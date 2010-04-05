Al Kanari Again

Hello everyone and happy new year everyone

The canary expert returns again

It works on a number of indicators and digital methods that help in identifying the trend

If the trend reverses, he enters deals with the same type as the first deal for every number of points in the Step box

He closes all together, or closes the last two winning trades with the first losing trade, until all are closed together

Work to a 15 minute timer

Capital is not less than $100 Auto_Lots=true MaxRisk = 0.08

TakeProfit=40

StopLoss=80 Step=20

Working on only one currency pair is preferable to working on GBPUSD