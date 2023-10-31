Trend analysis is perhaps the most important area of technical analysis and is the key to determining the overall direction of an instrument's movement. The Quest Trend indicator determines the prevailing trend. They help analyze the market on a selected time interval. Trends are based on the principle of higher highs, higher lows (for an uptrend) and lower highs, lower lows (for a downtrend). They can have different time periods and they can be related to each other like fractals. For example, a general uptrend on a weekly timeframe may include a downtrend on a daily timeframe while the hourly timeframe is rising. Analyzing multiple resolutions helps traders see the bigger picture. Some trends are seasonal, while others are part of larger cycles. For any trader, it is extremely important to correctly determine the direction and strength of trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. The indicator algorithm offers its own view on solving this problem; for the user everything is as simple as possible; you just adjust the Length movement.