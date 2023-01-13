Orbit Advisor

Orbit Advisor is a trading robot for your best profit and long term robot, this EA uses a combination of Moving Average and Stochastic. Also added filters for the term Candle and MA and RSI make this robot suitable for small capital and long term needs

even though this robot is a type of martingale but not too dangerous, you can adjust the distance between the marti and can be assisted by the trailing marti to speed up Take profit

Only 10 download of the EA left at $139!


Next price --> $199

Symbol GBPUSD And  Major Pair
Timeframe H1
Test From 2019
Settings Default Setting 
Additional -
 --------------  --------------------------------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $150
Recommend Deposit $500
Feature Spread Filter
Slippage Filter
Target Settings
Etc
 Suggest Use low spread broker


Broker Recommendation:

  1. Broker with low spread and no commision
  2. Actually it can be used in all brokers and all account types, you just need to make sure the takeprofit and trailing calculation placements are calculated with the cost of swap and commission
  • Leverage: All leverage is fine (Preferred: More than 300)

Need to know:

  1. If you use martingale as best as possible to fill Stoploss: 0 & Close Precentage Loss: greater than 10% (cutloss system)
  2. it is recommended to use a small broker spread
  3. You can adjust the recommended presets according to your balance resistance


