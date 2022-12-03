MP Demark Pivot Levels

4.5
This indicator is stand alone version from MP Pivot Levels (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots.

    Calculations:

        PP = X / 4

        R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev

        S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev

    Uses:

    • When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement.
    • Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices.
    • Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points.

    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    Disclaimer:
    Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it's extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any type of assets.

    İncelemeler 2
    Aquar Alan Rizky
    56
    Aquar Alan Rizky 2023.08.12 07:08 
     

    Disaat kita bisa menggunakan indikator ini, percayalah.. balance kalian akan bertumbuh.. Saya berharap pembuat indikator ini bersedia menggunakan sedikit waktunya untuk menambahkan alert yang terhubung ke MT4 Mobile pada indikator ini saat harga menyentuh R1/S1. Terima kasih

    Rich8989
    638
    Rich8989 2024.06.03 13:56 
     

    Good Indicator. Thanks for sharing. Give it a try

    Önerilen ürünler
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Filtrele:
