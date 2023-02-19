Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize so that there is a slight projection of extrema on the corresponding chart. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using, it is recommended to look at the additional indicator of the filter of possible false signals.