Trend Alternative

Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea that the market has a cyclic nature. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for peeping in small periods and for long -term trade.