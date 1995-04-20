EZ Buy And Sell Signals MT4

!! FLASH SALE !! 

Over 80% off !!  For ONE week only.

Now only $47 - normally $297!

>>>   Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it!


Buy and Sell Signals Directly Onto Your Charts. 

It couldn't be EZ-er!

Aslo Gives Alerts –

  • On Your MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email.

  • Does not repaint!

This couldn't be EZ-er to use - just drag it onto your chart (any timeframe, any pair) set the time of day you want signals and where you want alerts, and wait for the signals.

Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.


How To Trade With The EZ Buy And Sell Signals Indicator:  https://youtu.be/8s5bc261460



SETTINGS:

Just set the time of day you want signals and where you want alerts, and you're ready to go.


Due to the large amount of code in this indicator - it may sometimes take a while to load - but it is well worth the wait.






Önerilen ürünler
Easy Channel
Denis Glaz
Göstergeler
Channel indicator based on the principles of mathematical statistics. It uses neural networks to simplify a lot of complex calculations, which makes the indicator fast, even for weak computers. How it works The indicator is based on the moving average, the period of which you can set. The indicator analyzes price deviations from the moving average line for the last 1440 or 2880 bars, and each line indicates a certain probability of a price reverse depending on the selected settings: Standard,
Session Trading EA
Muhammad Nouman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Session Trading EA s an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading GBPUSD. The operation is based on opening orders in between  London and New York session because this is the time when market get volatile and we can get good risk to reward ratio , thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy,    SETTINGS Pair - GBPUSD. Timeframe- H1. Lots- Use 0.01 for $250. Session trade Hour - 12  (if backrest result not profitable its mean your server time is different so you need to per
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Göstergeler
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
The Golden Cup
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Golden Cup EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), powered by advanced proprietary algorithms. It integrates momentum analysis and tick-based volatility models to generate high-probability trading signals. The EA then applies a scalping approach combined with a floating position management strategy to maximize performance and minimize risk. The scalping mechanism allows the EA to secure small, consistent profits using a dynamic Trailing system, while floati
Controls
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Channel indicator Control. A graphical tool that calculates the levels that form the channel and the moments of opening orders. Control has the ability to not only show tops and bottoms, fixing waves in the middle of its channel. This channel indicator is rather a cross between the ZigZag indicator and the real fractals. One of the surest and most profitable online trading methods is mid-channel trading. In fact, this is the same trend, but it differs in a more pronounced fixation of highs and
Abiroid TD Sequential Combo Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
This is based on Demark's TD Sequential and TD Combo set of indicators. It mostly has the TD Sequential features. It contains the Arrows Indicator showing Buy/Sell signals and the scanner dashboard. Both are for MT4 (Metatrader 4) Platform. Read in detail in this blog post. And get extra indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749596 and commentary about signals and how to wait for right time: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759157 Feature List: - Set TD Setup (9), Countdown (13
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Big Gient MT4
Pran Gobinda Basak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Giant Trend Following Robot is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for use in currency trading with 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes. This trading robot is based on a trend-following strategy that seeks to identify and capitalize on long-term trends in the forex market. The Big Giant Trend Following Robot uses a combination of technical indicators and market analysis to determine the direction of the trend and the best entry and exit points. It is programmed to automatically execute trades bas
ZigZag Leg Break
Rider Capital Group
Göstergeler
Get alerted (and see on the chart) when a zigzag leg break occurs!   Indicator works in real time, alerting and cleanly displaying when price closes beyond the last high/low zigzag.   This is important to confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner:    To confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner, not only do we need to see price moving higher/lower than its previous high/low, we also expect to see at least two closes beyond that high/low as further evidence that the market is accepti
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Göstergeler
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Onrex IV Premium
Lee Teik Hong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor The Onrex IV Premium uses intraday breakout with RSI levels to execute trade. Positions are opened in accordance with the chosen risk and capital management regime: lot size corresponding to account balance and fixed lot. It's a trading tool that be used to enhance your manual trading skill and Auto-Trading Expert Advisor also. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a tra
Trailing Complex v02
Clim Fandeev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan a
Trailing Complex
Andrei Fandeev
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan
Ai UsDCaD MT4
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Alex Night
Aliaksandr Krauchenia
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alex Night is a fully automated Forex trading robot.  Monitoring of the advisor's work. Peculiarities: It makes deals only between the American and Asian sessions.  Each trade is protected by a stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use unsafe trading methods, such as martingale, grid, averaging. Easy to set up.  Requirements: Recommended currency pairs: GBP/USD ,   EUR/GBP ,   EUR/JPY ,   GBP/JPY ,   GBP/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CHF,   CHF/JPY. An account with a minimum spread, commission and the
Command Prompt
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This is Command Prompt(CP) for MT4. By using this,you can access info that only brokers and programmers can access. For example,do you know your freeze level,margin mode,or how much memory used by MT4? Knowing these info,you can improve your trading. How to Use Type following commands into command prompt box(Shown in photos.) and press Enter. For example,if you want to know maximum permitted amount of a lot,then type "maxlot". By typing "info",CP will show all commands available. By typing "hel
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Equity Protector SL TP MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59187 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
EMA Algotrader EU H1
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been developed for EURUSD H1 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. Everything is tested for EURUSD H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on   EMA indicator . It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP  pending orders with  ATR  STOP LOSS . To catch more profit there is also a  BREAKEVEN  function provided. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market
SwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as resu
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analys
Ai GbPUsD MT4
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
1 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
SPV Volatility
Yvan Musatov
Göstergeler
The SPV Volatility indicator is one of the most effective filters. Volatility filter. Shows three volatility options. The so-called limit, real, and the last most effective filter for the filter is the percentage filter. Percentage display of folatility shows the ratio of limit to real volatility. And thus, if we trade in the middle of the channel, then it is necessary to set a condition that the percentage is less than a certain indicator value. If we trade on the channel breakout - following t
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
EForex Entry Points and Targets
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Göstergeler
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use t
Bold AI
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Uzman Danışmanlar
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Close Above or Below Price Indicator MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Introductory Offer!  *** Only $47 - normal price $97 !! *** Ends soon - don't miis it!! The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Close Above or Below Price Indicator  – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on a
Consolidation Breakout Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy. Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential. Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets. Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards! Buy and Sell Arrows whe
Trend Continuation Alters Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!   Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy and sell arrows on the chart when the trend is about to continue. Aslo Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT5 version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/
Price Rejection and Reversal Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT5 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  
Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Marks Market Imbalance / Fair Value Gaps / Improper Price Action On The Chart . As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the   I mbalance   / I mproper   P rice   A ction   / F air   V alue   G ap   I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities   for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets
Retracement Pip Catcher
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 more of my indicators  here . MT5 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW
Ultimate Trailiang Stop Loss
Christopher Graham Parish
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get The Most Out Of Your Trades! Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . No More Sitting And Watching Your Trades All Day! Have you ever … ??? Had a trade go into good profit only to turn round and lose? Had a trade where you could have got more profit because your Take Profit was too tight? Wondered how to get the most out of your trades in a trend? Of course! We all have! Before, you had to sit and watch your trades … and trail by … A fixed amount of pips – easily done on MT4.
Price Action Buy and Sell Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT4 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT5 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . When you get a signal, all you need to do is check the previous structue highs and lows to use as your
Mean Reversion Breakout MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is The Meaning Of Mean Reversion? Mean reversion, or reversion to the mean, is  a theor
Breakout Entry Signals MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal her
Order Block Finder MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!   For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>    Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Blo
Price Alerts 3 in 1 MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Alerts 3 in 1 Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the Price Alerts 3 in 1 Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to:  … alerts you when  1. candles close above or below significant prices  2. price breaks above or below significant prices  3. price rejects significant prices in the markets you trade.  With t
Price Break Alerts MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Break Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators . I'm excited to introduce the Price Break Alerts Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you of any significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spot any significant price breakouts, w
Close Above Below Price MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Close Above or Below Price Indicator  – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quic
Price Rejection Alerts MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Rejection Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Price Rejection Alerts Indicator   – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spo
Close All Trades MT4
Christopher Graham Parish
Yardımcı programlar
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades ( with the same magic number  on that same pair ) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Se
Pip Collector Equity Protector
Christopher Graham Parish
Yardımcı programlar
Collects Your Pips And Protects Your Equity. Run several EA's on several pairs and several timeframes - and monitor them all in one place! Automatically Opens Your Charts (Containing Your EAs Templates) And Starts Trading Each Day At A Time Set By You. You Set The Overall Profit Traget And Maximum Allowed Drawdown. This includes Swap Fees and Commissons. Then This EA Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades When Target Profit Is Reached. or Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades Whe
Trend Continuation Alerts Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !! Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy And Sell Arrows On The Chart When The Trend Is About To Continue. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 version here. Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Acco
Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy. Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential. Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets. Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards! Buy and Sell Arrows when
Price Rejection and Reversal Signals
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts –On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT4 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   c
Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Marks Market Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gaps on The Chart As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the I mbalance / I mproper P rice A ction / F air V alue G ap I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning
Retracement Pip Catcher MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What is a Retracem
Price Action Buy and Sell Signals MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT5 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT4 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Se
Mean Reversion Breakout MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High
Breakout Entry Signals MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – #On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here
Order Block Finder MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Göstergeler
Order Block Finder Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Block? An Order Block  (or Banker Candle, or Institutional Candle)  is an opportunity to get very high risk to reward trades (o
Close All Trades MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Yardımcı programlar
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades (with the same magic number on the that pair) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Setti
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt