MP Inside Bar
- Göstergeler
- Pierre Ksachikian
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 15 Ocak 2023
Inside bars show a period of consolidation in a market. A daily chart inside bar will look like a ‘triangle’ on a 1 hour or 30 minute chart time frame. They often form following a strong move in a market, as it ‘pauses’ to consolidate before making its next move. However, they can also form at market turning points and act as reversal signals from key support or resistance levels.
#Tags: Inside Bar, InsideBar, Inside-Bar, Inside Bar Pattern, InsideBar Pattern, Inside-Bar Pattern, Price Action, PriceAction
