Close Above Below Price MT4

*** Introductory Offer!  *** 

Ends soon - do not miss it!

The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators.

I'm excited to introduce the Close Above or Below Price Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spot any significant price breakouts, without having to sit at your charts all day.

By using the Close Above or Below Price Indicator, you'll be able to identify profitable entry points and quickly make strategic decisions. The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is simple to install and is a must-have tool for all serious traders.

For a comprehensive and intuitive way to maximize your trading opportunities, try the Price Break Alerts Indicator today. With its robust feature set, reliable alerts, and intuitive interface, you'll be trading with confidence and ease.

Alerts –

  • On MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe.

  • 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations

MT5 Version Here.

For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.

The Price and Trendline Alerts “Suite” of Indicators - One set works with Price and the other with Trendlines.
Choose which you want alerts for (or get them all in one – see below):

·       Price BREAKS above/below up to 4 prices set by you (Price Break Alert Indicator).

·       A candle CLOSES above/below up to 4 prices set by you (this indicator - Close Above or Below Price Indicator).

·       The market REJECTS up to 4 prices set by you (Price Rejection Alerts Indicator).

·       3 in 1.  ALL of the above in ONE indicator (Price Alerts 3 in 1).

The second part of this suite of indicators is the same as the above but for TRENDLINES:

·       Price BREAKS above/below your trendlines (Trendline Price Break Alerts).

·       A candle CLOSES above/below your trendlines (Close Above-Below Trendline Alerts).

·       Price REJECTS your trendlines (Trendline Price Rejection Alerts).

·       3 in 1.  ALL of the above in ONE indicator (Trendline Alerts 3 in 1).

Remember, this is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management.

Please feel free to message me if you have any questions.


Settings:

Alert_For_Price_1
Set the price for first alert.

Alert_For_Price_2
Set the price for second alert.

Alert_For_Price_3
Set the price for thirdalert.

Alert_For_Price_4
Set the price for fourth alert.

Previous_Bars (Previous_Candles)
The minimum number of bars/candles you want between alerts.
Eg if price is ranging above/below a set alert price, it would give an alret EVERY bar/candle which crosses that price.
Setting a value of 1 means there will be at least 1 bar/candle between each alert etc.

TimeOfTheDay(from hour)
The hour you want the Indicator to start each day. 

TimeOfTheDay(from mins)
The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

TimeOfTheDay(to hour)
The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

TimeOfTheDay(to min)
The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

Send_Email
The indicator will send an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4/MT5).

Audible_Alerts
The indicator will give a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4/MT5.

Push_Notifications
The indicator will send an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4/MT5).

Önerilen ürünler
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Göstergeler
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Göstergeler
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Göstergeler
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Göstergeler
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Göstergeler
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgeleriyle Güç Endeksi" MT4 için Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Güç endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesinden Satış işlemlerini ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Satın Alma işlemlerini almak harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Momentum ticareti için trend yönünde mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bö
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "RSI SPEED" MT4 için - harika bir tahmin aracı, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. RSI SPEED, RSI'nin kendisinin 1. türevidir. - RSI SPEED, ana trend yönündeki girişleri scalping için iyidir. - Uygun trend göstergesiyle birlikte kullanın, örneğin HTF MA (resimlerdeki gibi). - RSI SPEED göstergesi, RSI'nin yönünü ne kadar hızlı değiştirdiğini gösterir - çok hassastır. - Momentum ticaret stratejileri için RSI SPEED gösterg
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Close Above or Below Price Indicator MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Introductory Offer!  *** Only $47 - normal price $97 !! *** Ends soon - don't miis it!! The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Close Above or Below Price Indicator  – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on a
Consolidation Breakout Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy. Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential. Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets. Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards! Buy and Sell Arrows whe
Trend Continuation Alters Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!   Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy and sell arrows on the chart when the trend is about to continue. Aslo Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT5 version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/
Price Rejection and Reversal Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT5 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  
Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Marks Market Imbalance / Fair Value Gaps / Improper Price Action On The Chart . As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the   I mbalance   / I mproper   P rice   A ction   / F air   V alue   G ap   I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities   for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets
Retracement Pip Catcher
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 more of my indicators  here . MT5 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW
Ultimate Trailiang Stop Loss
Christopher Graham Parish
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get The Most Out Of Your Trades! Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . No More Sitting And Watching Your Trades All Day! Have you ever … ??? Had a trade go into good profit only to turn round and lose? Had a trade where you could have got more profit because your Take Profit was too tight? Wondered how to get the most out of your trades in a trend? Of course! We all have! Before, you had to sit and watch your trades … and trail by … A fixed amount of pips – easily done on MT4.
Price Action Buy and Sell Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT4 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT5 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . When you get a signal, all you need to do is check the previous structue highs and lows to use as your
EZ Buy And Sell Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Signals Directly Onto Your Charts.  It couldn't be EZ-er! Aslo Gives Alerts – On Your MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint! This couldn't be EZ-er to use - just drag it onto your chart (any timeframe, any pair) set the time of day you want signals and where you want alerts, and wait for the signals. Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accoun
Mean Reversion Breakout MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is The Meaning Of Mean Reversion? Mean reversion, or reversion to the mean, is  a theor
Breakout Entry Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal her
Order Block Finder MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!   For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>    Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Blo
Price Alerts 3 in 1 MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Alerts 3 in 1 Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the Price Alerts 3 in 1 Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to:  … alerts you when  1. candles close above or below significant prices  2. price breaks above or below significant prices  3. price rejects significant prices in the markets you trade.  With t
Price Break Alerts MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Break Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators . I'm excited to introduce the Price Break Alerts Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you of any significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spot any significant price breakouts, w
Price Rejection Alerts MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Rejection Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Price Rejection Alerts Indicator   – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spo
Close All Trades MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Yardımcı programlar
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades ( with the same magic number  on that same pair ) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Se
Pip Collector Equity Protector
Christopher Graham Parish
Yardımcı programlar
Collects Your Pips And Protects Your Equity. Run several EA's on several pairs and several timeframes - and monitor them all in one place! Automatically Opens Your Charts (Containing Your EAs Templates) And Starts Trading Each Day At A Time Set By You. You Set The Overall Profit Traget And Maximum Allowed Drawdown. This includes Swap Fees and Commissons. Then This EA Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades When Target Profit Is Reached. or Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades Whe
Trend Continuation Alerts Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !! Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy And Sell Arrows On The Chart When The Trend Is About To Continue. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 version here. Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Acco
Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy. Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential. Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets. Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards! Buy and Sell Arrows when
Price Rejection and Reversal Signals
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts –On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT4 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   c
Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Marks Market Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gaps on The Chart As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the I mbalance / I mproper P rice A ction / F air V alue G ap I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning
Retracement Pip Catcher MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What is a Retracem
Price Action Buy and Sell Signals MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT5 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT4 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Se
Mean Reversion Breakout MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High
Breakout Entry Signals MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – #On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here
Order Block Finder MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Order Block Finder Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Block? An Order Block  (or Banker Candle, or Institutional Candle)  is an opportunity to get very high risk to reward trades (o
Close All Trades MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Yardımcı programlar
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades (with the same magic number on the that pair) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Setti
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt