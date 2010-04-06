The Spread Monitor indicator is designed to instantly show the seprads of currency pairs.

Spreads of all pairs appear at the bottom of the screen as oscillators.

The indicator has a spread level parameter.

When you enter a value in this parameter, the ones below that value are displayed in green and the ones above it in red.

The spreads of 28 pairs appear on the indicator.

Note: It does not work in test mode. In test mode, spreads show 0. Works in live mode

To View Our Other Products Go to the link: Other Products