PERIOD_H1,PERIOD_H2,PERIOD_H3,PERIOD_H4,PERIOD_H6,PERIOD_H8,PERIOD_H12,PERIOD_D1};
    int arTFs=ArraySize(TFs);
    //--
    for(int x=0; x<arTFs; x++) if(tfinuse==x) TFt=TFs[x]; // TF for calculation signal
    //--
    //-- Keltner Channel and Bollinger Bands® Indicators handle for all symbol
    for(int x=0; x<arrsymbx; x++) 
      {
        hKC[x]=iCustom(DIRI[x],TFt,indiname,KCPeriod,KCMethod,KCMAAP,KCATRPer,KCATRBandsMulti); //-- Handle for the Keltner Channel indicator
        hParIU[x]=iSAR(DIRI[x],TFt,SARstep,SARmaxi);         //-- Handle for the iSAR indicator according to the selected Timeframe
        hPar05[x]=iSAR(DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi);       //-- Handle for the iSAR indicator for M5 Timeframe
        //--
      }
    //--
    for(int x=0; x<arrsymbx; x++) 
      hBB[x]=iBands(DIRI[x],TFt,BBPeriod,0,BBDevi,hKC[x]); //-- Handle for the iBands On Keltner Channel Indicator handle
    //--
    ALO=(int)mc_account.LimitOrders()>sall ? sall : (int)mc_account.LimitOrders();
    //--
    LotPS=(double)ALO;
    //--
    mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA);
    mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip);
    mc_trade.SetMarginMode();
    Set_Time_Zone();
    //--
    return;
//---
  } //-end BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config()
//---------//

2. 智能系统即刻报价函数

在智能系统的即刻报价函数 OnTick() 中，我们将调用多币种 EA 的最重要函数之一，即 ExpertActionTrade() 函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
//---
    mc.ExpertActionTrade();
    //--
    return;
//---
  } //-end OnTick()
//---------//

这是该函数中 EA 工作流程的顺序。

ExpertActionTrade() 函数将执行所有活动，并开始接管自动交易，从开单、平单、尾随止损或止盈、及其它附加活动。

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade(void)
  {
//---
    //--Check Trading Terminal
    ResetLastError();
    //--
    if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && mc.checktml==0) //-- Check whether MT5 Algorithmic trading is Allow or Prohibit
      {
        mc.Do_Alerts(Symbol(),"Trading Expert at "+Symbol()+" are NOT Allowed by Setting.");
        mc.checktml=1;  //-- Variable checktml is given a value of 1, so that the alert is only done once.
        return;
      }
    //--
    if(!DisplayManualButton("M","C","R")) DisplayManualButton(); //-- Show the expert manual button panel
    //--
    if(trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); //-- Displayed Trading Info on Chart
    //---
    //--
    int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); 
    //--
    if(fmod((double)mcsec,5.0)==0) mc.ccur=mcsec;
    //--
    if(mc.ccur!=mc.psec)
      {
        string symbol;
        //-- Here we start with the rotation of the name of all symbol or pairs to be traded
        for(int x=0; x<mc.arrsymbx && !IsStopped(); x++) 
          {
            //-- 
            if(mc.DIRI[x]==Symbol()) symbol=Symbol();
            else symbol=mc.DIRI[x];
            //--
            mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol);
            //--
            if(mc.TradingToday() && mc.Trade_session())
              {
                //--
                mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); //-- Get trading signals to open positions
                //--                                   //-- and store in the variable OpOr[x]
                if(mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) //-- If variable OpOr[x] get result of GetOpenPosition(symbol) as "Buy" (value=1)
                  {
                    //--
                    mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol);
                    //--
                    if(Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]>0) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol);
                    //--
                    if(mc.xob[x]==0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol);
                    else
                    if(mc.xtto>=mc.ALO)
                      {
                        //--
                        mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached"+
                                            "\n the limit = "+string(mc.ALO)+" Orders ");
                        //--
                        mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol);
                        //--
                        if(mc.xos[x]>0 && mc.profits[x]<-1.02 && mc.xob[x]==0) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);}
                        else
                        if(SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit();
                      }
                  }
                if(mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) //-- If variable OpOr[x] get result of GetOpenPosition(symbol) as "Sell" (value=-1)
                  {
                    //--
                    mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol);
                    //--
                    if(Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]>0) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol);
                    //--
                    if(mc.xos[x]==0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol);
                    else
                    if(mc.xtto>=mc.ALO)
                      {
                        //--
                        mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached"+
                                            "\n the limit = "+string(mc.ALO)+" Orders ");
                        //--
                        mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol);
                        //--
                        if(mc.xob[x]>0 && mc.profitb[x]<-1.02 && mc.xos[x]==0) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);}
                        else
                        if(SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit();
                      }
                  }
              }
            //--
            mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol);
            //--
            if(mc.xtto>0)
              {
                //--
                if(SaveOnRev==Yes) //-- Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal (Yes)
                  {
                    mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol);
                    if(mc.profitb[x]>0.02 && mc.xob[x]>0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) 
                      {
                        mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); 
                        mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Close BUY order "+symbol+" to save profit due to weak signal.");
                      }
                    if(mc.profits[x]>0.02 && mc.xos[x]>0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy)
                      {
                        mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); 
                        mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Close SELL order "+symbol+" to save profit due to weak signal.");
                      }
                  }
                //--
                if(TrailingSLTP==Yes) //-- Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes)
                  {
                    if(autotrl==Yes) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol,1); //-- If Use Automatic Trailing (Yes)
                    if(autotrl==No)  mc.ModifySLTP(symbol,0); //-- Use Automatic Trailing (No)
                  }
              }
            //--
            mc.CheckClose(symbol);
          }
        //--
        mc.psec=mc.ccur;
      }
    //--
    return;
//---
  } //-end ExpertActionTrade()
//---------//

定期交易开/关属性组为交易者提供了在周日至周六的指定日子进行交易的选项。以这种方式，交易者可以选择（是）或（否）选项，来激活或取消智能系统在指定日子的交易。

//--Day Trading On/Off
input group               "=== Day Trading On/Off ==="; // Day Trading On/Off
input YN                    ttd0 = No;               // Select Trading on Sunday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd1 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Monday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd2 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Tuesday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd3 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Wednesday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd4 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Thursday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd5 = Yes;              // Select Trading on Friday (Yes) or (No)
input YN                    ttd6 = No;               // Select Trading on Saturday (Yes) or (No)

定期交易开/关的执行如下：

bool MCEA::TradingToday(void)
  {
//---
    bool tradetoday=false;
    int trdday=ThisTime(dow);
    hariini="No";
    //--
    int ttd[];
    ArrayResize(ttd,7);
    ttd[0]=ttd0;
    ttd[1]=ttd1;
    ttd[2]=ttd2;
    ttd[3]=ttd3;
    ttd[4]=ttd4;
    ttd[5]=ttd5;
    ttd[6]=ttd6;
    //--
    if(ttd[trdday]==Yes) {tradetoday=true; hariini="Yes";}
   //--
   return(tradetoday);
//---
  } //-end TradingToday()
//---------//

注意：定期交易开/关条件将显示在图表上的交易信息中。

在 EA 的“特定时间交易”属性组中，交易者可以选择按时区进行交易。

input group               "=== Trade on Specific Time ==="; // Trade on Specific Time
input YN           trd_time_zone = Yes;              // Select If You Like to Trade on Specific Time Zone
input tm_zone            session = Cus_Session;      // Select Trading Time Zone
input swhour            stsescuh = hr_00;            // Time Hour to Start Trading Custom Session (0-23)
input inmnt             stsescum = mn_15;            // Time Minute to Start Trading Custom Session (0-55)
input swhour            clsescuh = hr_23;            // Time Hour to Stop Trading Custom Session (0-23)
input inmnt             clsescum = mn_55;            // Time Minute to Stop Trading Custom Session (0-55)

注：如上所述，在新西兰至美国纽约时段交易的情况下，从交易开始到交易结束的时间由 EA 计算。因此，在智能系统输入属性中，交易者只需为自定义时段设置交易开始时间的小时和分钟，以及交易结束时间的小时和分钟。

特别是对于时区交易，在 ExpertActionTrade() 函数中加入调用布尔 Trade_session() 函数。

如果 Trade_session() 为 true，则 EA 工作流程将继续进行，直到完成；但如果为 false，则 EA 将执行任务“如果为（是），则因信号疲软而平仓，并保障盈利” 和 “如果为（是），则尾随止损”。

bool MCEA::Trade_session(void)
  {
//---
   bool trd_ses=false;
   ishour=ThisTime(hour);
   if(ishour!=onhour) Set_Time_Zone();
   datetime tcurr=TimeCurrent(); // Server Time
   //--
   switch(session)
     {
       case Cus_Session:
         {
           if(tcurr>=SesCuOp && tcurr<=SesCuCl) trd_ses=true;
           break;
         }
       case New_Zealand:
         {
           if(tcurr>=Ses01Op && tcurr<=Ses01Cl) trd_ses=true;
           break;
         }
       case Australia:
         {
           if(tcurr>=Ses02Op && tcurr<=Ses02Cl) trd_ses=true;
           break;
         }
       case Asia_Tokyo:
         {
           if(tcurr>=Ses03Op && tcurr<=Ses03Cl) trd_ses=true;
           break;
         }
       case Europe_London:
         {
           if(tcurr>=Ses04Op && tcurr<=Ses04Cl) trd_ses=true;
           break;
         }
       case US_New_York:
         {
           if(tcurr>=Ses05Op && tcurr<=Ses05Cl) trd_ses=true;
           break;
         }
     }
   //--
   if(trd_time_zone==No) 
     {
      if(tcurr>=SesNoOp && tcurr<=SesNoCl) trd_ses=true;
     }
   //--
   onhour=ishour;
   //--
   return(trd_ses);
//---  
  } //-end Trade_session()
//---------//

3. 如何获取开仓的交易信号？

为了获取信号，ExpertActionTrade() 函数调用 GetOpenPosition() 函数。

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition(const string symbol) // Signal Open Position 
  {
//---
    int ret=0;
    int rise=1,
        down=-1;
    //--
    int BBOnKC=BBOnKeltnerChannel(symbol);
    //--
    if(BBOnKC==rise) ret=rise;
    if(BBOnKC==down) ret=down;
    //--
    return(ret);
//---
  } //-end GetOpenPosition()
//---------//

GetOpenPosition() 函数调用计算信号的 BBOnKeltnerChannel() 函数。

int MCEA::BBOnKeltnerChannel(const string symbol) // Fungction of Bollinger Bands® On Keltner Channel Indicator
  {
//---
    int ret=0;
    int rise=1,
        down=-1;
    int br=3;
    Pips(symbol);
    double difud=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(1.5*pip);
    //--
    double KCmb[], // Destination array for Keltner Channel Middle Line buffer
           KCub[], // Destination array for Keltner Channel Upper Band buffer
           KClb[]; // Destination array for Keltner Channel Lower Band buffer
    double BBmb[], // Destination array for Bollinger Bands® BASE_LINE buffer
           BBub[], // Destination array for Bollinger Bands® UPPER_BAND buffer
           BBlb[]; // Destination array for Bollinger Bands® LOWER_BAND buffer
    //--
    ArrayResize(KCmb,br,br);
    ArrayResize(KCub,br,br);
    ArrayResize(KClb,br,br);
    ArrayResize(BBmb,br,br);
    ArrayResize(BBub,br,br);
    ArrayResize(BBlb,br,br);
    ArraySetAsSeries(KCmb,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(KCub,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(KClb,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(BBmb,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(BBub,true);
    ArraySetAsSeries(BBlb,true);
    //--
    int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol);
    //--
    CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],0,0,br,KCmb);
    CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],1,0,br,KCub);
    CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],2,0,br,KClb);
    CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],0,0,br,BBmb);
    CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],1,0,br,BBub);
    CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],2,0,br,BBlb);
    //--
    bool BBKCrise1=(KCmb[1]<=BBlb[1] && KCmb[0]>BBlb[0]+difud);
    bool BBKCrise2=(KCmb[1]<=BBmb[1] && KCmb[0]>BBmb[0]+difud);
    bool BBKCrise3=(KCmb[1]<=BBub[1] && KCmb[0]>BBub[0]+difud);
    //--
    bool BBKCdown1=(KCmb[1]>=BBub[1] && KCmb[0]<BBub[0]-difud);
    bool BBKCdown2=(KCmb[1]>=BBmb[1] && KCmb[0]<BBmb[0]-difud);
    bool BBKCdown3=(KCmb[1]>=BBlb[1] && KCmb[0]<BBlb[0]-difud);
    //--
    if(BBKCrise1 || BBKCrise2 || BBKCrise3) ret=rise;
    if(BBKCdown1 || BBKCdown2 || BBKCdown3) ret=down;
    //--
    return(ret);
//---
  } //-end BBOnKeltnerChannel()
//---------//

正如您所见，在 BBOnKeltnerChannel() 函数中，我们会调用另一个函数，即 PairsIdxArray() 函数。

int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol);
int MCEA::PairsIdxArray(const string symbol)
  {
//---
    int pidx=-1;
    //--
    for(int x=0; x<arrsymbx; x++)
      {
        if(DIRI[x]==symbol)
          {
            pidx=x;
            break;
          }
      } 
    //--
    return(pidx);
//---
  } //-end PairsIdxArray()
//---------//

PairsIdxArray() 函数获取所请求品种的名称，及其指标句柄。然后调用相应的指标句柄，并获取该时间帧中的凯尔特纳通道和布林带®信号的缓冲区数值。

接下来，我们必须知道凯尔特纳通道指标的缓冲区编号。在凯尔特纳通道指标中，我们知道在 OnInit() 函数中，缓冲区编号如下： 0 - 中线，1 - 上轨线，2 - 下轨线

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   //-- assignment of array to indicator buffer 
   SetIndexBuffer(0,KC_Middle,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,KC_UpperB,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,KC_LowerB,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,KC_ATRtemp,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   //--
   handleMA=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),period_kc,0,MODE_EMA,ma_price);
   //--
   if(handleMA==INVALID_HANDLE) 
     { 
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the Moving Average indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", 
                  Symbol(), 
                  EnumToString(Period()), 
                  GetLastError()); 
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED); 
     } 
   //--
   handleATR=iATR(Symbol(),Period(),atr_period);
   //--
   if(handleATR==INVALID_HANDLE) 
     { 
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the ATR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", 
                  Symbol(), 
                  EnumToString(Period()), 
                  GetLastError()); 
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED); 
     } 
   //--
   short_name=StringFormat("Keltner Channel(%d, %s, %.2f)",period_kc,EnumToString(ma_method),band_multi);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits());
   //--
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
//---
  }
//---------//

在这种情况下，我们还需要知道布林带®指标的缓冲区编号。

同时，正如 iBands® 函数中所解释的那样：

“注意缓冲区编号如下：0 - BASE_LINE、1 - UPPER_BAND、2 - LOWER_BAND”

applied_price

[in] 应用的价格。可以是 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 枚举当中的任何价格常量，也可以是另一个指标的句柄。

在本文中，EA 将使用凯尔特纳通道指标的句柄作为布林带®的应用价格。

故此，为了获取凯尔特纳通道和布林带®指标每行的缓冲区值，我们将从指标句柄中复制每个缓冲区。

为了将中轨线缓冲区（缓冲区 0）从凯尔特纳通道指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],0,0,br,KCmb);

为了将上轨缓冲区（缓冲区 1）从凯尔特纳通道指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],1,0,br,KCub);

为了将下轨缓冲区（缓冲区 2）从凯尔特纳通道指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer(hKC[xx],2,0,br,KClb);

为了将 BASE_LINE 缓冲区（缓冲区 0）从布林带®指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],0,0,br,BBmb);

为了将 UPPER_BAND 缓冲区（缓冲区 1）从布林带®指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],1,0,br,BBub);

为了将 LOWER_BAND 缓冲区（缓冲区 2）从布林带®指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer(hBB[xx],2,0,br,BBlb);

接下来，GetOpenPosition() 函数返回以下结果：

  • 值为 0，信号未知。
  • 值为 1，是开立多头订单的信号。
  • 值为 -1，是开立空头订单的信号。

当 GetOpenPosition() 函数返回值 1 时，EA 将调用 OpenBuy() 函数。

bool MCEA::OpenBuy(const string symbol) 
  {
//---
    ResetLastError();
    //--
    bool buyopen      = false;
    string ldComm     = GetCommentForOrder()+"_Buy";
    double ldLot      = MLots(symbol);
    ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
    //--
    MqlTradeRequest req={};
    MqlTradeResult  res={};
    MqlTradeCheckResult check={};
    //-- structure is set to zero
    ZeroMemory(req);
    ZeroMemory(res);
    ZeroMemory(check);
    //--
    CurrentSymbolSet(symbol);
    double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid());
    double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask());
    //--
    if(RefreshTick(symbol))
       buyopen=mc_trade.Buy(ldLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Ask(),SL,TP,ldComm);
    //--
    int error=GetLastError();
    if(buyopen||error==0)
      {
        string bsopen="Open BUY Order for "+symbol+" ~ Ticket= ["+(string)mc_trade.ResultOrder()+"] successfully..!";
        Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen);
      }
    else
      {
        mc_trade.CheckResult(check);
        Do_Alerts(Symbol(),"Open BUY order for "+symbol+" FAILED!!. Return code= "+
                 (string)mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+". Code description: ["+mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+"]");
        return(false);   
      }
    //--
    return(buyopen);
    //--
//---
  } //-end OpenBuy
//---------//

同理，如果 GetOpenPosition() 函数返回值为 -1，则 EA 将调用 OpenSell() 函数。

bool MCEA::OpenSell(const string symbol) 
  {
//---
    ResetLastError();
    //--
    bool selopen      = false;
    string sdComm     = GetCommentForOrder()+"_Sell";
    double sdLot      = MLots(symbol);
    ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
    //--
    MqlTradeRequest req={};
    MqlTradeResult  res={};
    MqlTradeCheckResult check={};
    //-- structure is set to zero
    ZeroMemory(req);
    ZeroMemory(res);
    ZeroMemory(check);
    //--
    CurrentSymbolSet(symbol);
    double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask());
    double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid());
    //--
    if(RefreshTick(symbol))
       selopen=mc_trade.Sell(sdLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Bid(),SL,TP,sdComm);
    //--
    int error=GetLastError();
    if(selopen||error==0)
      {
        string bsopen="Open SELL Order for "+symbol+" ~ Ticket= ["+(string)mc_trade.ResultOrder()+"] successfully..!";
        Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen);
      }
    else
      {
        mc_trade.CheckResult(check);
        Do_Alerts(Symbol(),"Open SELL order for "+symbol+" FAILED!!. Return code= "+
                 (string)mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+". Code description: ["+mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+"]");
        return(false);   
      }
    //--
    return(selopen);
    //--
//---
  } //-end OpenSell
//---------//

4. ChartEvent 函数

为了支持多币种智能交易系统的有效性和效率，有必要为管理订单、更改图表或品种，创建一个或多个手工动按钮。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
//--- handling CHARTEVENT_CLICK event ("Clicking the chart")
   ResetLastError();
   //--
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt;
   //--
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) 
     {
       int lensymbol=StringLen(Symbol());
       int lensparam=StringLen(sparam);
       //--
       //--- if "Set SL All Orders" button is click
       if(sparam=="Set SL/TP All Orders") 
         { 
           mc.SetSLTPOrders();
           Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Set SL/TP All Orders");
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"Set SL/TP All Orders",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"Set SL/TP All Orders",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           CreateManualPanel();
         }
       //--- if "Close All Order" button is click
       if(sparam=="Close All Order") 
         { 
           mc.CloseAllOrders();
           Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Close All Orders");
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Order",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Order",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           CreateManualPanel();
         }
       //--- if "Close All Profit" button is click
       if(sparam=="Close All Profit") 
         { 
           mc.ManualCloseAllProfit();
           Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Close All Profit");
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Profit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Profit",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           CreateManualPanel();
         }
       //--- if "X" button is click
       if(sparam=="X") 
         { 
           ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_BUTTON);
           ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_LABEL);
           ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL);
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"X",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"X",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           //--
           DeleteButtonX();
           mc.PanelExtra=false;
           DisplayManualButton();
         }
       //--- if "M" button is click
       if(sparam=="M") 
         { 
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"M",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"M",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           mc.PanelExtra=true;
           CreateManualPanel();
         }
       //--- if "C" button is click
       if(sparam=="C") 
         { 
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"C",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"C",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           mc.PanelExtra=true;
           CreateSymbolPanel();
         }
       //--- if "R" button is click
       if(sparam=="R") 
         { 
           Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart.");
           ExpertRemove();
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"R",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"R",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           if(!ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),Period()))
             ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),Period());
           DeletePanelButton();
           ChartRedraw(0);
         }
       //--- if Symbol button is click
       if(lensparam==lensymbol)
         {
           int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam);
           ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS);
           mc.PanelExtra=false;
         }
       //--
     }
    //--
    return;
//---
  } //-end OnChartEvent()
//---------//

在输入属性的“其它 EA 参数”组中，交易者可以选择是在图表上显示交易信息（是）或（否）。

如果选择该选项（是），则交易信息将通过调用 TradeInfo() 函数显示在加载 EA 的图表上。

作为 TradeInfo() 函数的一部分，我们还添加了一个函数来根据交易时区条件描述时间。

string MCEA::PosTimeZone(void)
  {
//---
    string tzpos="";
    //--
    if(ReqTime(zntm,day)>ThisTime(day))
     {
       tzpos=tz_opn+ " Next day to " +tz_cls + " Next day";
     }
    else
    if(TimeCurrent()<znop)
      {
        if(ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day))
          tzpos=tz_opn+" to " +tz_cls+ " Today";
        //else
        if(ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day))
          tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day";
      }
    else
    if(TimeCurrent()>=znop && TimeCurrent()<zncl)
      {
        if(ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day))
          tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day";
        else
        if(ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day))
          tzpos=tz_opn+" to " +tz_cls+ " Today";
      }
    else
    if(ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day))
      {
        tzpos=tz_opn+" Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day";
      }
    //--
    return(tzpos);
//----
  } //-end PosTimeZone()
//---------//
void MCEA::TradeInfo(void) // function: write comments on the chart
  {
//----
   Pips(Symbol());
   double spread=SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_SPREAD)/xpip;
   rem=zntm-TimeCurrent();
   string postime=PosTimeZone();
   string eawait=" - Waiting for active time..!";
   //--
   string comm="";
   TodayOrders();
   //--
   comm="\n     :: Server Date Time : "+string(ThisTime(year))+"."+string(ThisTime(mon))+"."+string(ThisTime(day))+ "   "+TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)+
        "\n     ------------------------------------------------------------"+
        "\n      :: Broker               :  "+ TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMPANY)+
        "\n      :: Expert Name      :  "+ expname+
        "\n      :: Acc. Name         :  "+ mc_account.Name()+
        "\n      :: Acc. Number      :  "+ (string)mc_account.Login()+
        "\n      :: Acc. TradeMode :  "+ AccountMode()+
        "\n      :: Acc. Leverage    :  1 : "+ (string)mc_account.Leverage()+
        "\n      :: Acc. Equity       :  "+ DoubleToString(mc_account.Equity(),2)+
        "\n      :: Margin Mode     :  "+ (string)mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+
        "\n      :: Magic Number   :  "+ string(magicEA)+
        "\n      :: Trade on TF      :  "+ EnumToString(TFt)+
        "\n      :: Today Trading   :  "+ TradingDay()+" : "+hariini+
        "\n      :: Trading Session :  "+ tz_ses+
        "\n      :: Trading Time    :  "+ postime;
        if(TimeCurrent()<zntm)
          {
            comm=comm+
            "\n      :: Time Remaining :  "+(string)ReqTime(rem,hour)+":"+(string)ReqTime(rem,min)+":"+(string)ReqTime(rem,sec) + eawait;
          }
        comm=comm+
        "\n     ------------------------------------------------------------"+
        "\n      :: Trading Pairs     :  "+pairs+
        "\n      :: BUY Market      :  "+string(oBm)+
        "\n      :: SELL Market     :  "+string(oSm)+
        "\n      :: Total Order       :  "+string(oBm+oSm)+
        "\n      :: Order Profit      :  "+DoubleToString(floatprofit,2)+
        "\n      :: Fixed Profit       :  "+DoubleToString(fixclprofit,2)+
        "\n      :: Float Money     :  "+DoubleToString(floatprofit,2)+
        "\n      :: Nett Profit        :  "+DoubleToString(floatprofit+fixclprofit,2);
   //--
   Comment(comm);
   ChartRedraw(0);
   return;
//----
  } //-end TradeInfo()  
//---------//

多币种智能交易系统 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA 的界面如下图所示。

EA-looks

如您所见 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA 名称之下有按钮 “M”、“C” 和 “R”

点击 “M” 键后，会显示手工点击按钮面板，如下图所示。

Expert_manual_button_01

当显示手工点击按钮面板时，交易者可以手工管理订单：

1. 为所有订单设置止损/止盈，如上所述，如果交易者输入参数“使用订单止损（否）和/或使用订单止盈（否）”，但随后交易者打算为所有订单加上止损或止盈，则单击“为所有订单设置止损/止盈”按钮，修改所有订单，并应用止损和/或止盈。

void MCEA::SetSLTPOrders(void) 
  {
//---
   ResetLastError();
   MqlTradeRequest req={};
   MqlTradeResult  res={};
   MqlTradeCheckResult check={};
   //--
   double modbuysl=0;
   double modselsl=0;
   double modbuytp=0;
   double modseltp=0;
   string position_symbol;
   int totalorder=PositionsTotal();
   //--    
   for(int i=totalorder-1; i>=0; i--) 
     {
       string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);
       position_symbol=symbol;
       if(mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)
         {
           ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType();
           if(opstype==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) 
             {
               Pips(symbol);
               RefreshTick(symbol);
               double price    = mc_position.PriceCurrent();
               double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen();
               double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss();
               double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit();
               modbuysl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open);
               if(price<modbuysl) modbuysl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip);
               modbuytp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open);
               if(price>modbuytp) modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip);
               //--
               if(pos_stop==0.0 || pos_take==0.0)
                 {
                   if(!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp))
                     {
                       mc_trade.CheckResult(check);
                       Do_Alerts(symbol,"Set SL and TP for "+EnumToString(opstype)+" on "+symbol+" FAILED!!. Return code= "+
                                (string)mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+". Code description: ["+mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+"]");
                     }
                 }
             }
           if(opstype==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) 
             {
               Pips(symbol);
               RefreshTick(symbol);
               double price    = mc_position.PriceCurrent();
               double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen();
               double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss();
               double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit();
               modselsl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open);
               if(price>modselsl) modselsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip);
               modseltp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open);
               if(price<modseltp) modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip);
               //--
               if(pos_stop==0.0 || pos_take==0.0)
                 {
                   if(!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modselsl,modseltp))
                     {
                       mc_trade.CheckResult(check);
                       Do_Alerts(symbol,"Set SL and TP for "+EnumToString(opstype)+" on "+symbol+" FAILED!!. Return code= "+
                                (string)mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+". Code description: ["+mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+"]");
                     }
                 }
             }
         }
     }
    //--
    return;
//---
  } //-end SetSLTPOrders
//---------//

2. 所有订单平仓，如果交易者想要所有订单平仓，那么只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮，所有持仓都将被平仓。

void MCEA::CloseAllOrders(void) //-- function: close all order
   {
//----
    ResetLastError();
    //--
    MqlTradeRequest req={};
    MqlTradeResult  res={};
    MqlTradeCheckResult check={};
    //--
    int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions
    //--- iterate over all open positions
    for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
      {
        //--- if the MagicNumber matches
        if(mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)
          { 
            //--
            string position_Symbol   = PositionGetSymbol(i);  // symbol of the position
            ulong  position_ticket   = PositionGetTicket(i);  // ticket of the the opposite position
            ENUM_POSITION_TYPE  type = mc_position.PositionType();
            RefreshTick(position_Symbol);
            bool closepos = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip);
            //--- output information about the closure
            PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_Symbol,EnumToString(type));
            //---
          }
      }
   //---
   return;
//----
   } //-end CloseAllOrders()
//---------//

3. 所有盈利订单平仓，如果交易者想要所有已盈利订单了结，只需单击“所有盈利订单平仓”按钮，即可把所有已盈利订单了结。

bool MCEA::ManualCloseAllProfit(void)
   {
//----
    ResetLastError();
    //--
    bool orclose=false;
    //--
    MqlTradeRequest req={};
    MqlTradeResult  res={};
    MqlTradeCheckResult check={};
    //--
    int ttlorder=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions
    //--
    for(int x=0; x<arrsymbx; x++)
       {
         string symbol=DIRI[x];
         orclose=false;
         //--
         for(int i=ttlorder-1; i>=0; i--)
            {
              string position_Symbol   = PositionGetSymbol(i);
              ENUM_POSITION_TYPE  type = mc_position.PositionType();
              if((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA))
                {
                  double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit();
                  double pos_swap   = mc_position.Swap();
                  double pos_comm   = mc_position.Commission();
                  double cur_profit = NormalizeDouble(pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm,2);
                  ulong  position_ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);
                  //---
                  if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY && cur_profit>0.02)
                    {
                      RefreshTick(position_Symbol);
                      orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip);
                      //--- output information about the closure
                      PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_Symbol,EnumToString(type));
                    }
                  if(type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL && cur_profit>0.02)
                    {
                      RefreshTick(position_Symbol);
                      orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip);
                      //--- output information about the closure
                      PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_Symbol,EnumToString(type));
                    }
                }
            }
       }
     //--
     return(orclose);
//----
   } //-end ManualCloseAllProfit()
//---------//

当点击 “C” 按钮时，会显示一个包含 30 个品种名称或交易对的面板按钮，交易者可以点击其中一个品种名称、或交易品种名称。单击其中一个货币对名称、或交易品种，会立即将图表品种替换为单击其名称的品种。

Expert_manual_button_02

在这种情况下，当单击其中一个品种名称时，OnChartEvent() 函数将调用 ChangeChartSymbol() 函数。

       //--- if Symbol button is click
       if(lensparam==lensymbol)
         {
           int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam);
           ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS);
           mc.PanelExtra=false;
         }
       //--
void ChangeChartSymbol(string c_symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf)
  {
//---
   //--- unpress the button 
   ObjectSetInteger(0,c_symbol,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,c_symbol,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_BUTTON);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_LABEL);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL);
   //--
   ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,c_symbol,cstf);
   //--
   ChartRedraw(0);
   //--
   return;
//---
  } //-end ChangeChartSymbol()
//---------//

单击 “R” 按钮将从图表中删除多币种智能交易系统 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA，如此交易者不必手工切断智能系统。

   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) 
     {
       //--
       //--- if "R" button is click
       if(sparam=="R") 
         { 
           Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart.");
           ExpertRemove();
           //--- unpress the button 
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"R",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(0,"R",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
           if(!ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),Period()))
             ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),Period());
           DeletePanelButton();
           ChartRedraw(0);
         }
       //---
     }

策略测试器

如您所知，MetaTrader 5终端策略测试器支持并允许我们测试策略，交易多个品种、或测试所有可用品种和所有可用时间帧的自动交易。因此，在 MetaTrader 5 策略测试器平台上，我们将测试 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA 作为多币种智能交易系统。

在本次测试中，我们将 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA 放置在 XAGUSD 货币对的 H1 时间帧内，自定义时间段为 2023.09.04 至 2023.12.02。

ST_tester-period

该测试是使用两个不同的输入属性进行的，特别是在交易和订单管理参数组当中。

1. 默认输入属性。

ST_Default-Input1

ST_Default-Input-result

2. 自定义输入属性。

ST_Custom-Input1

ST_Custom-Input-result

结束语

利用 MQL5 创建多币种智能交易系统，并采用基于凯尔特纳通道指标数据的布林带®指标的信号，得到的结论如下：

  1. 事实证明，以 MQL5 创建多币种智能交易系统非常简单，与创建单币种智能交易系统没有太大区别。
  2. 与旧平台（MetaTrader 4）相比，利用 MQL5 中的指标句柄获取指标值和信号更容易、更方便。
  3. 创建多币种智能交易系统将消除打开许多品种图表进行交易的需要，从而提高交易者的效率和有效性。
  4. 与使用单一货币的智能交易系统相比，应用正确的交易策略将增加获利的可能性。这是因为一个货币对的损失将被其它货币对的盈利所弥补。
  5. 这个 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA 多币种智能交易系统只是一个学习和思路验证的示例。其在策略测试器当中的测试结果仍然不佳。因此，实验并测试按不同时间帧、或不同指标周期计算，或许可以获得更好、更多盈利的结果。
  6. BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA 策略测试器的测试结果表明，自定义输入参数属性的结果优于默认输入参数属性。

我们希望本文和 MQL5 多币种智能交易系统计划对交易者学习和开拓思路有所帮助。

感谢您的阅读。

注意：如果您有基于内置 MQL5 标准指标信号创建简单多币种智能交易系统的思路，请在评论中提出建议。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13861

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA.mq5 (214.31 KB)
Keltner_Channel.mq5 (8.01 KB)
BBOnKeltnerChannel.tpl (5.01 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
  • https://www.forexhomeexpert.com/
    • MQL5 Community:
    Programmer + Forex Trader


    Product on Market:

    Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322

    Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT4
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101328

    TrendColorBars
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14715

    该作者的其他文章

    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (13)
    Roberto Jacobs
    Roberto Jacobs | 10 1月 2024 在 06:19
    hdhyxiaobin #:

    你好，罗伯托，我已将 EA 所需的两个指标加载到图表上，但 EA 仍提示无法打开这两个指标。

    见附件

    谢谢

    版主自动翻译

    从您提供的图片中可以看出，您使用的凯尔特纳通道指标文件名是错误的。
    请查看指标文件名的区别。

    6a1p_20240109203550_ed

    错误文件名


    您使用的指标与专家顾问要求的指标不同。

    hdhyxiaobin
    hdhyxiaobin | 13 1月 2024 在 03:32
    Roberto Jacobs #:

    从您提供的图片中可以看出，您使用的 Keltner Channel 指标文件名是错误的。
    请查看指标文件名的区别。


    您使用的指标与专家顾问要求的指标不同。

    您好，Roberto
    已修改指标名称，EA 运行正常。

    但在一个符号上打开了许多订单

    Roberto Jacobs
    Roberto Jacobs | 13 1月 2024 在 11:41
    hdhyxiaobin #:

    你好，罗伯托
    ，已修改指标名称，EA 运行正常。

    但在一个符号上打开许多订单

    也许您不了解或不知道互联网上有许多 Keltner Channel 指标的版本。

    您是看了我在文章中的解释，还是只是下载了 EA 程序。

    在第 2 部分.信号指标》中，我已经解释过了：
    "本文中用于智能交易系统的凯尔特纳通道指标，是我使用当今流行的一种方法专门创建的，即指数移动平均线（EMA）周期 20，并使用 ATR 指标周期 20 的上下限带"。

    因此，不要希望重命名指标后 EA 就能正常工作，因为不同的指标会有不同的输入参数和计算方法。

    如果你不使用我专门为 Bollinger Bands® On Keltner Channel EA 创建的 Keltner Channel 指标，你就不要指望能够使用 Bollinger Bands® On Keltner Channel EA。

    navtrack1959
    navtrack1959 | 22 2月 2024 在 19:29

    你好，罗伯托、

    你做得很好！我希望它能在我的电脑上运行。

    我确实收到了以下信息：Keltner Channel.ex5 打开错误和其他错误。

    因此，测试仪上没有任何结果。

    感谢您的帮助。

    阿兰

    Roberto Jacobs
    Roberto Jacobs | 23 2月 2024 在 12:30
    navtrack1959 #:

    你好，罗伯托、

    你做得很好！我希望它能在我的电脑上运行。

    我确实收到了以下信息：Keltner Channel.ex5 打开错误以及其他错误。

    因此，测试仪上没有任何结果。

    感谢您的帮助。

    阿兰

    您好、

    我的智能交易系统名称是 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA，而不是 Multi-currency BB-Keltner（在您发送给我的电子邮件图片中，EA 的名称是 Multi-currency BB-Keltner）
    ，我专门为 BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA 创建的指标名称是 Keltner Channel.mq5（查看并下载本文附件）。

    网上有许多 Keltner Channel 指标的版本。
    请密切注意指标和专家中的文件名和属性输入，因为这是区分大小写的。
    如果输入属性不一致，程序将无法运行。

    如果您修改了 EA 程序并出现错误，请不要询问我。

    MQL5 中的所有程序都经过负责版主的验证，因此如果程序未通过验证，则不可能由 MQL5 发布。

    掌握 MQL5：从入门到精通（第一部分）：开始编程 掌握 MQL5：从入门到精通（第一部分）：开始编程
    本文是有关编程的系列文章的概述。这里假设的是读者之前从未接触过编程，因此，本系列从最基础的地方开始。编程知识水平：绝对的新手。
    群体优化算法：智能水滴（IWD）算法 群体优化算法：智能水滴（IWD）算法
    文章探讨了一种源自无生命自然的有趣算法 - 模拟河床形成过程的智能水滴（IWD，Intelligent Water Drops）。这种算法的理念大大改进了之前的评级领先者 - SDS。与往常一样，新的领先者（修改后的 SDSm）可在附件中找到。
    您应当知道的 MQL5 向导技术（第 09 部分）：K-Means 聚类与分形波配对 您应当知道的 MQL5 向导技术（第 09 部分）：K-Means 聚类与分形波配对
    “K-均值”聚类采用数据点分组的方式，该过程最初侧重于数据集的宏观视图，使用随机生成的聚类质心，然后放大并调整这些质心，从而准确表示数据集。我们将对此进行研究，并开拓一些它的用例。
    神经网络变得简单（第 67 部分）：按照过去的经验解决新任务 神经网络变得简单（第 67 部分）：按照过去的经验解决新任务
    在本文中，我们将继续讨论收集数据至训练集之中的方法。显然，学习过程需要与环境不断互动。不过，状况可能会有所不同。