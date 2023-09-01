MetaTimer

The "Countdown Candle Timer" indicator is a visual tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform that displays an accurate countdown of the time remaining until the next candle on the chart.

It provides real-time information about the remaining duration of the current candle, allowing traders to track time precisely and optimize their trading decision-making.

The indicator can be customized in terms of color, font size, and position on the chart, providing flexibility and convenience to the user.

You can review my products at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chinchano_1984/seller


Önerilen ürünler
Candle Size Indicator
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Candle Size Indicator Explore the candle size using this convenient indicator. It works across various timeframes, providing valuable insights for technical analysis. Key Features: Display the size of the candle after configuring the indicator. Compatible with all timeframes. The size of the candle is a significant metric in technical analysis, offering insights into market strength and volatility. This indicator enables clear and accurate visualization of candle sizes on your chart. Utilize thi
FREE
Colored Line Graph
Igor Semyonov
2.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Description This is an indicator that colors market moods on a linear chart in the window of the main financial instrument.  It is useful for determining support and resistance levels.   Purpose The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, you can use values of indicator buffers of the double type:  rising line - buffer 0, must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE. falling line - buffer 1, must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.
FREE
Line Break Chart MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.11 (9)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays a Line Break chart in the main chart window. To view the line break chart on its own, change the main chart window to display a Line Chart and then change the "Line chart" color to "None" in the F8 properties dialog. When scrolling, zooming in/out or changing the chart pair/timeframe, the indicator will resize the blocks on the next tick to fit the main chart viewing area. Line Break charts were invented in Japan and are similar to Point & Figure and Renko charts. A Japan
FREE
StarPlatform
Gabriele Tedeschi
Yardımcı programlar
StarPlatform è un EA a pulsantiera che permette di aprire e, automaticamente, gestire e chiudere ordini.   Apertura di posizione. StarPlatform permette di aprire ordini a mercato e/o piazzare pendenti di tipo LIMIT e STOP. I pendenti possono avere il livello d’ingresso posizionato manualmente oppure calcolato automaticamente in quanto ancorato ai massimi o ai minimi della candela su cui si clicca. Ogni ordine può avere lo Stop Loss piazzato con le stesse modalità del livello d’ingresso (impostat
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Göstergeler
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Octo Tack
Rafael Vega Ruiz
Göstergeler
OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. No repainting in any way, guaranteed It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, f
FREE
RENKOincrease
Jia Jie Tian
Göstergeler
极大的提升了交易感官，一目了然的走势展示，简洁高效。 极大的突出展示了行情的趋势脉络，跟随时间周期适应变化，替用户交易者研判了行情走势，简洁高效 同时我们还提供了主窗口和副窗口的展现，有需要可以联系我作者本人，感谢支持。 像传统的renko，又不是传统的renko，技术在发展，同样的砖图可以有不一样的绘制和计算展现。 希望可以帮到大家的交易，再次感谢。 极大的提升了交易感官，一目了然的走势展示，简洁高效。 极大的突出展示了行情的趋势脉络，跟随时间周期适应变化，替用户交易者研判了行情走势，简洁高效 同时我们还提供了主窗口和副窗口的展现，有需要可以联系我作者本人，感谢支持。 像传统的renko，又不是传统的renko，技术在发展，同样的砖图可以有不一样的绘制和计算展现。 希望可以帮到大家的交易，再次感谢。
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Göstergeler
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Forex Uturn Detector Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Turn Every Market Reversal Into a Money-Making Opportunity With the U-turn Detector Indicator! Imagine having a tool that visually reveals the exact moment price is about to flip — before the crowd catches on. The U-turn Detector isn’t just another indicator... it's your edge in spotting clean, confident entries and exits in forex. If you've ever been frustrated by fake breakouts, late signals, or messy charts — you're about to fall in love with this tool. URGENT REMINDER: PRICE MAY DOUBLE
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Göstergeler
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Göstergeler
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Median Renko Terminator
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade NON-REPAINT  COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Göstergeler
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Turning Point Pattern
Silver Invest
1 (1)
Göstergeler
TPP : Turning Point Pattern   The indicator shows the market Turning Point Pattern as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of price action and market behavior. It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volatility, and candlestick pattern. The indicator provides signals on the following principles: Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend Search for the reversal pattern based on candlestick pattern Confirmation of the reversal by the volatility. The in
FREE
Market Striker
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker blog  after purchase contact me
AutoTargets
Nor El Isslem Rettab
Göstergeler
The AutoTarget Indicator For MT4 is an indicator that is built for the traders that work with the Meta Trader 4 charting platform during their trading day and it is built for a singular reason which is to help the Trader using it to predict the next price target on the current timeframe or currency pair that the trader attaches it to. It works across all currency pairs and trading platforms and can help a seasoned trader by reducing the amount of technical analysis he or she has to do every day
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
Nexus Pulse Detector
Camila Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Nexus Pulse Detector — Fiyat Yapısına Dayalı Gelişmiş Sinyal Sistemi Nasıl Çalışır Nexus Pulse Detector, yeniden paketlenmiş bir trend aracı ya da hassasiyet kisvesi altında sinyal yeniden çizen bir sistem değildir. Bu sistem, fiyatın sıkışma ve genişleme dönemleri içinde oluşan yönsel dengesizlikleri algılayan yapısal temelli bir sinyal motorudur. Her sinyal, piyasa katılımcıları arasındaki kontrol değişimini yansıtır ve çok katmanlı bir kırılım geçerlilik analiziyle doğrulanır. Gürültü Değ
SuperTrend Kivanc Ozbilgic
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Göstergeler
Here is another version of famous Super Trend indicators which is modified by Kivanc Ozbilgic. I have get the code from Trading View and converted it to MT4 language. this is great opportunity for Trading View users who want to migrate to MT4 so can test this indicator and also make their custom EAs based on it. there are much more inputs than standard super trend also there are up/down arrows with alarms as well.
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Göstergeler
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Göstergeler
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
ATF Double RSI Model S
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Looking for a trading tool based on the RSI indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Double RSI Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two RSI (Double RSI) indicator lines: the main RSI and the signal RSI. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ObiForex Pending Orders
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Obiforex - Pending Orders Specialized for trading during news events and at any other time in the market, Obiforex - Pending Orders is a program designed to enhance your trading experience. By utilizing pending orders, you can seize market opportunities with precision and efficiency. Buy Stop: Place a pending purchase order at a higher price ("stop" price) than the current price. The Buy Stop order will be executed if the sale price ("Ask") quoted on the platform is equal to or higher than the o
FREE
AutoSTPending
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
2 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
AutoSTPending - Expert Advisor for Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit The AutoSTPending expert advisor automatically creates or modifies the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels configured in the properties. It is a user-friendly and easy-to-understand tool. With AutoSTPending, you can simplify and streamline your trading operations by allowing the expert advisor to automatically set and adjust your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. This allows you to focus on other activities while maintaining ef
FREE
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Göstergeler
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
Candle Size Indicator
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Candle Size Indicator Explore the candle size using this convenient indicator. It works across various timeframes, providing valuable insights for technical analysis. Key Features: Display the size of the candle after configuring the indicator. Compatible with all timeframes. The size of the candle is a significant metric in technical analysis, offering insights into market strength and volatility. This indicator enables clear and accurate visualization of candle sizes on your chart. Utilize thi
FREE
Multi Pending Orders
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Yardımcı programlar
Multi Pending Orders The expert advisor "PendingOrders" is an automated trading program. This advisor manages multiple pending orders, setting entry levels, stop loss (loss limit), and take profit (profit limit) for each order. You can set various separation levels between each order. MagicNumber: It is a unique number used to identify orders related to this expert advisor. DistancePips: It is the distance in pips from the current price at which the pending orders will be placed. DistanceSeparat
FREE
Vertical Lines for hour
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Vertical Lines for Hour - Time-Based Trading Indicator The Vertical Lines for Hour indicator allows you to mark up to 4 vertical lines at specific times on your chart. Simply enter the hour without considering the minutes, and you can also choose the color for each line. This indicator is useful for identifying session ranges or implementing custom trading strategies. It provides a straightforward solution for your trading needs. Key Features: Mark up to 4 vertical lines at specified times. Sele
FREE
Obiforex Gap Pro
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Obiforex Gap Pro Functions: Assists in identifying potential trading opportunities associated with weekend market gaps. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings. Trades exclusively on the first market opening day (Monday) and only with the specified currency pairs. Please note: Trading involves risks. The Obiforex Gap Pro expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.
FREE
Percentage
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Göstergeler
Daily Percentage and Current Candle Would you like to know how much an asset has risen or fallen in a day or in the last candle? Do you want a numerical reference for the strength and direction of price movement? Then, the Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator is the tool you need. The Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator shows you the percentage increase or decrease of an asset in the current day or in the last candle, depending on the timeframe you choose. The indicator allows
FREE
Obiforex Swaps
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Obiforex Swaps Explore Obiforex Swaps, a robust tool that provides information on the swaps for both short (sell) and long (buy) positions. This indicator is particularly valuable when implementing the "triple swap" strategy, enhancing your trading capabilities. The program is specifically designed to support the first 75 currency pairs, offering a broad range of trading opportunities. We recommend using reputable brokers such as TITANFX and ICMARKETS for optimal performance. If your currency pa
FREE
Stochastic Oscillator Panel
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Göstergeler
Stochastic Oscillator Panel Introducing the Stochastic Oscillator Panel, a comprehensive representation of the stochastic oscillator for all currencies (up to 75 pairs). This powerful tool operates within the current time frame, utilizing the simple moving average and relying on the Low/High prices. The panel consists of three columns: Name of the currency MODE_MAIN (main line) MODE_SIGNAL (signal line) The Stochastic Oscillator Panel provides visual cues through color coding: Green color (overb
FREE
OrderSend Time
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Yardımcı programlar
OrderSend Time - Automated Trading at Specified Time OrderSend Time is a convenient utility that allows you to schedule trade executions at specific times. Simply set the desired hour, minute, lot size, and order type (buy or sell), and the utility will automatically execute the trade at the designated time. IMPORTANT! Please note that this utility operates based on the broker's time in the 24-hour format, not your computer's time. Key Features: Select the hour, minute, lot size, and order type.
FREE
PendingOrderActivator
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Yardımcı programlar
PendingOrderActivator manages pending orders in the forex market in a continuous cycle. The user must configure the duration of the orders, stop loss levels, take profit levels, and the MagicNumber. The expert advisor automatically places pending orders based on the distance from the current price and deletes them when the opposite order is triggered. When an order is activated, the bot will take a break until the user reconfigures it or changes the timeframe, at which point the bot will reactiv
FREE
Gaps size 75
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Gaps Size 75 - Market Gap Indicator The Gaps Size 75 indicator reveals the gaps between the current day and the previous day, aiding your trading decisions. It is designed for the "END OF WEEK GAPS" strategy, allowing you to identify potential opportunities. This indicator supports up to 75 currency pairs, with additional pairs available upon request. The columns are color-coded for easy interpretation. For inquiries regarding the weekend gaps strategy, kindly send a private message. Gaps Size 7
FREE
ObiForex 75 Spreads
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
4 (1)
Göstergeler
ObiForex 75 Spreads Discover a powerful indicator showcasing instant spreads for 75 currency pairs. Unlock valuable insights for informed trading decisions and optimize your strategies. The indicator features 3 columns, providing a comprehensive view of the spreads. Spread reading can be effectively used with macroeconomic news. Share your strategies! For optimal performance, install the indicator on the USDJPY currency pair. Experience the capabilities of ObiForex 75 Spreads and elevate your tr
FREE
EA New Zealand Bank
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Yardımcı programlar
EA New Zealand Bank - Automated Trading for NZDUSD Instructions: Compatible brokers: TICKMILL, TitanFX, IcMarkets, FXPig. Symbol: NZDUSD. Recommended account type: LOW SPREAD. Timeframe: 1 HOUR. Please note that I do not recommend using this expert advisor with any broker outside the list. It has been specifically developed and tested for optimal performance with the mentioned brokers and symbol. To get started, I recommend testing the strategy on a demo account. Conduct a thorough strategy test
FREE
EA Germany 30
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EA Germany 30 Functions: Detects and analyzes market gaps, providing insights into potential trend reversals or continuations. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings. Trades exclusively from 10:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and solely on the Germany 30 (DE30) index. Please note: Trading involves risks. The EA Germany 30 expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.
FREE
Australia Bank
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Yardımcı programlar
Australia Bank Functions: Navigates movements in the AUDUSD, a highly traded currency pair. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your settings. Trades within specified hours with the AUDUSD pair, reducing noise. Please note: Trading involves risks. The Australia Bank expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion. The Australia Bank expert advisor is a user-friendly tool designed to assist you in your trading experience. Do
FREE
EA England Bnak
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EA England Bank Functions: Exclusively trades the GBPUSD pair on the 1-hour timeframe. Relies on technical and fundamental analysis, combining indicators like "Gap size 75" and events such as Bank of England decisions. Automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on user-configured settings for risk management. Executes trades starting from 01:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and focuses solely on the GBPUSD pair.
FREE
Filtrele:
Sultan Ospan
53
Sultan Ospan 2025.09.20 09:05 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt