Spread Monitor

The Spread Monitor indicator is designed to instantly show the seprads of currency pairs.

Spreads of all pairs appear at the bottom of the screen as oscillators.

The indicator has a spread level parameter.

When you enter a value in this parameter, the ones below that value are displayed in green and the ones above it in red. 

The spreads of 28 pairs appear on the indicator.

Note: It does not work in test mode. In test mode, spreads show 0. Works in live mode

To View Our Other Products Go to the link: Other Products

