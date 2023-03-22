T800 Ultimate 5 Minute Robot

The T-800 EA Robot is the ultimate trading companion for scalping the EUR/USD 5 minute chart. Designed with precision and accuracy, this bot has been rigorously backtested over a 12 month period, demonstrating consistent profitability with limited drawdown.

With an initial investment of just $1000, the T-800 EA Robot generated an impressive $6916.12 in profits, proving its ability to capitalize on market movements in real time. Its "set and forget" functionality allows traders to automate their trading strategies, freeing up time for other pursuits.

Equipped with advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology, the T-800 EA Robot is designed to adapt to changing market conditions, ensuring that traders stay ahead of the curve. Its intuitive user interface and easy-to-use setup make it accessible to traders of all levels, from novice to expert.

Whether you're looking to enhance your trading strategy or simply want to generate consistent profits in the fast-paced world of forex trading, the T-800 EA Robot is the perfect solution. Try it today and experience the power of automated trading for yourself.

How to install

  • Attach the T-800 system to the EURUSD 5-minute chart in your MT4 platform.
  • Follow the lot level adjustments as shown in the accompanying screen prints or reach out to our support team for assistance.
  • Enable the EA for live trading in MT4 and let the system run on autopilot.
  • Enjoy the freedom and peace of mind that comes with a set-and-forget trading system.
  • Contact us anytime for support or troubleshooting.
  • Watch your account balance grow steadily and consistently over time.


