Market Magnet - This is not just a convenient tool, but rather an indispensable assistant for those who prefer to analyze the market using a clean chart. Sometimes even experienced traders need an additional analytical tool to identify key entry and exit points for trades. That's where Market Magnet comes in.





This indicator is ideal for those who often have difficulty identifying trend inflection points or drawing trend lines on a chart. It offers a visual representation of key market moments, allowing the trader to more easily navigate price dynamics.





Thanks to Market Magnet, you can now significantly save the time and effort you previously spent on price analysis and charting. Simply add this indicator to your trading terminal and it will automatically highlight key support and resistance levels, trade entry points and much more.





Now you can trade more consciously and effectively without being tied to a computer monitor. Use Market Magnet as your personal market navigator to help you make informed decisions and achieve your trading results.