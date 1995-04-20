Point Implant

What are "pivot points"?
Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. Pivot point analysis calculates the first support and resistance levels using the trading range width between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low price. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the entire width between the previous day's high and low prices.

Looking for a quality pivot point indicator? So Point Implant is what you need! To determine pivot points, the Point Implant indicator analyzes many conditions, since the aggregate analysis gives a more accurate picture of the market situation.

Point Implant is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and pivot points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to better see the current market situation. This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals. The indicator reflects information in a visual form; it can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
