YumokinVol3PosTurbo
- Experts
- Ryutaro Yumoto
- Version: 6.98
- Mise à jour: 1 avril 2023
Features
- This EA uses MACD technical.
- This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so please run the backtest using the corresponding currency.
- Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart.
- This EA divides the position into 3 positions for entry and exit, so it realizes high profit factor and low drawdown.
- The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited).
- The maximum loss cut is set at 60pips.
- This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA.
Parameters
- -----Basic parameter-----
- magicResistance Magic numbers for buy positions.
- magicSupport - Magic numbers for sell positions.
- lotsLormal - Number of lots in the buy position.
- lotsDoten - Number of lots in the sell position.
- profitPips - Profit of the position.
- losscutPips - Losscut of the position.
- ExitLine1 - Percentage of first target.
- ExitLine2 - Percentage of second target.
- ExitLine3 - Percentage of third target.
- -----GMTOffset----
- TestGMTOffset - Set the winter time GMT offset for your broker (default: +2).
- TestGMTOffsetSummer - Set the summer time GMT offset for your broker (default: +3).