Breakout Entry Signals MT4
- Göstergeler
- Christopher Graham Parish
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action.
Sends Alerts –
- On MT4
- To Your Phone
- To Your Email
- Does not repaint.
- Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe.
- 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations
Description
When the indicator detects a possible trade, it sends you an alert. It shows you where to place your trade and even suggests Stop Loss and Take Profits for you.
How To Trade With The Breakout Entry Signals Indicator
As with all indicators, you must not take every trade blindly.
Please see the video below for how to get the best trades.
SETTINGS
Risk_Reward
TimeOfTheDay(from hour)
Set the Risk to Reward ratio of the trades you want it to show - see video below.
The hour you want the Indicator to start each day.
TimeOfTheDay(from mins)
The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.
TimeOfTheDay(to hour)
The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.
TimeOfTheDay(to min)
The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.
Send_Email
The indicator will send an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4).
Audible_Alerts
The indicator will give a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4.
Push_Notifications
The indicator will send an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4).