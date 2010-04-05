EA Candle Body SizeX2

The EA Candle Body SizeX2 strategy is a trading approach that focuses on the size of candle bodies in a price chart. Candlestick charts are a popular tool in technical analysis, used by traders to make decisions about buying or selling assets like stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies.

In the context of the "Candle Body SizeX2" strategy, here's how it generally works:

  1. Candlestick Analysis: Candlestick charts represent price movements over a specified period, typically showing open, close, high, and low prices for each period. The "body" of a candlestick is the rectangular area between the open and close prices.

  2. Candle Body Size: The strategy involves identifying candles with relatively larger bodies compared to the recent price action. Larger bodies suggest stronger price movement during that period.

  3. X2 Factor: The "X2" in the strategy's name implies that the size of the candle body should be at least twice the size of the average or recent candle bodies. This is often used as a filter to ensure that the selected candles truly stand out in terms of their size.

  4. Trading Decision: When a candle with a body at least twice the average size is identified, traders might consider it as a potential signal for a price reversal or continuation of the trend, depending on the broader market context and other technical indicators.

  5. Confirmation: Like any trading strategy, it's crucial to use additional confirmation indicators or tools to validate the signal provided by the Candle Body SizeX2 strategy. This could include trend lines, support and resistance levels, oscillators like RSI (Relative Strength Index), or moving averages.

  6. Risk Management: As with any trading strategy, risk management is essential. This involves setting stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect your investment and defining the amount of capital you're willing to risk on a trade.

It's important to note that while this strategy can be a part of a trader's toolkit, it's not foolproof. Markets can be unpredictable, and trading always involves risks. Traders often combine multiple strategies and indicators to make well-informed decisions.

Before implementing any trading strategy, including the EA Candle Body SizeX2 strategy, it's advisable to thoroughly backtest it on historical data and consider the current market conditions. Additionally, if you're not an experienced trader, it might be wise to seek guidance from professionals or engage in thorough research before committing real capital to trading activities.


Önerilen ürünler
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Rapih Pro
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rabih_EA Pro – Smart Trend Follower with Protective Trailing Stop Rabih_EA Pro is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built to align with the market’s dominant direction and capture profits during natural pullbacks. It synchronizes higher and lower timeframes — confirming the main trend on the H1 chart and executing precise entries on the M5 chart . The EA features a Protective Shield Filter that validates real market momentum before entering any trade, filtering out sideways conditio
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Banker Pro
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
Nash Equilibrium
Tomasz Adrian Bialous
Uzman Danışmanlar
I am pleased to present to you a powerful EA, and everything about this EA is HUGE: profit, drawdown, number of orders, deposit. EA trade all 28 symbols x 5 timeframes (M15,M30,H1,H4,D1), individual timeframes and currencies (not symbols) can be disabled. Simple calculation: 28*5 = 140 signals to trade, and * 2 directions(buy/sell) = 280. If you are interested, read on. 1. How it was created: EA was created when, after writing EA for manual basket trading, I was looking for an idea to automate i
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
GridTrailX
Mykola Pavliuchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridTrailX — a fully automated grid advisor with intelligent trailing. It independently opens trades using built-in algorithms and builds a grid of orders, managing positions with a flexible closing system. The EA does not copy external signals but operates based on its own unique logic, allowing it to adapt to various market conditions. Main Parameters LOTS — starting lot for the first trade MAX TRADERS — maximum number of orders in the grid (default: 50) The advisor uses a grid strategy. With
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Harami 3 pro
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harami 3 Pro Limited Edition Forex Robot     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.    The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs. There are more then 25 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,  You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group     https://t.me/ +rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0   https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk 100 % automated different settings available simple TP and SL Trailing Sto
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Uzman Danışmanlar
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
BomB
Anatoliy Lukanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deposit from $100. BomB is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic detection of the GMT shift. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. There is a news filter. The main currency pairs are: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAU
AVB Expert
Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
FREE
The Israeli tactics
Ori Tordjman
Uzman Danışmanlar
'TAVOR' is an amazing trading robot by 'The   Israeli tactics' group , developed by Israeli programmers who specialize in forex trading.  Our bot can analyzes trading by times, so what needs to be done is a back test of which times are best, fill in TP / SL. you can set that after each losing trade then the next trade will be double the amount so the profit will be linear. This expert advisor opens one deal a day at the time you choose, so it is advisable to run several at a time each on a diff
Mir Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
ISS Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Uzman Danışmanlar
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
EA Morpheus
Ruslan Pishun
2.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
BTMM Expert 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTMM Expert or Beat the Market Maker Broker EA is based on Support and resistance level,Pivot points and lots of indicator has been used to create this Expert, Scalper fast in fast out EA Although it can be a swing also. Lotsize : Fixed Lots Optional : Trailing Stops Close Trades when another confirmation or opposite order is coming. Good and give good results on high volatility markets/instruments specially. MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65822 Risk Warning: Tradin
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA EMA Crossover Trend
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Trend Following Crossover strategy is a popular algorithm used in trading to identify trends in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. This strategy uses two Exponential Moving Averages with different periods to generate buy and sell signals based on their crossovers. Here's how it works: Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs): An Exponential Moving Average gives more weight to recent price data, making it mor
EMA Trend Following
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a very nice EA which is running on Trend basis on EMA settings, very good returns, with SL and TP, if trade goes in loss the next trade according to loss can adjust this EA, I am uploading the back test of that EA as well, you can see that as well. You will never find that trending base EA in that price from anywhere, I am using this EA since almost 01 year and on my profiles you can see some live accounts as well.
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
EA Forex Scalping Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA Scalping is a trading strategy where traders aim to make small profits from frequent, short-term price fluctuations in the market. It involves opening and closing positions within a very short time frame, sometimes even within seconds or minutes. Traders who employ scalping strategies often make numerous trades throughout a trading session, aiming to capture small price movements. Expert Advisors (EAs) are automated trading systems that can execute trades on behalf of traders based on pr
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
EA Engulfing Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
An EA Engulfing Candle is a significant pattern in technical analysis often used in financial markets, especially in trading stocks, forex, and other assets. It occurs on candlestick charts and is a reliable indicator of potential trend reversals or continuation. An Engulfing Candle consists of two consecutive candlesticks, usually representing two trading periods (e.g., two days for daily charts). The second candlestick "engulfs" the first one, meaning its body completely covers the body of the
EA Envelopes
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The "EA Envelopes" indicator, often referred to as "Moving Average Envelopes," is a technical analysis tool used in financial markets to identify potential trends and trading opportunities. It consists of two lines plotted above and below a moving average of a security's price. Here's how the Envelopes indicator works: Calculation of Moving Average : A simple moving average (SMA) is calculated for the price of a financial instrument over a specified time period. This moving average represents th
EA EMA High Low Price
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This "EA EMA High & Low Price" refers to the concept of using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) in the context of tracking the highest (high) and lowest (low) prices of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. The Exponential Moving Average is a widely used technical analysis tool that helps traders and analysts identify trends and potential reversals in price movements. In this context, the "EMA High & Low Price" approach involves calculating the Exponential Moving
EA CCI Indicator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Certainly, I can explain a trading strategy using the EA of Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. The CCI is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify potential trend reversals, overbought, or oversold conditions in a market. Here's a basic CCI indicator strategy: Strategy Overview: The CCI indicator oscillates around a zero line, providing signals based on its position relative to this line. This strategy involves using CCI to identify potential trend reversals and overbo
EA Fractals Alligator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA Fractals Alligator strategy is a trading strategy popularized by Bill Williams, a famous trader and author of the book "Trading Chaos." It is a part of his broader trading system called the "Chaos Theory" and is based on the use of three moving averages, which he refers to as the "Alligator." The Alligator consists of the following three moving averages: Alligator's Jaw (Blue Line): This is a 13-period Smoothed Moving Average (SMA) moved 8 bars into the future. Alligator's Teeth (Red Line
EA Secret Scalping
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
An EA (Expert Advisor) scalping strategy is a trading approach in the foreign exchange (Forex) or other financial markets that utilizes automated trading software to make a large number of small, quick trades to profit from short-term price movements. Scalping is a high-frequency trading strategy where traders aim to capture small price fluctuations within a very short time frame, often seconds or minutes. Here are some key elements to consider when developing or using an EA scalping strategy: T
EA STO Stochastic Oscillator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a popular technical indicator used in financial markets, particularly in trading and investing. It helps traders and analysts assess the momentum and potential reversal points of an asset's price. Here's a brief explanation of the Stochastic Oscillator, often referred to as the Stochastics or simply Stoch: Definition : The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares an asset's closing price to its price range over a specified period, typically 14 p
Best Martingale Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Martingale is a popular betting strategy that has been applied to various forms of gambling, including trading and investing. However, it's important to note that Martingale strategies can be extremely risky and are not recommended for serious financial endeavors, as they can lead to substantial losses. This strategy relies on the idea of doubling your bet after each losing trade in the hope of eventually making a profit. Here's how you might apply a Martingale strategy in the context of Elec
EA Heiken Ashi Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) Heiken Ashi strategy is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading decisions based on Heiken Ashi candlestick patterns. Heiken Ashi is a type of candlestick charting technique that aims to filter out noise and provide a smoother representation of price trends. It does this by averaging price data over a specified period. Here's a simple outline of how you can create an EA Heiken Ashi strategy: Heiken Ashi Calculation : You need to implement the Heiken Ashi
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
EA Macd Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Creating a trading strategy using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can be a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trends and potential entry/exit points in the financial markets. Here's a simple MACD-based trading strategy: Strategy Name: MACD Trend-Following Strategy Timeframe: This strategy can be applied to various timeframes, but it's commonly used on daily or 4-hour charts. Indicators: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): This consists of three com
EA RSI Plus Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
"EA RSI Martingale" likely refers to a trading strategy or Expert Advisor (EA) used in the foreign exchange (Forex) or financial markets. Let's break down what each of these terms means: EA (Expert Advisor): An EA is an automated trading system or software program that can be used on trading platforms like MetaTrader. It is designed to execute trading strategies based on predefined rules without the need for human intervention. RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI is a popular technical indicator
EA Distance 3EMA
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Certainly! An EA Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a trading or investment approach used in financial markets, particularly in the context of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets. Here's an explanation in English: An Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a popular method employed by traders and investors to analyze price trends in financial markets. It's a technical analysis tool that helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities based on historical price data.
EA 2 Random Patterns
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Creating a Forex trading strategy based on random patterns is generally not a recommended approach for successful trading. Forex trading is a complex financial market where traders use various strategies, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, and market knowledge to make informed decisions. Relying on random patterns is more akin to gambling and is unlikely to yield consistent profits in the long term. Successful Forex trading strategies typically involve careful analysis and plan
EA 3 Hammer Candlesticks
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA Three Hammer Candlesticks Strategy is a candlestick pattern-based trading strategy used in technical analysis to identify potential trend reversals in financial markets, particularly in stocks, forex, and commodities. The strategy focuses on three specific candlestick patterns: the Hammer, the Inverted Hammer, and the Shooting Star. These patterns can provide valuable information about market sentiment and potential price reversals. Here's how the strategy works: The Hammer: The Hammer is
EA Powerful Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
For Live Results with the same EA Powerful Candle click the link below for signal copying and see the live trades as well. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2073310 The "Powerful Candle Strategy" is a trading strategy commonly used in financial markets, especially in the realm of technical analysis. This strategy relies on identifying specific candlestick patterns to make trading decisions. Candlestick patterns are graphical representations of price movements in a given time frame, typically on a
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
EA SMA High Win Rate Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Achieving a high win rate in various activities, such as gaming, investing, or sports, often requires a combination of skill, strategy, and discipline. Here are some general principles that can help you develop a high win rate strategy: Skill Development: Mastery of the fundamentals is crucial. Whether it's a game, a financial market, or a sport, invest time in learning the basics and continually improving your skills. This might involve studying strategies, practicing regularly, or seeking out
EA Top and Bottom Reverse Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reverse Martingale, also known as the "Paroli" betting system, is a gambling strategy used primarily in games of chance such as roulette, blackjack, or even sports betting. Unlike the traditional Martingale system, where a player doubles their bet after a loss, the Reverse Martingale involves increasing the bet after a win and reducing it after a loss. This strategy is often employed by individuals hoping to take advantage of winning streaks and capitalize on short-term gains. Here's how the Rev
EA Bollinger Bands Hedge Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
A Bollinger Bands hedge strategy is a trading strategy that utilizes Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions and manage risk. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands that are typically set at a certain number of standard deviations away from the middle band. These bands expand and contract based on market volatility. Here's a basic outline of a Bollinger Bands hedge strategy: Objective : The primary goal
TWZ Gold Killer
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Killer support and resistance strategy with Trilling Stop loss is a trading method that focuses on identifying key levels where the price of gold tends to find support (stop falling) and resistance (stop rising). Here's a breakdown of how to apply this strategy effectively: Best Time Frame: 01 Hour Works only on Gold: Minimum Deposit 10K If someone wants for Currencies DM Me. 1. Understanding Support and Resistance Support Level: A price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt