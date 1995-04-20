Breakout Entry Signals MT4

Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action.

Sends Alerts –

  • On MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe.

  • 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations

>> MT5 Version Here

For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.


Description

When the indicator detects a possible trade, it sends you an alert. It shows you where to place your trade and even suggests Stop Loss and Take Profits for you.


How To Trade With The Breakout Entry Signals Indicator

As with all indicators, you must not take every trade blindly.

Please see the video below for how to get the best trades.

Video


SETTINGS 

Risk_Reward

Set the Risk to Reward ratio of the trades you want it to show - see video below.

TimeOfTheDay(from hour)

The hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

    TimeOfTheDay(from mins)

    The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

      TimeOfTheDay(to hour)

      The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

        TimeOfTheDay(to min)

        The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

          Send_Email

          The indicator will send an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4).

            Audible_Alerts

            The indicator will give a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4.

              Push_Notifications

              The indicator will send an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4).





              Video Breakout Entry Signals MT4
