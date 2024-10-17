Way to Stars EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Evgenii Filippov
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 17 Ekim 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Multi-currency advisor suitable for trading GBPUSD, EURGBP pairs. To trade safely, your account must have at least $500 in a classic account. Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.comor a broker with a minimum spread. The advisor must be installed only on the 5 minute timeframe (M5). When purchasing an advisor, write to me, I will give you the .Set files for trading.
Settings:
- Lots - Initial lot;
- Maximum spread - Maximum spread for opening on the first lot;
- Step - New step for orders;
- Risk - Risk;
- Martin - Lot increases when losing;
- Magic Number - Unique number;
- Slippage - Slippage;
- Take Profit - Potential profit;
- Stop Loss - Loss limitation;
- Trend setting - Trend setting;
- Stochastic setting - Stochastic indicator settings;
- MA_to_buy - MA indicator settings for purchases;
- MA_to_buy - MA indicator settings for sales;