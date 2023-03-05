KT Day Trading MT4
- Indicatori
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
KT Day Trading MT4 provides simplified Buy and Sell signals using a combination of some specific candlestick patterns occurring in the market exhaustion zones.
These signals are designed to identify market reversals and entry/exit points. The indicator can be used to trade on any timeframe from the 1 Minute up to the Daily chart.
Features
- Three types of entry signals according to the market structure i.e. Trend following, Range bound, and Counter trend signals.
- Crystal clear Entry, Stop-Loss, and Profit Targets are provided with each signal.
- An early exit signal is provided if market momentum turns the opposite after a signal.
- Performance analysis metrics such as Win/Loss, Success percentage, Avg. Profit etc.
- It is suitable for Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Scalpers.
- Consistent results across all the time frames.
Pro-Tip
To increase the success percentage on some pairs, you can turn off the Counter trend or Range bound signals.
Input Parameters
- Trend Following Signals: If true, the indicator shows the trend following signals in a trending market.
- Range Bound Signals: If true, the indicator shows the range bound signals in a ranging market.
- Counter Trend Signals: If true, the indicator shows the counter-trend signals. These are the reversal signals opposite the main market trend.
- Stop-Loss Magnitude: Use this value to widen or tighten the stop-loss placement.
- Show Exit Warning: If true, the indicator will show an early exit warning signal if the market momentum turns the opposite.
- Show Market Structure Label: If true, the indicator will show the current market structure with each signal.
- Signal Stats Analysis: If true, the indicator will show the performance statistics of each signal.
- Signal Analysis Benchmark: Profit target benchmark to calculate the success percentage.
- Draw Stop Loss and Profit Targets: If true, the indicator will draw the stop loss, entry, and three profit targets.
- Indicator Alerts: If true, the indicator will send an alert every time a new signal appears.