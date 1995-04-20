Super Channels indicator is a channel indicator created by calculating support and resistance levels.

It calculates by taking the average of support and resistance levels.

After determining the number of candles, it takes the levels of the number of candles and creates an autonomous channel according to these levels.

If you want to calculate how many candles, you must enter the number in the parameter section.

Also, there are two types of modes in the indicator.

The first is to calculate based on closing levels.

The second is to calculate based on high lows.

