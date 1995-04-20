MP Relative Bandwidth Filter (RBF) is created to be used to identify your trading zones based on volatility. This easy to use technical indicator attempts to compare between Bandwidth of higher length and ATR of lower length to identify the areas of low and high volatility:

Relative Bandwidth = Bandwidth / ATR The Bandwidth is based on Bollinger Band which its length ideally needs to be higher and ATR length needs to be ideally lower. After calculating Relative Bandwidth, the Bollinger Band is applied on it to measure how relatively high/low this value is.



Usage: In general, if relative bandwidth is higher, then volatility is comparatively low. If relative bandwidth is lower, then volatility is comparatively high.

You ca use this concept with your own strategy to filter out your non-trading zones based on volatility. MP Relative Bandwidth Filter also calculates a variable called "Signal" which its value is shown on top left corner of the chart.





Signal values can be one of the numbers below: -1 : Sell position is allowed

0 : No any trade is allowed

1 : Buy position is allowed

2 : Both Buy and Sell positions are allowed

