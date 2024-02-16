The Hero Line Trend indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen.

It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously.

It helps you determine the direction of your trend.

This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies.

The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines.

You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines.

For example, if the Down trend lines start to increase, it means that the downtrend is starting. If the up trend lines are increasing, it means that the uptrend is starting.

From the section showing the number of trend lines on the screen, you can see which trend has how many trend lines.



