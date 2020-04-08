Using the Neo Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what trend is currently developing in the market. The NeoX indicator accompanies long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Using this indicator you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. Catches the trend and shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pips on small periods and for long-term trading.