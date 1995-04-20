Statistics of all Expert Advisors

Thanks to this indicator, you will be able to analyze the trading of all your advisors from one account.
You don't have to have a separate terminal for each Expert Advisor to evaluate its work specifically.

The indicator is able to analyze the account history by magic numbers and you will be able to see which setting with the magic number assigned to it gave what results.
moreover, you will be able to analyze transactions on Buy and Sell separately, this is an underestimated moment for many traders because it often happens that some direction is more profitable to use alone..

Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller

For example, purchases give a loss, and sales give a profit.. And if you remove purchases, then your trading statistics will improve and vice versa.

It may also be that both directions are profitable, but some of them are several times more profitable at some setting, and for you, for example, it is important that the statistics be as good as possible.
And then the profit factor comes to your aid, which shows the ratio of total profit and total loss by magic number.

Or, for example, you are exploring different settings of the same Expert Advisor on the same currency pair and different ones and do not know what to do.. just put everything on one account and track the results for each setting using this indicator.


The indicator also has sorting by currency pairs.

In the video you can get acquainted with the ease of use of the indicator, which will make it easier for you to study even if some advisors are scalping and others are trading a grid ...
just open a large demo account and you will be able to analyze combinations of any systems from one account.


The settings are as simple as possible :

Full report-full report on the entire account
Symbol-report on the currency pair (indicate the currency pair with capital letters separated by commas, as in the video)
Magic Number- analysis by the specified magic number should be separated by commas

See the detailed operation of the indicator on the video, for all questions, please contact us in private messages.
推荐产品
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
实用工具
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
I Permanent
Vladimir Gorbachev
指标
Universal adaptable indicator. It determines the estimated trading range for the current day based on the available history a real data, and displays the area of the probable price rollback on the chart. All this thanks to the built-in algorithm that automatically adapts to any behavior models of the market quotes. With the parameters adjusted, the indicator shows its effectiveness on most of the currency pairs, that have a rollback from the reached extremums during the current or the next tradi
Symbol Cost Info MT4
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
指标
Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
FREE
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
指标
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
指标
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
Breakeven line calculator MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
指标
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
PipTick Pairs Spread MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
指标
The Pairs Spread indicator has been developed for the popular strategy known as pairs trading, spread trading, or statistical arbitrage. This indicator measures the distance (spread) between prices of two directly (positively) correlated instruments and shows the result as a curve with standard deviations. So, traders can quickly identify when the instruments are too far apart and use this information for trade opportunities.  How to use the Pairs Spread indicator Best results are attained whe
PM Redefine
Samuel Akinbowale
指标
PM Redefine : Is Simply, Simple, Straight and Direct in opening orders and closing of orders; PM Redefine : Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}. PM Redefine : Can be run in all type of TimeFrame,{M1,M5,M15,M30 , H60, H240, D, W, M}. PM Redefine : can be used for scalping and day trading. Input Parameters typeFrom_0_to_9: type in between 0 and 9 ; upper_levelAlert: if line cross this predefine level up , Arrow Buy show if : showArrow =true: lower_l
Universal Dashboard EurUsd GbpUsd
Ahmed Soliman
指标
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
FREE
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table
Aleksandr Tyunev
指标
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
实用工具
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Quant Fleet MT4
Timo Roth
专家
重磅推出：Quant Fleet MT4 2.0！ Quant Fleet 专为 USDJPY 货币对打造，采用五套独立策略，实现广泛的多样化。与 Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 不同的是，现在有六个子策略进一步提升整体性能。 限时促销： 前 20 份售出后价格将上调。 官方群组：  Join 文档与预设参数：  click here 信号页面：  click here 主要特性： 安装便捷： 只需几个步骤即可完成安装 —— 将算法拖入 USDJPY 图表，加载预设文件即可开始运行。 安全的风险管理： 无马丁格尔、无网格、无其他高风险资金管理方式。每笔交易采用固定风险百分比。 稳定增长： 专为长期稳定设计，适合作为您投资组合中的辅助算法。 适用于基金评估平台： 日内回撤小，历史最大回撤也极低。 参数可调： 灵活配置，适配不同交易风格和偏好。 本算法的初衷与目标始终如一：开发一个透明、无虚假承诺的交易算法。所有测试与优化过程都尽可能接近真实市场环境。为了降低账户风险，采取了多项保护机制，包括点差和滑点过滤器，以及连接中断保护 —— 在 MetaTrader 中这类情
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
实用工具
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Hull Max MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
指标
Hull Max MTF Indicator — Advanced Multi-Timeframe Market Analyzer Overview The Hull Max MTF Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool built for serious traders who perform multi-timeframe (top-down) market analysis . It combines the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with advanced forecasting, projection zones, and adaptive visual styles — helping traders clearly understand trend alignment across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures in one ch
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
实用工具
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
实用工具
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
专家
M5 时间框架的机器人黄牛。交易 GBPUSD 货币对。该机器人是由一家专业交易商公司专门开发的，用于英镑交易。机器人每天大约打开 5 到 15 笔交易。最好与英镑兑美元点差低至 10 点的经纪商进行交易。建议的最低存款为 500 美元或更多。 优点： 不使用鞅。 不是网。 每笔交易都有止损。 专门针对 GBPUSD 对的专业机器人。 机器人黄牛，在 M5 时段进行盘中交易。 这个机器人如何交易？ 为了分析市场，机器人使用两个指标的价格模型和战略市场模式：抛物线止损和反转系统以及布林带。机器人首先使用价格内插统计分析市场的价格变动。接下来，机器人读取这些指标并比较它们现在和过去的运动趋势。如果存在表明市场反转或回滚的模式巧合，那么机器人将进行交易。机器人将根据余额大小按比例计算每笔交易的手数。交易者可以使用“Percentage_of_lots”参数调整该比例。机器人开始交易后，它开始通过修改追踪止损来伴随它。此外，每笔交易都有自己的止损，设置为限制可能的损失。 机器人规格： 时间范围（期间） M5 货币对 GBPUSD 存款 500 美元起 建议点差高达 10 点。 建议：
Chart Local Time
Rider Capital Group
4.86 (14)
指标
Display your Local Time on your charts Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT4 server time. Display crosshair   which highlights current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 – Month), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Customize the font family, font size, background color, and crosshair col
Super Symbols Correlation 10 Lines Str1
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
指标
SUPER Correlation Lines for Symbols  Multi timeframes Multi Currencies Indicator Each line indicates 2 symbols correlation based on Multi timeframes symbols strength calculations 5 symbols  -> 10 correlation indicator lines  Strategy:1  is based on selecting the NEW weaker/stronger correlation  line : *****New Weaker Line Crossing DOWN the old weaker line : SELL SYMBOL1 && BUY SYMBOL2 *****New Stronger Line Crossing UP the old weaker line :   BUT SYMBOL1 && SELL SYMBOL2 You close trades when n
Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert
I Kai Wu
实用工具
Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237 Simplify your trading with   Ultimate Price Alert , a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow. Key Features: Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart :
The Signal Premium System for All Pairs
Asrul Bin Assan
指标
Overview The Signal Premium System for All Pairs is a smart trading assistant designed for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It automatically adapts to any timeframe and provides clear entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels to support consistent and confident trading. This indicator helps traders identify high-probability setups across multiple markets and trading styles — whether you prefer scalping, intraday, or swing trading. Core Features 1. Smart Signal Status Waiting for Signal:
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
The Pulse mt4
Roman Kuleshov
5 (1)
指标
The Pulse 是实时显示累积周期的指标。 简单来说：积累是"聪明的钱"在市场上发起强大的运动之前悄悄地收集资产。 在图表上，看起来价格"卡在"一个范围内。 这是积累阶段-有人正在准备一个大动作。 如果你学会注意到这些时刻-当市场似乎"冻结"，但在同一时间感到紧张—你可以在正确的时间在正确的地方。 确定累积周期意味着能够等待合适的时机。 The Pulse 指标显示积累周期，积累中的价格可以随心所欲地移动，但最常见的是横向移动。 The Pulse Blog. The blog: Why every trader should have The Pulse indicator as an additional tool for trading. Version mt5 累积周期可以以不同的方式使用: 在积累期间，您可以远离市场，等待价格释放积累的能量并开始移动。 适当的技能和经验，你可以在积累本身内进行交易。 如果在长期价格或趋势变动后出现累积，则可能更好地查看以前打开的交易。 例如，固定利润或将其设置为盈亏平衡。 而且，在 The Pulse 指标的帮助下，你会更好地看到和
Script CloseAll BUY
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
实用工具
Close All BUY Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
实用工具
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
实用工具
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 版“WPR 和 2 条移动平均线”指标，无需重绘。 - WPR 本身是最佳的剥头皮震荡指标之一。 - “WPR 和 2 条移动平均线”指标可让您查看 WPR 震荡指标的快速和慢速移动平均线。 - 指标让您有机会尽早发现价格回调。 - 该指标可通过参数轻松设置，适用于任何时间范围。 - 您可以在图片上查看买入和卖出的入场条件。 - 考虑买入信号条件： (1) - 快速移动平均线向上穿越慢速移动平均线，且 WPR 值低于 -50：开启买入交易。 (2) - WPR 值位于 -20 以上的超买区域：退出买入交易。 (3) - 卖出交易则相反。 // 优秀的交易机器人和指标可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Another Relation
Maxim Kuznetsov
指标
Another Relation displays the relative movement of the other symbols (up to 5) in a separate chart window. The indicator works currency pairs, indices and other quotes. Another Relation allows to visually estimate the symbol correlation and their relative amplitude. Thus, the trader is able to compare the movement of the current instrument to others, identify correlations, delays and make decisions based on their general movement. Indicator usage The window displays the data on all the symbols
Multicurrency Trend Detector
Aleksey Ivanov
指标
The Multicurrency Trend Detector ( MTD ) indicator allows you to immediately and on one chart on a selected time interval (extending from a zero bar to a bar set in the settings by the value horizon) determine the presence, direction and strength of trends in all major currencies, as well as assess the reliability of these trends.               This is achieved by calculating indices (non-relative purchasing power) of eight major currencies, namely: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZ
该产品的买家也购买
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
指标
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
指标
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
指标
Day Trader Master 是一个完整的日间交易者交易系统。该系统由两个指标组成。一个指标是买入和卖出的箭头信号。这是你得到的箭头指示器。我将免费为您提供第二个指标。第二个指标是专门设计用于与这些箭头结合使用的趋势指标。 指标不重复也不迟到！ 使用这个系统非常简单。您只需按照当前趋势方向的箭头信号，显示为双色线。蓝色是买入趋势。红色是一种销售趋势。蓝色箭头是买入信号。红色箭头是卖出信号。您需要箭头的颜色和信号的方向来匹配趋势线的颜色。 箭头指标主要是为 M5 和 M15 时间间隔的日内交易而创建的。但从技术上讲，该系统可以用于其他时间间隔。 指示器配备带有推送消息功能的弹出警报。 购买后一定要写信给我！我将为您提供与系统交易的个人建议，以及我的趋势指标。此外，还有丰厚的奖励等着您！
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
指标
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. 5 Core Benefits of Installing KATANA Scalper KATANA Scalper is not merely a signal tool; it is a system that installs an "institutional-grade market analysis perspective" into the hands of retail traders. The specific benefits are as follows: 1. Liberation from the "Lag" and "False Signal" Dilemma We have solved the trade-off between "reaction delay (lag)" and "noise (whipsaws)"—the greatest weakness of genera
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
指标
Market Structure Break Out（MSB） 是一款为 MT4 和 MT5 平台 设计的高级工具，帮助交易者以结构的角度观察市场走势。它通过箭头和警报提示，标示出趋势方向和反转方向的关键 交易信号 。 其一大亮点功能是能够绘制 持续的供需区域 ，让交易者清晰了解关键价格区域。此外， 实时回测功能 使用户能够在图表上直接查看该指标在历史中的表现，增强了信号的透明度与可信度。 领取您的免费EA： 获取免费的 Market Structure Breakout EA ，它可以根据突破箭头自动开仓，使用固定手数，并可自定义止损和止盈水平。 如何领取： 点击此处下载 EA 。请注意，此 EA 仅在您已购买 Market Structure Break Out 指标 后才能使用。 MT5 版本的产品在此： https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /124690 该指标正在持续更新。 我们努力提供基于市场结构的高精度进场和出场点。当前版本为1.6，以下是最新的更新内容，欢迎加入我们： 买卖目标: 清晰了解买入和卖出仓位的最佳止
作者的更多信息
Sniper Signal
Pavel Malyshko
指标
Данный индикатор не перерисовывает сигналы и это значит , что там, где он нарисует стрелку там она и останется. Сигналы рисуются здесь и сейчас, а не спустя время , когда цена прошла уже далеко. Индикатор отлично подойдёт для трендового рынка.  Индикатор является помощником в торговле, он даёт сигнал на покупку или продажу, а вы принимаете решение использовать рекомендации индикатора или нет. Цена на индикатор минимальна и может вырасти в любое время. Работает на любых инструментах,таймфрейм
Great Breakthrough
Pavel Malyshko
4.53 (17)
专家
The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to the difference in platforms and the complexity of one-to-one implementation. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client. Without regular updates, the Expert Advisor will work much worse. therefore, if someone tries to sell activation to you, your be
Smart Brain
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Smart Brain passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system works under any market circumstances and it is almost not afraid of the news! The system works without being tied to a GMT broker, it doesn’t care about the current time! I’ve been working on it for years, but before that I only managed to create the Just Marvel advisor (click to view this product) ! Now we have a slightly different system that can trade around the clock! trades do not open every day! You must be patient, to u
Evolution Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Evolution Marvel was developed for a stable and fast acceleration of the deposit! Evolution Marvel passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system uses three orders and if the price reaches the second and third orders, then they are doubled! Stop Lossa is invisible to the broker and set on a virtual level! Does not require any adjustments and optimization! Profitability in the risk strategy tester 5 and initial deposit of $ 200 from 2010-2019 07.28 = $ 84.985.504 2010-2019= 84.985.50
Stability EurchfGbpchf
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is  m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%!  Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market! Please pay attention to the test that all systems have d
Pro Scalping GBPUSD
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Expert Pro Scalping GBPUSD works at night taking small profits! The system passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The system is long-term and will not give you a sharp increase in the deposit! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading in short-term and long-term trends! Attention, the profitability of the system is not in one year, but in a couple of decades! It is for the patient! Take a test from 2000 to the current day to understand! The price of the adviser will gro
Unbelievable Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the  Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that t
Search flat
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Search flat uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpcad m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only 41 dollars for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attent
British Dragon
Pavel Malyshko
专家
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpusd m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only $ 50 for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attention tha
Evolution Marvel EURCHF
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal! The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one d
Hulk GBPCHF
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
专家
Hulk GBPCHF  passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! trades on the  GBPCHF, GBPCAD  m5  currency pair  by default  ! Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is
Marvel GBPJPY
Pavel Malyshko
专家
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! By default, he trades on the GBPJPY m5 currency pair! Transactions are accompanied by invisible stop loss for the broker. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing i
Testosteron
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Testosteron  uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! by default, trades on the  EURJPY  currency pair  M5 timeframe!  The EA works at night and deals are not opened every day! How often deals are opened can be viewed in the strategy tester!  Test the adviser since 2010 to understand how it works on history. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summ
Atila
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Atila Expert Advisor passes the test from 1999 to the current day!  The EA works during the night flat on the eurusd currency pair M5 timeframe!  It opens a maximum of 2 positions per day (the second position doubles the lot), transactions are usually less than a day on the market! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread expansion, trading time, maintains and protects open orders, works with a deposit of $ 100 or more! Trading takes place mainly during periods of
Venom from Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Venom from Marvel   Venom From Marvel  works on currency pairs  audusd, gbpchf, eurusd, euraud, eurjpy, usdcad, gbpaud, eurgbp!   Advisor opens deals mainly on Mondays, works on the modified Bollinger Bands indicator.  Each market entry point is analyzed by several indicators, which allows for very accurate market entry.  The adviser works on opening prices, so you can not waste time in the strategy tester using all the ticks, but immediately choose the model of the opening price (just make su
New Scalping System
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Innovative scalping trading system powered by the  eurusd m5 timeframe.  The adviser works  in a calm night market and  does not use  dangerous money management methods such as:  grid, averaging, martingale and others.  The EA closes saddles based on the situation on the market; a trailing stop is used, which is turned on under favorable conditions.  Adjustments of the adviser at the most are simple also to you it will be necessary to adjust only GMT your broker. Please pay attention to my
Balance Controler
Pavel Malyshko
专家
The   adviser was developed for trading in a calm market and the main goal was minimal risk in trading without serious losses in one transaction! Currency was chosen for trading the   eurchf m5   pair due to its calmness and very good working off of the levels. The system does not use averaging and martingale, but can open up to 5 orders maximum. You can evaluate the risks of trading with this advisor by setting a different risk. The adviser is ready to work with a minimum deposit of $ 50 The ad
Stability EURUSD
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry.  The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring. The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit. An important momen
Without Stepping Back
Pavel Malyshko
专家
The EThe EA does not trade every day.you may not open a deal for several weeks.But the most important thing is not the frequency but the quality of transactions.The EA is designed for round-the-clock trading from strong reversal levels on the AUDCAD M30 currency pair! The EA has a monitoring of the work:   The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders!
Great Idea
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
Great Idea Reboot
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Oracle
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Resurrection
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Winner
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Calmness
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Pacification
Pavel Malyshko
专家
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has  been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The E
Reversal Levels
Pavel Malyshko
指标
The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a   red   arrow for sell, a blue   arrow for buy. But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed. Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart. The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe. The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time. From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can foc
Rebound against breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
指标
The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout! If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level. The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders. When the price crosses the l
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
专家
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Triangle Breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
指标
Индикатор уровней треугольник подскажет в какую сторону может двинуться цена при пробитии одной из них. Если вы сомневаетесь в какую сторону торговать, то этот индикатор вы можете использовать как фильтр на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Индикатор разработан таким образом , чтобы помочь выявлять направление движения цены. Стратегия построения прямоугольника работает по авторскому алгоритму нахождения определённых консолидаций. Цена на индикатор минимальна для первых продаж. Далее цена 99
筛选:
无评论
回复评论