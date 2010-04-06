Ultimate ADX MTF

Ultimate ADX Multi-timeframe Indicator

This indicator provides real-time ADX values for multiple timeframes in one unobtrusive label panel. It is especially useful for gauging trend strength across timeframes without constantly switching charts.

Choose which periods to display, anchor the panel to any chart corner, and color-code ADX strength levels to your taste.

Key Features & Personalization

Multi-Timeframe ADX - Toggle visibility for 9 built-in periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and view all ADX values on your current chart.

Adjustable Look-Back Period - Set the ADX calculation period (default 14) to suit your strategy.

Corner Anchoring - Anchor the label panel in any of the four chart corners (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).

Pixel-Perfect Positioning Define horizontal (OffsetX) and vertical (OffsetY) distances from the chosen corner.

Custom Label Spacing Control the vertical gap between each timeframe label with the LineSpacing parameter.

Color-Coded Trend Strength Assign your own colors for four ADX ranges—below 20, ≥20, ≥25, and ≥30—to highlight weakening or strengthening trends.





Please contact me if you have any problems.

Thank you.