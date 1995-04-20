The Onion Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions.





The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of stocks, commodities or currencies. It is displayed on top of the price chart and helps to assess the location of prices relative to the normal trading range. Bollinger Bands create a frame within which prices are considered normal. These lines are constructed in the form of an upper and lower boundary around the moving average, and the width of the band is not static, but is proportional to the standard deviation from the moving average for the analyzed period.





A trading signal occurs when price moves outside the trading range, either rising above the upper line or breaking through the lower line. If the price fluctuates between the lines, the indicator does not provide trading signals. The indicator is capable of trading in any direction. Most of the parameters are intuitive, and if any parameter raises questions, you can always write in private messages for clarification.



