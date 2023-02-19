Trend Oracle

Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize so that there is a slight projection of extrema on the corresponding chart. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using, it is recommended to look at the additional indicator of the filter of possible false signals.
Önerilen ürünler
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Göstergeler
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uygulamada sağlam bir stratejiyi tekrar tekrar uygulamak genellikle zorlu bir görev olabilir. Zamanınızın değerli olduğunu anlıyoruz, bu yüzden size " Diamond Hedge "i tanıtıyoruz. Bu devrim niteliğindeki çözüm, sizi saatlerce grafikleri izleme yükü olmadan başarıya ulaştıran bir strateji sunar. Önemli! Satın alımdan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin, size kullandığım parametreleri sağlayacağım! Nasıl Çalışır? Trading kanalınızı kurun ve istediğiniz çarpanı seçin. Piyasa kanal sınırlarına ul
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Göstergeler
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] -  RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Swing X Black
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
SWING X Black, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) göstergesi olarak devrim niteliğindedir. Binary Options ve Forex alanlarında hem manuel hem de otomatik ticarete hitap edecek şekilde titizlikle hazırlanmıştır. Benzersiz doğruluğu, çeşitli zaman dilimlerine uyarlanabilirliği, tüccarların karlarını en üst düzeye çıkarmak için güçlü bir araç haline getirir. SWING X Black, 15 dakikalık zaman dilimine optimize edilmiştir, bu da hızlı karar verme ve hızlı ticaret işlemlerini garanti etmek için idealdir. Ek olarak, t
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Arrow Micro Scalper , ölçeklendirme ve kısa vadeli ticaret için tasarlanmış, herhangi bir grafiğe ve finansal araca (Para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller) entegre edilmiş bir göstergedir. Çalışmasında dalga analizi ve trend yönü filtresini kullanıyor. M1'den H4'e kadar Zaman Çerçevelerinde kullanılması önerilir. Göstergeyle nasıl çalışılır. Gösterge, ayarları değiştirmek için 2 harici parametre içerir, geri kalanı zaten varsayılan olarak yapılandırılmıştır. Büyük oklar trend yönün
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Göstergeler
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
"Binary Smart Eye" MT4 göstergesi, M1'den W1'e kadar geniş bir zaman diliminde çalışan, hem ikili opsiyon hem de forex piyasaları için ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemek için trend seviyelerini, akıllı bir hareketli ortalamayı ve optimize edilmiş ticaret dönemlerini birleştiren özel bir strateji kullanır. İşte temel özelliklerinin bir dökümü: Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Analizi: Göstergenin çok yönlülüğü, yatırımcıların M1'de scalping'den W1'de uzun
Kangaroo Forex
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator is a trading system for AUDUSD or NZDUSD currency pairs. The indicator was developed for time periods: M15, M30. At the same time, it is possible to use it on other tools and time periods after testing. "Kangaroo Forex" helps to determine the direction of the transaction, shows entry points and has an alert system. When the price moves in the direction of the transaction, the maximum length of the movement in points is displayed. The indicator does not redraw, all actions occur a
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Göstergeler
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Berserk
Andrey Kolmogorov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
There is always movement and price return in the market. Usually, the price return occurs after an abnormally large candlestick size. The main goal of the Berserker is to make money on this. In his work, Berserker uses 3 modes of opening orders: 1.   Multi - a mode in which 2 opposite orders are opened simultaneously; 2. Reverse   - a mode in which, immediately after closing an order by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction; 3.   Support   - Mode of operation of support orde
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Göstergeler
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
WBP Chart Signals – Çok zaman dilimli alım/satım baskı göstergesi Açıklama: WBP Chart Signals, hacim, spread ve fiyat hareketini analiz ederek piyasa baskısını ölçen gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Çok zaman dilimli onay ve kurumsal analiz tarzı ile hassas sinyaller arayan yatırımcılar için idealdir. Ana Özellikler: Weighted Buy Pressure (WBP): VWAP, MA200, hacim gücü, likidite ve momentumu birleştiren özel algoritma Çok zaman dilimli analiz: Üst zaman diliminde otomatik onay Gerçek zamanlı çok sembo
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Grafikleri yapılandıran ve döngüsel fiyat hareketlerini belirleyen teknik bir gösterge. Herhangi bir grafik üzerinde çalışabilirim. Birkaç çeşit bildirim var. Grafiğin kendisinde ek oklar var. Tarihe yeniden bakmadan, mumun kapanışına dair çalışmalar. M5 ve üzeri TF önerilir. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolay parametreler. Farklı parametrelere sahip 2 indikatörü kullanırken, bunları diğer indikatörler olmadan da kullanabilirsiniz. 2 giriş parametresi vardır Döngüsellik ve Sinyal Süresi Bu 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
VolumeProfile
Robert Hess
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Göstergeler
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Göstergeler
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Smoking
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
I suggest that everyone who is interested in the Smoking indicator try to trade. Smoking is a technical analysis tool that uses mathematical calculations to determine various aspects of price movement and is based on historical data. Smoking reveals special aspects of price movement and allows traders to make the right decision. All trading indicators analyze the price from different angles based on historical data. Therefore, it is not entirely correct to say that they can predict the future.
Fracture
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Fracture indicator uses many moving averages that are with a given Length step. As a result of the work, the resulting lines are formed, which are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. The simplest use case for the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news; it can act as a news filter, that is, show how the market reacts to this or that news. The indicator lines can also be in
ProsecutionA
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Looking for a quality pivot point indicator? So Prosecution is what you need! To identify pivot points, the Prosecution indicator analyzes many conditions, as the aggregate analysis provides a more accurate picture of the market situation. What are pivot points? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. When analyzing pivot points, the first support and resistance levels are calculated using
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
AnalizatorMTF
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
AnalizatorMTF is an oscillator indicator, a more progressive version of the indicator, with easy customization and ease of use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. The difference from other similar indicators is in the pointers of entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding direction and color and the possibility of displaying higher timeframes on lower ones. The indicator can be
AnalizatorSSRC
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
AnalizatorSSRC is an oscillator indicator that is easy to set up and easy to use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. Its main difference is the absence of a signal line and signals associated with its intersections. The indicator can be used as part of various strategies. Like other oscillators, it shows trend and flat zones, as well as oversold and overbought areas.
Hubbles Correlator
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The correlation coefficient reflects the relationship between two values. It shows the dependence of changes in one value on changes in another. For example, from changes in the price of EURUSD and EURNZD. The correlation coefficient in trade, currency relations is constantly changing. Special indicators of correlation help to define it, trace changes, draw correct conclusions. One of them is the Hubbles Correlator indicator. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other char
Step Success
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Trend Indicator, a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important trend tool features built into one tool! The Step Success indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You do not need to set up anything, everything is perfected with time and experience, it works great during a flat and a trend.
Analytical cover MT4
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Analytical cover trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Analytical cover indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Analytical cover trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets
Point Implant
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
What are "pivot points"? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. Pivot point analysis calculates the first support and resistance levels using the trading range width between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low price. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the entire width between the previous day's high and low prices. Looking for a quality pivot poin
Trend Live
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Trend Live indicator is a development for trend trading. Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return. The Trend Live indicator helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. They define the mainstream. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend Live is a trend trading and filtering solution with all the important
Impulses Enter
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
With the help of the Impulses Enter forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price.
Trend Alternative
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the aver
Bot Speed
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
B ot Speed Forex trading advisor is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Using this t
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Fine Market
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
With the help of the Fine Market Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Fine Market is a combined indicator based on several instruments. Fine Market is based on classic basic technical indicators - MA, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic. A trader does not need to impose several lines on Forex charts and set up each indicator separately. Fine Market is already successfully combined and has simplified settings, convenie
Channel Mirosh
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
It is no secret that the movements of currency pairs for a certain part of the time occur in a certain price corridor, which is called a channel. The lower limit is considered the level of support, the upper one - resistance. Do not confuse with horizontal support and resistance levels! The distance between the support and resistance levels of a channel is called the range or channel width. The key difference between the Channel Mirosh indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from th
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
Quest Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Trend analysis is perhaps the most important area of technical analysis and is the key to determining the overall direction of an instrument's movement. The Quest Trend indicator determines the prevailing trend. They help analyze the market on a selected time interval. Trends are based on the principle of higher highs, higher lows (for an uptrend) and lower highs, lower lows (for a downtrend). They can have different time periods and they can be related to each other like fractals. For example,
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
NeoX
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Using the Neo Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what trend is currently developing in the market. The NeoX indicator accompanies long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Using this indicator you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type
Barry Hood
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Barry Hood's leading trend indicator is designed to more accurately determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. Here are the main characteristics and operating principles of this indicator: Adaptive Four-Level Smoothing: The indicator uses a mechanism that allows it to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. This allows you to more accurately determine the current trend. Characteristics and features: Redraws only on the zero candle: This means that the indicator is red
Trend Seekers
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The   Trend Seeker   indicator is perfectly suited for tracking long-term trends in the Forex market and can be used without restrictions on instruments or time intervals. This indicator allows attempting to forecast future values, but its main application lies in generating buy and sell signals. The AlphaTrend Seeker tracks market trends, disregarding sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It is based on the idea of technical analysis, asserting that the market has a cyclical n
Market Magnet
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Market Magnet - This is not just a convenient tool, but rather an indispensable assistant for those who prefer to analyze the market using a clean chart. Sometimes even experienced traders need an additional analytical tool to identify key entry and exit points for trades. That's where Market Magnet comes in. This indicator is ideal for those who often have difficulty identifying trend inflection points or drawing trend lines on a chart. It offers a visual representation of key market moments,
Onion mt4
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The   Onion   Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions. The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of s
Likdon
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Using the Likdon Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator tracks long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With its help, you can try to predict future price values, but its main purpose is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise around the average price. It implements a technical analysis method based on the assu
Arriator
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Arriator forex indicator algorithm allows you to quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long-term trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. This indicator not only helps predict future values, but also generates buy and sell signals. It tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea of ​​market cyclicalit
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt