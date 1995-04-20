Real Pro Signal

Real Pro Signal  indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.

It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential.

This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.

The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.


    Features and Suggestions
  • Time Frame: H1
  • Works with all currency pairs
  • It does not need an additional indicator.
  • You can change the alert settings as desired with the alert features.
  • Signal point and signal time warnings are sent.
  • When the signal warns you, start trading.
  • The indicator is easy to use, simple and understandable.
  • In addition to reminders, there are email and mobile application alerts.

Note: Please keep in mind that signals can sometimes last within 1 day, sometimes more than a few days. Run on more symbols to multiply the number of signals.


Önerilen ürünler
Rattling Signal Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Signal Tower
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Signal Tower   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. The indicator has a pips counter. You can see how many
Big Trend Signal
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Big Trend Signal   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can ge
Great Strong System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Great Strong System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
Signal Undefeated
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Signal Undefeated   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can g
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Göstergeler
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Macd Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Macd Trend System   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can g
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Perfect Trade System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Perfect Trade System   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Happy Trend Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Trusty Strong Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This    Trusty Strong Arrow     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Fr
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Strong Signal System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Strong Signal System   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super Trend Filter
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Introducing the "Super Trend Filter Oscillator," your ultimate trading companion designed to enhance your technical analysis and help you make informed decisions in the financial markets. This innovative oscillator is crafted to provide valuable insights into market trends and price movements, assisting traders like you in identifying potential entry and exit points. Features: Trend Identification: The Super Trend Filter Oscillator excels in detecting prevailing market trends, whether they are b
FREE
Candle Trend Bars
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Unlock the power of trend analysis with the Candle Trend Bars Indicator – your go-to tool for identifying and understanding market trends like never before. This innovative indicator transforms traditional candlestick charts into a dynamic and visually intuitive representation of market trends. Key Features: Trend Clarity: Gain a clear and concise view of market trends with color-coded bars that instantly convey the direction of price movements. User-Friendly Design: The indicator is designed wi
FREE
Super Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Super Channels indicator is a channel indicator created by calculating support and resistance levels. It calculates by taking the average of support and resistance levels. After determining the number of candles, it takes the levels of the number of candles and creates an autonomous channel according to these levels. If you want to calculate how many candles, you must enter the number in the parameter section. Also, there are two types of modes in the indicator. The first is to calculate based o
FREE
Cybercycle Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Introducing the "Cybercycle Trend" Forex Oscillator, a powerful technical indicator designed to enhance your trading experience in the foreign exchange market. This innovative tool utilizes advanced algorithms to identify and analyze market trends, providing you with valuable insights and helping you make informed trading decisions. The Cybercycle Trend Forex Oscillator is specifically designed to detect and measure cyclical price movements in the forex market. By incorporating this oscillator
FREE
Divergence Mom Stoch Adx Bears Bulls
Muhammed Emin Ugur
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The product   Divergence Mom Stoch Adx Bears Bulls   is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators =   Momentum Stochastic Adx Bears Bulls 4 different divergence types are used.
FREE
Average Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The Average Cross System indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders using the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator provides a straightforward yet effective way to identify potential buy and sell signals based on moving average crossovers, a widely used technical analysis strategy. Key Features: Moving Average Crossovers: The heart of the Average Cross System is the detection of moving average crossovers. It automatically identifies when a shorter-term moving average crosses above
FREE
Trend Finding Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The   Trend Finding Channels   indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines s
FREE
Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The product   Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr   is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators =   CCI, Force, Stdandard Deviation, Acelereator, Atr 4 different divergence type
FREE
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Spread Monitor
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Yardımcı programlar
The Spread Monitor indicator is designed to instantly show the seprads of currency pairs. Spreads of all pairs appear at the bottom of the screen as oscillators. The indicator has a spread level parameter. When you enter a value in this parameter, the ones below that value are displayed in green and the ones above it in red.  The spreads of 28 pairs appear on the indicator. Note: It does not work in test mode. In test mode, spreads show 0. Works in live mode To View Our Other Products Go to the
Trusty Strong Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This    Trusty Strong Arrow     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Fr
Special Strong Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This Special Strong Arrows indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one ca
Pure Super Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This   Pure Super Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one ca
Perfective Signal System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This    Perfective Signal System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time
Amazing Signal Entry
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This   Amazing Signal Entry   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one
True Hero Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The   True Hero Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. This product uses 3 main indicators and many algorithms. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Harmony Cross Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This    Harmony Cross Signal     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time F
Super Magic Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Super Magic Signal     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 W
Precise Cross Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Precise Cross Arrow     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1
Amazing Pro System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Amazing Pro System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wor
Multi Channel Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The Multi Channel Trend indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines start to
Hero Line Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The   Hero Line Trend   indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines start to
Divergence Macd Obv Rvi Ao Rsi
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The product Divergence Macd Obv Rvi Ao Rsi is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. To View Our Other Products Go to the link:   Other Products Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators = Macd Obv Rvi Ao Rsi 4 diffe
Perfect Cross Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Perfect Cross Arrows   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candle
Great Strong System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Great Strong System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
Amazing Pro Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Amazing Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wor
Real Strong Entry
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Real Strong Entry   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Work
Special Entry Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Special Entry Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Nice Stable Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt