Statistics of all Expert Advisors

Thanks to this indicator, you will be able to analyze the trading of all your advisors from one account.
You don't have to have a separate terminal for each Expert Advisor to evaluate its work specifically.

The indicator is able to analyze the account history by magic numbers and you will be able to see which setting with the magic number assigned to it gave what results.
moreover, you will be able to analyze transactions on Buy and Sell separately, this is an underestimated moment for many traders because it often happens that some direction is more profitable to use alone..

Please pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller

For example, purchases give a loss, and sales give a profit.. And if you remove purchases, then your trading statistics will improve and vice versa.

It may also be that both directions are profitable, but some of them are several times more profitable at some setting, and for you, for example, it is important that the statistics be as good as possible.
And then the profit factor comes to your aid, which shows the ratio of total profit and total loss by magic number.

Or, for example, you are exploring different settings of the same Expert Advisor on the same currency pair and different ones and do not know what to do.. just put everything on one account and track the results for each setting using this indicator.


The indicator also has sorting by currency pairs.

In the video you can get acquainted with the ease of use of the indicator, which will make it easier for you to study even if some advisors are scalping and others are trading a grid ...
just open a large demo account and you will be able to analyze combinations of any systems from one account.


The settings are as simple as possible :

Full report-full report on the entire account
Symbol-report on the currency pair (indicate the currency pair with capital letters separated by commas, as in the video)
Magic Number- analysis by the specified magic number should be separated by commas

See the detailed operation of the indicator on the video, for all questions, please contact us in private messages.
Prodotti consigliati
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
Utilità
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilità
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
Indicatori
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
PipTick Pairs Spread MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Indicatori
The Pairs Spread indicator has been developed for the popular strategy known as pairs trading, spread trading, or statistical arbitrage. This indicator measures the distance (spread) between prices of two directly (positively) correlated instruments and shows the result as a curve with standard deviations. So, traders can quickly identify when the instruments are too far apart and use this information for trade opportunities.  How to use the Pairs Spread indicator Best results are attained whe
Universal Dashboard EurUsd GbpUsd
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
FREE
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicatori
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
Symbol Cost Info MT4
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicatori
Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
FREE
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilità
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
BTC Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 275> Next price   > $ 325] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Quant Fleet MT4
Timo Roth
Experts
Presentazione: Quant Fleet MT4 2.0! Quant Fleet opera su USDJPY utilizzando cinque strategie indipendenti per una diversificazione ampia. La differenza rispetto a Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 è che nella versione 2.0 ci sono sei sotto-strategie aggiuntive che supportano la performance. Promo di lancio: Il prezzo aumenterà dopo la vendita delle prime 20 copie. Gruppo pubblico:   Join Documentazione e preset:   click here Segnale:   click here Caratteristiche principali: Installazione semplice:   Pr
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilità
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
News Catcher Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (8)
Experts
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
EUR 8 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The eighth strategy, the last one from the   EUR-8 portfolio , uses BollingerBands mean reversal method for setting up the pending order. To have a whole portfolio of strategies, which trades for you is incredibly efficient, don't miss that opportunity. Check my other strategies today! and assemble your portfolio. Benefits for you Plug & Play system , designed to have   simple initial setup . That's save
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
Indicatori
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
Super Symbols Correlation 10 Lines Str1
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicatori
SUPER Correlation Lines for Symbols  Multi timeframes Multi Currencies Indicator Each line indicates 2 symbols correlation based on Multi timeframes symbols strength calculations 5 symbols  -> 10 correlation indicator lines  Strategy:1  is based on selecting the NEW weaker/stronger correlation  line : *****New Weaker Line Crossing DOWN the old weaker line : SELL SYMBOL1 && BUY SYMBOL2 *****New Stronger Line Crossing UP the old weaker line :   BUT SYMBOL1 && SELL SYMBOL2 You close trades when n
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
MerkaDrive
Merkabot
Experts
"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
Forex Flow Equalizer
Marcel Igboanugo
Indicatori
Forex Flow Equalizer is an indicator that helps to reduce 'noise' in forex price movements. Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751167 for more detailed explanation. It is programmed to enhance traders' focus, and capacity to monitor or manage multiple instruments of interest on preferred timeframe without their minds being over loaded with data or information, thereby, saving them the mental strength for more important trading decision making. Range Mode: is for traders who like to trade
Double Win
Yu Zheng Wang
Utilità
Introducing the OrderManager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT4 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy.  Key Features: Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisio
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilità
Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precision and efficiency. Test It
The Signal Premium System for All Pairs
Asrul Bin Assan
Indicatori
Overview The Signal Premium System for All Pairs is a smart trading assistant designed for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices. It automatically adapts to any timeframe and provides clear entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels to support consistent and confident trading. This indicator helps traders identify high-probability setups across multiple markets and trading styles — whether you prefer scalping, intraday, or swing trading. Core Features 1. Smart Signal Status Waiting for Signal:
Speed Meter
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Speed Meter MT4: Measure True Market Momentum Description The XP Speed Meter MT4 is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard timef
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Utilità
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Breakeven line calculator MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicatori
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT4 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 4. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultare
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Utilità
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
History Capturer and Writer x IoTraders
Dennis Christian
Utilità
A tool for logging personal and downloaded MQL5 trade history data  between specified date range into a CSV file and capturing open trade and close trade chart pictures This History Capturer and Writer tool is an Indicator, so it works well in coexistence with other expert advisor on the same chart $30  for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $30 Try Free Trial Version Here:   Download Free Trial Features: Trade History Chart Screenshot : Capture the opening and closing charts for each hist
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Altri dall’autore
Smart Brain
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Smart Brain passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system works under any market circumstances and it is almost not afraid of the news! The system works without being tied to a GMT broker, it doesn’t care about the current time! I’ve been working on it for years, but before that I only managed to create the Just Marvel advisor (click to view this product) ! Now we have a slightly different system that can trade around the clock! trades do not open every day! You must be patient, to u
Evolution Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel was developed for a stable and fast acceleration of the deposit! Evolution Marvel passes the test from 2001 to the current day! The system uses three orders and if the price reaches the second and third orders, then they are doubled! Stop Lossa is invisible to the broker and set on a virtual level! Does not require any adjustments and optimization! Profitability in the risk strategy tester 5 and initial deposit of $ 200 from 2010-2019 07.28 = $ 84.985.504 2010-2019= 84.985.50
Stability EurchfGbpchf
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Advisor Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works on currency pairs EurChf, Gbpchf timeframe is  m1! In the video below the description of the test with the quality of modeling 99.90%! Please note that the standard quality of modeling on the timeframe is M1 25%!  Expert Stability EurChf, Gbpchf  works in a calm market, which allows you to avoid poor execution of orders!The principle of work of the adviser is scalping from levels in a calm market! Please pay attention to the test that all systems have d
Pro Scalping GBPUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Expert Pro Scalping GBPUSD works at night taking small profits! The system passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The system is long-term and will not give you a sharp increase in the deposit! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading in short-term and long-term trends! Attention, the profitability of the system is not in one year, but in a couple of decades! It is for the patient! Take a test from 2000 to the current day to understand! The price of the adviser will gro
Unbelievable Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Unbelievable Marvel passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the  Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has summergmtshift and wintergmtshift in its settings, so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that t
Search flat
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Search flat uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpcad m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only 41 dollars for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attent
British Dragon
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the gbpusd m5 currency pair by default! Now I give everyone the opportunity to try to rent for only $ 50 for half a year! For a month this is not enough, the system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. I ask you to pay attention to my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products I ask you to pay attention tha
Evolution Marvel EURCHF
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Evolution Marvel EURCHF Expert Advisor uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! Trades on the eurchf m5 currency pair by default! Rent for a month is a little. The system sometimes stands still in terms of profitability and if you conduct a test, you can see it. At the time of loading Evolution Marvel EURCHF to the market, the EA was updated and will now make more transactions than initially on the signal! The EA opens a maximum of 3 positions in one d
Hulk GBPCHF
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Experts
Hulk GBPCHF  passes the test from 2000 to the current day! The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! trades on the  GBPCHF, GBPCAD  m5  currency pair  by default  ! Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing is
Marvel GBPJPY
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The expert uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! By default, he trades on the GBPJPY m5 currency pair! Transactions are accompanied by invisible stop loss for the broker. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summergmtshift and   wintergmtshift   in its settings,  so summer and winter gmt may differ! It all depends on your broker! So that testing i
Testosteron
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Testosteron  uses independent strategies, including trading on short-term and long-term trends! by default, trades on the  EURJPY  currency pair  M5 timeframe!  The EA works at night and deals are not opened every day! How often deals are opened can be viewed in the strategy tester!  Test the adviser since 2010 to understand how it works on history. Please pay attention to my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/malishko89/seller#products Please note that the adviser has   summ
Atila
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Atila Expert Advisor passes the test from 1999 to the current day!  The EA works during the night flat on the eurusd currency pair M5 timeframe!  It opens a maximum of 2 positions per day (the second position doubles the lot), transactions are usually less than a day on the market! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread expansion, trading time, maintains and protects open orders, works with a deposit of $ 100 or more! Trading takes place mainly during periods of
Venom from Marvel
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Venom from Marvel   Venom From Marvel  works on currency pairs  audusd, gbpchf, eurusd, euraud, eurjpy, usdcad, gbpaud, eurgbp!   Advisor opens deals mainly on Mondays, works on the modified Bollinger Bands indicator.  Each market entry point is analyzed by several indicators, which allows for very accurate market entry.  The adviser works on opening prices, so you can not waste time in the strategy tester using all the ticks, but immediately choose the model of the opening price (just make su
New Scalping System
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Innovative scalping trading system powered by the  eurusd m5 timeframe.  The adviser works  in a calm night market and  does not use  dangerous money management methods such as:  grid, averaging, martingale and others.  The EA closes saddles based on the situation on the market; a trailing stop is used, which is turned on under favorable conditions.  Adjustments of the adviser at the most are simple also to you it will be necessary to adjust only GMT your broker. Please pay attention to my
Balance Controler
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The   adviser was developed for trading in a calm market and the main goal was minimal risk in trading without serious losses in one transaction! Currency was chosen for trading the   eurchf m5   pair due to its calmness and very good working off of the levels. The system does not use averaging and martingale, but can open up to 5 orders maximum. You can evaluate the risks of trading with this advisor by setting a different risk. The adviser is ready to work with a minimum deposit of $ 50 The ad
Stability EURUSD
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry.  The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring. The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit. An important momen
Without Stepping Back
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The EThe EA does not trade every day.you may not open a deal for several weeks.But the most important thing is not the frequency but the quality of transactions.The EA is designed for round-the-clock trading from strong reversal levels on the AUDCAD M30 currency pair! The EA has a monitoring of the work:   The system showed a stable pass of the test over the entire available testing history in the strategy tester! The system does not use averaging or martingale, but uses many orders!
Great Idea
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it!
Great Idea Reboot
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Oracle
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Resurrection
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Winner
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Calmness
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
Great Idea Pacification
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has  been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The E
Reversal Levels
Pavel Malyshko
Indicatori
The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a   red   arrow for sell, a blue   arrow for buy. But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed. Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart. The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe. The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time. From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can foc
Rebound against breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicatori
The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout! If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level. The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders. When the price crosses the l
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Triangle Breakdown
Pavel Malyshko
Indicatori
Индикатор уровней треугольник подскажет в какую сторону может двинуться цена при пробитии одной из них. Если вы сомневаетесь в какую сторону торговать, то этот индикатор вы можете использовать как фильтр на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Индикатор разработан таким образом , чтобы помочь выявлять направление движения цены. Стратегия построения прямоугольника работает по авторскому алгоритму нахождения определённых консолидаций. Цена на индикатор минимальна для первых продаж. Далее цена 99
Twenty Four Hours
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Система торгует круглосуточно, отсюда и название . Советник фильтрует входы в рынок используя авторские индикаторы,которые позволяют вести круглосуточную торговлю не привязанную ко времени, что является достаточно большой редкостью, поскольку большинство экспертов имеющие хорошие мониторинги, торгуют по времени строго в определённые часы. За исключением советников у которых нет как таковой системы. Советник торгует на: GBPUSD Таймфрейм М5   USDCAD  Таймфрейм   М5  Система совершенствует
Sniper Signal
Pavel Malyshko
Indicatori
Данный индикатор не перерисовывает сигналы и это значит , что там, где он нарисует стрелку там она и останется. Сигналы рисуются здесь и сейчас, а не спустя время , когда цена прошла уже далеко. Индикатор отлично подойдёт для трендового рынка.  Индикатор является помощником в торговле, он даёт сигнал на покупку или продажу, а вы принимаете решение использовать рекомендации индикатора или нет. Цена на индикатор минимальна и может вырасти в любое время. Работает на любых инструментах,таймфрейм
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione