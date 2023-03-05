KT Day Trading MT4

KT Day Trading MT4 provides simplified Buy and Sell signals using a combination of some specific candlestick patterns occurring in the market exhaustion zones.

These signals are designed to identify market reversals and entry/exit points. The indicator can be used to trade on any timeframe from the 1 Minute up to the Daily chart.

Features

  • Three types of entry signals according to the market structure i.e. Trend following, Range bound, and Counter trend signals.
  • Crystal clear Entry, Stop-Loss, and Profit Targets are provided with each signal.
  • An early exit signal is provided if market momentum turns the opposite after a signal.
  • Performance analysis metrics such as Win/Loss, Success percentage, Avg. Profit etc.
  • It is suitable for Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Scalpers.
  • Consistent results across all the time frames. 

Pro-Tip

To increase the success percentage on some pairs, you can turn off the Counter trend or Range bound signals.

Input Parameters

  • Trend Following Signals: If true, the indicator shows the trend following signals in a trending market.
  • Range Bound Signals: If true, the indicator shows the range bound signals in a ranging market.
  • Counter Trend Signals: If true, the indicator shows the counter-trend signals. These are the reversal signals opposite the main market trend.
  • Stop-Loss Magnitude: Use this value to widen or tighten the stop-loss placement.
  • Show Exit Warning: If true, the indicator will show an early exit warning signal if the market momentum turns the opposite.
  • Show Market Structure Label: If true, the indicator will show the current market structure with each signal.
  • Signal Stats Analysis: If true, the indicator will show the performance statistics of each signal.
  • Signal Analysis Benchmark: Profit target benchmark to calculate the success percentage.
  • Draw Stop Loss and Profit Targets: If true, the indicator will draw the stop loss, entry, and three profit targets.
  • Indicator Alerts: If true, the indicator will send an alert every time a new signal appears.

