Statistics of all Expert Advisors

Thanks to this indicator, you will be able to analyze the trading of all your advisors from one account.
You don't have to have a separate terminal for each Expert Advisor to evaluate its work specifically.

The indicator is able to analyze the account history by magic numbers and you will be able to see which setting with the magic number assigned to it gave what results.
moreover, you will be able to analyze transactions on Buy and Sell separately, this is an underestimated moment for many traders because it often happens that some direction is more profitable to use alone..

Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller

For example, purchases give a loss, and sales give a profit.. And if you remove purchases, then your trading statistics will improve and vice versa.

It may also be that both directions are profitable, but some of them are several times more profitable at some setting, and for you, for example, it is important that the statistics be as good as possible.
And then the profit factor comes to your aid, which shows the ratio of total profit and total loss by magic number.

Or, for example, you are exploring different settings of the same Expert Advisor on the same currency pair and different ones and do not know what to do.. just put everything on one account and track the results for each setting using this indicator.


The indicator also has sorting by currency pairs.

In the video you can get acquainted with the ease of use of the indicator, which will make it easier for you to study even if some advisors are scalping and others are trading a grid ...
just open a large demo account and you will be able to analyze combinations of any systems from one account.


The settings are as simple as possible :

Full report-full report on the entire account
Symbol-report on the currency pair (indicate the currency pair with capital letters separated by commas, as in the video)
Magic Number- analysis by the specified magic number should be separated by commas

See the detailed operation of the indicator on the video, for all questions, please contact us in private messages.
Produtos recomendados
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilitários
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
I Permanent
Vladimir Gorbachev
Indicadores
Universal adaptable indicator. It determines the estimated trading range for the current day based on the available history a real data, and displays the area of the probable price rollback on the chart. All this thanks to the built-in algorithm that automatically adapts to any behavior models of the market quotes. With the parameters adjusted, the indicator shows its effectiveness on most of the currency pairs, that have a rollback from the reached extremums during the current or the next tradi
Symbol Cost Info MT4
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicadores
Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
FREE
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
Indicadores
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
Indicadores
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
Breakeven line calculator MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicadores
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
PipTick Pairs Spread MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Indicadores
The Pairs Spread indicator has been developed for the popular strategy known as pairs trading, spread trading, or statistical arbitrage. This indicator measures the distance (spread) between prices of two directly (positively) correlated instruments and shows the result as a curve with standard deviations. So, traders can quickly identify when the instruments are too far apart and use this information for trade opportunities.  How to use the Pairs Spread indicator Best results are attained whe
PM Redefine
Samuel Akinbowale
Indicadores
PM Redefine : Is Simply, Simple, Straight and Direct in opening orders and closing of orders; PM Redefine : Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}. PM Redefine : Can be run in all type of TimeFrame,{M1,M5,M15,M30 , H60, H240, D, W, M}. PM Redefine : can be used for scalping and day trading. Input Parameters typeFrom_0_to_9: type in between 0 and 9 ; upper_levelAlert: if line cross this predefine level up , Arrow Buy show if : showArrow =true: lower_l
Universal Dashboard EurUsd GbpUsd
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
FREE
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
Utilitários
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Quant Fleet MT4
Timo Roth
Experts
Apresentando: Quant Fleet MT4 2.0! O Quant Fleet opera no par USDJPY utilizando cinco estratégias independentes para uma ampla diversificação. A diferença para o Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 é que agora há seis subestratégias adicionais que reforçam o desempenho. Promoção de Lançamento: O preço aumentará após as primeiras 20 cópias serem vendidas. Grupo público:  Join Documentação e predefinidos:  click here Sinal:  click here Principais características: Instalação fácil: Pronto em poucos passos —
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilitários
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Hull Max MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
Hull Max MTF Indicator — Advanced Multi-Timeframe Market Analyzer Overview The Hull Max MTF Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool built for serious traders who perform multi-timeframe (top-down) market analysis . It combines the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with advanced forecasting, projection zones, and adaptive visual styles — helping traders clearly understand trend alignment across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures in one ch
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Utilitários
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Utilitários
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Chart Local Time
Rider Capital Group
4.86 (14)
Indicadores
Display your Local Time on your charts Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT4 server time. Display crosshair   which highlights current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 – Month), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Customize the font family, font size, background color, and crosshair col
Super Symbols Correlation 10 Lines Str1
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicadores
SUPER Correlation Lines for Symbols  Multi timeframes Multi Currencies Indicator Each line indicates 2 symbols correlation based on Multi timeframes symbols strength calculations 5 symbols  -> 10 correlation indicator lines  Strategy:1  is based on selecting the NEW weaker/stronger correlation  line : *****New Weaker Line Crossing DOWN the old weaker line : SELL SYMBOL1 && BUY SYMBOL2 *****New Stronger Line Crossing UP the old weaker line :   BUT SYMBOL1 && SELL SYMBOL2 You close trades when n
Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert
I Kai Wu
Utilitários
Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237 Simplify your trading with   Ultimate Price Alert , a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow. Key Features: Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart :
The Signal Premium System for All Pairs
Asrul Bin Assan
Indicadores
Overview The Signal Premium System for All Pairs is a smart trading assistant designed for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It automatically adapts to any timeframe and provides clear entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels to support consistent and confident trading. This indicator helps traders identify high-probability setups across multiple markets and trading styles — whether you prefer scalping, intraday, or swing trading. Core Features 1. Smart Signal Status Waiting for Signal:
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
The Pulse mt4
Roman Kuleshov
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Pulse indicador que mostra o período de acumulação em tempo real. Em palavras simples: acumulação é quando o "dinheiro inteligente" coleta silenciosamente um ativo antes de lançar um movimento poderoso no mercado. No gráfico, parece que o preço está "preso" em um intervalo. Esta é a fase de acumulação-alguém está se preparando para uma grande jogada. E se você aprender a perceber esses momentos — quando o mercado parece "congelar", mas ao mesmo tempo a tensão é sentida-você pode estar no lu
Script CloseAll BUY
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilitários
Close All BUY Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilitários
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilitários
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" para MT4, sem repintura. - O WPR em si é um dos melhores osciladores para scalping. - O indicador "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" permite visualizar as Médias Móveis Rápidas e Lentas do oscilador WPR. - O indicador oferece a oportunidade de visualizar as correções de preço com bastante antecedência. - É muito fácil configurar este indicador por meio de parâmetros e pode ser usado em qualquer período. - Você pode ver as condições de entrada de Compra e Ven
Another Relation
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
Another Relation displays the relative movement of the other symbols (up to 5) in a separate chart window. The indicator works currency pairs, indices and other quotes. Another Relation allows to visually estimate the symbol correlation and their relative amplitude. Thus, the trader is able to compare the movement of the current instrument to others, identify correlations, delays and make decisions based on their general movement. Indicator usage The window displays the data on all the symbols
Multicurrency Trend Detector
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicadores
The Multicurrency Trend Detector ( MTD ) indicator allows you to immediately and on one chart on a selected time interval (extending from a zero bar to a bar set in the settings by the value horizon) determine the presence, direction and strength of trends in all major currencies, as well as assess the reliability of these trends.               This is achieved by calculating indices (non-relative purchasing power) of eight major currencies, namely: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZ
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Mais do autor
Sniper Signal
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
Данный индикатор не перерисовывает сигналы и это значит , что там, где он нарисует стрелку там она и останется. Сигналы рисуются здесь и сейчас, а не спустя время , когда цена прошла уже далеко. Индикатор отлично подойдёт для трендового рынка.  Индикатор является помощником в торговле, он даёт сигнал на покупку или продажу, а вы принимаете решение использовать рекомендации индикатора или нет. Цена на индикатор минимальна и может вырасти в любое время. Работает на любых инструментах,таймфрейм
Great Breakthrough
Pavel Malyshko
4.53 (17)
Experts
The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to the difference in platforms and the complexity of one-to-one implementation. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client. Without regular updates, the Expert Advisor will work much worse. therefore, if someone tries to sell activation to you, your be
Smart Brain
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Smart Brain passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system works under any market circumstances and it is almost not afraid of the news! The system works without being tied to a GMT broker, it doesn’t care about the current time! I’ve been working on it for years, but before that I only managed to create the Just Marvel advisor (click to view this product) ! Now we have a slightly different system that can trade around the clock! trades do not open every day! You must be patient, to u
Evolution Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel was developed for a stable and fast acceleration of the deposit! Evolution Marvel passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system uses three orders and if the price reaches the second and third orders, then they are doubled! Stop Lossa is invisible to the broker and set on a virtual level! Does not require any adjustments and optimization! Profitability in the risk strategy tester 5 and initial deposit of $ 200 from 2010-2019 07.28 = $ 84.985.504 2010-2019= 84.985.50
Stability EurchfGbpchf
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is  m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%!  Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market! Please pay attention to the test that all systems have d
Pro Scalping GBPUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Expert Pro Scalping GBPUSD works at night taking small profits! The system passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The system is long-term and will not give you a sharp increase in the deposit! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading in short-term and long-term trends! Attention, the profitability of the system is not in one year, but in a couple of decades! It is for the patient! Take a test from 2000 to the current day to understand! The price of the adviser will gro
Unbelievable Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the  Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that t
Search flat
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Search flat uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpcad m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only 41 dollars for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attent
British Dragon
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpusd m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only $ 50 for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attention tha
Evolution Marvel EURCHF
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal! The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one d
Hulk GBPCHF
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Experts
Hulk GBPCHF  passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! trades on the  GBPCHF, GBPCAD  m5  currency pair  by default  ! Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is
Marvel GBPJPY
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! By default, he trades on the GBPJPY m5 currency pair! Transactions are accompanied by invisible stop loss for the broker. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing i
Testosteron
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Testosteron  uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! by default, trades on the  EURJPY  currency pair  M5 timeframe!  The EA works at night and deals are not opened every day! How often deals are opened can be viewed in the strategy tester!  Test the adviser since 2010 to understand how it works on history. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summ
Atila
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Atila Expert Advisor passes the test from 1999 to the current day!  The EA works during the night flat on the eurusd currency pair M5 timeframe!  It opens a maximum of 2 positions per day (the second position doubles the lot), transactions are usually less than a day on the market! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread expansion, trading time, maintains and protects open orders, works with a deposit of $ 100 or more! Trading takes place mainly during periods of
Venom from Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Venom from Marvel   Venom From Marvel  works on currency pairs  audusd, gbpchf, eurusd, euraud, eurjpy, usdcad, gbpaud, eurgbp!   Advisor opens deals mainly on Mondays, works on the modified Bollinger Bands indicator.  Each market entry point is analyzed by several indicators, which allows for very accurate market entry.  The adviser works on opening prices, so you can not waste time in the strategy tester using all the ticks, but immediately choose the model of the opening price (just make su
New Scalping System
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Innovative scalping trading system powered by the  eurusd m5 timeframe.  The adviser works  in a calm night market and  does not use  dangerous money management methods such as:  grid, averaging, martingale and others.  The EA closes saddles based on the situation on the market; a trailing stop is used, which is turned on under favorable conditions.  Adjustments of the adviser at the most are simple also to you it will be necessary to adjust only GMT your broker. Please pay attention to my
Balance Controler
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The   adviser was developed for trading in a calm market and the main goal was minimal risk in trading without serious losses in one transaction! Currency was chosen for trading the   eurchf m5   pair due to its calmness and very good working off of the levels. The system does not use averaging and martingale, but can open up to 5 orders maximum. You can evaluate the risks of trading with this advisor by setting a different risk. The adviser is ready to work with a minimum deposit of $ 50 The ad
Stability EURUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry.  The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring. The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit. An important momen
Without Stepping Back
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The EThe EA does not trade every day.you may not open a deal for several weeks.But the most important thing is not the frequency but the quality of transactions.The EA is designed for round-the-clock trading from strong reversal levels on the AUDCAD M30 currency pair! The EA has a monitoring of the work:   The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders!
Great Idea
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
Great Idea Reboot
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Oracle
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Resurrection
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Winner
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Calmness
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Pacification
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has  been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The E
Reversal Levels
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a   red   arrow for sell, a blue   arrow for buy. But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed. Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart. The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe. The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time. From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can foc
Rebound against breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout! If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level. The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders. When the price crosses the l
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Triangle Breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicadores
Индикатор уровней треугольник подскажет в какую сторону может двинуться цена при пробитии одной из них. Если вы сомневаетесь в какую сторону торговать, то этот индикатор вы можете использовать как фильтр на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Индикатор разработан таким образом , чтобы помочь выявлять направление движения цены. Стратегия построения прямоугольника работает по авторскому алгоритму нахождения определённых консолидаций. Цена на индикатор минимальна для первых продаж. Далее цена 99
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário