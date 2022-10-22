Blood Dragon EA

The EA tries to find a successful entry point, if it fails, it looks for the next entry point with the lot multiplied by Martin.

TakeprofitSELL - closing of all open sell orders by takeprofit.

TakeprofitBUY - closing of all open buy orders by takeprofit.

iDistance - the minimum distance between open orders.

iSlippge - slippage.

iMagic is the magic number of the adviser.

Recommended pair of AUDCAD.

Any broker with an ECN account.

The recommended deposit is from $ 300 on a dollar account.
