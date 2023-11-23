Ego ea

4.67

Title: EGO ea - MQL4 Expert Advisor

Description:

Unlock the full potential of automated trading with Ego ea, a powerful MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. Developed by experienced traders and programmers, this EA incorporates advanced algorithms and smart risk management to optimize your trading strategy.

Key Features:

  1. Intelligent Trading Logic: Ego EA utilizes a sophisticated trading algorithm that adapts to various market conditions, ensuring consistent performance in both trending and ranging markets.

  2. Flexible Strategy Parameters: Tailor the EA to your trading preferences with customizable parameters. Adjust risk levels, lot sizes, and other settings to match your risk tolerance and trading goals.

  3. Dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit: Ego EA employs dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility, maximizing profit potential while minimizing risk.

  4. User-Friendly Interface: The EA comes with a user-friendly interface, making it easy to install and configure. No extensive programming knowledge is required to get started.

  5. Built-In Money Management: Ego EA includes advanced money management features to protect your capital. Set predefined risk percentages or choose fixed lot sizes according to your strategy.

  6. Backtested and Optimized: Rigorously tested and optimized using historical data, Ego EA is designed to perform reliably in real market conditions. View comprehensive backtest results to evaluate the EA's historical performance.

Installation Instructions:

  1. Purchase and download the EA from the marketplace.
  2. install EA on PC.
  3. Customize the settings to align with your trading strategy.
  4. Activate Ego ea on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
  5. Enjoy automated trading with enhanced precision and efficiency.

Support and Updates:

We are committed to providing excellent customer support. If you have any questions or encounter issues, our dedicated support team is ready to assist you. Ego ea also comes with free updates to ensure your EA stays optimized for evolving market conditions.

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Use Ego ea responsibly and ensure you understand the risks involved in trading.

Take your trading to the next level today!


İncelemeler
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.03.30 23:49 
 

Excelente Robot, de lo mejor. Felicitaciones, en ICM RAW corre perfecto 👌

vak1
178
vak1 2024.03.25 06:23 
 

Good EA, good job Victor; first , need to test in demo to get best perfomance;

Recommend at first trading in major pairs and low lot (0.01) and so on …

36558
76
36558 2024.06.24 18:27 
 

Lo sto usando da poco e mi sembra abbastanza preciso. Semplice da utilizzare e personalizzabile. Sembra un buon EA. Aggiungerò altre recensioni dopo averlo testato per un periodo più lungo.

