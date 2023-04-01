YumokinVol3PosTurbo

Features

  • This EA uses MACD technical.
  • This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so please run the backtest using the corresponding currency.
  • Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart.
  • This EA divides the position into 3 positions for entry and exit, so it realizes high profit factor and low drawdown.
  • The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited).
  • The maximum loss cut is set at 60pips.
  • This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA.

Parameters

  • -----Basic parameter-----
  • magicResistance Magic numbers for buy positions.
  • magicSupport - Magic numbers for sell positions.
  • lotsLormal - Number of lots in the buy position.
  • lotsDoten - Number of lots in the sell position.
  • profitPips - Profit of the position.
  • losscutPips - Losscut of the position.
  • ExitLine1 - Percentage of first target.
  • ExitLine2 - Percentage of second target.
  • ExitLine3 - Percentage of third target.
  • -----GMTOffset----
  • TestGMTOffset - Set the winter time GMT offset for your broker (default: +2).
  • TestGMTOffsetSummer - Set the summer time GMT offset for your broker (default: +3).


