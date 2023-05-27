Lava Dragon EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Evgenii Filippov
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 27 Mayıs 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account.Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). Advisor Trades aggressively, suitable for overclocking the deposit.
Parameters:
- Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).
- LotStart - the initial lot.
- Trend height- the height of the trend.
- Trend length--the length of the trend.
- Martin- is the multiplication factor.
- Maximum_stop_loss_movement - Maximum stop loss movement in points.
- Breakeven - Breakeven in points.
- Maximum_profit - Maximum profit to close all orders.
- Trailing_stop - Stop Loss distance from the current price.
- Closing_on_common_points - Closing orders without Stop Loss.