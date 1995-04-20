Statistics of all Expert Advisors

Thanks to this indicator, you will be able to analyze the trading of all your advisors from one account.
You don't have to have a separate terminal for each Expert Advisor to evaluate its work specifically.

The indicator is able to analyze the account history by magic numbers and you will be able to see which setting with the magic number assigned to it gave what results.
moreover, you will be able to analyze transactions on Buy and Sell separately, this is an underestimated moment for many traders because it often happens that some direction is more profitable to use alone..

For example, purchases give a loss, and sales give a profit.. And if you remove purchases, then your trading statistics will improve and vice versa.

It may also be that both directions are profitable, but some of them are several times more profitable at some setting, and for you, for example, it is important that the statistics be as good as possible.
And then the profit factor comes to your aid, which shows the ratio of total profit and total loss by magic number.

Or, for example, you are exploring different settings of the same Expert Advisor on the same currency pair and different ones and do not know what to do.. just put everything on one account and track the results for each setting using this indicator.


The indicator also has sorting by currency pairs.

In the video you can get acquainted with the ease of use of the indicator, which will make it easier for you to study even if some advisors are scalping and others are trading a grid ...
just open a large demo account and you will be able to analyze combinations of any systems from one account.


The settings are as simple as possible :

Full report-full report on the entire account
Symbol-report on the currency pair (indicate the currency pair with capital letters separated by commas, as in the video)
Magic Number- analysis by the specified magic number should be separated by commas

See the detailed operation of the indicator on the video, for all questions, please contact us in private messages.
