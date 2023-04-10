MP Candle Countdown for MT4

MP Candle Countdown indicator with a progress bar is a tool used in technical analysis that displays the time remaining until the current candlestick on a chart closes, along with a progress bar that shows visually the amount of time that has elapsed since the candlestick opened.

This indicator can be helpful for traders who use candlestick charting to make trading decisions, as it provides both a visual representation of the time left until a candlestick closes and an indication of how much time has already passed.

Settings:

  • Timer location
  • Timer font color
  • Timer font size
  • Timer type (if location is not beside candle)
  • Progress bar color
  • Timer shift (if location is beside candle)

#Tags: Candle Timer, Candle Countdown, Candle Close, Remaining Time, Closing Time

Disclaimer:
Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it's extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any type of assets.

อุบลวรรณ เรืองวิเศษ
อุบลวรรณ เรืองวิเศษ 2024.08.24 17:27 
 

I like it.

อุบลวรรณ เรืองวิเศษ 2024.08.24 17:27 
 

I like it.

