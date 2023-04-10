MP Candle Countdown for MT4
- Pierre Ksachikian
- Sürüm: 1.0
MP Candle Countdown indicator with a progress bar is a tool used in technical analysis that displays the time remaining until the current candlestick on a chart closes, along with a progress bar that shows visually the amount of time that has elapsed since the candlestick opened.
This indicator can be helpful for traders who use candlestick charting to make trading decisions, as it provides both a visual representation of the time left until a candlestick closes and an indication of how much time has already passed.
Settings:
- Timer location
- Timer font color
- Timer font size
- Timer type (if location is not beside candle)
- Progress bar color
- Timer shift (if location is beside candle)
