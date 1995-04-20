Close Above Below Price MT4

*** Introductory Offer! *** Ends soon - do not miss it!

The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators.

I'm excited to introduce the Close Above or Below Price Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spot any significant price breakouts, without having to sit at your charts all day.

By using the Close Above or Below Price Indicator, you'll be able to identify profitable entry points and quickly make strategic decisions. The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is simple to install and is a must-have tool for all serious traders.

For a comprehensive and intuitive way to maximize your trading opportunities, try the Price Break Alerts Indicator today. With its robust feature set, reliable alerts, and intuitive interface, you'll be trading with confidence and ease.

Alerts –

On MT4

To Your Phone

To Your Email





Does not repaint .





Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe.





10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations

MT5 Version Here.

The Price and Trendline Alerts “Suite” of Indicators - One set works with Price and the other with Trendlines.

Choose which you want alerts for (or get them all in one – see below):



· Price BREAKS above/below up to 4 prices set by you (Price Break Alert Indicator).

· A candle CLOSES above/below up to 4 prices set by you (this indicator - Close Above or Below Price Indicator).

· The market REJECTS up to 4 prices set by you (Price Rejection Alerts Indicator).

· 3 in 1. ALL of the above in ONE indicator (Price Alerts 3 in 1).

The second part of this suite of indicators is the same as the above but for TRENDLINES:

· Price BREAKS above/below your trendlines (Trendline Price Break Alerts).

· A candle CLOSES above/below your trendlines (Close Above-Below Trendline Alerts).

· Price REJECTS your trendlines (Trendline Price Rejection Alerts).

· 3 in 1. ALL of the above in ONE indicator (Trendline Alerts 3 in 1).

Remember, this is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management. Please feel free to message me if you have any questions.





Settings:

Alert_For_Price_1

Set the price for first alert.

Alert_For_Price_2

Set the price for second alert.

Alert_For_Price_3

Set the price for thirdalert.

Alert_For_Price_4

Set the price for fourth alert.

Previous_Bars (Previous_Candles)

The minimum number of bars/candles you want between alerts.

Eg if price is ranging above/below a set alert price, it would give an alret EVERY bar/candle which crosses that price.

Setting a value of 1 means there will be at least 1 bar/candle between each alert etc.

TimeOfTheDay(from hour)

The hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

TimeOfTheDay(from mins)

The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

TimeOfTheDay(to hour)

The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

TimeOfTheDay(to min)

The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

Send_Email

The indicator will send an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4/MT5).

Audible_Alerts

The indicator will give a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4/MT5.

Push_Notifications

The indicator will send an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4/MT5).